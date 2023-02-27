Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain rep Arab designers at SAG Awards

DUBAI: US actresses Ashley Park and Jessica Chastain hit the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet on Sunday wearing gowns by Arab designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, respectively.

“Emily in Paris” star Park wore a cream embellished Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with a dramatic cape — but her accessories also caused a stir among fans on social media.

Park — who was recently announced as the latest star to join the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” season three — sported a pair of towering gold Steve Madden Darla Platforms and a silver bedazzled ankle brace, which she wore due to an injury she suffered at The Atlantis Royal opening in Dubai in January.

Chastain was draped in a fuchsia ball gown with asymmetrical shoulder detailing, and a ruffle accent on the skirt, designed by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. She accessorized the dress with Gucci jewelry, including statement earrings and a ring.







The actress had a successful night at the awards, winning the Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for her role in “George & Tammy.” The limited series follows Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, chronicling their tumultuous relationship and intertwined careers.

Meanwhile, US Tv personality Zuri Hall showed off a gown by Bahraini label Monsoori, YouTuber Claudia Sulewski looked pretty in pink in a dress by Lebanon’s Georges Hobeika, American SAG winner Quinta Brunson showed off a look by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji and US actress Jenny Slate opted for a Zuhair Murad look.

US actress Stephanie Hsu went for a green Elie Saab gown.

As the Academy Awards inch ever closer, the SAG Awards are considered an important preview to the biggest night in movies.

On Sunday night, four of the five film-specific awards were won by members of the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” cast — including Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Last year, all four individual SAG Award winners repeated their wins at the Oscars and the winner of the best ensemble SAG Award went on to win best picture.

A visibly moved Curtis said she was wearing the wedding ring her father, Tony Curtis, gave her mother, Janet Leigh.

“I know you look at me and think ‘Nepo baby,’” said Curtis, who won in her first SAG nomination. “But the truth of the matter is that I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing,” she added.

“This is not just for me,” said Yeoh, the first Asian actress to win the SAG Award for a female lead. “It’s for every little girl that looks like me.”