Bangladesh struggles to meet Hajj quota as airfares, inflation soar

Bangladesh struggles to meet Hajj quota as airfares, inflation soar
This year, 127,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims can participate in the Hajj. (SPA/File)
Updated 01 March 2023

Bangladesh struggles to meet Hajj quota as airfares, inflation soar

  • Bangladesh’s Hajj quota this year is 127,000
  • So far only 32,000 pilgrims have registered
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is struggling to meet its Hajj quota as the local currency continues to lose its value and skyrocketing airfares this season are making the journey impossible for many hopeful pilgrims.
This year, 127,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims can participate in the Hajj, a spiritual journey and one of the five pillars of Islam. The quota was agreed upon by the governments of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh earlier this year.
The Hajj registration opened on Feb. 8, but so far only 32,000 people have applied as of Wednesday.
Authorities say the situation is unprecedented.
“I haven’t heard of such a situation ever happening in our country,” Saiful Islam, director of the Hajj Office Dhaka, told Arab News.
This year, the Hajj will start on June 26 and end on July 1. Registration for the pilgrimage in Bangladesh runs through March 7.
“I believe the number of registered pilgrims will increase on March 7. We are hopeful,” Islam said, adding, however, that the government is not planning any subsidies to address the situation.
Hajj tour operators attribute the problem to high inflation in Bangladesh and pricey airfares to the Middle East, which have significantly increased since last year.
“It happens here due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar,” said Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati, senior vice president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh.
“Airfares for Hajj pilgrims have increased by around $580 this year compared to last year. It was $1,400 last year, but this year it is fixed at around $2,000.”
But he has not lost hope, as the number of pilgrims this year is the country’s highest Hajj quota since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our government is keeping the registration process open round the clock. Our people are working also day and night,” Sharafati said. “Inshallah, everything will be fine.”

Nigeria’s president-elect extends hand to rivals disputing vote

Nigeria’s president-elect extends hand to rivals disputing vote
Updated 18 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Nigeria's president-elect extends hand to rivals disputing vote

  • The 70-year-old former Lagos governor was declared winner of Saturday’s presidential election
LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu on Wednesday called on his rivals and their supporters to “join hands” with him, after a contested election with opposition parties looking to challenge a vote they say was tainted by fraud.

The 70-year-old former Lagos governor was declared winner of Saturday’s presidential election, securing his life-long ambition of heading Africa’s most populous nation.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down in May after two terms, many Nigerians hoped the vote would usher in a leader capable of tackling growing insecurity, righting the economy and easing poverty.

The final results gave Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress), 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi notched up 6.1 million votes, confirming his success as a surprise third candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed Tinubu as president-elect after he also secured the required number of votes across two-thirds of Nigeria’s states — a rule meant to ensure broad representation.

But the February 25 election was marked by long delays and slow arrival of online results, angering voters and opposition parties who claimed massive vote-rigging.

“The purported results did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election,” said Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“We will go to court,” he said, while urging supporters to “remain peaceful and calm.”

Candidates who want to contest the election have 21 days following the announcement of results to bring their case to the courts.

At a ceremony on Wednesday where Tinubu was handed the official certificate stating he won the election, he asked his opponents “to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together.”

“I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realizing the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in common endeavour to pull this nation through,” said Tinubu, a Muslim from the southern Yoruba community.

The long-time political kingmaker had campaigned on his experience as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007, charging ahead with the slogan “It’s my turn” to govern Africa’s largest economy.

But his promise of reviving hope was attacked by rivals, who questioned his health, past graft accusations and ties to Buhari, criticized for failing in his vow to make Nigeria safer.

Mixed reactions greeted Tinubu’s election victory on Wednesday.

In the northern city of Kano, some residents celebrated the news.

“I’m delighted that Tinubu has won the election despite the challenges and gimmicks by the opposition in trying to scuttle the election by calling for its cancelation,” said butcher Anas Ibrahim, 32.

Elsewhere, other voters were angry, expressing concerns over how the INEC managed the tallies.

“The INEC chairman has failed to make the results transparent. Nobody is happy... we are definitely going to court. Tinubu can’t be the president,” said Edwin Oluma, 23, a student in the capital Abuja.

The election was a tight race for the first time since Nigeria ended military rule in 1999, after Obi, 61, drew many voters with a message of change.

He scored a major victory in Lagos, Tinubu’s traditional bastion.

Abubakar, a 76-year-old businessman and former vice president, lost his sixth attempt at the presidency.

Saturday’s voting was mostly peaceful but was troubled by long delays at many polling stations, technical problems and some intimidation by thugs.

Observer group Yiaga Africa estimated that, based on the number of people who successfully registered on the day of the vote, turnout was just over 29 percent.

