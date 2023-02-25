You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup
Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team have beaten Indonesia by eight wickets in their ODI at the 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup. (Twitter: @cricketsaudi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2vzn

Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup
  • Tournament in Thailand is pathway to 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team have beaten Indonesia by eight wickets in their ODI at the 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup taking place in Thailand.

The team from the Kingdom managed to bowl out their opponents for 117 runs in 29.3 overs. The Saudis then strolled to victory by posting 118 runs in 25 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

The tournament, which runs until March 5, is played in a round robin, 50-over format with eight teams split into two groups of four. The top two from each group will progress to the semifinals in the knockout stages.

Saudi Arabia are in Group B alongside Indonesia, Myanmar and hosts Thailand. Meanwhile, Group A includes Bhutan, Maldives, Bahrain and Iran.

The competition acts a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia Saudi Cricket

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 2nd National Cricket Championship
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 2nd National Cricket Championship
The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation names 14-player squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar

Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title

Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title

Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title
  • Medvedev broke Murray’s first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Daniil Medvedev beat fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday to win his second ATP title in a week.

The 27-year-old, who won in Rotterdam last Sunday, convincingly ended his 35-year-old opponent’s comeback heroics that saw Murray fight four three-set battles and overcome eight match points to reach the final in Doha.

Medvedev broke Murray’s first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two. His 17th career title should see him move up one place to seventh in the new world rankings.

Medevedev said both players struggled to find their rhythm in the wind but also complained about new match balls used on the tour.

“Honestly now I can say this now that the tournament is over, and also I won, I think that these balls are not good for hard courts,” said the Russian.

“They changed something this year and I don’t like them. I heard a lot of other players are struggling with shoulders, elbows and wrists.

“Myself I had wrist problems in Australia. Generally I think I was struggling all week to find the perfect rhythm with these balls, but I am happy to win.”

Medvedev fired down five aces but also committed six double faults.

Murray repeatedly shouted at himself and his support team after errors.

Medvedev had seemed to be cruising to victory in the second set until he was serving at 3-2 up with two game points. Murray fought back and produced a brilliant backhand winner to surge back into the clash at 3-3.

At 4-4, Murray was leading 40-0 in a bid to produce another shock, but the Scot let Medvedev get back into the game for the key break that decided the title.

“Daniil is one of my favorite players to watch and one of the best on the tour,” said Murray, who acknowledged he had been through an “amazing week.”

Murray is expected to rise from 70th to 52 in the world rankings. But he said that after his grueling week he would speak with his team before deciding whether to compete in the Dubai tournament this week.

Murray saved three match points in his first round game and five against Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka in his semifinal.

He spent more than 12 hours on court during his week in Doha and conscious of his 2019 hip replacement surgery and will see what toll that has taken.

“All were pretty tough matches physically so at my age and with the conditions I do have to be mindful of those things,” he said.

“Definitely there are some things to work on but I am proud of my week and the work that me and my team have put in to get me back to this stage.”

Medvedev said he would fly to Dubai on Sunday to prepare for an event boosted by his second straight title but wary of the fact that he could meet world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

“It is all about confidence and as it can come really fast it can go away really fast with one loss. I feel really great right now but next week is a new challenge.”

Topics: Qatar Open Daniil Medvedev Andy Murray ATP

Related

Andy Murray saves 5 match points against Czech opponent to reach Doha final
Sport
Andy Murray saves 5 match points against Czech opponent to reach Doha final
Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
Sport
Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev

Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico

Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
AP

Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico

Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico
  • Teenage Madrid striker Alvaro Rodríguez scored in the 85th minute after Atletico opened through Jose Maria Gimenez in the 78th
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
AP

MADRID: There was more of the same in the latest Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Again, Real Madrid avoided defeat. Again, Atletico Madrid complained about the refereeing.

Madrid scored late to draw 1-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, and extend their unbeaten streak against the city rival at home to seven years.

Atletico played with 10 men from the 64th minute after forward Angel Correa was shown a disputed red card for elbowing Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

“Nothing new at the Bernabeu,” Atletico tweeted after the match. It also complained about the officiating after a Copa del Rey loss at the Bernabeu last month.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Correa’s action was not harsh enough to merit a red card.

“There was contact but it was not a strike,” Simeone said. “Rüdiger immediately got up. Maybe it was a yellow, but it was not enough to take a player out of the game. There wouldn’t be any players left if they always called that. This keeps happening all the time against us, it has become normal, and that’s not right. It would be nice to be able to compete under the same conditions. Every time we come here, the calls go against us.”

