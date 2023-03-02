ANKARA: Representatives of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Thursday delivered relief aid to Palestinian refugees affected by recent earthquakes in Turkiye’s Osmaniye province.
The society’s deputy chairman, Anwar Al-Haswai, said it was vital that help got through to refugees residing in Turkiye, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
He noted that many Palestinian refugees had taken advantage of clear areas between residential buildings to construct makeshift dwellings with quake aftershocks still a danger.
Al-Haswai added that the Kuwaiti organization would continue to aid refugees and Turkish citizens affected by the earthquakes.
Kuwait’s Red Crescent delivers aid to Palestinian refugees in Turkiye
https://arab.news/c5xhc
Kuwait’s Red Crescent delivers aid to Palestinian refugees in Turkiye
- Society’s deputy chairman pledges continued support for Turkish citizens, refugees
ANKARA: Representatives of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Thursday delivered relief aid to Palestinian refugees affected by recent earthquakes in Turkiye’s Osmaniye province.