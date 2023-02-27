Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

You are here

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev depart their quarters ahead of the NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch, Florida, U.S., February 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.
SpaceX did not immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could come as early as Tuesday, although poor weather was forecast.
Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.
When informed by SpaceX that the fuel would start to be drained from the rocket, commander Stephen Bowen replied: “We'll be sitting here waiting.” It was expected to take nearly an hour.
Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace another SpaceX crew that flew to the space station in October.

LONDON: Concerns that the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6 could prompt a new wave of migrants fleeing to Europe has led to Greece ramping up its border security, The Observer reported.

Notis Mitarachi, Greece’s migration minister, said his country had deployed hundreds of additional guards to the Turkish land border in Evros, and would procure a number of new patrol boats for the Aegean. “The mass movement of millions of people is not a solution” to the crisis, he added.

At least 50,000 people are known to have died in the disaster, with many hundreds of thousands left homeless and in need of aid. 

Mitarachi said Greece intended to press ahead with a 22-mile barrier wall and fence system in Evros regardless of EU support. 

He added that greater surveillance infrastructure and aid for the earthquake-hit zone were essential to maintain the security of Europe’s borders.

“The fence will be extended along the entire length of the (Evros) river so that we can protect the European continent from illegal flows,” Mitarachi said.

“It is at this point crucial for Europe to decide what type of migration policy we want, and more specifically what type of border management we want.

“Clearly, we need to offer asylum to people in need of protection, but in an orderly way … Today, unfortunately, instead of us being proactive in asylum management, it is people-smugglers who sell places in our societies — not to those most in need but to those who pay the fees.”

Greece’s stance against migrants trying to enter its territory from Turkiye has hardened under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and has included the controversial policies of forcible evictions and maritime pushbacks of migrant vessels in Greek waters.

Criticism has come from various wings of the EU, but that has not stopped Brussels from allocating more money to Athens than any other EU government in order to police its frontier against migrants.

That money has in part been used to establish “closed controlled” facilities on a number of Greek islands in place of migrant camps.

KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday called for a crackdown on the global human trafficking network after at least 40 Pakistan nationals drowned in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast.

The wooden boat, which had sailed from Turkiye and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other countries, smashed into rocky reefs near the coast of Calabria and broke apart before dawn on Sunday.

Nearly 60 people, including a newborn and other children, were found dead by Monday morning, while 80 people survived the wreck, Italian authorities said, as rescue operations continued.

The death toll included dozens of Pakistanis, the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi said.

“A crackdown on the criminal network of human trafficking worldwide is the need of the hour,” Turi added on Monday. “So far, thousands of people including children and women have lost their lives around the world.

“Deeply shocked by news of the sinking of a boat in Calabria, Italy, in which around 40 Pakistani migrants lost their lives.”

The Pakistani government will formulate a comprehensive strategy and launch a crackdown on human trafficking networks, he said.

“Since April 2022, over 600,000 people have been sent abroad for jobs … People are requested not to fall prey to human trafficking.”

Officials feared the death toll from Sunday’s shipwreck could rise, as at least 170 people were reportedly on board the small vessel, the UN refugee and migration agencies said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable to witness such horrors, with families and children entrusted to unseaworthy boats,” Chiara Cardoletti, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees representative for Italy, the Holy See and San Marino, said in the statement.

Cardoletti pointed out that current rescue capacities in the EU must be strengthened as they were “still insufficient.”

In 2022, 105,000 migrants arrived on Italian shores, around 38,000 more than the previous year, according to figures from the Italian Interior Ministry.

People from Turkey accounted for around 15 percent of total arrivals by sea in Italy, the UNHCR said.

KHARTOUM: More than a third of Sudan’s population will need humanitarian assistance in 2023 as displacement and hunger grow, the United Nations has said.
“The number of acutely food insecure people continued to increase for the third year in a row,” said the UN’s humanitarian aid agency OCHA in a report published Sunday.
Around four million children under the age of five, as well as pregnant and lactating women were among the most vulnerable and in need of “lifesaving nutrition services in 2023,” it said.
Sudan was already one of the world’s poorest countries when the international aid on which it depended was cut in late 2021, in response to a military coup that derailed a fragile democratic transition.
“About 15.8 million people — roughly a third of the population — will need humanitarian assistance in 2023. This increase of 1.5 million people compared to 2022 is the highest since 2011,” OCHA said.
In addition to conflict that has displaced millions, hunger and malnutrition, Sudan is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change in the world.
Widespread flooding last year has affected some 349,000 people, according to the UN, sparking a surge in diseases, contributing to growing displacement and further straining the economy.
Cases of malaria “crossed the epidemic threshold in 14 states” out of Sudan’s 18, twice as many as 2021, OCHA said.
Sudan grappled with chronic hardships under the regime of Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. His three-decade rule was marked by internal conflicts, government mismanagement and punishing international sanctions.
Economic troubles deepened following the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2021 military coup which derailed a post-Bashir transition and triggered cuts to crucial international aid.
Access to services grew even worse last year.
Around 30 percent of the population “must walk for more than an hour” to the closest medical institution, while it takes “more than 50 minutes to fetch water” for around 26 percent of the population, OCHA said.
Likewise, 46 percent of schools lack access to drinking water while 71 percent do not have hand-washing facilities.