Ukraine says survived its 'most difficult winter'

Ukraine says survived its ‘most difficult winter’
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Ukraine says survived its ‘most difficult winter’

  • Since October, Russia has been pummelling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting millions of people's water, heating and electricity supplies
  • Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had overcome "winter terror" brought against his country by Russian leader Vladimir Putin
KYIV: Ukraine said it had survived a months-long winter onslaught of Russian strikes on water and energy infrastructure, as it marked the first day of spring Wednesday.
But Kyiv was under intense pressure in the eastern town of Bakhmut, while Moscow said it had downed a “massive” barrage of Ukrainian drones launched at the Crimean peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.
Since October, Russia has been pummelling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting millions of people’s water, heating and electricity supplies.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had overcome “winter terror” brought against his country by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and hailed the first day of spring as another “major defeat” for the Kremlin.
“We survived the most difficult winter in our history. It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable,” Kuleba said in a statement.
Aid organizations had warned at the beginning of winter that the targeted campaign would force a new wave of migration to Europe and that Ukraine’s priority would be “survival” through the months of freezing temperatures.
The Kremlin said Kyiv was responsible for civilians’ suffering stemming from the massive outages because it had refused to capitulate to Moscow’s war demands.
But the grid has been stabilising and Ukrainian energy provider Ukrenergo said Wednesday there had been “no power deficit” for more than two weeks.
“Engineers are also continuing repairs at all power system facilities that were previously damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks,” it said.
The war in Ukraine has seen Europe shake its deep reliance on Russian oil and gas amid waves of sanctions aimed at stemming Moscow’s ability to fund its military through energy revenues.
“The EU also won, and contrary to Moscow’s laughter, it did not freeze without Russian gas. One piece of advice to Russia: choke on your gas and choke on your missiles,” Kuleba added in the statement.
The foreign minister’s comments came as fighting in eastern Ukraine appears to be reaching a precarious moment for Kyiv around Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia’s invasion.
AFP journalists near Bakhmut saw Ukrainian forces close roads toward the embattled salt-mining town, raising the spectre of a possible Ukrainian withdrawal.
But Sergiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukrainian forces deployed in the east of the country, said that “no such decision had been taken so far.”
“Heavy battles are ongoing for our Bakhmut,” the head of the city’s military administration Oleksiy Reva said.
The city, which once had a population of around 70,000, has seen a gradual exodus and now only 4,500 people remain, Reva said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday the fighting around Bakhmut was “increasing.”
“Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions,” he added.
Elsewhere in the Donetsk region, the cost of fighting was clear at a field hospital where AFP journalists saw injured Ukrainian soldiers being treated.
“You remember the extraordinary cases, where people have fatal injuries. Partially severed heads, torn or cut main vessels, where you cannot help the patient. That is what you remember,” said Igor, a 28-year-old anaesthesiologist.
The Ukrainian presidency said Wednesday that Russian attacks in the region of Donetsk had left three civilians dead and another four injured.
Shelling in the southern Kherson region injured a one-year-old and his mother, according to local authorities.
The Russian defense ministry’s announcement that it had downed or disabled 10 Ukrainian drones targeting Crimea came one day after Russian officials said they had shot down three more over southern regions of the country and near Moscow.
“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a massive drone attack on the facilities of the Crimean peninsula has been prevented,” the defense ministry said.
Ten drones were either “shot down” or “disabled,” it said in the statement.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier Wednesday that Kyiv was not responsible for attacks in Russia.
“Ukraine doesn’t strike at Russian territory. Ukraine is waging a defensive war to de-occupy all its territories,” he wrote on social media.

Hungary lawmakers debate Finland, Sweden NATO bids

Hungary lawmakers debate Finland, Sweden NATO bids
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Hungary lawmakers debate Finland, Sweden NATO bids

  • Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries
  • "MPs aren't very enthusiastic," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
BUDAPEST: Hungarian lawmakers on Wednesday started debating the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden, with the ruling party voicing concerns ahead of the vote expected this month.
The parliamentary voting is officially scheduled for March 6-9, but Hungary’s government recently indicated that it might postpone the ratification vote until the second half of the month.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organization.
A meeting between Hungarian and Swedish parliamentary delegations to “clarify (Hungarian) MPs’ concerns about the ratification of NATO accession” is due to be held in the coming weeks, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
“MPs aren’t very enthusiastic,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, voicing his concerns during a radio interview last week.
The Hungarian opposition has repeatedly accused Orban’s ruling party Fidesz of dragging its feet over the vote.
Along with its Christian democratic partner KDNP, Fidesz retains a two-thirds majority in parliament.
Some lawmakers worry the direct border between Russia and Finland of more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) could present a “great potential for war,” Orban said.
During the opening remarks of Wednesday’s parliamentary debate, opposition MP Agnes Vadai called Fidesz’ alleged internal debate a mere tactic to delay the ratification.
Orban, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been keen to maintain ties with Moscow despite Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
While Orban has condemned Russian aggression, he has refused to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.
Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO last May in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkiye has so far held off on ratifying Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership applications, but has indicated that it is ready to accept Finland into NATO.

