Arab tastemakers spotted at Armani show in Milan 

DUBAI: Tunisian Italian model Afef Jnifen and the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival Mohammed Al-Turki were spotted on the front row of the Fall/Winter 2023 Giorgio Armani show that brought Milan Fashion Week to a close on Sunday.

Al-Turki was seen shaking hands with the 88-year-old designer after the show, just before Armani seemed to offer praise about his chic all-white outfit.

Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show as the veteran Italian designer presented the new collection for his main, eponymous line.

The 88-year-old, affectionately called “King Giorgio” in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations — smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops, according to Reuters.

Models wore silky pyjama-like shirts and trousers as well as dresses. Some designs were worn layered: elongated jackets or long dresses on top of trousers.

Armani also used plenty of black, mixing it namely with pink for ensuing designs — day wear including velvet pinstripe suits and black jackets worn with shiny pink trousers, or black dresses with pink floral embroidery for the evening. Beaded belts or sequins added shine to black evening suits and frocks.

Accessories included two-tone brogues as well as fringed shawls and berets with beaded fringes.

Armani presented the winter collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, White Milano, the premiere womenswear trade fair held alongside Milan Fashion Week, worked with the Fashion Minority Alliance to feature two Black designers as they promoted a conversation around diversity.

US designer Romeo Hunte and Nigerian-Scottish designer Olubuyi Thomas look to their environments for inspiration, and both are keen on garments that can be transformed to serve multiple purposes, The Associated Press reported.

Hunte draws on his Brooklyn-roots for his luxury fashion brand with the six square-dot logo, built around deconstructing garments and oversized proportions to give a modern touch. Thomas seamlessly combines his Scottish upbringing with his native Nigeria because “that’s who I am.” He sources materials in both countries, including hand-woven tartans he designs and Nigerian textiles with cut-outs and contrast stitching.