New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema

ABU DHABI: A Classical Film Museum celebrating the pioneers of Arab cinema is being planned for Abu Dhabi.
The launch of the project was announced by the UAE Cultural Ambassadorship at the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization during an event in Paris on Monday, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The museum is part of a cultural program being organized by Anassi Media and the Paris-based Arab World Institute. The participants in Monday’s event included Jack Lang, president of the AWI, Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al-Khaili, the Emirati ambassador to France, along with other Arab and foreign diplomats and artists.
Lang thanked ALECSO for choosing the Arab World Institute to organize this cultural event honoring pioneering Arab filmmakers.
Model Gigi Hadid promotes ‘Next in Fashion’ in New York
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model and fashion icon Gigi Hadid is gearing up for the premiere of season two of the Netflix show “Next in Fashion,” which she co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France.
The new season, set for release on March 3, will feature a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000 and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.
The 27-year-old supermodel is on a whirlwind promotional tour this week in New York City rocking stylish outfits.
The mother-of-one first wore a grey set by Maison Valentino with a floral skirt and a cropped knit top, which she paired with matching gloves.
Her second outfit was a black leather jumpsuit with a bomber jacket and black heeled boots. She added a diamond choker to spice up her look.
For “The Today Show,” she wore a beige suit with an oversized blazer, rolled up shorts and a collared shirt that was unbuttoned at the bottom.
She opted for a simple street style outfit for her fourth look — Hadid donned graphic denim straight-leg jeans with a white cropped shirt.
For “The Tonight Show,” the star stepped out in a green leather hooded jacket with a matching pair of bottoms from French fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection.
Her final look was an off-the-shoulder white dress from British label Alexander McQueen’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The asymmetric dress, with a clinched waist, had a large graphic at the center.
“Good morning y’all. It’s early. It’s a good day. I am taking over the Netflix account today with my friend and co-host Tan France as we do our promotion day for the new season of ‘Next in Fashion’ coming out Friday,” she shared on her Instagram account on Monday. “Please follow along, we are going to have a lot of fun and a lot of looks,” she added.
The first season of the fashion competition show, which premiered in January 2020, featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.
Egyptian football icon Mo Salah stars in Adidas campaign alongside leading hijabi runners
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Premier League football player and Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah stars in Adidas’ newest campaign alongside Qatari hurdler Mariam Farid and Egyptian runner Khadija Hegazy, who are considered to be two of the region’s leading hijab-wearing sportswomen.
The clip, titled “Running Needs Nothing But You,” encourages everyone to enjoy their personal experience of running and celebrates each of the athlete’s experience of running.
Commenting on his personal experience, Salah said: “Running is my personal story – it reminds me of early mornings in Egypt when I was 13, waking up at 5am to pray and run. It was around the same time I was scouted and began playing for an amateur club so running always reminds me of chasing my impossibles and running after the future I had imagined for myself.”
Aiming to change the global perception of hijabi athletes, Farid said: “Achieving your impossible is truly about believing in yourself. I believe I'm here to change how the world views hijabi athletes, so I can show the real picture of women like me or even people from the Middle East. I want to inspire a younger generation of women like me to get into sport and show the world what we can do.”
And talking about her personal experience of running, Hegazy said, “Running has become my personal time where I disconnect from everyone and everything and I feel free. Also being part of a running crew helps you to find people on the same journey as you and you make lifetime friends. The energy is super powerful, it gives me strength to go about my daily life.”
Coinciding with the launch of the mini film, Adidas also unveiled the latest member of its popular running shoe franchise — the Ultraboost Light.
Khloe Kardashian praises Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian this week took to Instagram to praise Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi.
The Dubai-based runway star left a comment on Kardashian’s Instagram post and wrote: “Beautyyyyy,” to which Kardashian replied: “No you are the queen of stunning.”
Esseibi shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “So this happened today,” adding four heart-shaped eye emojis.
The 24-year-old star, considered the first plus-size model in the Middle East, made her international debut in September 2022 by walking for French label Victor Weinsanto at Paris Fashion Week.
This week, she returned to Paris and walked for Weinsanto again during fashion week. She wore a colorful corset-style mini dress accessorized with a bright yellow bag. Her hair was styled in a retro updo.
US rapper Travis Scott set to perform in Riyadh this March
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US rapper Travis Scott is set to perform in Saudi Arabia at the Banban Festival Site in Riyadh on March 17, with tickets going on sale on Feb. 28.
The superstar rapper had already been announced as one of the headliners of Jeddah’s F1 Grand Prix concerts, taking to the main stage of Jeddah Corniche. From March 17-19, MDLBEAST is teaming up with F1 to host a series of concerts as part of their post-race party series “Overtake the Future.”
Epic Records chairperson Sylvia Rhone revealed the news in a recent story with Billboard when she was asked what the industry can expect from Epic in 2023. “We have a new Travis Scott record, expected to come in June,” she answered.
“Utopia” will mark Scott’s first studio album since 2018’s “Astroworld,” critically and commercially considered as one of the best hip-hop album of the year.
US rockers Guns N’ Roses to perform in Abu Dhabi in June
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: As Guns N’ Roses return to the road for their 2023 World Tour, the US rockers will also take to the stage at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on June 1 — marking their only stop in the Middle East.
Performing in the UAE for the second time after their sold-out show in Dubai in 2018, lovers of rock and roll can expect to hear a whole host of smash hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Welcome To The Jungle.”
Featuring members from the original, classic line-up like frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, the band’s latest incarnation only began performing together again in 2016 after an acrimonious split in 1993.