Moroccan graduate receives Italian honor for volunteer work

Moroccan graduate receives Italian honor for volunteer work
Updated 01 March 2023
 Francesco Bongarra

Moroccan graduate receives Italian honor for volunteer work

  • Fatima Zahra El-Maliani, 22, says she ‘wanted to give something back’ by helping migrant pupils with homework
  • She arrived in northern Italy with her mother when she was 2, but still has not managed to gain Italian citizenship
ROME: A Moroccan law graduate who teaches Italian to migrants in northern Italy has been awarded one of the country’s highest civil honors for her work.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella appointed Fatima Zahra El-Maliani, 22, Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for her efforts to return the good she received through her commitment to the UNICEF after-school care in Turin and for helping homeless women.”
This distinction is awarded by the Italian president for “merit acquired by the nation” in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.”
El-Maliani arrived in northern Italy with her mother when she was 2, but still has not managed to gain Italian citizenship.
Her mother left Morocco and settled in Turin in search of a better future for her daughters.
El-Maliani and her sister attended after-school classes at Sermig, an NGO hosted in a decommissioned army barracks Turin city center, where social and educational activities help migrants and the poor to integrate.
El-Maliani told La Stampa newspaper that the center “was not only a place with volunteers engaged in homework help, but also a space for play, understanding, friendship and equality.”
She added: “I will always be grateful to all the volunteers who helped us, and to my mother who understood how studying was important for me and my sister. She has always sacrificed herself so that we could have a better future.
“I decided to give back to other children all the love I received as a child by becoming an after-school volunteer.”
During the global pandemic, El-Maliani volunteered at the UNICEF after-school center in Casarcobaleno, a multi-ethnic area of Porta Palazzo, where she helped around 30 primary school children, all foreigners, with their homework.

 

Russian invasion of Ukraine high on agenda of G20 FMs' meeting in India

Russian invasion of Ukraine high on agenda of G20 FMs’ meeting in India
Updated 01 March 2023

Russian invasion of Ukraine high on agenda of G20 FMs’ meeting in India

  • New Delhi invites UAE, Oman, Egypt to participate in G20 meetings
  • Foreign ministers’ meeting will also focus on food, energy security
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The situation in Ukraine will be high on the agenda of an upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers, this year’s G20 president India said on Wednesday, as top diplomats from the world’s largest economies began to arrive in New Delhi.

The group’s members are 19 states — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK, and the US — and the EU.

Together, the 20 economies account for 80 percent of global economic output, nearly 75 percent of exports, and around 60 percent of the world’s population.

Every year, the leaders of G20 members meet to discuss economic and financial matters and coordinate policy on other issues of mutual interest. The group’s annual summit is hosted and chaired by a different member, giving host countries an opportunity to push for action on issues that matter to them.

“Given the nature and developing situation in the Russia and Ukraine conflict, naturally that would be an important point of discussions during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting,” Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian foreign secretary, told reporters at a special press briefing ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

“Also, the impact of the conflict on the rest of the world, particularly economic impact, particularly development impact, challenges the developing countries face because of the conflict, that are equally important to focus on along with the Russian and Ukraine conflict.”

Kwatra said the foreign ministers’ meeting would also focus on food and energy security, as well as counterterrorism and efforts to stop drug trafficking.

The foreign ministers’ gathering will be the second ministerial-level talks since India assumed G20 presidency in December.

Last week, the group’s finance ministers met in Bangalore, where the invasion of Ukraine was also a major theme, which resulted in no communique being issued at the end of the session after Russia and China sought to water down language on the war.

“Russia and Ukraine are certainly going to be major fault lines because as we have seen in the G20 finance ministers’ meeting, Russia and China block the consensus statement. It’s very likely that the same pattern might be repeated in the foreign ministers’ meeting too,” Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“India has been trying to frame the agenda around the concerns of the developing world ... but it is very likely that great-power politics will dominate the discourse and agenda.”

As the G20 president, India can invite special non-G20 guests to participate in the group’s meetings. Among the guests will be the UAE, Oman, and Egypt.

The choice of its guests reflects India’s growing engagement with Middle Eastern countries, according to Mohammed Soliman, director of the Middle East Institute in Washington.

“India’s invitation to Egypt, Oman, and the UAE not only reflects the growing economic and geopolitical interests between the four nations but their growing alignment on global issues — chief among them the Ukraine war, energy, and food security,” Soliman told Arab News.

“In the G20, which in my opinion is the most influential international format, I anticipate that India with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE will be part of a rising third pole between the West and the Russia-China axis that seeks to find common ground or some kind of compromise between the opposing great powers.”

