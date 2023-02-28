New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema

Model Gigi Hadid promotes ‘Next in Fashion’ in New York

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model and fashion icon Gigi Hadid is gearing up for the premiere of season two of the Netflix show “Next in Fashion,” which she co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France.

The new season, set for release on March 3, will feature a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000 and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.

The 27-year-old supermodel is on a whirlwind promotional tour this week in New York City rocking stylish outfits.

The model also wore an ensemble by Alexandre Vauthier. (Getty Images)

The mother-of-one first wore a grey set by Maison Valentino with a floral skirt and a cropped knit top, which she paired with matching gloves.

Her second outfit was a black leather jumpsuit with a bomber jacket and black heeled boots. She added a diamond choker to spice up her look.

For “The Today Show,” she wore a beige suit with an oversized blazer, rolled up shorts and a collared shirt that was unbuttoned at the bottom.

Gigi Hadid showed off a dress from Alexander McQueen’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in New York. (Getty Images)

She opted for a simple street style outfit for her fourth look — Hadid donned graphic denim straight-leg jeans with a white cropped shirt.

For “The Tonight Show,” the star stepped out in a green leather hooded jacket with a matching pair of bottoms from French fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection.

Her final look was an off-the-shoulder white dress from British label Alexander McQueen’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The asymmetric dress, with a clinched waist, had a large graphic at the center.

“Good morning y’all. It’s early. It’s a good day. I am taking over the Netflix account today with my friend and co-host Tan France as we do our promotion day for the new season of ‘Next in Fashion’ coming out Friday,” she shared on her Instagram account on Monday. “Please follow along, we are going to have a lot of fun and a lot of looks,” she added.

The first season of the fashion competition show, which premiered in January 2020, featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.