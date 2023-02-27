You are here

Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain rep Arab designers at SAG Awards

Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain rep Arab designers at SAG Awards
American actresses Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain hit the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet Sunday wearing Arab designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, respectively. (Getty Images)
Arab News

Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain rep Arab designers at SAG Awards

Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain rep Arab designers at SAG Awards
Arab News

DUBAI: US actresses Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain hit the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet on Sunday wearing gowns by Arab designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, respectively. 

“Emily in Paris” star Park wore a cream embellished Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with a dramatic cape — but her accessories also caused a stir among fans on social media. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Park — who was recently announced as the latest star to join the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” season three — sported a pair of towering gold Steve Madden Darla Platforms and a silver bedazzled ankle brace, which she wore due to an injury she suffered at The Atlantis Royal opening in Dubai in January. 

Chastain was draped in a fuchsia ball gown with asymmetrical shoulder detailing, and a ruffle accent on the skirt, designed by  Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. She accessorized the dress with Gucci jewelry, including statement earrings and a ring. 




Jessica Chastain was draped in a fuchsia ball gown with asymmetrical shoulder detailing, and a ruffle accent on the skirt, designed by  Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. (Getty Images)

The actress had a successful night at the awards, winning the Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for her role in “George & Tammy.” The limited series follows Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, chronicling their tumultuous relationship and intertwined careers. 

Meanwhile, US Tv personality Zuri Hall showed off a gown by Bahraini label Monsoori, YouTuber Claudia Sulewski looked pretty in pink in a dress by Lebanon’s Georges Hobeika, American SAG winner Quinta Brunson showed off a look by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji and US actress Jenny Slate opted for a Zuhair Murad look.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

US actress Stephanie Hsu went for a green Elie Saab gown.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As the Academy Awards inch ever closer, the SAG Awards are considered an important preview to the biggest night in movies.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Sunday night, four of the five film-specific awards were won by members of the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” cast — including Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. 

Last year, all four individual SAG Award winners repeated their wins at the Oscars and the winner of the best ensemble SAG Award went on to win best picture. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A visibly moved Curtis said she was wearing the wedding ring her father, Tony Curtis, gave her mother, Janet Leigh. 

“I know you look at me and think ‘Nepo baby,’” said Curtis, who won in her first SAG nomination. “But the truth of the matter is that I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing,” she added.  

“This is not just for me,” said Yeoh, the first Asian actress to win the SAG Award for a female lead. “It’s for every little girl that looks like me.” 

Lebanese filmmakers take home Berlinale award for Best Short Film

Lebanese filmmakers take home Berlinale award for Best Short Film
Lebanese musicians, writers and filmmakers Michelle Keserwany (R) and Noel Keserwany took home an award. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Lebanese filmmakers take home Berlinale award for Best Short Film

Lebanese filmmakers take home Berlinale award for Best Short Film
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Berlin film festival on Saturday awarded its Best Short Film prize to “Les chenilles” (“Caterpillars” in English) by Lebanese filmmakers Michelle Keserwany and Noel Keserwany.

In the film, Asma and Sarah meet while working as waitresses in France. They tentatively befriend each other and find a common ground that goes back to the time when the city of Lyon was connected to their homeland via the Silk Road.

“Through carefully arranging image and sound, this complex sensual film transforms the means of woman’s oppression into those of their liberation,” the Berlinale jury said in a statement published online. “When the third person becomes an 'I,' the women are no longer objects of exploitation, but have turned into subjects. The silkworms will metamorphose into spiders, whose nets do not serve silk production, but their own survival. An immediate friendship connects two women, in whose bodies the consequences of colonialization are inscribed. The magic of their bond will continue to exist in our perception. The Golden Bear for Best Short Film goes to Michelle and Noel Keserwany’s Les Chenilles,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bear top prize went to a documentary by French director Nicolas Philibert.

“On the Adamant,” coming more than 20 years after Philibert's acclaimed education documentary “To Be and To Have,” is about a floating day-care centre for people with psychiatric problems on the Seine in Paris.

Thanking the jury, Philibert, 72, said “that documentary can be considered to be cinema in its own right touches me deeply.”
 

