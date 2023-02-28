Khloe Kardashian praises Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi  

DUBAI: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian this week took to Instagram to praise Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi.
The Dubai-based runway star left a comment on Kardashian’s Instagram post and wrote: “Beautyyyyy,” to which Kardashian replied: “No you are the queen of stunning.”
Esseibi shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “So this happened today,” adding four heart-shaped eye emojis.
The 24-year-old star, considered the first plus-size model in the Middle East, made her international debut in September 2022 by walking for French label Victor Weinsanto at Paris Fashion Week.
This week, she returned to Paris and walked for Weinsanto again during fashion week. She wore a colorful corset-style mini dress accessorized with a bright yellow bag. Her hair was styled in a retro updo.
Olympics star Yusra Mardini talks future plans after ‘The Swimmers’ BAFTA nomination
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: After sharing her story with the world in the BAFTA-nominated Netflix documentary “The Swimmers,” Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini is turning her focus to her non-profit work, as well as other endeavours.
Having competed in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Athletes Team, Yusra is turning her focus to developing a foundation to facilitate education and sports opportunities for refugees, she said in an interview with Arab News. The sporting star is also starting her own journey as a filmmaker.
“I am also studying in a university here in California called University of Southern California and I am studying film and production,” she said. “I am doing a lot of activities in the fashion domain and I have a non-profit organization and I am doing something with the UNHCR and I am also studying, so generally I am happy with my life.”
Yursra and her sister Sarah’s journey from Syrian war refugees swimming for three hours to the Greek island of Lesbos to Olympic athletes has been chronicled in the BAFTA-nominated film “The Swimmers.”
During the interview, Yusra revealed whether everything portrayed in the film is true.
“I’ll say that 90 percent of what happens in the movie is real,” she said. “There are things that might not be real in the sense that it did not happen to me, but it happened to other refugees and that was the important thing, that even if something didn’t happen to me, it did happen to many refugees in the world.”
During auditions, Yusra said a lot of Syrian girls sent her direct messages on social media telling her that they applied for her role.
“Manal (Issa) applied for the role and she got Sarah’s role and then she told the director that she has a younger sister and then they auditioned together and Sally, the director, loved them a lot,” Yusra said.
While the COVID-19 protocols during filming prevented Yusra from being on set, she stayed in regular communication with Welsh Egyptian filmmaker Sally El-Hosaini and British writer Jack Thorne who she trusted to guide Lebanese actress sisters Nathalie and Manal in portraying her and Sarah’s story.
The film premiered on Netflix on Nov. 23 and screened at the 47th annual Toronto Film Festival in September.
Model Gigi Hadid promotes ‘Next in Fashion’ in New York
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model and fashion icon Gigi Hadid is gearing up for the premiere of season two of the Netflix show “Next in Fashion,” which she co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France.
The new season, set for release on March 3, will feature a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000 and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.
The 27-year-old supermodel is on a whirlwind promotional tour this week in New York City rocking stylish outfits.
The mother-of-one first wore a grey set by Maison Valentino with a floral skirt and a cropped knit top, which she paired with matching gloves.
Her second outfit was a black leather jumpsuit with a bomber jacket and black heeled boots. She added a diamond choker to spice up her look.
For “The Today Show,” she wore a beige suit with an oversized blazer, rolled up shorts and a collared shirt that was unbuttoned at the bottom.
She opted for a simple street style outfit for her fourth look — Hadid donned graphic denim straight-leg jeans with a white cropped shirt.
For “The Tonight Show,” the star stepped out in a green leather hooded jacket with a matching pair of bottoms from French fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection.
Her final look was an off-the-shoulder white dress from British label Alexander McQueen’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The asymmetric dress, with a clinched waist, had a large graphic at the center.
“Good morning y’all. It’s early. It’s a good day. I am taking over the Netflix account today with my friend and co-host Tan France as we do our promotion day for the new season of ‘Next in Fashion’ coming out Friday,” she shared on her Instagram account on Monday. “Please follow along, we are going to have a lot of fun and a lot of looks,” she added.
The first season of the fashion competition show, which premiered in January 2020, featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.
Egyptian football icon Mo Salah stars in Adidas campaign alongside leading hijabi runners
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Premier League football player and Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah stars in Adidas’ newest campaign alongside Qatari hurdler Mariam Farid and Egyptian runner Khadija Hegazy, who are considered to be two of the region’s leading hijab-wearing sportswomen.
The clip, titled “Running Needs Nothing But You,” encourages everyone to enjoy their personal experience of running and celebrates each of the athlete’s experience of running.
Commenting on his personal experience, Salah said: “Running is my personal story – it reminds me of early mornings in Egypt when I was 13, waking up at 5am to pray and run. It was around the same time I was scouted and began playing for an amateur club so running always reminds me of chasing my impossibles and running after the future I had imagined for myself.”
Aiming to change the global perception of hijabi athletes, Farid said: “Achieving your impossible is truly about believing in yourself. I believe I'm here to change how the world views hijabi athletes, so I can show the real picture of women like me or even people from the Middle East. I want to inspire a younger generation of women like me to get into sport and show the world what we can do.”
And talking about her personal experience of running, Hegazy said, “Running has become my personal time where I disconnect from everyone and everything and I feel free. Also being part of a running crew helps you to find people on the same journey as you and you make lifetime friends. The energy is super powerful, it gives me strength to go about my daily life.”
Coinciding with the launch of the mini film, Adidas also unveiled the latest member of its popular running shoe franchise — the Ultraboost Light.
Visitors will be able to learn more about the Dubai guide that retails for around $46.
For the past 20 years, the Louis Vuitton City Guide series has explored 30 of the world’s metropolises, with an offbeat look at local fashion, design, contemporary art, food and culture.
Each volume invites writers and guests from diverse backgrounds to provide a subjective view of the most beautiful hotels, the best restaurants, the quirkiest shops and the most famous historic places.
“Dubai is now a superlative city focused on the future, being designed and built at a frenetic pace,” reads a statement on the brand’s website. “From gravity-defying towers and fountains with spectacular Wagnerian displays to hidden corners and places off the beaten track, the city is constantly on the move.”
“Galvanized with energy, Dubai relishes seemingly impossible challenges, like creating a huge sail on an artificial island – the Burj Al Arab, rapidly becoming the country’s emblem,” added the statement.
The guide is also available online and in bookstores worldwide, with a version available on the City Guides App on Apple.
US rapper Travis Scott set to perform in Riyadh this March
Updated 28 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US rapper Travis Scott is set to perform in Saudi Arabia at the BanBan Festival Site in Riyadh on March 17, with tickets going on sale on Feb. 28.
The superstar rapper had already been announced as one of the headliners of Jeddah’s F1 Grand Prix concerts, taking to the main stage of Jeddah Corniche. From March 17-19, MDLBEAST is teaming up with F1 to host a series of concerts as part of their post-race party series “Overtake the Future.”
Epic Records chairperson Sylvia Rhone revealed the news in a recent story with Billboard when she was asked what the industry can expect from Epic in 2023. “We have a new Travis Scott record, expected to come in June,” she answered.
“Utopia” will mark Scott’s first studio album since 2018’s “Astroworld,” critically and commercially considered as one of the best hip-hop album of the year.