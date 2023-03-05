You are here

China lowers economic growth targets to 5% for 2023  

China lowers economic growth targets to 5% for 2023  
China set an economic growth target of around 5.5 percent for the last year but missed its targets with around 2.8 percent deficit.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: China set one of the lowest economic growth targets in decades of 5 percent for the year 2023, Premier Li Keqiang announced during China’s annual National People's Congress in Beijing.  

This is lower than the average forecasts set by economists surveyed by Agence France-Presse who predicted at least 5.5 percent growth.  

China set an economic growth target of around 5.5 percent for the last year but missed its targets with around 2.8 percent deficit.   

This comes as the nation’s top leaders are trying to avoid large stimulus to boost recovery in a post-pandemic market that is weighed down by weak business confidence and uncertainty in the property market.  

“Because the COVID policy has been adjusted, there’s no urgency for them (China) to run another round of big economic stimulus,” Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd, said.  

“Indeed, given the very low base of economic activities last year, it is unlikely to see growth drop below 5 percent,” Zhiwei added.  

Keqiang said that Beijing would target a rise in its consumer price index of around 3 percent and warns of uncertainties in external factors.  

“China’s economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth,” said Keqiang during the congress.  

The government has targeted adding 12 million new urban employment jobs for this year, up from last year's 11 million target.  

Keqiang added that Beijing should give priority to recovery and expansion of consumption in addition to promoting employment of youth and college graduates.  

The country will also boost its defense spending by 7.2 percent this year as well as aim for peaceful reunification with Taiwan.  

Keqiang said that boosting domestic demand would be the government’s top priority this year, while imports and exports would steadily increase.  

“China’s economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we carried out the Covid-19 response and pursued economic and social development in an effective and well-coordinated way,” Keqiang added. 

RIYADH: Egypt’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reached 46.9 in February, signaling a steep downturn in the country’s non-oil economy, according to credit rating agency S&P Global. 

It predicts PMI to stay firmly below the 50 neutral mark.  

However, February’s PMI figure is up from January’s 45.5, which indicates a somewhat softer downturn. 

"The latest PMI data for Egypt continued to signal a troubled market in February, but with some relief after a rocky start to the year,” said Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, David Owen. 

The report noted that the downturn in the African country’s non-oil economy is mainly attributed to the drop in demand, as a result of high inflation and supply chain pressures. 

Consequently, business confidence hit a near-record low and job numbers plunged at the fastest rate in almost nine months, it added. 

“The downturns in output and new orders were not as severe in February compared to the first month of the year, as higher prices led to a solid, but softer fall in new business intakes,” Owen explained. 

“Nonetheless, the sustained fall in demand led businesses to cut employment levels at the fastest rate in nine months, while input buying also decreased sharply,” he added. 

Export sales also dropped for the second month in a row, as the foreign economic climate suppressed sales. 

Meanwhile, non-oil firms opted for reducing their purchasing activity during February as the high costs associated with materials forced businesses to cut down purchases and use current stocks instead. This resulted in a decrease in input inventories for the fourth consecutive month. 

With regard to the average lead time faced by non-oil companies, it continued to prolong as import controls further pressured supply chain procedures. 

“Continued demand weakness, persistent inflation and ongoing import controls to restrict FX flows mean that companies are likely to face a prolonged downturn in 2023,” Owen cautioned. 

While initial signs of a pick-up in the global economic landscape may help to bring some stabilization, S&P Global Market Intelligence believes that FX markets are not yet at their equilibrium state and that inflation will likely remain in double-digits this year. 

Global trade to recover in coming quarters: QNB   

Global trade to recover in coming quarters: QNB   
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Global trade to recover in coming quarters: QNB   

Global trade to recover in coming quarters: QNB   
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global trade is expected to recover in the coming months on the back of advantageous foreign exchange movements, and the resurgence of China.   

“In our view, leading indicators are suggesting that the slump in global trade will be rather shallow and short-lived,” noted the report recently published by Qatar National Bank.  

It attributed the trade upturn to forward-looking investor expectations.   

Promising anticipations of future earnings of the transport sector – a central indicator for future growth in global trade – are expected to stabilize and even slightly grow the demand for physical goods.  

Global trade should have hit rock bottom in November 2022 and should go back to an expansionary mode in April of this year, according to the Dow Jones Transportation Average.   

The DJTA is an equity index consisting of airlines, trucking, marine transportation, railroad and delivery companies, whose performance leads global exports by at least three months.   

The report further added that developments in foreign exchange are also likely to further impact the progression of global trade.   

“USD weakness, predicated in a more resilient European economy and more aggressive rate hikes from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan in recent months, is a major tailwind to global trade growth,” it said.   

The report explained that global trade volumes see an increase when the US dollar drop, whereas the US dollar index has already declined 9 percent from the highs witnessed in September 2021.  

“Around 40 percent of global trade flows are invoiced in dollars and a weaker dollar makes non-US imports cheaper. This increases disposable incomes or even supports the substitution of domestic products for imports, positively affecting trade volumes,” added the report.   

Another point to support QNB’s analysis of global trade stabilization is the economic rebound of the Chinese economy.   

In 2021, China’s performance declined due to a hasty retraction of stimulus policies, Zero Covid policies, a restriction on real estate activities and tighter regulation for numerous industries.   

Since these policies are now all being reverted, China is expected to witness a significant economic rebound in the coming months.   

