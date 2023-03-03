You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘extremist statement’ by Israeli official on Huwara

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘extremist statement’ by Israeli official on Huwara

Update Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) made comments about 'erasing' the Palestinian village of Huwara, which has angered many in the West Bank. (Reuters/File Photo/AFP)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) made comments about 'erasing' the Palestinian village of Huwara, which has angered many in the West Bank. (Reuters/File Photo/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcjym

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘extremist statement’ by Israeli official on Huwara

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) made comments about 'erasing' the Palestinian village of Huwara
  • The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's “complete rejection” of the “racist and irresponsible statement”
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned on Friday the “extremist statements” made earlier this week by Israeli official Bezalel Smotrich to erase the village of Huwara in Palestine.

The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's “complete rejection” of the “racist and irresponsible statement,” which reflects the amount of “violence and extremism practiced by the occupying Israeli entity towards the brotherly Palestinian people,” in a statement released on Friday.

It also stresseed its demand for the international community to asssume its repsonsibilities to deter “these shameful practices, stop escalation, and provide the necessary protection to civilians.”

Smotrich, whose party has made claims it wants Israel to formally annex large parts of the West Bank, later backtracked on his remarks.

Meanwhile, the US demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disavow Bezalel’s call for the village to be erased.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Foreign Ministry Palestine Huwara Israel

Related

Update Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s ‘racist’ Palestine comments
Middle-East
Arab nations condemn Israeli minister’s ‘racist’ Palestine comments
UAE condemns Israeli minister’s call for destruction of Palestinian village
Middle-East
UAE condemns Israeli minister’s call for destruction of Palestinian village

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

PARIS: Saudi Arabia and the Principality of Monaco on Friday signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations as part of efforts to enhance bilateral ties and joint cooperation.
The statement was signed by the Saudi Ambassador to France, Fahd Al-Ruwaili, and the Ambassador of Monaco to France, Christophe Steiner.
The two ambassadors said that signing the joint statement was part of both governments’ efforts to bolster bilateral relations and widen the scope of cooperation in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Monaco

Related

Saudi Arabia, UAE rising as global champions of ‘soft power’
Media
Saudi Arabia, UAE rising as global champions of ‘soft power’
Update Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) made comments about 'erasing' the Palestinian village of Huwara
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘extremist statement’ by Israeli official on Huwara

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Emerging brands have made their presence felt alongside established names at a Men’s Fabrics and Accessories Expo featuring more than 700 exhibitors at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Haiba, a company that focuses on regional and national markets for men’s fragrances and footwear, showcased a range of exclusively designed items in natural leather.

“This is our second participation. We participated last year, and it was a wonderful experience. The impact of the experience was not limited to the days of the exhibition only, but extended throughout the year,” Abdul Qadir Al-Fifi, business development manager at Haiba, told Arab News.

Haiba specializes in oriental shoes, with a focus on traditional and contemporary styles. The brand primarily targets customers in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, with youth-oriented and affordably priced fashions.

Another participating brand, Burra, is known for its eye-catching men’s accessories, such as rings and rosary beads, as well as special designs in silver and precious metals.

“We design jewelry for both men and women at Burra, but we are concentrating on men’s items right now. Our products are of the highest quality, and we have a factory in Saudi Arabia.” Abdulrahman Al-Budairah, owner of Burra, said.

According to Al-Budairah, Saudi men’s interest in accessories is growing, as they follow modern design trends and seek out high-quality items.

The expo showcased offerings by both emerging and established companies, such as Haik, an Eastern Province brand that has specialized in men’s fabrics for more than four decades.

“This is the first time we have participated in Riyadh, and the turnout is great. We have a branch in Al-Aqiq neighborhood here in Riyadh,” Ibrahim Al-Idrisi, a salesman at Haik, told Arab News.

According to Al-Idrisi, Haik is distinguished by its men’s Japanese fabrics and thob designs produced with the help of German machines.

