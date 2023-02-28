You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s St. Petersburg suspends, then restarts flights due to ‘unknown object’

Russia’s St. Petersburg suspends, then restarts flights due to ‘unknown object’

Update Russia’s St. Petersburg suspends, then restarts flights due to ‘unknown object’
Saint Petersburg's Pulkovo airport (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9een7

Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Russia’s St. Petersburg suspends, then restarts flights due to ‘unknown object’

Russia’s St. Petersburg suspends, then restarts flights due to ‘unknown object’
  • Unconfirmed Russian media reports of an unidentified object such as a drone in the area
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday morning before restarting them amid unconfirmed Russian media reports of an unidentified object such as a drone in the area.

The government of Russia’s second city announced the closure on its official Telegram channel without providing a reason for the suspension.

Russian news agencies reported later on Tuesday that flights had resumed and that a temporary airspace ban within a 200-kilometer radius of Pulkovo had been lifted by 1200 local time (0900 GMT).

The RIA Novosti news agency had earlier reported, citing a source in the city’s emergency services, that an unidentified object had been spotted, prompting the initial closure.

Unconfirmed media reports from two online Russian news outlets reported that fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate. They later said that the jets had not found anything.

There was no official comment on what caused the disruption or on how the alleged unknown object was investigated.

Data from the FlightRadar24 website showed a number of flights headed for St. Petersburg turning back to their destinations early on Tuesday, while the airspace closure also appeared to affect flights en route to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which requires planes to fly over St. Petersburg.

By 1200 local time, flights had resumed flying toward St. Petersburg, the FlightRadar24 website showed.

Topics: Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

The situation in Ukraine’s Bakhmut is ‘extremely tense’, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said
World
‘Extremely tense’ as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine’s Bakhmut — commander
Update Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
World
Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot
Updated 55 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot
  • Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army on Feb. 7
  • The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens unless Indonesia's government recognises the region's independence
Updated 55 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Security forces in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have surrounded separatists holding captive a New Zealand pilot, but will exercise restraint while negotiations for his release continue, a top security official said on Tuesday.
Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TNPB) on Feb. 7 after landing in the remote region of Nduga.
The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens, 37, unless Indonesia’s government recognizes the region’s independence and withdraws its troops.
Chief security minister, Mahfud MD said security forces had found the location of the group holding the pilot but would refrain from actions that might endanger his life.
“Now, they are under siege and we already know their location. But we must be careful,” Mahfud said, according to local media.
He did not elaborate on the location or what steps Indonesia might take to free the pilot.
Separatists have waged a low-level fight for independence since the resource-rich region, once governed by the Netherlands, was brought under Indonesian control following a United Nations-supervised vote in 1969.
Hostage-taking of foreigners has been rare and the conflict has escalated since 2018, with rebels mounting deadlier and more frequent attacks.
Indonesian military chief, Admiral Yudo Margono said operations were complicated by the presence of civilians in the area.
“It is not easy to catch this group as they are mingling with the locals. We will prioritize persuasive measures,” he said in a statement.
Security forces have previously said a “law enforcement operation” had been planned, but only as a last resort if negotiations failed.
The government has so far used prominent figures in Papua such as politicians, priests and local leaders to communicate with the hostage-takers.

Topics: Indonesia pilot West Papua National Liberation Army New Zealand

Related

Sky’s the limit as private pilot courses take off in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Sky’s the limit as private pilot courses take off in Saudi Arabia

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October
Updated 28 February 2023

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October

Afghan jailed in Pakistan for traveling without visa dies in 4th such death since October
  • Faiz Muhammad sought treatment in Pakistan for sister-in-law, entered without visa, arrested on Jan. 25
  • Almost 870 Afghan nationals, many with serious ailments, currently held in Sindh prisons: Karachi envoy
Updated 28 February 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: In January, Faiz Muhammad borrowed from neighbors in his village in Afghanistan’s Paktika province and managed to scrape together 15,000 rupees ($58) to cover travel expenses to the Pakistani port city of Karachi where he hoped to get his sister-in-law treated for chronic kidney disease.

But, similar to dozens of others, Muhammad, who was traveling without a visa, was arrested soon after entering Pakistan and sent on judicial remand on Jan. 26.

He was held at Karachi’s Malir jail until Feb. 21 when he was taken to Jinnah Hospital after he “suddenly” fell ill, according to prison officials and court documents.

The 60-year-old died the following day. It was the fourth death since October of an Afghan jailed for entering Pakistan without valid travel documents.

“My father had no illness,” Muhammad’s son Baz told Arab News. “He took my aunt for kidney treatment but lost his own life.”

Afghans have for decades been traveling to neighboring Pakistan to escape war and persecution in their country and to seek employment and medical treatment as Afghanistan’s own health system, understaffed, poorly equipped, and underfunded for years, is on the brink of collapse.

Many of the travelers cannot afford visas and have no travel documents.

Pakistan is home to around 2.8 million Afghan refugees, including 1.5 million registered and 1.3 million unregistered Afghan nationals, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. After the Taliban takeover of the war-battered country in August 2021, around 250,000 additional Afghans took shelter in Pakistan.

