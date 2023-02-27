You are here

Saud Al-Sharif 'honored' to make first professional cut, at event in Doha

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
Saud Al Sharif of Saudi Arabia pictured during The International Series Qatar at Doha Golf Club. (Ian Walton/Asian Tour)
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
  • The Saudi golfer progressed at the weekend’s International Series Qatar, emulating the success of compatriot Faisal Salhab a week earlier in Oman
  • Saud Al-Sharif: To make a cut so early on in my professional career is fantastic
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Saudi golfer Saud Al-Sharif has spoken of his delight after making his first-ever cut as a professional. The International Series Qatar at the weekend was only his third tournament since his pro debut at this month’s PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

His success at the Asian Tour tournament in Doha marked a successful couple of weeks for Saudi golfers, after Faisal Salhab made the cut at the International Series Oman the previous weekend in only his second professional start.

“It’s such an honor to be one of Saudi Arabia’s earliest professional golfers and to travel all around the world and represent the Kingdom,” said Al-Sharif.

“But to make a cut so early on in my professional career is fantastic. It feels great to be competing out on the International Series and we have been welcomed warmly by the Asian Tour. It’s just a great feeling to be here and competing alongside fellow professionals.”

Sharif posted rounds of 71, 78, 79 and 81 to finish on an overall score of 309 over the four rounds in Doha. The competition, open to professionals and amateurs from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, featured 132 of the top players from more than 20 countries. Al-Sharif was among the 70 who made the cut at the end of day two.

Noah Alireza, the CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “In just the space of seven days, we have seen two newly established Saudi professional golfers make the cut at International Series events. This is a huge achievement to be made in just a single month.

“I am incredibly proud of Saud and the work he has been putting in to pull this off. As I’ve said previously, the performance of our Saudi professionals is testament to the work we are doing here at Golf Saudi in terms of developing the next generation.

“Through their passion and determination, I have great confidence in all three of our professionals that they will continue to represent our country in the finest possible manner.”

Al-Sharif and Salhab are the second and third Saudi professional golfers, following in the footsteps of Othman Almulla, who turned pro in 2019.

The next International Series event will take place at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand from March 9 to 12. All three Saudi pros will be competing for a share of $2 million prize pool.

Updated 28 February 2023
AP

Messi and Putellas voted best players at FIFA awards

Messi and Putellas voted best players at FIFA awards
  • Messi beat Mbappé — who was seeking his first best player award from FIFA — to the Golden Ball trophy
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

PARIS: World Cup winner Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award on Monday.
The best women’s player was Spain’s Alexia Putellas for a second straight year.
After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.
The three players made the final shortlist in voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches, selected journalists in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, plus fans online.
The 35-year-old Messi also beat Mbappé — who was seeking his first best player award from FIFA — to the Golden Ball trophy awarded by FIFA for the World Cup’s best player.
Putellas won her award from Alex Morgan of the United States and Beth Mead, who led England to the European Championship title in 2022.
Barcelona playmaker Putellas made the top three again despite being injured days before the Euro and missing the tournament.
Mead was the joint top scorer at the Euro, and was named the tournament’s best player. She sustained a serious knee injury in November while playing for Arsenal and could miss the Women’s World Cup in July in Australia and New Zealand.
Morgan, who was second in the 2019 vote to teammate Megan Rapinoe, was player of the tournament when the US won the CONCACAF W Championship last year. She was also the joint top scorer.
 

Argentina’s Scaloni voted best coach following World Cup win

Argentina’s Scaloni voted best coach following World Cup win
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

Argentina's Scaloni voted best coach following World Cup win

Argentina’s Scaloni voted best coach following World Cup win
  • Scaloni’s contract as the national team coach is extended to the end of the 2026 World Cup
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

PARIS: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was voted FIFA men’s coach of the year on Monday after leading his team to the World Cup title in December.
The women’s coach award went to Sarina Wiegman, who led the England to the title at the Women’s European Championship.
Scaloni took over Argentina at the end of 2018 on an interim basis, and was widely criticized for lacking experience as he had never coached a professional team. Earlier Monday, his contract as the national team coach was extended to the end of the 2026 World Cup.
The other coaches on the shortlist were Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.
The women’s goalkeeper award was given to Euro winner Mary Earps of England, and the best men’s goalkeeper was Argentina’s World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez.
The event in Paris was marked by tributes to Pelé, who died late last year at age 82 following a battle with colon cancer. Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, received a trophy honoring the soccer great from the hands of former Brazil striker Ronaldo.
“I have three words to say to God, who gave us Edson, to Edson, who gave us Pelé, and to the world, who received them so well: ‘Grateful, grateful and grateful,’” she said.

