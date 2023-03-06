Saudi Arabia ‘model’ for tech investment: expert

RIYADH: More than 80 companies from around the world recently participated in the Saudi International Exhibition for Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, held in Riyadh.

Several delegates hailed Saudi Arabia as an attractive environment for investment in the technical field due to its strong digital infrastructure and skills base.

Salah Al-Otaibi, the event’s chief executive officer, said: “The exhibition this year dealt with many issues, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector, and the agenda also focused on the growth of e-commerce and empowering young talent.

“We also provided a special corner for consulting in the field of entrepreneurship and a number of workshops, including how to seize and finance business opportunities,” he added.

David Peter, a German programmer, said: “The success of technical projects in any country requires providing a suitable environment for entrepreneurs, including the ease of obtaining permits and the clarity of legal procedures.

“Saudi Arabia is considered a model in that, and Saudi society uses the best applications and the best devices, which makes Saudi citizens look forward to the best technologies.”

Russian programmer, Niktia Lunon, said: “The number of angel investors that exist in Saudi Arabia far exceeds other countries, due to the purchasing power in the Kingdom and the technical strength, which is the main engine for technical projects, especially the metaverse and advanced game applications.”

The exhibition‎ provided procedures and solutions to support and stimulate businesses to keep pace with e-commerce and encouraged a culture of intelligent electronic knowledge according to the highest international standards.