Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
Mirela Ruci shows to the media a photo of his 22-year old missing son Denis Ruci, outside a hospital in Larissa city, about 355 kilometers (222 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (AP)
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
  • The force of the head-on collision and a resulting fire has complicated the task of determining the death toll
  • The remains were being returned to families in closed caskets following the identification of victims through next-of-kin DNA samples
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

LARISSA, Greece: Checks of all the human remains recovered so far from the scene of the deadliest train crash in Greece’s history indicate the number of people killed in this week’s rail disaster still stands at 57, authorities said Friday.
Recovery teams spent a third day scouring the wreckage in Tempe, 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, where a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday.
The force of the head-on collision and a resulting fire has complicated the task of determining the death toll. Officials are matching parts of dismembered and burned bodies with tissue samples to establish the number.
The remains were being returned to families in closed caskets following the identification of victims through next-of-kin DNA samples.
Relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for waited outside a hospital in the central city of Larissa for news. Among them was Mirella Ruci, whose 22-year-old son, Denis, remained missing.
“My son is not on any official list so far and I have no information. I am pleading with anyone who may have seen him, in rail car 5, seat 22, to contact me if they may have seen him,” Ruci, who struggled to stop her voice from cracking, told reporters.
Health Ministry officials said all victim identifications would be carried out by cross-matching DNA samples from relatives due to the condition of so many of the bodies.
Police and civilian forensics specialists set up teams to run the complex, round-the-clock identification process, which involves two stages: Matching body parts to each individual victim and then establishing identities using DNA samples from relatives of missing passengers.
Flags at the ancient Acropolis, parliament and other public buildings in Athens remained at half-staff on the third day of national mourning, while national rail services were halted by a strike for a second day.
Anger against authorities in the wake of the tragedy grew over reports that the rail network lacked adequate safeguards to reduce the impact of human error. Not far from the hospital in Larissa, several thousand school children gathered in protest in a central square, chanting “You never arrived, we will avenge you!”
A demonstration organized by student groups was also underway in Athens, where hundreds of protesters chanting “Murderers!” and held up white balloons for the victims, blocking traffic in the center of the capital..
Police early Friday searched a rail coordination office in Larissa, removing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.
The facility’s 59-year-old station manager, who was arrested and charged with multiple counts of negligent manslaughter, is due to testify before a public prosecutor on Saturday.
Stelios Sourlas, a lawyer representing a 23-year-old victim of the collision, said the responsibility for the deaths went beyond the station manager.
“The station manager may have the principle responsibility ... but the responsibility is also broader: There are the rail operators and public officials whose job it was to ensure that safety measures and procedures were properly in place,” Sourlas said.
Rail unions say the network was poorly maintained despite rail service upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.
Greece’s center-right government had been expected Friday to call national elections for early April, but the announcement and likely date was likely to be delayed.
The passenger train involved in the crash was traveling along Greece’s busiest route, from the capital to the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.
Two of the victims were identified Friday as Cypriot students Anastasia Adamidou and Kyprianos Papaioannou. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said the state would covers all costs relating to their repatriation and funerals.

