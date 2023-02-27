Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WSJ 

You are here

Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Pfizer is in early talks to acquire drugmaker Seagen, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that, the report said, adding that the deal talks are in preliminary stages. 

Pfizer declined to comment on the report, while Seagen did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. 

Seagen was in advanced talks last year to be acquired by Merck, in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Journal reported at the time, but the two sides failed to reach agreement. 

 

Updated 15 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

  • Kingdom will shift how we view urban development, according to Leading Cities CEO Michael Lake
LONDON: Since the announcement of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been in hyperdrive with ambitious ‘giga’ projects including Qiddiyah to NEOM that are set to change the way cities work.

According to Michael Lake, the CEO of the non-profit think-tank Leading Cities, they are not only set to change the face of the Kingdom, they are “really exciting developments, frankly, for the world.”

In an interview with Arab News, Lake lauded Middle Eastern leaders for pursuing“revolutionary thinking” when it comes to planning, building and how humanity lives.

“The only limitation is the imagination… for most of us, we set our own limitations,” he said, adding that many people stand in front of a mirror and cannot go beyond what they see.

“What is so impressive about the visionary leadership that exists in places like Saudi Arabia, is that (the) mirror becomes glass.”

The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, has caught the attention of Leading Cities for its action-oriented approach to development. 

“The new project and Vision 2030 plan is pushing boundaries and not accepting the status quo, which is inspiring to Leading Cities,” Lake said. 

“The organization is excited to bring its solutions, expertise, frameworks, and model policies to help guide communities in the Middle East.” 

Lake said that Leading Cities works with government leaders who were willing to take risks and be innovative. He said that governments can be thought of as a sort of a “pyramid,” with “a small group at the top being the bleeding edge and willing to take risks.” 

“The kind of leadership that we see here and in the Middle East (Gulf), it is more at the top of the pyramid,” he said.

“One thing I admire so much about the Middle East is that, unlike we see in the Western world, where there is a lot more talk and a whole lot less action, is that you are seeing action where the talk is, and promises are being made, and are also being delivered.” 

Lake said Saudi Arabia is shifting its approach to how cities are developed, creating a new dimension of “human habitation.” 

He said that despite skepticism, the Line, the linear smart city under construction in Saudi Arabia as part of NEOM, demonstrates forward-thinking and a real opportunity to just reimagine “how we live as a society.” 

Even with visionary leaders some challenges emerge, Lake added. Leading Cities, he said, focused on providing solutions to those challenges.

“One is building the awareness of solutions that are emerging, and the other is vetting those solutions so that leaders have more confidence, both in terms of understanding of what is available, but also in the potential of those solutions.” 

“We are not innovating for innovation’s sake. We are doing things with purpose, and we are doing them because we have kept people at the center of that equation.” 

The chief executive also discussed Riyadh’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, saying that although it would represent “another boost in realizing the Vision 2030 and making that vision more of a global story,” the city can achieve it without the Expo. 

“[The Expo] is nice to have because it puts Riyadh on the global stage and with everything else that is happening in Riyadh, it is a great platform.” 

“But in terms of actually building Riyadh and in realizing this vision, I do not think Expo 2030 is a linchpin on which the whole plan would not survive without.”

Leading Cities was established in 2008 at Northeastern University, Boston, in the US. It now encompasses experts in 10 cities addressing global challenges such as climate change, social justice, automation and cybersecurity, and describes itself as one of the world’s top three “GovTech accelerators”.

“The GovTech accelerator run by Leading Cities is a truly global program, with 554 startups from 70 countries participating last year,” Lake, who has spent most of his career working with governments on urban planning, told Arab News. 

“The six-month vetting process provides a curriculum for entrepreneurs and helps solution providers understand how to do business with governments.” 

“Administrations appreciate working with entrepreneurs who have come out of the program because they understand the limitations and opportunities.”

Updated 27 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain has seen its exports trade drop below $1 billion, with the value of products of national origin falling by 8 percent to $941 million in January 2023, according to the latest data released by the Information &eGovernment Authority.   

With $236 million worth of exports to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom ranked first among the countries receiving products of Bahraini national origin in January, followed by the US and the UAE which imported goods worth $119 million and $95 million, respectively. 

In terms of the type of goods, iGA data showed that unwrought aluminum alloys with a $352 million value were the top products exported during the month of January. 

It was followed by iron ores and concentrate alloyed with a combined value of $127 million. The third product was aluminum wire not alloyed with $45 million worth of exports in January. 

The total value of re-exports increased by 7 percent to reach $153 million during January 2023 compared with $143 million recorded during the same month of the previous year. 

In terms of re-exported value, the UAE was the leading country with $50 million, followed by the Kingdom with $45 million, and Singapore with $7 million. 

Airplane spare parts were the top re-exported products with $26 million, digital automatic data processing machines with $5.5 million and gold with $4.7 million. 

The value of imports, however, increased by 4 percent reaching $1.2 billion during January 2023, compared to $1.1 billion for the same month of the previous year. 

China ranked first when it comes to goods being imported into Bahrain, with a total of $185 million, the UAE was second with $116 million, and Brazil was third with $114 million. 

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of $143 million, while aluminum oxide was second with $82 million, and gold was third with $42 million. 

