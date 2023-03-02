UAE takes part in G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: G20 meetings are crucial in promoting international cooperation and multilateral action on pressing global issues, the UAE’s foreign minister has said.
Heading a high-level delegation to the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that concluded in New Delhi on Thursday, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan praised the well-established strategic and historical relations between the UAE and India, Emirates News Agency reported.
He added that the UAE and India had achieved outstanding accomplishments as part of their comprehensive strategic partnership.
The Emirati minister thanked India for organizing the meeting, which included two main sessions. The first covered multilateralism in food, energy, security and development cooperation.
During the session, Sheikh Abdullah shed light on the importance of strengthening multilateral action and the UAE’s strategy toward prominent items on the global agenda, especially in light of the country’s hosting of the COP28 climate conference this year.
The second session focused on counterterrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, as well as promoting global talent pools.
The G20 meeting comes as the international community confronts unprecedented challenges at the political, economic and environmental levels, including climate change, strains on energy and food supply, and a significant growth in national debts.
It marked the second year running that the UAE has taken part in the G20 as a guest country.