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck
Updated 03 March 2023

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck
  • Shahida Raza was among 67 illegal migrants killed as wooden boat sank near Italian coast on Sunday
  • Raza had left Pakistan after being unable to find a job or proper treatment for her disabled son
Updated 03 March 2023
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: In October last year, Pakistan’s national hockey and football player Shahida Raza got on a flight from Pakistan to Turkiye, her first stop on a journey to Europe to find a better life for herself and her son.
After staying in Turkiye for three months, Raza was among up to 200 migrants who boarded an overcrowded wooden boat at Izmir in western Turkiye on Feb. 22 and arrived near Italy after about four days of navigation. According to Italy’s Guardia di Finanza Police, each of the migrants had paid traffickers about 8,000 euros ($8,540) to make the perilous sea journey.
But last Sunday, the boat crashed into rocks while trying to land in Crotone, a port city in southern Italy, breaking into pieces and sinking in rough seas. At least 67 people were killed. Pakistan’s foreign office said 17 Pakistanis had been rescued, two were missing and two had been killed. Raza was among the dead.
The 30-year-old woman’s family knew she had gotten on the boat and heard about the shipwreck on the media on Sunday.
Gul Zewar, Raza’s mother, said she last spoke to her daughter on Friday, two days before the accident.
“She phoned me and said, ‘Mother, I have arrived,’” Zewar told Arab News at her home in Quetta.
“Her voice was so sweet. She said, ‘Mother, I have arrived. We will get off the boat soon, God willing.’ Then her mobile phone was shut off. On Sunday, we got word that the boat sank.”
Raza, a member of Pakistan’s ethnic Shiite Hazara community, had represented Pakistan in various national and international hockey and football events that took her to China, Malaysia, Iran, Qatar, and Sri Lanka as a member of Pakistan’s national squads.
After two decades of playing for her country, however, the single mother was unable to find a job.
“She tried a lot to get a job, living in Balochistan, in her city Quetta. She really tried, but she got no response,” Raza’s friend Sumiya Muhstaq told Arab News, standing next to a table lined with Raza’s medals, trophies and certificates.
“She took this decision (to get on an illegal migrant boat) out of a lot of desperation. No one takes this kind of decision happily.”
But the main reason Raza undertook the desperate journey was her disabled son, now living with his paternal grandmother in Quetta, her sister Sadia Raza said.
It was unclear who would care for him permanently in Raza’s absence.
“She always used to pray ‘Oh God, for the sake of my child, make my journey successful. Get me there for my son so that I can call him there, and I can get his treatment done,’” Sadia told Arab News. “Over here, doctors had lost all hope.”
Hazaras have for years faced persecution in Pakistan, and hundreds have been killed over the last two decades in attacks, including bombings in schools and crowded markets and brazen ambushes of buses along Pakistani roads. In Balochistan, the community mostly lives inside sealed-off neighborhoods for their own safety.
“Being an international sportswoman, she asked many government officials for job opportunities because she was an independent mother. But despite many requests, the provincial government didn’t support her and forced her to take the risky step, which took her life,” Mushtaq said.
Gathered at Raza’s mother’s home on Thursday, her family and friends all remembered her as “very passionate about sports since childhood,” fighting family restrictions to become a sportswoman “because she wanted to play for Pakistan.”
The Pakistan Football Federation expressed its condolences over Raza’s death, saying the news had “shocked the entire football fraternity in Pakistan.”
“The news of the death of a former international football star player in an accident is extremely painful,” Haroon Ahmed Malik, chairman of the FIFA Normalization Committee, said in a statement, adding that Raza was a part of the national women’s football team for several years and had participated in numerous international events.
“The football family shall always remember her contribution to this beautiful game.”
Mushtaq, her friend, said there was “no match for Shahida.”
“She proved herself in every field, whether it was football or hockey,” she said.
Now, all that Raza’s loved ones want is that the Pakistani Embassy make “quick arrangements” to bring her body home.
“Our embassy in Rome (is) actively engaged with the Italian authorities for the welfare of the Pakistani survivors and the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office in Islamabad, told reporters on Thursday.
“I request the Pakistani government to send my daughter’s body back to Pakistan for burial,” her mother said in a message to authorities.
“We want to see her face one last time and complete her rites as per Islamic customs,” her sister Sadia said as she covered her face with a black shawl and began to sob.
“We want to bury her with our hands.”

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry

Nobel winner Bialiatski jailed in Belarus for a decade, sparking outcry
  • Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel prize in October for his work promoting human rights and democracy
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the trial "a farce"
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Berlatsky was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday by a court in his native Belarus which found him guilty of financing protests in a ruling condemned by Germany as a “farce.”
Bialiatski, 60, was awarded the Nobel prize in October for his work promoting human rights and democracy in a country which ex-Soviet farm boss Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russia, has ruled with an iron hand for nearly 30 years, violently locking up his opponents or forcing them to flee.
Footage from the cramped Minsk court showed Bialiatski, who co-founded the Viasna (Spring) human rights group, looking sombre, his hands cuffed behind his back, as he and his co-defendants watched proceedings from a courtroom cage.
Bialiatski, who was arrested in 2021, and three co-defendants were charged with financing protests and smuggling money. Belarusian state news agency Belta confirmed the court had handed down long jail sentences to all the men, including a decade in prison for Bialiatski. He denied the charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Bialiatski and three other activists sentenced in the same trial — one of whom was tried in absentia — had been unfairly convicted, and described the verdict as “appalling.”
“We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice & free them,” she said on Twitter.
The other three men convicted were Valentin Stefanovich, sentenced to nine years, Vladimir Labkovich, who got seven years, and Dmitry Solovyov, who received eight years but was not present in the court.

’DISGRACE’
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the trial “a farce.”
“The Minsk regime is fighting civil society with violence and imprisonment. This is as much a daily disgrace as Lukashenko’s support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war (in Ukraine),” she wrote on Twitter.
Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a briefing in Geneva that the United Nations body was disturbed by the trial and worried by “the lack of fair trial proceedings and access to an independent judiciary in Belarus.”
That, she said, placed human rights defenders at risk of criminal prosecution for their legitimate activities.
At the end of 2022, there were at least 1,446 people — including 10 children — being held, having faced or still facing criminal proceedings, said Shamdasani, without elaborating.
Bialiatski, who was also a Soviet-era dissident, was one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during a crackdown on months of anti-government protests that erupted in the summer of 2020 and continued into 2021.
Viasna, the organization he co-founded, took a leading role in providing legal and financial assistance to those jailed.
Mass demonstrations took place after Lukashenko was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, a result which the opposition and Western countries said was fraudulent.

