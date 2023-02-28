You are here

SABIC’s revenue rises by 13% to $53bn in 2022
The company’s total revenue soared by 13 percent to SR198.47 billion in 2022, up from SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has reported a 13 percent rise in total revenue to SR198.47 billion ($52.88 billion) in 2022, up from SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021. 

According to a bourse filing, however, the company’s net profit fell by 28.35 percent to SR16.53 billion in 2022, due to a lower profit margin amid rising distribution costs. 

“SABIC 2022 results remain strong despite challenging market conditions. Our sales volumes continue to grow, exceeding the previous year’s sales by 9 percent and driven by growth projects, improved reliability, inventory optimization and synergies with Saudi Aramco,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC’s acting CEO. 

In a statement given to the Saudi stock exchange, SABIC said the decrease in its net income is mainly attributable to lower profit margins for most of its key products which were driven by higher feedstock prices in addition to an increase in selling and distribution costs. 

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2022 stood at SR38.57 billion, a 20 percent fall compared to 2021. 

The Tadawul statement further noted that SABIC’s income from operations was SR23.88 billion in 2022, 29 percent lower than the previous year. 
 
 

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives from Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse, and HSBC are among members of the global financial community set to gather in Riyadh from March 15-16 for the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference, being held under the slogan “Promising Financial Horizons”.

Leaders and senior executives from some of the most prominent international institutions will work alongside government ministers and other decision makers to help set the industry agenda for 2023 and explore solutions to the challenges facing the sector. 

The conference will see delegates from banks, venture capitalists, market specialists and investment gurus from Asia, Europe and North America joining regional experts in a series of presentations and panel discussions and debates. 

Other companies set to be represented include Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and S&P Ratings.

Commenting on the expected impact of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “The launch of the 2nd Edition of the Financial Sector Conference comes at a critical time in the world as the regional and international financial community seeks to overcome the current challenges of the global economy, including slow growth, high inflation, and uncertainty, which have affected the global supply chain.

"The Kingdom is committed to accelerating progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030 through the execution of structural reforms, including within the financial sector. Vision 2030 aims to drive sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life by delivering effective strategies, programs, and projects.  

“These efforts will help achieve higher growth rates and generate employment opportunities. Vision 2030 also aims to provide improved services through enhancing the role of the financial sector, boosting local content, promoting national industry, and strengthening the Kingdom’s financial position."

Following the success of its first edition in 2019, organizers plan to hold FSC every two years with the aim that it becomes one of the most highly anticipated and sought after conferences in the global financial services agenda, according to a press release.

The conference is part of Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program, a key component of Vision 2030, and will ensure a focus on its three core pillars: Enabling financial institutions to support private sector growth; ensuring the development of an advanced capital market, and promoting and enabling financial planning. 

Uber’s Mideast business Careem to cease operations in Qatar

Uber’s Mideast business Careem to cease operations in Qatar
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Uber’s Mideast business Careem to cease operations in Qatar

Uber’s Mideast business Careem to cease operations in Qatar
  • Announcement comes two months after the World Cup, when Careem vehicles were part of the tournament’s official plans to transport fans
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

DOHA: Uber’s Middle Eastern business Careem will cease operations in Qatar on Tuesday, the company announced in a message sent to customers in the Gulf Arab state on Monday.
The surprise announcement comes two months after the World Cup in Qatar, when Careem-branded vehicles were part of the tournament’s official plans to transport visiting fans, alongside cars from Uber and local taxi provider Karwa.
“Unfortunately, Careem’s ride hailing operations will no longer operate in Qatar as of February 28, 2023,” said the message, which also informed customers holding Careem credit that the company would issue a full refund by March 15.
Careem’s message did not offer any explanation for why it will cease operating. Careem did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Careem was bought by Uber Technologies Inc. in 2019 for $3.1 billion, giving the US firm market dominance across the Middle East and Pakistan.
Careem only offered ride-hailing services in Qatar, unlike in larger Middle Eastern markets like the United Arab Emirates where the company offered a more robust slate of services on its application, including food delivery, digital payments and courier services.
Uber’s smart phone application offers ride-hailing services in Qatar and continued to operate normally late Monday.

Germany seeks power line network with North Sea neighbors

Germany seeks power line network with North Sea neighbors
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Germany seeks power line network with North Sea neighbors

Germany seeks power line network with North Sea neighbors
  • Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BERLIN: The German government said on Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market.

Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

One big problem at present is the lack of power lines, which results in bottlenecks that prevent wind park-generated electricity from reaching consumers and industries further inland.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that by building more interconnectors at sea, his country will be able to tap additional cheap electricity from offshore wind parks, including from European neighbors such as Denmark and the Netherlands.

This will also boost security of supply at times of high demand and allow Germany to export more renewable energy when it has a surplus, he said.

North Sea nations last year announced plans to massively increase offshore wind power in the coming decades as part of an effort to combat climate change and become independent of fossil fuel imports from Russia.

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’
  • Two-day event opens in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
  • 2,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, government officials set to attend
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: More than 2,000 government officials, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from around the world are set to attend the second edition of Investopia, which opens in the UAE capital on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s event, held at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, is “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change.” There will also be three sub-themes: “Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy,” “The Future of National Wealth” and “Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonisation,” Emirates News Agency reported.

As well as presentations by more than 100 speakers, delegates from 40 countries will discuss topics such as institutional asset allocation, AI, emerging markets, venture investing, digital assets, mobility and biotechnology.

UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri said: “The second edition of the conference kicks off at a very important time globally, as we witness structural transformations in markets, global investment trends and the rapid advancement of fourth industrial revolution technologies, all while moving toward investments in a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

“We in the UAE have set an ambitious future vision of creating the optimal environment for conducting business. However, our focus extends beyond merely enhancing our investment attraction capabilities. Our focus is on achieving our aspirations of sustainable development through these investments,” he added

“Investopia plays a vital role in the UAE’s efforts to provide a platform for business leaders and government officials worldwide to engage in global discussions, establish partnerships and integrate new developmental and technological trends in the world of business and economy, promoting sustainable solutions for a better future.”

Investopia is a global investment platform launched by the UAE. This year’s event will also include a series of round tables by the Canada-UAE Business Council, Business Finland and the Emirates News Agency, and meetings between the leaders of global institutions on investment opportunities and areas for collaboration.

 

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 
Updated 27 February 2023
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 
Updated 27 February 2023
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index shed 56.99 points — or 0.57 percent — on Monday to close at 9,994.79 points, as it descended for the seventh consecutive session. 

TASI fell 5.24 percent in the last seven sessions. Since last year, it has dropped by 19.51 percent, largely weighed down by the banking and energy sectors, which plunged 26.45 percent and 16.27 percent, respectively. 

“The two larger engines of the Saudi equity market, petrochemicals and banks, are yet to fire for the market to move up again,” Pritish Devassy, head of sell-side research of Riyadh-based GIB Capital, told Arab News. 

Explaining the rationale behind the rout in the banking sector, Devassy said the index had to take a beating because of the recent changes in mortgage subsidies, which could add to the market concerns about the rising interest rates and its impact on the lending growth. 

The petrochemical sector has also witnessed broad sell-offs because of the weak financial results in the fourth quarter of 2022, range-bound product prices in February and uncertainty in oil prices, pointed out Devassy. 

“The money is likely chasing defensives with some companies in sectors, such as healthcare, at 52-week highs. Some local story stocks such as Alamar, Americana and Theeb had also touched record highs recently,” added Devassy. 

On Monday, however, the advance-decline ratio skewed positively, with 145 stocks of the listed 224 heading north and 67 turning south.  

The total trading turnover increased 59 percent to SR4.41 billion ($1.18 billion) from Sunday’s SR2.77 billion.   

Meanwhile, MSCI Tadawul 30 Index and the parallel market Nomu fell flat to close at 1,362.84 and 18,976.71 points, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Chemical Co. Ltd. informed the exchange that it has, in partnership with a local company, received a gas allocation letter from the Ministry of Energy to establish a facility for the production of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate.   

The facility’s annual production capacity for nitric acid will be 440,000 tons, and ammonium nitrate will be 300,000 tons.  

The project will provide the raw materials for industries, mainly for civil and military explosives, fuel for missiles and rocket propellants and smelting salts used in producing solar panels. SCCL’s share price closed 1.47 percent higher to SR27.65. 

Al Moammar Information Systems also announced that it bagged a contract worth SR228.77 million from the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence for the third phase of technical support for open systems TSOS3. Its share price moved up marginally to SR96. 

Mulkia Investment Co., the fund manager and operator of Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund, also announced that unitholders approved, on Sunday, increasing the fund’s total assets through issuing additional units in-kind and cash.  

According to the company statement, the fund’s capital increase will range between SR250 million and SR114.86 million.  

The capital hike aims to complete the acquisition of the Al Jadah mixed-use complex and partially repay the fund’s outstanding financing. The company’s share price fell by 0.68 percent to end at SR7.30. 