Muqrin Al-Nashmi, exhibition executive director, told Arab News that the 2nd edition of the expo also featured training workshops on product design, marketing, and protection of intellectual property rights, as well as sessions outlining government initiatives to help the textile sector.‎

The expo, which ended on Thursday, allowed companies to communicate directly with customers as well as distributors seeking to open franchises and branch offices in the Kingdom.

Other big names in men’s fabrics and accessories to participate in the exhibition included Al-Bassam, Sayyar, Richy, Haibah, Al-Ajlan & Bros. and Al-Mojahli.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fashion Saudi fashion commission

Related

Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture photos
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture

Saudi university opens virtual pharmacy

The idea is to help pharmacists open their own pharmacies as soon as they obtain the pharmacist title. (Twitter @uqu_edu)
The idea is to help pharmacists open their own pharmacies as soon as they obtain the pharmacist title. (Twitter @uqu_edu)
Updated 03 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi university opens virtual pharmacy

The idea is to help pharmacists open their own pharmacies as soon as they obtain the pharmacist title. (Twitter @uqu_edu)
  • Al-Zaidi told Arab News: “We are keen to prepare pharmacy students as much as possible to obtain the necessary training in virtual pharmacy in order to qualify them for the labor market or even start their own businesses”
Updated 03 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A virtual pharmacy aimed at preparing students for the jobs market or to start their own businesses has been opened at a Saudi university.

The training program, that allows budding chemists to work remotely in a real practice, was inaugurated at Umm Al-Qura University by its vice president for educational affairs, Dr. Amer bin Awad Al-Zaidi.

Using the latest technology, the university’s college of pharmacy facility will be the first of its kind in the Makkah region, and has been established with the help of specialists from Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. Ltd.

Al-Zaidi told Arab News: “We are keen to prepare pharmacy students as much as possible to obtain the necessary training in virtual pharmacy in order to qualify them for the labor market or even start their own businesses.”

He pointed out that it was often difficult for pharmacy students to get practical experience of the profession while studying for five years at university. But, he said, the virtual pharmacy allowed them to practice selling medicines, reading medical and laboratory prescriptions, and dealing with patients.

“We will launch the business accelerator for pharmacists next week. The idea is to help pharmacists open their own pharmacies as soon as they obtain the pharmacist title.

“We would provide all the basic elements through financial support, electronic and payment systems, imported drugs, and so on,” Al-Zaidi added.

He noted that the university was cooperating with several bodies such as Tamer Group, the largest pharmaceutical importer in the Kingdom, banks, and financial institutions.

Dr. Omaima Al-Hajj, dean of the pharmacy college, said the project had been designed to prepare students for the labor market, introduce them to community pharmacies, and show them how to identify, handle, and dispense different forms of medication.

Abdullah Aldhailan, external employment executive at Al-Dawaa Medical Services, said the virtual educational pharmacy simulated the practical reality of a community pharmacy, and would play a key role in contributing to the professional development of students.

Dr. Hammoud Al-Rijal, clinical simulation and skills unit coordinator, gave a presentation on the virtual pharmacy and explained its importance to the college’s future program plans.

Pharmacy supervisors, Dr. Riyad bin Saleh Al-Maliki and Dr. Amal bint Faraj Al-Otaibi, highlighted the benefits of virtual technologies in further education, and students demonstrated requesting medicine, and recording and extracting prescriptions.

 

Topics: Umm Al-Qura University (UQU

Related

Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa reports 27% growth in H1 profits on strong sales
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa reports 27% growth in H1 profits on strong sales
Saudi Health Ministry launches child vaccination e-certificate
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry launches child vaccination e-certificate

Saudi Arabia’s soudah becomes new home for 23 endangered mountain ibexes

Authorities in Soudah are committed to applying environmental sustainability standards in the region. (Supplied)
Authorities in Soudah are committed to applying environmental sustainability standards in the region. (Supplied)
Updated 03 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia’s soudah becomes new home for 23 endangered mountain ibexes

Authorities in Soudah are committed to applying environmental sustainability standards in the region. (Supplied)
  • Mohammed Ali Qurban, the center’s CEO, said that releasing the animals would help restore the ecological balance and achieve objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build a positive and attractive environment
Updated 03 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with Soudah Development, has released 23 endangered mountain ibexes in Soudah as part of a program to enrich the area’s biodiversity.