Atletico also posted on Twitter a photo of a bloody leg of whom it called “our aggressor” during the match. “Still nothing new at the Bernabeu,” it added.

“Five derbies in a row with a red card,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak said. “Maybe the next one we start with 10 men.”

Teenage Madrid striker Alvaro Rodríguez scored in the 85th minute after Atletico opened through Jose Maria Gimenez in the 78th and was poised to end its winless drought at the Bernabéu dating to 2016.

The draw left Madrid seven points behind Barcelona ahead of the latter’s match at relegation-threatened Almeria on Sunday.

“It was tough before this match, and now it can become even tougher,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “All we can do is keep fighting until the last match.”

Madrid was coming off a 5-2 come-from-behind win at Liverpool in the Champions League, and was trying to win its sixth consecutive game in all competitions.

The result kept Atletico, unbeaten in the Spanish league since early January, from moving to third place ahead of Real Sociedad, which lost at struggling Valencia 1-0 late Saturday. Atletico stayed one point behind the Basque Country team.

When Madrid won the previous derby in January, also at the Bernabeu, to advance to the Copa semifinals, Atletico claimed Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos should have been sent off for a hard foul when Atletico was ahead.

On Saturday, Atletico defender Reinildo injured his right knee midway through the first half and was carried off on a stretcher.

Before the match, Madrid honored Amancio Amaro, the 1960s and 70s club great who died last week.

Madrid on Thursday host Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semis. Atletico host Sevilla in the league next Saturday.

VALENCIA WIN AGAIN

Valencia edged Sociedad to end a six-game losing streak in all competitions and leave the relegation zone.

Valencia’s first league win since before the World Cup lifted the club to 17th place, one point outside the relegation zone. The winner came from an own goal by Sociedad midfielder Igor Zubeldia in the 40th.

It was Valencia’s second match under new coach Ruben Baraja.

Before the match, thousands of Valencia fans again protested against Singaporean owner Peter Lim. The crowd at Mestalla Stadium also jeered Lim and called for him to leave the club.

BRAITHWAITE’S BRACE

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite scored in each half as Espanyol defeated Mallorca 2-1 to move further away from the relegation zone.

Espanyol, in 12th place, has won two consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

CADIZ THRIVE AT HOME

Sergi Guardiola scored a 74th-minute winner as Cadiz defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Cadiz are unbeaten in the league at home in nine matches. The southern club was three points above the drop zone.

Rayo stayed in sixth place.

Topics: La Liga Atletico Madrid real madrid

Related

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
Sport
Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
Atletico Madrid denounce racist chants against Vinicius
Sport
Atletico Madrid denounce racist chants against Vinicius

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear
  • Saudi league leaders stroll to 3-0 win over Damac
  • Portuguese star has now scored eight goals in four games
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

It is looking increasingly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to shoot Al-Nassr to the Roshn Super League title as the Portuguese star scored his second hat trick in three games as the league leaders defeated Damac 3-0 away from home on Saturday.

The 38-year-old has netted eight times in his last four games and, more importantly, the Riyadh giants are two points clear of Al-Ittihad at the top of the table. Ronaldo, and the team, are starting to look very ominous indeed.

Anderson Talisca, top scorer in the league and at Al-Nassr, was suspended and then injured, but with the team’s new signing in such form, the Brazilian has been barely missed. And there’s more. Ronaldo is not that far behind his teammate in the goal scoring charts. After just six appearances (and he did not find the net in his first two games), Ronaldo is, incredibly, joint fourth. Only Talisca, Carlos of Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah have found the target more times.

Damac may have shown over the last two seasons that they are a force to be reckoned with but lost the game in the space of five first-half minutes. After 18 minutes, Ronaldo fired home from the penalty spot. Sami Al-Najei blasted the ball goalwards only for the shot to be blocked by Farouk Chafai.

There were mass appeals for handball and while the referee did not initially give it, a look at the replay left little doubt that the defender had used an arm and there was little surprise when, after consulting the pitch-side monitor, the official gave a penalty.

Ronaldo sent Moustapha Zeghba the wrong way but even had the Algerian guessed right, there would have been little he could have done.

Al-Nassr kept coming and soon Ronaldo received the ball outside the area from Sultan Al-Ghamman and despite the attention of three defenders, fired home an unstoppable left-footed shot that fans of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus would recognize. Once again Zeghba had no chance and over 13,000 fans in attendance could only be impressed.