French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi

French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP

French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG's Achraf Hakimi

French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi
  • A 24-year-old woman has accused the Moroccan international of raping her at his home on Feb 25.
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP

NANTERRE: French prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into alleged rape by Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the case said.
A 24-year-old woman has accused the Moroccan international of raping her at his home in a Paris suburb on February 25.
According to the source, confirming an article in the Parisien newspaper, the woman reported the incident at a police station on Sunday but did not file charges.
PSG, contacted by AFP, declined to comment.
Hakimi was part of the Morocco team that finished fourth in the World Cup in Qatar.
Born in Madrid, his penalty secured a 3-0 shoot-out win over Spain to steer Morocco into uncharted territory, with the north African side going on to become the first from the Arab world to reach the last four at a World Cup.

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Tunisian granted wildcard for event so he could bow out at his ‘special place’
  • 39-year-old reached semifinals of Dubai event in 2018
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: After 20 years in the sport, Tunisian Malek Jaziri called time on his trailblazing career on Monday night after losing in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 39-year-old Pan Arab Games gold medalist lost to Alejandro Fokina of Spain 6-2, 6-0 on center court before saying goodbye to an appreciative crowd.

Jaziri had been granted a wildcard to play in the tournament, an event in which he appeared 10 times and become a firm fan favorite after reaching the semifinals in 2018.

On Monday, he started well, holding serve twice and leading 40-15 in his third service game. But his opponent, ranked No. 31 in the world, fought back to break. Jaziri did not win another game as Fokina closed out the set before delivering the Tunisian a bagel for the match.

“He played a good game and was much better physically for sure,” Jaziri said. “I’m not in my best shape, so he tried to make me move a little bit.”

The Tunisian said he was was determined to play his last professional game in front of his fans at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and thanked Tournament Director Salah Tahlak for making it happen.

A finalist in the Istanbul Open later the same year, his run to the semis in Dubai in 2018 saw him beat Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing to eventual winner Roberto Bautista Agut. He also faced Roger Federer in Dubai in 2013, Novak Djokovic in 2016 and Andy Murray in 2017.

“Dubai is a special place for me and a place where I have a lot of good memories,” Jaziri said. “That’s why I wanted to finish here in Dubai. I played most of the world No. 1s here, most of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds. All these flashbacks came to me today.”

Reflecting on an illustrious career in which he flew the flag for the Arab world, became the first Tunisian to reach an ATP Tour final and was once ranked No. 42 in the world, Jaziri said he had no regrets.

“I wanted to be in the top 100,” he said. “I never had anyone before me to say I want to be top 20, top 10 or No. 1. I dreamt only to be top 100 and I made top 50. So I made it. I did everything by myself.”

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal
The medal was won by the quad of Hassan Qadri, Khaled Shaker, Faten Mirza and Eman Rafik. supplied
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal
  • British coach Matthew Tarrant chose 28 male and female rowers who participated in 24 different categories
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi rowing team won the bronze medal in the mixed relay category at the World Indoor Rowing Championships, which concluded Sunday in Mississauga, Canada.

The medal was won by the quad of Hassan Qadri, Khaled Shaker, Faten Mirza and Eman Rafik, after they came third with a time of 05:50:03.

British coach Matthew Tarrant chose 28 male and female rowers who participated in 24 different categories, in which they were able to achieve advanced numbers and positions.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Rowing Federation, Ali Hussein Ali Reda, expressed his happiness at the Saudi team’s achievement, extending his congratulations to the rowers and the technical and administrative bodies.

“We are proud of this achievement and we look forward to further hard work to achieve the best results and championships during the coming period, within the strategic plan that we have developed,” he said.

He also extended his thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership, and minister of sports and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and his deputy Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, for their continuous support for sports and athletes, especially the Saudi Rowing Federation.

The executive director of the federation, Youssef Wael Jelaidan, confirmed that this medal came due to the hard work of the rowers and coaches during the last period, and wished future success to all Saudi rowers in upcoming competitions.