This resulted in the trade balance of Bharain recording a deficit of $135 million during January, compared to a deficit of $21 million during the same month the previous year. 

In October 2022, Saudi Arabia exported $31.9 billion worth of goods against an imported value of $16.4 billion, resulting in a positive trade balance of $15.5 billion, according to the data visualization site Observatory of Economic Complexity. 

Updated 27 February 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi multi-project developer Red Sea Global has partnered with Swiss longevity clinic Clinique La Prairie to offer a new wellness resort at its upcoming ultra-luxury tourism destination AMAALA. 

The project involves the development of the Clinique La Prairie Health Resort, spanning 36,115 sq. m, offering 13 villas and 52 rooms and suites, on Saudi Arabia’s north-western coastline.  

The resort also features a diagnostics lab, museum, beach club, workshop and training rooms, private dining space, and a cooking school, ensuring a rejuvenation experience, according to a company press release. 

As part of its wellness approach, Clinique La Prairie combines preventative medicine, genetics and epigenetics with customized lifestyle and nutrition plans, the release added. 

“At AMAALA, we are creating the most important health and longevity-focused resort ever developed. We’re delighted to be building our very first full-scale destination in such an extraordinary setting and to help bring Red Sea Global’s vision of regenerative, ultra-luxury tourism to life,” said Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, in a statement.  

Clinique La Prairie will include an advanced diagnostics lab and radiology, physio, neuroscience, dermo, aesthetics, and dentistry. It will also provide a cryo-chamber, hyperbaric suites, IV infusions and a series of next-generation therapies, aimed at contributing to AMAALA’s standing as a distinctive wellness destination.  

The destination will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy in line with its sustainability commitments.   

AMAALA, being developed along the Red Sea coast, is constructing all its buildings about 100 meters away from the coastline to avoid interference with the natural habitat of the Red Sea’s fragile turtle populations.    

Spread over 4,000 sq. km, the project’s lighting has also been done carefully to protect the night sky and limit the impact of artificial light on wildlife.  

The first phase of the destination is well underway, and it expects to welcome its first guests in 2024. The retreat will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,300 hotel keys.  

Upon completion in 2027, AMAALA will be home to over 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels, 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.  

Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3 percent in 2023 backed by a robust non-oil sector, according to a forecast by Riyad Capital. 

The report forecasts the output from this part of the economy will rise by 5 percent this year.

The growth will be driven by a sturdy fiscal policy geared towards increasing investment spending, according to the capital market company.

The oil sector is also expected to continue its growth trajectory estimated at 1.2 percent this year, noted the report.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth rate increased to 8.7 percent – the highest rise since 2011. The oil sector was one of the main drivers, contributing at least 4.8 percent to this growth.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone the Kingdom’s economy recorded a growth of 5.4 percent annually.

Riyad Capital based its 2023 oil forecasts on the Kingdom’s stable oil production rate, with an average of 10.7 million barrels per day, after reaching 10.6 million barrels per day in 2022.  

As for oil prices, the report predicted a somewhat weaker performance in the first half of 2023 thanks to the current downturn in the global economy.  

Nevertheless, a significant recovery will follow in the second half of the year on the expectation that Brent crude oil will end 2023 at a level above $100 a barrel, with the annual average at $92. 

As oil prices continue to rise, the financial revenues of the Saudi budget are to remain strong in 2023, allowing financial spending to be directed towards economic growth.  

Riyad Capital added that oil export revenues will enable a large surplus in the current account balance, albeit a drop from 15.8 percent of GDP in 2022 to 13.2 percent in 2023. 

Inflation rate is expected to drop gradually across this year to reach 3.1 percent, down from 3.4 percent recorded in January 2023. 

The report predicted the US Federal Reserve is to raise interest rates to 5.25 percent during the first half of 2023, and stabilize interest rates throughout the second half.  

The report also pointed out that the Saudi Central Bank will naturally follow the Fed’s pattern in its interest rate policy. 

Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A joint Saudi-Croatian business council is on track to be established in an attempt to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

To be recognized under the Federation of Saudi Chambers umbrella, the new business council will also be concerned with financing continuous interaction between the business sectors of both countries.

The decision came during a meeting involving the former President of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and her accompanying delegation, with Saudi business owners at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Grabar expressed her country's desire to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the Kingdom to expand the areas of trade and investment cooperation.

Under the terms of the new agreement, both countries will work hand in hand to explore the prospects for partnership between the two countries as well as the opportunities available in the sectors of renewable energy, transport, infrastructure, tourism, and real estate.

To support this, the former president called for greater participation between Saudi and Croatian firms in a way that contributes to raising the level of economic relations between the two countries.

On the other hand, the head of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi stressed during the meeting that Croatian companies have several investment opportunities in the Kingdom in the sectors targeted in Vision 2030, especially renewable energy, tourism, and real estate.

This comes as the volume of trade exchange between the two countries surged 198 percent to reach SR533 million ($142 million) in 2021.

Al-Huwaizi called for finding new cooperation mechanisms that contribute to stimulating investment opportunities between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia also discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with several European countries during its participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

The international meeting – which took place in Paris, France – discussed the role of responsible business behavior in the global economy, and the contribution of the private sector to economic growth. 

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim examined ways to propel financial sustainability and digitization.