The contest was over just before the break as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his third and it was a beautiful team goal. The lively Abdulrahman Ghareeb carried the ball out of defense, sprinted down the left to curl a perfect crossfield pass into the path of Ayman Yahya on the right side of the area. He laid the ball off and Ronaldo, charging in from the penalty spot, did the rest.

Damac had not conceded more than two goals in match all season but found themselves three down in the space of 45 minutes.

The second half was largely comfortable for the visitors. Damac pushed forward in a vain attempt to get back into the game but there was always a sense that had they grabbed a goal, then the visitors had an extra gear in reserve.

As it was, Al-Nassr had the opportunity to hit on the break and midway through the half, Ronaldo swept home from just inside the corner of the area but was ruled just offside. The decision was greeted with a philosophical shrug of the shoulders from a player who knows that he is going to continue scoring whether in this game or the ones to come.

So the game ended 3-0 and the week ended perfectly for Al-Nassr. Second-placed Al-Ittihad were held to a goalless draw by Al-Raed earlier in the week.

In terms of goal attempts, it was 17 to one in favor of the Tigers but, without the injured Hamdallah, they just could not find a way through and it was very much a case of two points dropped.

With the two other Riyadh title challengers, Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, both busy with Asian Champions League commitments, Al-Nassr are sitting very pretty at the top of the table. With Ronaldo in such great form, and it bears repeating that he has now scored eight in four, they are going to take some stopping.

Topics: Roshn Super League Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Damac Anderson Talisca

Related

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day wearing traditional Saudi attire with his Al-Nassr teammates.
Football
Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day in traditional Saudi attire with Al-Nassr teammates
Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with football star as she explores Riyadh
Lifestyle
Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with football star as she explores Riyadh

Freak Brandt goal sinks Hoffenheim as Dortmund go three points clear

Freak Brandt goal sinks Hoffenheim as Dortmund go three points clear
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

Freak Brandt goal sinks Hoffenheim as Dortmund go three points clear

Freak Brandt goal sinks Hoffenheim as Dortmund go three points clear
  • Brandt, who was named Bundesliga player of the month on Thursday, has now scored in five consecutive matches for Dortmund
  • Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, both three points behind Dortmund, meet on Sunday in the Bavarian capital
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

BERLIN: In-form Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt scored a freak first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday and send his side three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Just before half-time, Dortmund captain Marco Reus swung in a free-kick from just outside the box to Brandt, who looked to be trying to get out of the way, but the ball skimmed off his back and into the net.
Brandt, who was named Bundesliga player of the month on Thursday, has now scored in five consecutive matches for Dortmund, who are on a nine-match winning streak.
He said his side “pushed our luck a bit” but declared the victory was a “strong snapshot” of where the team is right now.
“In the past we’ve often lost games like that,” he said.
After the break, Dortmund midfielder Emre Can’s clumsy challenge on Hoffenheim midfielder Kevin Akpoguma inside the box survived a VAR review, despite the former Liverpool player clearly clipping his opponent’s heel.
Dortmund winger Marius Wolf looked to have doubled his side’s lead after 57 minutes when he struck a lifting ball past ‘keeper Oliver Baumann, but the goal was ruled out for a foul at the other end of the pitch in the build up.
Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani had a late chance to equalize when Angelino found him unmarked a meter from Dortmund’s goal, but the striker headed just wide.
Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, both three points behind Dortmund, meet on Sunday in the Bavarian capital.
Elsewhere, RB Leipzig climbed into the top four with a 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Leipzig took the lead after just six minutes, with Timo Werner chipping the ball in despite losing his balance on the edge of the box.
Emil Forsberg, who assisted Werner’s effort, doubled Leipzig’s lead in the 40th minute.
Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow scored a fine 61st minute goal to give the visitors hope, but Leipzig held on to leapfrog Freiburg into fourth.
Werner said his team deserved to win after “a really strong first half” and revealed only now has he fully recovered from the ankle ligament injury which kept him out of the World Cup.
“I’m pain-free after my injury. I am no longer restricted, which makes a big difference.”
In Saturday’s late game, rock-bottom Schalke claimed a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation, beating fellow strugglers Stuttgart 2-1 at home.
First-half goals from Dominick Drexler and Marius Buelter helped Schalke — who came into the match on the back of four consecutive 0-0 draws — to just their third win of the season.
A late goalkeeping blunder from Schalke’s Ralf Faehrmann, who miscued a shot from Borna Sosa and let it run through his legs, gave Stuttgart hope but the home side held on for just their second win in their past 16 matches.
“We’re alive,” said manager Thomas Reis, while Faehrmann said his side “got a hefty reward for our effort.”
Wolfsburg won their first game in six matches with a 2-0 victory at Cologne, thanks to a goal from Yannick Gerhardt and a penalty from captain Max Arnold.
Hertha Berlin beat Augsburg 2-0 to leap three places up the table and out of the relegation zone.
Hertha’s Marco Richter and Dodi Lukebakio scored two second-half goals at a snow-covered Olympic Stadium for just their second victory in seven matches in 2023.
The Bundesliga’s leading scorer this season, Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fuellkrug, scored his 14th goal of the campaign alongside strikes from Niklas Schmidt and Marvin Ducksch in a 3-0 home win over Bochum.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Julian Brandt Bundesliga

