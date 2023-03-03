You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Solar energy will help Saudi Arabia in its aim of becoming a net zero emitter by 2060 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5m8wd

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The US-based agency said that by the end of 2021, installed solar capacity in the two countries surged from 165 megawatts in 2016 to three gigawatts.

This increase helped fuel the renewable energy growth, with the UAE responsible for 77 percent of the output in 2021.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and the UAE intend to continue making investments in the renewables sector. 

“We believe plans to establish a renewables sector could help them in their efforts to achieve their climate goals,” it added. 

The ratings agency highlighted the work of the government’s of the two countries, and said: “The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both established public-private partnership frameworks, making project finance an obvious choice for funding deployment. 

“As energy transition in the region progresses, we expect to see more renewables projects tapping the capital markets for financing, including a growing number of solar PV projects. 

“In our global portfolio of solar PV projects, the key credit qualities include the timing of and budget for maintenance, availability, and good management of solar panel degradation.”

The Kingdom’s most recent update to its Nationally Determined Contribution plan says it intends to reduce, avoid, and remove annual greenhouse gas emissions by 278 million tons of CO2 by 2030. 

It is aiming to ensure renewable energy will make up about 50 percent of the energy mix to achieve this target as part of Saudi Arabia’s goal to become a net zero emitter by 2060. 

The Kingdom plans on building one of the world's biggest green hydrogen facilities, which will be powered by over 4 GW of solar and wind energy and will be operational by 2025. The NEOM project's plant is expected to create 650 tons of green hydrogen per day. 

Saudi Arabia is also building more significant wind farms at Yanbu, Wa'ad Al Shamal, and Al-Ghat. 

S&P Global Ratings cited comments from the International Renewable Energy Agency in the report that said the Kingdom’s renewable energy generation capacity grew to 443MW in 2021 from 24.3MW in 2016.  

According to the UAE’s Renewable Energy Strategy 2050, decarbonizing the power industry is a top priority and by 2050 it plans for 50 percent of energy generated in the country to be from renewable or nuclear sources.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings Renewable Energy solar

Related

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General
Business & Economy
Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General
Exclusive KSA to continue playing key role in traditional and renewables energy sectors: S&P Global top official video
Business & Economy
KSA to continue playing key role in traditional and renewables energy sectors: S&P Global top official

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Suez Canal Authority to create an Egyptian joint-stock company for maritime transport.

The company stated to the Saudi stock market that the firm will focus on owning, leasing, chartering and operating vessels for transporting general and bulk cargo, chemicals, oil and all other marine transport-related activities.

Bahri's profits grew by more than five times last year to exceed one billion riyals ($266.5 million)

The improvements are driven by the performance of many sectors, notably the crude oil transportation sector and the chemical transportation sector, as a result of transportation price increases, an increase in transportation operations and the addition of new ships.

The MoU agreement can be renewed after six months from the date of signing.

Bahri, founded in 1978, is one of the world's largest shipping companies, with a total of at least 95 vessels serving 150 ports worldwide. Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco both own 22.5 percent and 20 percent of the corporation, respectively.

Bahri ranks seventh on Forbes Middle East’s 10 Biggest Logistics Companies in MENA 2021 List and 40th on the Top 100 Companies in the Middle East 2021 List.

Egypt's state-owned Suez Canal Authority is aiming to have a 15 percent share of global energy commerce by 2040, up from 8 percent in 2019. 

It set an all-time revenue record of $7 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022, up 20.7 percent from the previous 12-month period.

The development comes as the Kingdom adds two shipping services to boost trade with East Africa. 

The new transport lanes were unveiled by Saudi’s port authority, also known as Mawani, which will see commerce through East Africa to Red Sea and from Red Sea to Jeddah Islamic Port route, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Bahri Suez Canal Authority

Related

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 
Business & Economy
Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 
Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet
Business & Economy
Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Oil Update - Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears

Oil Update - Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears
Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Update - Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears

Oil Update - Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears
Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday, but were poised for a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China’s demand recovery overrode recession worries brought by growing crude inventories in the US and tightening monetary policy in Europe, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures dipped 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $84.57 a barrel at 0739 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 16 cents, also 0.2 percent, at $78.00 a barrel.

The retreat in oil prices came as euro zone inflation fell less than expected last month, which boosted expectations of further interest rate increases by the European Central Bank.

ECB President Christine Lagard confirmed on Thursday the central bank is still looking to hike rates by a half-percentage-point on March 16. Markets are also pricing in another 50 basis point hike in May.

Brent has climbed about 1.7 percent so far this week, on course for a second consecutive week of gains, while WTI has jumped about 2.2 percent, rebounding from a small loss the previous week on hopes of strong growth in fuel demand in China, the world’s top oil importer.

“Positive signs from the demand side have improved the market sentiment, allowing oil to withstand the pressures from strong dollar following the robust US labor data,” said analysts from Haitong Futures.

The dollar index inched lower on Friday after surging 0.5 percent on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week.

A stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough COVID-19 restrictions revived customer demand, a private sector survey showed on Friday.

Manufacturing activity in China also grew last month, at the fastest pace in more than a decade, reinforcing expectations of a fuel demand recovery. China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high this month.

