You are here

  • Home
  • UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find

UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find

UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find
Atom symbol and Iran flag are seen in this illustration (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bb8x5

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find

UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find
  • A confidential IAEA report said Uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent — just under the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb
  • Grossi would also meet President Ebrahim Raisi to “relaunch the dialogue” on Iran’s atomic work
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is expected in Tehran later Friday for discussions with officials after his agency’s inspectors in Iran found uranium particles enriched to just under weapons-grade level.
The visit by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency comes with the Vienna-based organization seeking to get Iran to increase cooperation over its nuclear activities.
A confidential IAEA report said uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent — just under the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb — had been detected at Iran’s underground Fordo plant about 100 kilometers south of the capital.
Tehran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons, and last week said it had not made any attempt to enrich Uranium beyond 60 percent purity, noting that “unintended fluctuations... may have occurred” during the enrichment process.
The discovery came after Iran had substantially modified an interconnection between two centrifuge clusters enriching uranium, without declaring it to the IAEA.
The IAEA tweeted on Thursday that Grossi would “travel to Tehran for high-level meetings at the invitation of Iran’s government.”
Iran’s Fars news agency said the IAEA director general would arrive in Tehran on Friday evening ahead of meetings planned to be held on Saturday.
A diplomatic source said that Grossi would also meet President Ebrahim Raisi to “relaunch the dialogue” on Iran’s atomic work and to “reset the relationship at the highest level.”
The IAEA chief’s visit comes amid deadlock in negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal that promised Iran relief from biting economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
These restrictions, including the 3.67 percent enrichment threshold set out in the deal, were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments under the accord.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the deal — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — started in 2021 but have been stalled since last year.
Grossi’s visit is being seen in Iran as another indication that a diplomatic approach to resolving the nuclear standoff is possible.
“It is hoped that this trip will form the basis for greater cooperation and a clearer horizon between Iran and the IAEA,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with CNN that “the window for an agreement on negotiations to lift sanctions is still open, but this window will not be open for ever.”
Depending on the outcome of Grossi’s trip, the United States and the E3 — European powers Britain, France and Germany — will decide whether submit a draft resolution censuring Iran to the IAEA board of governors, which is due to convene next week in Vienna.
In November 2022, Iran was criticized for its lack of cooperation regarding traces of enriched uranium found at three undeclared sites.
Grossi’s last visit to Iran took place in early March 2022, and was focused on the three undeclared sites.
The IAEA said Grossi would hold a news conference upon his return to Vienna late Saturday afternoon.

Topics: Iran nuclear program Iran

Related

Behind bars, women of Iran’s Evin Prison refuse to give in
Middle-East
Behind bars, women of Iran’s Evin Prison refuse to give in

Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord

Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Updated 11 sec ago

Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord

Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Updated 11 sec ago
ANKARA: Turkiye’s six-party opposition alliance said it would announce its joint candidate next week to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential election, with a little more than two months to go before the vote in May.
The alliance said it would announce its candidate on Monday, although there are signs of discord about the choice and other issues in the nationalist IYI Party, the second largest party in the alliance. It said it would hold talks on Friday.
The opposition has failed in previous national votes to pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades but who has seen his popularity wane amid a cost-of-living crisis even before last month’s earthquakes that killed 45,000 people in Turkiye.
Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that presidential and parliamentary elections would be held on May 14, sticking to a previous plan for the vote and undeterred by the earthquakes that were followed by criticism of his government’s response.
The leaders of the six opposition parties met on Thursday with the expectation that they would agree on a joint candidate, who was widely expected to be Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).
“We have reached a common understanding concerning our joint presidential candidate for the 13th presidential election and the roadmap for the transition process,” the alliance said.
The statement, signed by all six party leaders, said they would brief their parties’ executive boards before meeting again on Monday “to share the final statement with the public.”
Media reports said party leaders largely voiced support for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Republican People’s Party (CHP), although they said there was still opposition to his candidacy within the IYI Party of Meral Aksener.
Aksener was set to chair a meeting of the IYI Party’s general administration board at 1030 GMT and make a statement.
“There are different opinions about what comes next. It is better not to go into details at this stage. I cannot say that we are satisfied with the point reached. Today will be critical,” said an IYI Party official, who declined to be named.
He said Kilicdaroglu was a strong candidate, but other candidates should be discussed. The CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara have been mooted as candidates and polls have indicated they could perform better than Kilicdaroglu against Erdogan.
A CHP official, who declined to be named, said there was broad agreement on selecting Kilicdaroglu.
“We don’t expect any problems anymore. This decision will be made by consensus. I don’t want to consider any other option,” he said.
Erdogan’s government has faced criticism for its handling of the emergency response to the earthquake, adding to what was already expected to be his biggest electoral challenge of his two decades in power as soaring inflation hits living standards.
The opposition has cooperated more closely since its success in taking control of major municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party in 2019 local elections.
But reports of discord within the opposition alliance have raised doubts about its ability to capitalize on the erosion in Erdogan’s popularity shown by the opinion polls.

Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s “racist” Palestine comments

Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s “racist” Palestine comments
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s “racist” Palestine comments

Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s “racist” Palestine comments
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab nations have condemned what they say were “racist comments” by Israeli Minister of Finance, Betzalel Smotrich calling for the destruction of the Palestinian village of Huwara.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the UAE rejected all practices that contradicted moral and human values ​​and principles, state news agncy WAM reported.

On Wednesday Smotrich responded to journalists saying the village had to be demolished following the violence. He later claimed the comments were taken out of context, explaining he believed the village had become “hostile” and was turning into a terrorist haven.

The UAE ministry underscored the need to confront hate speech and violence and said it was important to strengthen “the values ​​of tolerance and human coexistence” in an effort to reduce instability in the region.

Meanwhile Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the  Smotrich’s “inflammatory” comments.

The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sinan Majali, said the calls for violence “portend serious consequences and represent a violation of international humanitarian law,” state news agency Petra reported.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the minister’s comments in the “strongest terms”, in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement said the Israeli comments represented a “dangerous and unacceptable incitement to violence”, adding that they contradicted “all laws, customs and moral values, and lacks the responsibility that any official holding an official position should have”.

All countries said it was imperative to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Topics: Palestine UAE Jordan Israel Betzalel Smotrich Egypt

Related

Special Palestine FM dismayed by ‘timid, weak’ global reaction to Nablus deaths
Middle-East
Palestine FM dismayed by ‘timid, weak’ global reaction to Nablus deaths
Israel does not need a death penalty — they execute us in the streets already, say Palestinians
Middle-East
Israel does not need a death penalty — they execute us in the streets already, say Palestinians

Why Sara Netanyahu’s hair salon trip ended with riot police

Why Sara Netanyahu’s hair salon trip ended with riot police
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Why Sara Netanyahu’s hair salon trip ended with riot police

Why Sara Netanyahu’s hair salon trip ended with riot police
  • The prime minister's wife, a divisive figure long intertwined with her husband’s political career, has drawn scorn for a reputation of living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The scene signaled a grave national emergency — dozens of riot police charged through the streets of Tel Aviv as crowds of anti-government protesters howled and roared. Their mission: to rescue Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife from a swanky salon where she was getting her hair done.
The protesters’ Wednesday night siege of the beauty parlor, accompanied by chants of “shame, shame,” cast a spotlight on Sara Netanyahu, a divisive figure long intertwined with her husband’s political career.
She has drawn scorn for a reputation of living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense — an image only reinforced by her decision to get her hair done in the center of a city wracked by unrest that turned violent Wednesday for the first time.
Israelis have also accused Netanyahu, a former air hostess turned educational psychologist, of wielding undue influence over her husband, pressuring him over political appointments and policy issues.
Here’s a look at what has made Sara Netanyahu so controversial over some three decades on the political stage.
Hey, big spender
Sara Netanyahu, 64, has garnered sensational headlines over the years for allegedly misappropriating public funds, overspending on household expenses and pocketing gifts from world leaders, among other things. In 2019, she accepted a plea bargain to settle accusations that she misused $100,000 in public funds to order lavish meals from celebrity chefs at the prime minister’s official residence, although she already had cooks on the government payroll. She also has become entangled in Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which has precipitated the country’s yearslong political crisis.

Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial wife, attends a hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion, Israel, on Jan. 23, 2023. (AP)

In exchange for political favors, the prime minister allegedly accepted gifts from billionaire friends that included tens of thousands of dollars in crates of champagne and extravagant jewelry for Sara Netanyahu, and struck backroom deals with newspaper publishers aimed at scoring more favorable coverage of his wife. He denies all wrongdoing. Most recently, a parliamentary committee approved new spending money for the Netanyahus, including an increase of thousands of dollars each year in clothing and makeup expenses for Sara Netanyahu.
“The general feeling is that this is a very greedy couple,” said Israeli journalist Amir Oren. “It does have a sort of Marie Antoinette vibe.”
Temper tantrums
Over the years, Sara Netanyahu’s household help has consistently accused her of explosive tirades and mistreatment. In one case, a leaked phone conversation surfaced of Netanyahu screaming at her publicist about how a gossip column omitted a mention of her educational credentials. In another, the family’s nanny said Netanyahu fired her for burning a pot of soup, kicking her onto the curb without her clothes or passport.
Two domestic workers have won damages in lawsuits accusing Netanyahu of making their lives miserable. In court testimony, one of them revealed Netanyahu’s taste for pink champagne and other expensive luxuries. Friends and staff over the years have shared accounts about Netanyahu’s extreme outbursts and unhealthy obsession with cleanliness. Netanyahu’s family has depicted themselves as the casualties of a press war. They brought a libel suit against Ehud Olmert, a former prime minister, after he described them as being “mentally ill.”
Callling the shots?
Critics of Netanyahu’s family have accused Sara Netanyahu of interference in the prime minister’s decision-making. Former officials have testified recently in court that she wielded undue influence over top security appointments. In January, a retired general testified that Sara Netanyahu interviewed him for 45 minutes for the job of the prime minister’s military secretary, after Benjamin Netanyahu had left the room. “For the last few years, there has been no appointment of a senior official that was not interviewed or influenced by Sara,” said Gayil Talshir, professor of political science at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
She has been accused of pushing her husband further to the right and helping drive his government’s determination to overhaul the country’s judiciary — a plan that has prompted some of the largest protests in Israeli history and drawn widespread condemnation from across Israeli society and around the world.
Given her past legal troubles, critics argue, she has just as much stake in the government’s plan to weaken the court system as her husband. Sara Netanyahu and her son, Yair — similarly a lightning rod for controversy — have repeatedly incited against Israel’s “elites” – the media, the bureaucrats, the civil servants. Benjamin Netanyahu insists that his wife keeps out of affairs of state.
Bad hair day
Because of Sara Netanyahu’s public profile, the opposition argues she’s not simply a first lady — but rather, a legitimate political target for the protest movement. Yair Golan, a former general and one-time Meretz party lawmaker, told Kan radio that “with all due respect, Sara Netanyahu is a political figure” and is involved in key appointments and decisions.
Yet the dramatic scenes of police forces, secret service and helicopters called to extract Netanyahu from her hair appointment changed the course of “the day of disruption.” Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo on Twitter that showed him hugging his wife late at night, saying she returned home safe and warning that such “anarchy” would lead to the loss of life.
In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Sara Netanyahu thanked the police for helping her and thanked the public for what she said was an outpouring of support.
“Yesterday’s incident could have ended with murder,” she said. She called on opposition leaders to condemn “the violence, anarchy and incitement.”
The incident, which grabbed headlines even after police shocked the country by firing water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas at pro-democracy protesters, once again revealed Benjamin Netanyahu to be a master political manipulator, said Talshir. “He managed to play it well, projecting his wife as the real victim of yesterday’s protest,” she said. “But from the protesters’ point of view, Sara has been crucial in dividing the country and turning it toward autocracy.”

Topics: Israel Sara Netanyahu

Related

Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
Middle-East
Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
Middle-East
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar

Frenchman still in Iran prison despite acquittal: lawyer

Frenchman still in Iran prison despite acquittal: lawyer
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