Arab tastemakers spotted at Armani show in Milan 

Arab tastemakers spotted at Armani show in Milan 
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Arab tastemakers spotted at Armani show in Milan 

Arab tastemakers spotted at Armani show in Milan 
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian Italian model Afef Jnifen and the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival Mohammed Al-Turki were spotted on the front row of the Fall/Winter 2023 Giorgio Armani show that brought Milan Fashion Week to a close on Sunday.  

Al-Turki was seen shaking hands with the 88-year-old designer after the show, just before Armani seemed to offer praise about his chic all-white outfit.  

Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show as the veteran Italian designer presented the new collection for his main, eponymous line.

The 88-year-old, affectionately called “King Giorgio” in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations — smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops, according to Reuters.
Models wore silky pyjama-like shirts and trousers as well as dresses. Some designs were worn layered: elongated jackets or long dresses on top of trousers.

Armani also used plenty of black, mixing it namely with pink for ensuing designs — day wear including velvet pinstripe suits and black jackets worn with shiny pink trousers, or black dresses with pink floral embroidery for the evening. Beaded belts or sequins added shine to black evening suits and frocks.

Accessories included two-tone brogues as well as fringed shawls and berets with beaded fringes.

Armani presented the winter collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, White Milano, the premiere womenswear trade fair held alongside Milan Fashion Week, worked with the Fashion Minority Alliance to feature two Black designers as they promoted a conversation around diversity.

US designer Romeo Hunte and Nigerian-Scottish designer Olubuyi Thomas look to their environments for inspiration, and both are keen on garments that can be transformed to serve multiple purposes, The Associated Press reported.

Hunte draws on his Brooklyn-roots for his luxury fashion brand with the six square-dot logo, built around deconstructing garments and oversized proportions to give a modern touch. Thomas seamlessly combines his Scottish upbringing with his native Nigeria because “that’s who I am.” He sources materials in both countries, including hand-woven tartans he designs and Nigerian textiles with cut-outs and contrast stitching.  

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hits the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan  

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hits the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan  
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hits the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan  

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hits the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan  
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hit the runway at Milan Fashion Week, showing off an all-black look for luxury Italian label Dolce & Gabbana.  

Al-Zuhair was dressed in an expertly cut blazer dress, complete with a black rosette on the lapel. The chic, masculine-inspired look boasted a black tie, black tights and pointed pumps with a thin strap at the ankle. Al-Zuhair’s beauty look was centered on a dramatic red lip and slicked-back bun.  

Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter. 

The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 show with a sheer black dress accessorized with a furry collar and black gloves, according to Reuters.  

Then came trouser suits and coats alongside sheer, and sometimes embroidered, frocks in lace, tulle and chiffon. Cropped black jackets and trousers were worn with white shirts and black ties in the collection called “Sensual.” 

“Sensuality is an important aspect of femininity that has nothing to do with being sexy,” the two designers said in show notes. 

“Sensuality is intrinsically connected to an inner experience that makes women spontaneous and natural. Free of any fabrication.” 

Dolce & Gabbana also had shiny gold and silver designs, including draped dresses and belted macs. Gold collars stood out on black lace tops. 

There was also a selection of all-red looks — outfits, tights and shoes — and white satin or chiffon dresses, trouser suits and coats. 

Detailing included shiny black crystals and black feathers on collars. 

Al-Zuhair was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father. She was raised in London, however. The family traveled frequently between the UK and Riyadh, so Al-Zuhair feels a strong cultural and emotional attachment to the Kingdom.  

“I love Saudi. It’s a big part of who I am and I really appreciate everything that’s going on at the moment — the advancements in culture, education, economy, and infrastructure,” she told previously Arab News. “The current leadership has done an amazing job at putting the country at the forefront of the global stage, and I’m really proud to see these changes.” 

Although Al-Zuhair grew up in Europe, she says she was raised with “traditional values.” From the get-go, she was clear about what she would, or wouldn’t, be prepared to do as a model.  