But since last year, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on Afghans crossing the border without valid documents.

Court documents seen by Arab News said Muhammad had no “significant” history of illnesses but had been diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and depression a year earlier. At Malir jail, he developed a severe ear infection and was advised hospital care.

Malir prison official Muhammad Asif also said the Afghan did not have any registered serious illnesses but was taken to hospital after his health “deteriorated suddenly.”

He added that all inmates were either provided medical help at the jail premises or taken to hospital if their condition required it.

But a letter by Afghanistan’s consul general, which Arab News can confirm was received by the office of the Sindh home secretary on Feb. 17, showed that the envoy had requested provincial authorities to grant Muhammad “special remission” on “humanitarian grounds” due to a “critical health condition.”

The letter also mentioned three other Afghan inmates who died due to “unavailability of proper medication” in January.

Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari, Afghanistan’s acting consul general in Karachi, Sindh province, told Arab News that Pakistani authorities were informed “on time” about Muhammad’s deteriorating health and his life could have been saved if he had been provided with timely medical help.

“We informed the home secretary well in time but instead of taking him for treatment, we were informed on Feb. 24 that he had died two days ago,” he said.

“There are many like him who are being denied medical treatment. We urge the government of Pakistan to be kind with these people who come here for treatment.”

Last month, under-trial Afghan prisoners Taj Muhammad, Abdul Khalil, and Wali Khan also died while at a correctional facility in Karachi’s Malir district.

“These people died because they didn’t get treatment,” Takhari said at the time, adding that his mission had informed Sindh authorities about the inmates’ health problems in advance.

Arshad Shah, superintendent of Malir prison, rejected Takhari’s allegations, claiming all inmates, including the three Afghan nationals, were given treatment.

“We have medical facilities,” Shah said. “But the ones with serious conditions are sent to hospital, either to Jinnah Hospital or the civil hospital.”

Takhari has said almost 870 Afghan nationals, many struggling with health issues, are currently being held in Sindh prisons.

Baz said his father, the primary carer of his aunt Saira Bibi since her husband died in a landmine explosion nine years ago, took her to the Ariana hospital in Kabul where doctors said she needed to go to Pakistan to receive adequate treatment.

Muhammad, like most Afghans, opted to cross the border illegally as the family could not afford to pay the visa fee to enter Pakistan, but he was caught and offloaded from a bus at Hub Chowki in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province while attempting to enter Karachi.

“She (Bibi) is coming home without being cured,” Baz said. “And my father is left behind, dead, and alone.”

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Pakistan revokes visa on arrival privilege for Afghan nationals
Pakistan
Pakistan revokes visa on arrival privilege for Afghan nationals

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman
Updated 28 February 2023

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman

India explores energy, defense engagements with Oman
  • India already enjoys strategic partnerships in the Gulf region with Saudi Arabia, UAE
  • Oman will be India’s guest during this year’s G20 summit in New Delhi
Updated 28 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Oman has joined the Gulf countries where India is focusing on partnerships in energy and defense, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, following an India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group meeting.

The India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group was established in 2003 to provide a joint forum for regular reviews of relations and exchanges between the maritime neighbors.

The latest edition of the annual meetings took place in Muscat on Monday, co-chaired by Ausaf Sayeed, overseas Indian affairs secretary at the foreign ministry, and Oman’s Diplomatic Affairs Undersecretary Sheikh Khalifa Al-Harthy.

“The discussions were focused on exploring avenues of cooperation in key sectors, including energy, trade and investment, health, education, defense and cultural exchanges,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Sayeed’s visit “reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf, and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership.”

India already enjoys strong energy and defense partnerships in the Gulf region with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but is also developing strategic ties with Oman.

“Indian presence in Oman and its Duqm and turnaround facilities in Salalah provide a strategic depth to the Indian Navy. India has also built the border electronic fence between Oman and Yemen which keeps a lid on infiltration,” Anil Wadhwa, New Delhi’s former ambassador to Muscat, told Arab News.

India gained access to the Duqm port in the Gulf of Oman in 2018, a few years after Indian companies were involved in the fencing of the sultanate’s Yemeni border.

India is chairing the Group of 20 largest economies and will host the G20 summit this year, with Oman as one of its guests during the meeting.

This reflects “the priority and importance New Delhi attaches with Muscat,” Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defense Studies and Analyzes in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“Oman is an important country in the Gulf region, and is considered an important actor in several regional forums, including GCC, the Arab League and IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association),” he said.

“Its strategic location makes it an important actor for maritime security in the Gulf. India and Oman have a robust political, economic and defense partnership. The two sides are committed to strengthening bilateral engagements.”

Topics: India Oman

Related

Special Oman’s India envoy says new maritime pact ‘far-reaching’
World
Oman’s India envoy says new maritime pact ‘far-reaching’
Oman-India air bubble seats cut by half
Middle-East
Oman-India air bubble seats cut by half

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC

Manchester Arena bomber linked to hate preacher ‘known to authorities for more than a decade’: BBC
  • Salman Abedi killed 23, injured more than 1,000 in deadly 2017 suicide attack
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber may have been radicalized by a preacher who was known to authorities for more than a decade, the BBC reported.