Frenchman still in Iran prison despite acquittal: lawyer

Frenchman still in Iran prison despite acquittal: lawyer
  • Iranian appeals court had cleared his client of all charges and ordered his release on February 15
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: French citizen Benjamin Briere is still in an Iranian jail despite his recent acquittal by an appeals court, his lawyer said Thursday.
Briere was detained in May 2020, and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage.
He is one of several foreigners who campaigners say Iran has jailed in a strategy of hostage-taking to extract concessions from the West.
Briere’s France-based lawyer, Philippe Valent, said in a statement sent to AFP that an Iranian appeals court had cleared his client of all charges and ordered his release on Feb. 15.
But Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the branch of the security forces entrusted with the preservation of the regime, “are keeping him imprisoned despite this declaration of innocence,” he said.
“His release was prevented at the last moment,” he told AFP.
The French foreign ministry, when contacted, said it was “concerned about the situation of Mr.Briere,” adding that “France is calling for the immediate release of all French nationals.”
Held in the prison of Vakilabad in the eastern city of Mashhad, Briere is continuing a hunger strike which he started a month ago, and is “exhausted physically and mentally,” Valent said.
Valent, who had previously described the espionage charges against his client as “fiction,” said Thursday their “arbitrary nature” was “blatantly obvious.”
A copy of the appeals court judgment he showed AFP stated that Briere “was not present in the forbidden and sensitive places of the country and did not take any pictures or videos” of those places.
He was “only a foreign tourist” whose “personal items and equipment were not used for espionage,” it said.
“There is not sufficient evidence to establish a crime, and the verdict is issued for the acquittal of Mr. Benjamin Briere,” it read.
Valent said Briere’s family was demanding his immediate release.
“This situation is completely incomprehensible,” Blandine Briere, his sister, told AFP.
She said the family had decided not to report the appeals court’s verdict earlier in the hope that the situation might be resolved quietly.
Another detainee in Iran, 64-year-old Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan held since October 1, in January suspended a hunger strike that included refusing water, at the request of his family, who feared for his life.
Phelan, a Paris-based travel consultant, was arrested while traveling and is being held in Mashhad.
Iran accuses him of anti-government propaganda, a charge he has denied.
Six French nationals are currently held in Iran.
The French foreign ministry has repeatedly condemned Iran for what it calls “hostage diplomacy.”
Overall, Iran is holding at least 17 Western nationals, most of whom have dual nationality. They are described by their supporters as innocents used by Tehran as levers for negotiation.
Iran is one of the world’s most sanctioned countries, with Western powers over the past four decades using a punishing array of measures in a bid to push change.
France on Thursday called developments in Iran’s nuclear program “very concerning” after the UN nuclear watchdog reported finding uranium particles enriched just under the 90 percent needed for an atomic bomb.

Topics: Benjamin Briere

Related

Update Jailed french tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says
Middle-East
Jailed french tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed
Middle-East
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed

Gaza warns landfill fire could rage for days, appeals for help

Gaza warns landfill fire could rage for days, appeals for help
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Gaza warns landfill fire could rage for days, appeals for help

Gaza warns landfill fire could rage for days, appeals for help
  • “We fear the fire might spread across the landfill and result in an environmental catastrophe,” Gaza municipality said
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Gaza officials called for help to extinguish a fire that started in a landfill in a village bordering Israel on Thursday, saying it could last for days and cause “an environmental catastrophe.”
A large cloud of heavy smoke billowed into the sky as night fell, and there was a strong smell of burning rubbish across Gaza City.
The fire started “in the eastern part of a landfill in Juhr Al-Deek, southeast of Gaza City, near the separation fence, for reasons that have yet to be confirmed,” the Gaza municipality said in a statement.
“We fear the fire might spread across the landfill and result in an environmental catastrophe.”
Local fire crews did not have the capacity to cope with the blaze, it added. The authority called on international organizations to help put out the blaze, and for international pressure on Israel to lift a blockade to let equipment in.
Citing security concerns, Israel has enforced a blockade of Gaza since the Islamist Hamas movement seized control of the densely-populated coastal enclave in 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.
Palestinians say these restrictions, including on what Israel defines as “dual-use” items that could have a military purpose, have severely impeded their ability to respond to emergencies.
Last November, a fire broke out in a residential building in a refugee camp in the north of the strip, killing 21 members of a family and injuring several others.

Topics: Gaza

Related

Tensions rise on Israel-Gaza border after West Bank violence
Middle-East
Tensions rise on Israel-Gaza border after West Bank violence
Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units
Middle-East
Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units

Latest updates

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
Christie’s launches the Art+Tech summit at Art Dubai 
Christie’s launches the Art+Tech summit at Art Dubai 
Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy
Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy
UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find
UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.