The world’s top oil importer is becoming increasingly ambitious with its 2023 growth target, aiming potentially for as high as 6 percent to boost investor and consumer confidence and build on a promising post-pandemic recovery, sources involved in policy discussions told Reuters this week.

The market also shrugged off a 10th consecutive week of crude stock builds in the United States, as record exports of US crude kept the build smaller than in recent weeks.

Russia’s plan to deepen oil export cuts in March, by up to 25 percent from the February level, also helped to buoy oil prices.

“A modest supply growth from the US, retreating Russian supplies and strong demand should pave the way for higher oil prices in the H2 2023,” Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari, analysts from ANZ wrote on Friday. 

 

Topics: oil update Aramco

Related

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

ABU DHABI: State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Friday set the final price for its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $50 billion after drawing record demand, according to Reuters.

It will become Abu Dhabi’s largest listed company.

ADNOC Gas’ share price was set at 2.37 dirhams ($0.65) per share, near the top end of the price range that was set at 2.25 to 2.43 dirhams a share, ADNOC said in a statement.

Proceeds from the IPO came to roughly $2.5 billion out of an order book that topped $124 billion, ADNOC said. That exceeded demand for Saudi oil giant Aramco’s 2019 IPO, which raised $25.6 billion and remains the world’s largest.

The Middle East bucked global trends last year to raise some $21.9 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic. That was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

ADNOC last week said it would increase the stake offered to investors to 5 percent from 4 percent due to strong demand for the deal, Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO.

ADNOC Gas is expected to begin trading on March 13.

ADNOC Group CEO Khaled Al Zaabi said the strong interest in the IPO highlighted the “attractiveness of ADNOC’s world-class and low-carbon intensity energy asset base” and Abu Dhabi as a destination for global capital.

The group has raised billions of dollars from listing businesses like ADNOC Drilling and Fertiglobe, as well as from selling stakes in its network of gas and oil pipelines. It also plans to float its logistics and services unit.

Topics: ADNOC

Related

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement
Business & Economy
ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

TOKYO, March 3 : Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has increased its stake in Toei Co. Ltd. to 6 percent, a filing showed on Friday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund’s growing exposure to the Japanese media industry, according to Reuters.

PIF’s stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5 percent to 6.03 percent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26 percent. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Toei

Related

Saudi Public Investment Fund raises Nintendo stake again to becomes biggest outside investor
Business & Economy
Saudi Public Investment Fund raises Nintendo stake again to becomes biggest outside investor

Vietnam’s EV maker delivers first 45 cars in US market

Vietnam’s EV maker delivers first 45 cars in US market
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Vietnam’s EV maker delivers first 45 cars in US market

Vietnam’s EV maker delivers first 45 cars in US market
  • VinFast has been certified for a subsidy of up to $7,500 per vehicle under President Joe Biden’s incentive program payable to the finance company
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast delivered its first 45 cars to customers in California on Wednesday, its first sales outside Vietnam.
The company, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup JSC , had shipped 999 vehicles to California in November but faced more than two months of costly delays in preparing them for delivery.
Last week, the company slashed the lease price on the VF8 electric crossover by 50 percent.
VinFast faced anger and frustration from early reservation holders when it said the initial shipment of VF8 cars would have a lower battery range than the company had flagged in marketing.
It also dropped an option for consumers to rent the electric car’s battery, a plan it had advertised as a way to bring down the cost of ownership.
VinFast said on Wednesday the VF8 City Edition Eco, a rebranded version of the car to account for its lower range, would have an EPA estimated battery range of 207 miles (333 km).
The first cars were available for lease through US Bancorp , VinFast said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not yet provided a safety rating.
VinFast has been certified for a subsidy of up to $7,500 per vehicle under President Joe Biden’s incentive program payable to the finance company, according to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.
It is looking to compete with established carmakers at a time when major automakers, led by Tesla, are driving prices down and bringing a range of new EVs to market.
Analysts say quarterly results from US electric vehicle startups Lucid, Rivian and electric semi truck maker Nikola all reflected pressure from lower orders, higher interest rates and increased competition.
At VinFast’s store in Marina Del Rey, California, James and Nicole Wang took possession of a VF8 they had reserved earlier this year.
“We’re early adopters, we like to try things out,” said James Wang, 36.
Andrew and Nikki Le, who ordered 11 VinFast cars, took delivery of the first of those at the store. They had toured the VinFast factory in Haiphong, Vietnam in May as part of a promotion by the company, they said.
VinFast said insurers including State Farm, Allstate and Progressive would provide policies for the new model.
Vehicle subscription service Autonomy has a deal to purchase 2,500 vehicles from VinFast, the companies said last year. Autonomy did not respond to a request for comment on when it would take delivery.
With its initial vehicle deliveries stalled, VinFast cut dozens of jobs in the United States and Canada and merged those operations earlier this year.
The company is waiting for final regulatory approval to begin construction of a $4-billion plant in North Carolina.

Topics: VinFast electric vehicles Vietnam VF8 City Edition Eco Vingroup JS Haiphong

Related

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
Business & Economy
GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
Ensuring a long drive for electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Ensuring a long drive for electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation
Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation
Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Oil Update - Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears
Oil Update - Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.