Salman Abedi killed 23 concertgoers and injured more than 1,000 others in the 2017 suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester.

A public inquiry into Abedi’s radicalization has found that Mansour Al-Anezi, a 43-year-old Kuwaiti national, had a close association with Abedi in the years leading up to the bombing, and was also linked to a failed terror attack years earlier.

The BBC reported that authorities in the UK were investigating Al-Anezi’s role as a suspected radicalizer after he was linked to Nicky Reilly, who, then aged 22, attempted to detonate a nail bomb in a restaurant in Exeter.

Reilly was jailed for the failed 2008 attack and died in prison in 2016.

However, the Manchester Arena inquiry has now linked Al-Anezi, who arrived in the UK in 2000, to both Reilly and Abedi, raising questions over the potential failure of authorities to prevent radicalization.

When Al-Anezi moved to Plymouth in the UK, his mosque preaching activities were monitored, with Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 also collecting information on the preacher.

In the years leading up to the Exeter attack, Al-Anezi developed close links to Reilly, and authorities suspected the preacher of playing a major role in the 22-year-old’s radicalization.

Two sources from the mosque where Al-Anezi hosted prayers said that after the Exeter attack, the Kuwaiti national was banned from preaching, the BBC was told.

In an unrelated court case concerning Al-Anezi’s immigration status, the preacher admitted that some worshippers had expressed concern and complained about his activities.

However, authorities lacked the evidence to charge Al-Anezi in the aftermath of the attack.

As in the Exeter case, Al-Anezi also enjoyed close contact with the Manchester Arena bomber in the years leading up to the bombing, the BBC revealed.

He stayed at the Abedi home several times and regularly communicated with Abedi’s brother, Hashem, an associate in the attack, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the bombing.

When Al-Anezi died in 2017, Salman was reportedly “in tears,” with both brothers attending the preacher’s funeral.

However, the following day, the pair bought a substantial quantity of chemicals that would eventually be used to manufacture the bomb used in Manchester Arena, the BBC reported.

An asylum judgment dated to 2009 shows Al-Anezi’s admission that he entered the UK on a forged passport, with the government arguing that the preacher “wished to conceal information” and had “fabricated his claim for asylum.”

The Abedi inquiry will further examine the extent of Al-Anezi’s radicalization of the bomber.

A group of families whose relatives died in the bombing told the BBC that they were “disappointed to learn of yet more links to terrorism in Abedi’s background which do not appear to have been investigated.”

The families are relatives of Kelly Brewster, 32, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Megan Hurley, 15, Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, who were all killed in the blast.

The group said in a statement: “If there is enough information in the public domain for the press to make these links then we would have expected the government to do the same and investigate fully.

“We can only hope that this information was discussed in the closed hearings of the public inquiry.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with those who were killed or had their lives changed forever at the Manchester Arena attack.”

Topics: UK Salman Abedi

Related

Daesh ‘groomer’ with ties to Manchester Arena bomber could be released from jail
World
Daesh ‘groomer’ with ties to Manchester Arena bomber could be released from jail
Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help
World
Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment

French Daesh midwife faces 30 years’ imprisonment
  • Douha Mounib, 32, delivered 12 babies while living in Raqqa, Syria
  • Former midwifery student left France to join caliphate in 2014
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A French woman accused of acting as a midwife for Daesh is facing more than 30 years’ imprisonment, The Times reported.

Douha Mounib, 32, is on trial in Paris after having spent several years in a French prison following her arrest in Turkiye in 2017 and subsequent repatriation.

She is one of more than 30 women from France alleged to be former members of Daesh, with many having returned to the country from Syria or Turkiye following the collapse of the terror group.

Mounib, who was completing her third year of midwifery studies at the time she first traveled to Syria in 2014, returned to the caliphate a second time a year later.

Declaring that she “wanted to fight for Islam and Allah,” Mounib delivered 12 babies and produced online Islamist propaganda during her time in Syria, French prosecutors said.

In a tweet at the time, Mounib said: “The man fights but it is the wife who raises the future mujahedeen.”

However, she told French authorities: “I never intended to turn my children into future mujahedeen.

“In the same way, when I was delivering babies, I was never doing it with the aim of delivering future fighters.”

While living in Syria, Mounib gave birth to a daughter, who is now in the care of social services.

Two years ago, while imprisoned in France, Mounib escaped her cell by creating a hole in a wall using a spoon. She escaped to the outer area of the prison before being captured.

If convicted in her trial, she faces a maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment for associating with a terrorist group.

Topics: Daesh France

Related

Wife of Daesh leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia over terror fund transfers
World
Wife of Daesh leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia over terror fund transfers
US woman who led female Daesh battalion gets 20 years in prison
Middle-East
US woman who led female Daesh battalion gets 20 years in prison

Latest updates

Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning
Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.
KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.