Related

Bayern down Wolfsburg 4-2 to reclaim Bundesliga lead
Football
Bayern down Wolfsburg 4-2 to reclaim Bundesliga lead
Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
Sport
Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth
  • Haaland scored his 27th goal in 24 Premier League appearances, establishing a new single-season City record in the competition
  • Guardiola's side were already leading at Dean Court through Julian Alvarez's early strike by the time Haaland netted
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland after the “incredible” striker set a Manchester City goal record as the Premier League champions thrashed Bournemouth 4-1 to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
Haaland scored his 27th goal in 24 Premier League appearances, establishing a new single-season City record in the competition as he moved past Sergio Aguero’s total of 26 in 2014-15.
Guardiola’s side were already leading at Dean Court through Julian Alvarez’s early strike by the time Haaland netted.
Phil Foden’s first league goal since November and a Chris Mepham own goal completed City’s first win in their last three games in all competitions.
Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Leicester earlier on Saturday had piled the pressure on City, who could ill afford to slip up for a second successive weekend.
They had blown the lead in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, allowing Arsenal to reclaim top spot in the process.
City had also failed to hold onto their advantage in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 first leg.
But City had never lost to Bournemouth in 18 previous meetings and they routed the strugglers for the second time this season to move within two points of Arsenal, who have a game in hand against Everton on Wednesday.
“Considering the amount of games and a lot of travel we played incredibly aggressive. Our attack was more dynamic and we got a good result,” Guardiola said.
“Erling Haaland, his impact has been incredible. We love him and he is helping us. Today we found him more and he is an incredible threat.”
Despite his barrage of goals, Haaland had endured criticism over the last week amid a growing debate about his perceived flaws and possible negative impact on City this season.
Costly misses from Haaland in the Forest draw led some to question if City, champions in four of the past five seasons, are a less cohesive unit with the Norway striker in their line-up.
But Haaland’s 33rd goal in 32 appearances in all competitions since signing from Borussia Dortmund last year should silence the doubters for a while at least.
Kevin de Bruyne was only fit enough to feature among the substitutes on his return from illness after missing the Leipzig tie.
That meant there was a place for Alvarez and the Argentine World Cup winner quickly repaid Guardiola’s faith.
When Foden’s advance into the area was halted by Bournemouth keeper Neto, Haaland flicked the rebound against the crossbar and Alvarez was on hand to finish from virtually on the line.
Determined not to repeat their recent failures to hold the lead, City poured forward and Ruben Dias headed inches wide from a corner.
City were in complete control and Haaland doubled their advantage in the 29th minute.
Ilkay Gundogan’s cross was bundled toward goal by Rico Lewis and Haaland swoop to slot home from close-range.
Encapsulating the gulf in class between the teams, Haaland has scored more league goals than the entire Bournemouth squad have managed in the competition this season.
Foden put the result beyond doubt on the stroke of half-time as the City forward seized on Philip Billing’s woeful pass across his own area, held off Jack Stephens’ challenge and fired past Neto.
Showing the ruthless streak Guardiola has been searching for, City swept forward to score again in the 51st minute.
Foden’s cross found Alvarez and his stinging strike hit Mepham and cannoned into his own net as the Bournemouth defender tried to clear.
City’s run without a clean-sheet extended to six games when Jefferson Lerma rifled home from 12 yards after the visitors failed to clear an 83rd minute cross.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola Premier league

Related

Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match
Sport
Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match
‘Unbelievable’ Erling Haaland a ‘perfect fit’ at Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan
Sport
‘Unbelievable’ Erling Haaland a ‘perfect fit’ at Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan

follow us

Latest updates

Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title
Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title
Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico
Real Madrid score late to draw with 10-man Atletico
Turkiye begins to rebuild for 1.5 million homeless after disaster
Turkiye begins to rebuild for 1.5 million homeless after disaster
Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
What We Are Reading Today: Trading Worlds
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.