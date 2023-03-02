UAE takes part in G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi

Dubai Boat Show returns for 29th edition

DUBAI: The 29th annual Dubai Boat Show was officially opened on Wednesday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, the chair of Dubai Media Council.

The event, featuring 1,000 exhibiting companies and brands from more than 60 countries, is the largest maritime show in the Middle East, according to the Emirates News Agency. Organizers said it showcases the latest luxury superyachts and leisure craft, and gives boating enthusiasts a chance to check out what is on the market and the latest industry trends.

Sheikh Ahmed was given a tour the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation pavilion at the show, where he was briefed on the Marine Craft Smart Inspection Project, which allows owners to have marine craft inspected and checked online by the Dubai Maritime City Authority. To ensure safety, key components of vessels are photographed and checked for compliance with safety and security standards.

Sheikh Ahmed also visited the Dubai Police stall, and boat manufacturer Gulf Craft’s stand to see the debut of its much-anticipated 33.8-meter Majesty 111 yacht.

The 29th Dubai Boat Show continues until March 5 at Dubai Harbor.