ROME: The death toll in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 61, an Italian official said on Monday, as searches continued for missing people.

The wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe had sailed from Turkiye and crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

A total of 61 people have been found dead so far, while 80 were rescued, said Manuela Curra, a provincial government official.

The vessel was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, and the victims included 12 children, authorities said earlier.

Based on reports from survivors, authorities believe 180 to 200 people in total had been on board the vessel, she added.

One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges on Sunday, but the Guardia di Finanza customs police said they were finalizing the arrest of two more people on suspicion of cooperating with the alleged smuggler.

Charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), operating on the ground, said they were assisting several people who had lost relatives in the shipwreck.

“We have cases of children who became orphans, such as a 12-year-old Afghan boy who lost his entire family, a family of nine people, including four siblings, parents and other close relatives,” said Sergio Di Dato, from MSF.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that more than two dozen Pakistanis were believed to have been among those who drowned.

KYIV: The United States warned China of serious consequences if it provided arms to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv’s top general visited the frontline town of Bakhmut where Ukrainian defenders were holding out against constant attacks.
Washington and its NATO allies are scrambling to dissuade China from providing military aid for Moscow’s war, making public comments on their belief that Beijing is considering providing lethal equipment possibly including drones.
Western fears of China helping to arm Russia come as Moscow’s forces struggle to make gains around key objectives in eastern Ukraine, and as Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons including battle tanks.
“Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance — but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.
While China had not moved forward in providing that aid, neither had it taken the option off the table, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week” program.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, most recently at a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) in India on Saturday. It published a cease-fire proposal on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the offer was met with skepticism among Ukraine’s Western allies.
“When I hear reports — and I don’t know whether they are true — according to which China may be planning to supply kamikaze drones to Russia while at the same time presenting a peace plan, then I suggest we judge China by its actions and not its words,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Sunday.
CIA Director William Burns also weighed in regarding China in an interview aired on Sunday, saying the US intelligence agency was “confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment.”
“We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment,” Burns told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.
Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, cited reports that drones were among the weapons China was considering sending to Russia.
McCaul said Chinese leader Xi Jinping was preparing to visit Moscow next week for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin cast the Ukraine war, which he calls a “special military operation,” as a confrontation with the West which threatens the survival of Russia and the Russian people.
“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview recorded on Wednesday but released on Sunday.
NATO and the West dismiss this narrative, saying their objective in providing weapons and other aid to Kyiv is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.
Even so, Putin’s framing of the war as a threat to Russia’s existence allows the Kremlin chief greater freedom in the types of weapons he could one day use, including possibly nuclear weapons.
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and an ally of Putin, said in remarks published on Monday that the supply of Western arms to Kyiv risked a global nuclear catastrophe.

COMMANDER VISITS FRONT
On the frontlines, Ukrainian ground forces commander Col. General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the focus of Russia’s attacks for months as it tries to take control of the Donbas industrial region.
Ukrainian forces launched a number of counter-attacks and repulsed Russian forces around the village of Yahidne over the weekend, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured it and the village of Berkhivka.
The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces had destroyed Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” including in the area of Yahidne, while Russia’s TASS state agency reported that Ukraine’s forces blew up a dam just north of Bakhmut.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
Syrskyi visited Bakhmut to boost morale and talk strategy with units defending the town and surrounding villages, the Ukrainian military said.
He “listened to the unit commanders tackling urgent problems, provided assistance in solving them, and supported the servicemen,” the Ground Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired a senior commander helping lead the fight in the east, but gave no reason for the move.
In a one-line decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas.
In neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally and staging ground for Russian forces attacking Ukraine, Belarus partisans and members of the exiled opposition said they damaged a Russian A-50 surveillance military aircraft in a drone attack near Minsk on Sunday.