The initiative in the south of Saudi Arabia comes as part of the center’s efforts to increase the population of endangered wildlife and reintroduce them to natural habitats.

It is also part of initiatives by Soudah Development to develop vegetation and wildlife in the Soudah region and parts of Rijal Alma, which are characterized by their rich natural resources and environmental diversity.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Bouq, director general of wildlife conservation at the National Center for Wildlife Development, told Arab News that Soudah Development has its own wild land, which extends to the governorate of Rijal Alma, covering an area of more than 600 square km.

“The release took place last Monday, the culmination of this program by returning them to their natural environments,” he said. “The center coordinated with Soudah Development in order to deploy a pre-release fenced sanctuary in one of the parks, which became part of the project.”

He said that last year 15 ibexes were placed in the fenced sanctuary, where they remained for months before they were released into the wild. During that time, there were eight births.

Al-Bouq said that the ibex became endangered due to overhunting. He added that the Soudah area in Asir was a natural environment for the species.

He said that ibex feed on plants’ seeds and fruits, which contributes to the growth of vegetation cover in the region, and also their presence helps to restore balance, especially given Soudah is characterized by the density of vegetation cover such as juniper trees, katam (wild olives), and wild acacia.

Al-Bouq said that the center releases around 15 ibexes from the beginning of November to the end of March of each year.

He added that the center was keen to enter into strategic partnerships to boost biodiversity. “We will seek to further enhance these partnerships during the World Wildlife Day that will be celebrated next Sunday,” he said, adding that year’s theme would revolve around community partnerships.

The center has entered into partnerships with various entities, at the level of the ministry, the royal reserves, AlUla region reserves, and national parks, in addition to the partnership at the level of giga-projects, including the Soudah region, and a partnership at the level of environmental associations, and a fourth partnership at the level of companies.

“These partnerships stem out of our concern to qualify Saudi companies and localize the wildlife industry, its services and consultations in the Kingdom and activating it as an important part of the national economy, which is part of our mission and mission,” concluded Al-Bouq.

Mohammed Ali Qurban, the center’s CEO, said that releasing the animals would help restore the ecological balance and achieve objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build a positive and attractive environment.

“That the number of ibexes increased to 23 is evidence of the success of this cooperation. We also managed to install tracking devices on the ibexes to be able to monitor them. Moreover, the area where the ibexes will be released is closely protected,” he said.

Soudah Development CEO Eng. Saleh Al-Oraini, said the initiative is part of Soudah Development’s commitment to environmental sustainability in the Soudah development project and parts of Rijal Alma. He said that protecting natural resources and helping the Kingdom’s native species were among the company’s top priorities.

Al-Oraini said that the release was the first step in a series of initiatives to reintroduce and protect wildlife in the area of the Soudah Development Project and parts of Rijal Alma, which will attract two million visitors throughout the year by 2030.

 

Topics: Soudah National Center for Wildlife (NCW)

Related

Saudi wildlife reserve to host sustainable hunting competition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife reserve to host sustainable hunting competition
Saudi wildlife agency discovers skeletons of extinct cheetahs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife agency discovers skeletons of extinct cheetahs

Education key to Saudi vision of future, experts say

Education key to Saudi vision of future, experts say
Updated 03 March 2023
Afshan Aziz

Education key to Saudi vision of future, experts say

Education key to Saudi vision of future, experts say
  • “According to the Human Development Index, a report released by the UN Development Program, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already moved from 40th place to 35th in just two years, which is amazing.
Updated 03 March 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Education is central to the task of creating a vibrant society and thriving economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, experts have said in a discussion in Jeddah.