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
  • Ministers will make it easier to deport claimants and convicted criminals, with higher burden of proof required
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

The UK is to change its laws on modern slavery to prevent migrants from making spurious claims to avoid deportation.

Under the proposals, foreign criminals who spend more than a year in prison or are convicted of serious offenses will be deported, even if they claim to be victims of modern slavery, as will immigrants who make repeated false claims in order to be granted asylum.

The changes will also increase the threshold at which claims of modern slavery can be considered, which currently allows applications based on a “suspicion” of victimhood. In future, firm evidence, such as medical reports, will be required to support claims.

The Home Office received a record 17,000 cases of people claiming to be victims of modern slavery in 2022, up 33 percent on the previous 12 months.

In the same period, at least 45,728 people crossed the English Channel illegally in small boats.

The largest number of claimants came from Albania, with 4,659 alleged cases, or 27.5 percent of the total. 

In a bid to deter spurious cases, the UK earlier this year signed an agreement with the government in Tirana that will allow people to be deported to Albania while their applications for asylum based on being victims of modern slavery are processed.

Currently only around 10 percent of applications for asylum made by Albanians claiming to be victims of modern slavery are rejected in the UK, but ministers believe that number will increase with the proposed changes to the law.

The UK government is also set to unveil a new bill next week that will automatically prevent people who enter the country illegally via the English Channel from claiming asylum.

Those who are caught doing so will be detained and deported to their home country or another safe country while their asylum application is processed.

The UK has already received 2,950 people via the English Channel this year, up from 1,484 in the same period in 2022. The largest number making the journey come from Afghanistan, followed by growing numbers from India. 

As many as 85,000 people could attempt the journey this year, the Home Office believes.

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy
  • Hayashi stated that the stable supply of LNG from Oman is extremely important.
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad AlBusaidi met with his Japanese counterpart HAYASHI Yoshimasa in India on Friday and the two ministers agreed to promote further cooperation in the field of clean energy, including renewable energy, hydrogen and ammonia.

Hayashi is visiting India to participate in the Japan-Australia-India-US (Quad) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Minister Hayashi stated that the stable supply of LNG from Oman, which has been a reliable partner for Japan for many years, is extremely important.

The two ministers exchanged views on collaboration within the international community in the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed issues in the Middle East, including the situation in Yemen and Iran.

Hayashi stated that ties between Japan and Oman, who marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, have developed steadily in a wide range of fields, and that he would like to further develop relations in a many areas, including in the energy sector, under the Comprehensive Partnership between Japan and Oman.

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
  • Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is second Arab to carry out lengthy space mission
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Space X Crew 6 encountered a software problem minutes before docking with the International Space Station (ISS) NASA reported on Friday.

SpaceX Crew 6 mission docked at the ISS approximately 24 hours since its launch on Thursday.

On board Crew 6 is Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi who is the second Arab to carry out lengthy space mission.

NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russia's Andrey Fedyaev all boarded the station about two hours later from docking, the livestream showed.

The crew will spend six months on the station, where they will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations, according to SpaceX.

The mission was the first space flight for Neyadi, Hoburg and Fedyaev.

Neyadi, 41, is the fourth astronaut from an Arab country and the second from the oil-rich UAE to journey to space.

Fedyaev is the second Russian cosmonaut to fly to the ISS aboard a SpaceX rocket. NASA astronauts fly regularly to the station on Russian Soyuz craft.

Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the Russian offensive in Ukraine placed them in sharp opposition.

The Crew-6’s Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, lifted off at 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday March 2, 2023, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The first attempt to launch them was called off Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.
They will replace a US-Russian-Japanese crew that has been up there since October.

The other station residents are two Russians and an American whose six-month stay was doubled, until September, after their Soyuz capsule sprang a leak.

A replacement Soyuz arrived last weekend.
Al-Neyadi, a communications engineer, served as backup for the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori, who rode a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a weeklong visit. The oil-rich federation paid for Al-Neyadi’s seat on the SpaceX flight.

Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab in space, launching aboard shuttle Discovery in 1985. He was followed two years later by Syrian astronaut Muhammed Faris, launched by Russia. Both were in space for about a week.

(With AFP)