“I think the industry is very accommodating,” she says. “It’s all about what boundaries you set. My agency is amazing – and these boundaries have been respected with all aspects of my work and with all my clients. I’ve been very fortunate to have a very good experience.” 

Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert  

Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert  
Updated 26 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert  

Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert  
Updated 26 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

ALULA: US superstar Alicia Keys took over Saudi Arabia’s AlUla this weekend with a concert on Friday evening, before she hosted a private Women to Women discussion on Saturday during which industry leaders came together to share their experiences against the serene backdrop of the historical site.  

Fans were treated to an evening of Keys’ greatest hits at the mirrored Maraya concert hall on Friday, where the 15 Grammy-winning singer performed “If I Aint Got You,” “Girl on Fire,” “New Day,” and much more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Dar AlUla traditional band opened up the show in a performance highlighting Saudi musical culture and then returned to the stage for a surprise rendition of Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” 

“Tonight is all about feeling free, tonight is all about feeling good, tonight is all about letting anything that’s on your shoulders go, so if you are ready to have fun with me I want you to let it all go. I want you to feel good with me tonight, I want you to stand up and have fun,” Keys told the audience. 

The artist kicked off her show by playing piano and performing, “You Don’t Know My Name,” Keys then sang “City of Gods” and then transitioned into “Empire State of Mind.” 

“I just want you to know that you are not glued to those chairs, you may come off of the chairs, and you may even come down the stairs when you’re ready I don’t want to rush you when you feel it vibe with me like this,” she said, prompting a rush of fans who gathered in front of the stage. 

The artist kicked off her show by playing piano and performing, “You Don’t Know My Name.” (Lama Al-Hamawi)

On Saturday afternoon, the second edition of the Women to Women panel series kicked off in AlUla. 

The talk was moderated by Hala Al-Hedaithy, a lawyer and performance poet. 

Accompanying Keys on the panel were Rasha Alkhamis, Saudi Arabia’s first female boxer; Mashael Alobeidan, a professional rally driver and Hafsa Alkhudairi, a writer and arts and culture initiatives lead at the Royal Commission for AlUla. 

Fans were treated to an evening of Keys’ greatest hits at the mirrored Maraya concert hall on Friday. (Lama Al-Hamawi)

In an intimate gathering hosted in Wadi Ashar, the panel highlighted the challenges women often face and shared their experiences of strength, determination, and the pressure of success in their sectors. 

The Women to Women discussion aimed to encourage women to celebrate the legacies they have been handed from previous generations and explore the many ways they can contribute to the collective wellbeing of women internationally.  

This year’s discussion focused on embracing a future-forward mindset, posing the questions: “How can women become each other’s resource and continue their long-standing heritage of legacy-making?” and “how can women benefit from each other’s wisdom to nurture the collective?” 

This marks the second edition of Women to Women hosted by the award-winning performer. The session was off the record to encourage participants to speak freely and share their stories.  

US comedian Kevin Hart exhilarated after MidEast portion of world tour  

US comedian Kevin Hart exhilarated after MidEast portion of world tour  
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

US comedian Kevin Hart exhilarated after MidEast portion of world tour  

US comedian Kevin Hart exhilarated after MidEast portion of world tour  
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has taken to Instagram to celebrate the completion of the Middle Eastern portion of his “Reality Check” world tour, calling it “unbelievable.”   

“You guys welcomed me with open arms… I saw and felt so much love from all of you!!!!! I have developed amazing relationships over here and I couldn’t be happier….Major thank you to all of my friends & partners for helping me achieve the goal at hand….it’s to simply bring us all closer together by making the (world) laugh. Laughter can and will bring us all together," he posted on Instagram.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The comedian performed in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sakhir, Bahrain; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of his tour.   

His Saudi Arabian fans took to social media to thank him for his show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Great show. Thanks for stopping by Saudi,” commented one user, along with a green heart emoji.

“Best show ever in Riyadh history thank you for visiting us and we are glad you enjoyed your stay,” wrote another fan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hart, 45, had his debut show in Egypt cancelled due to “logistical issues.”   

The news followed an outpouring of anger in the country over his alleged past comments in support of Afrocentrism.   