In the event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Chapter, experts and stakeholders highlighted the effects of Vision 2030 on education and the ways it was achieving the requirements of the 21st century.

Dr. Maha Bawazir, CEO of Global Education Consultancy, said Vision 2030 had revamped the educational sector. “Within these five years, we have achieved tremendously. A lot of changes have taken place in the school's curriculum and programs,” she told the discussion at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel.

“I am really proud that we have adapted to these changes perfectly and that education in Saudi Arabia continues to gain global recognition.

“According to the Human Development Index, a report released by the UN Development Program, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already moved from 40th place to 35th in just two years, which is amazing.

“This proves that we are on the right track and ready for the future.”

Dr. Abeer Bar, an educational consultant, said: “These kinds of events really show how Vision 2030 (promotes) expertise, knowledge and passion. People who work in different sectors can also be our educators. Passion is one of the main things that is required to develop and take the community further following the plans of Vision 2030.”

Dr. Munirah Alaboudi, education sector director of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, spoke about education from an investment perspective.

“It is very exciting to see the momentum that’s happening across different levels in Saudi Arabia whether it is the public, private, or non-profit sector,” she said.

“Everyone is working together and buying into the goals of Vision 2030 in accelerating Saudi Arabia being a talent hub. Schools, public and private universities are all rethinking and recalibrating their offerings.

“Also, the public and private entities are finding ways to contribute even more to human capital development.”

She highlighted some of the upcoming projects, which include college preparation programs that prepare students and give them a better chance to excel before they start in higher education.

“Even beyond that, a lot of private schools are developing exciting programs to prep the students in a better way for a future career in a field that does not exist yet,” she said.

Dr. Lina Lewis, CAO at Riyadh Schools Platform (MISK) said: “We are preparing the students to meet and exceed Vision 2030 by preparing them to be lifelong learners, and to have a sense of Saudi cultural identity, where they know Arabic language and Islamic knowledge.

“We are giving them the competency and skills through an integrated curriculum that they need to survive as lifelong learners and face the ambiguity and changes in the fourth industrial revolution.

“This curriculum is revised constantly. We hope to create a graduate learner profile that is aligned with Vision 2030 and the human development capacity successfully.”

Other panel members discussed the role of expatriate educators, the international schools model and the school transformation in regards to science, technology and mathematics.

They discussed how to identify top educational talents who can work in the Kingdom, steps taken to help them blend high-quality education from other countries with the culture and vision of Saudi Arabia, and ways the youth in the Kingdom can be prepared before going abroad to study.

Zeina Alnouri, AmCham Saudi Arabia Jeddah Chapter Coordinator said: “Education allows the Kingdom to establish a society that ensures success. The sector’s key stakeholders and change makers discussed important topics that will surely impact students’ learning and their readiness for university and beyond. Additionally, the changes will help in creating efficient teachers with excellent leadership skills.”

Rola Osta, the director of the Jeddah Chapter, said that the panelists from various government institutions, the ministry of investment, the MISK foundation and international schools discussed the benefits of having a diverse educational system and shared interesting insights that made this event a success.

 

Topics: American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Chapter

Related

Saudi Arabia funds mass expansion of Caribbean education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia funds mass expansion of Caribbean education
Special Veteran Saudi educator teaches Kingdom’s kids the laws of robotics photos
Saudi Arabia
Veteran Saudi educator teaches Kingdom’s kids the laws of robotics

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations
Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations
Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo
Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo
Vaughan denies racism as Rafiq accused of being ready to play ‘race card’
Vaughan denies racism as Rafiq accused of being ready to play ‘race card’
Iran using execution as tactic to repress ethic minorities, Amnesty warns
Iran using execution as tactic to repress ethic minorities, Amnesty warns
Defending champion Rublev marches into DDF tennis championship final
Defending champion Rublev marches into DDF tennis championship final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.