“This will likely ignite investment and consumption in China, favoring trade volumes both in Asia and globally.”   

The QNB report concluded that over the next quarter, the global trade volumes are set to see notable improvement and stabilization.   

“However, it remains to be seen whether major headwinds coming from monetary tightening, policy uncertainty and a more hostile geopolitical environment will lead to negative outcomes later in the year,” it added.   

TOKYO: Japan pledged financial and technological support on Saturday to help ASEAN countries accelerate their efforts to decarbonize their economies and combat climate change. 

Energy-poor Japan hopes to become the world's leading hydrogen economy to reduce dependence on traditional polluting fossil fuels such as coal and oil. 

As the chair of the Group of Seven nations this year, Japan will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo on April 15-16, ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, to promote what it calls realistic energy transition. 

"Japan will take a lead in providing generous support in finance, technology and personal resources to help Asia's decarbonization," Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told the first ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community. 

The AZEC was proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year with the aim of sharing the philosophy of promoting decarbonization in Asian nations and cooperating to push forward energy transition. 

At the meeting, attended by several ASEAN members and Australia, Nishimura said the push for collaboration will include renewable power, natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia among other areas. 

AZEC, in a joint statement, called for the group to financially support investments into decarbonization infrastructure and creation of clean energy supply chains. 

Neither the statement nor Nishimura provided a potential amount of the spending. 

"As many countries have expressed wishes for support from Japan, we would like to take a strong leadership in supporting them in technology, finance, including investment from private sector, and human resource development," Nishimura told a briefing. 

The AZEC members — Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — could consider creating a master plan for hydrogen and ammonia in Asia as a next step, he added. 

As a first concrete step under the AZEC, Japanese companies, including Iwatani Corp. and Electric Power Development, have agreed to jointly create Japan's first hydrogen supply chain between Australia's Victoria state and Kawasaki, an industrialized city near Tokyo, to advance energy transition toward a cleaner society, Nishimura said.  

Japan will stress the importance of investment in gas, liquefied natural gas as well as hydrogen and ammonia during its presidency of the G7 this year but would keep it clean to meet 2050 carbon neutral goal, a source said this week. 

MILAN: Italian oil and gas group Eni said it would cooperate with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co on energy transition projects, as Rome's new government works to rebuild ties with the UAE. 

After a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that now that reciprocal trust was being re-established areas for future cooperation could range from energy to defense. 

"Discussions ... went very, very well and we're going back to a strategic partnership. Italy historically had very strong relations with UAE which in recent years experienced serious difficulties," she told reporters in Abu Dhabi. 

Italy in 2021 halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing Rome's commitment to restoring peace in Yemen. The UAE in turn asked Italy to vacate a military base in the Gulf. 

State-controlled Eni said that together with ADNOC it would explore opportunities in renewable energy, blue and green hydrogen and carbon dioxide capture and storage. 

The two companies will also work on reducing greenhouse gas and methane gas emissions, as well as routine gas flaring. 

Italy on Saturday signed a declaration of intent with UAE climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming. 

"We found our partners extremely open and attentive to the priorities on our agenda," Meloni said. 

Meloni said the UAE was particularly interested in Italy's energy policy in Africa, which was discussed on Saturday alongside topics such as the stabilization of Libya and the financial situation in Tunisia, which have an impact on migration flows. 

"I think there is a strong will on both sides to rebuild not just good but excellent relations, a friendship, which I think is very important for our national interest." 

Saudi non-oil private sector growth accelerates as PMI hits 8-year high in February 

Saudi non-oil private sector growth accelerates as PMI hits 8-year high in February 
Updated 05 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi non-oil private sector growth accelerates as PMI hits 8-year high in February 

Saudi non-oil private sector growth accelerates as PMI hits 8-year high in February 
Updated 05 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector witnessed the highest growth since 2015 in February, as the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hits 59.8, up from 58.2 in January. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, noted that the Kingdom’s PMI for December 2022 stood at 56.9; in November, the index hit 58.5. 

According to the index, readings above the 50-mark show growth, while those below 50 signal contraction. 

“Economic conditions remain favorable across business activities in February 2023, as growth in the Saudi non-oil private sector accelerated to the highest level in almost eight years,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

He added: “Despite tighter monetary conditions, demand and supply balance seemed robust and spurred by the ongoing projects around the Kingdom, causing sharper uplifts in output and new orders for firms, as well as rising demand for labor. This was met by a strong improvement in supplier performance and sharp reduction in lead times.”  

According to the report, the rise in PMI was driven by a substantial increase in demand linked to improving economic conditions. 

The report further noted that firms in the Kingdom reported faster upturns in output, employment and purchasing, as optimism toward the year ahead remained robust.  

“Businesses displayed a robust degree of confidence toward future activity as the current improved market conditions are promising, coupled with the positive expectations toward the pickup in the emerging economies,” added Al-Ghaith.  

Meanwhile, job numbers in non-oil companies also rose at the second fastest rate in five years, mainly because firms increased their hiring to fill vacancies in order to meet future demand. 

The report, however, added that the strong improvement in demand in February had the added effect of pushing inflationary pressures higher.  

“Prices have responded to the surge in demand, with the increase in input costs evident especially in the services and construction sectors. To that end, we maintain our inflation forecast just below 3 percent, amid the ongoing cost pressures and the current elevated demand that we believe will continue in the medium term,” Al-Ghaith pointed out. 

Topics: Saudi PMI S&P Global private sector economy

