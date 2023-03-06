You are here

  Saudi Arabia 'model' for tech investment: expert

Saudi Arabia 'model' for tech investment: expert

Saudi Arabia 'model' for tech investment: expert
1 / 2
Company representatives present their products and services at the Saudi International Exhibition for E-Marketing and E-Commerce (SIDMC)‎. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia 'model' for tech investment: expert
2 / 2
Attendees at the Saudi International Exhibition for E-Marketing and E-Commerce (SIDMC)‎. (Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia 'model' for tech investment: expert

Saudi Arabia 'model' for tech investment: expert
  • Several delegates at the Saudi International Exhibition for Digital Marketing and E-Commerce (SIDMC) said the country provided a suitable environment for tech investment
  • German programmer David Peter: ‘Saudi society uses the best applications and the best devices, which makes Saudi citizens look forward to the best technologies’
Updated 7 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: More than 80 companies from around the world recently participated in the Saudi International Exhibition for Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, held in Riyadh.

Several delegates hailed Saudi Arabia as an attractive environment for investment in the technical field due to its strong digital infrastructure and skills base.

Salah Al-Otaibi, the event’s chief executive officer, said: “The exhibition this year dealt with many issues, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector, and the agenda also focused on the growth of e-commerce and empowering young talent.

“We also provided a special corner for consulting in the field of entrepreneurship and a number of workshops, including how to seize and finance business opportunities,” he added.

David Peter, a German programmer, said: “The success of technical projects in any country requires providing a suitable environment for entrepreneurs, including the ease of obtaining permits and the clarity of legal procedures.

“Saudi Arabia is considered a model in that, and Saudi society uses the best applications and the best devices, which makes Saudi citizens look forward to the best technologies.”

Russian programmer, Niktia Lunon, said: “The number of angel investors that exist in Saudi Arabia far exceeds other countries, due to the purchasing power in the Kingdom and the technical strength, which is the main engine for technical projects, especially the metaverse and advanced game applications.”

The exhibition‎ provided procedures and solutions to support and stimulate businesses to keep pace with e-commerce and encouraged a culture of intelligent electronic knowledge according to the highest international standards.

Topics: Salah Al-Otaibi David Peter Saudi International Exhibition for E-Marketing and E-Commerce (SIDMC)

Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany

Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany

Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany
  • Public-private group led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation from the public and private sectors led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih has arrived in Germany for a three-day visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The trip aims to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany through private-sector investment partnerships, as well as discuss opportunities in clean energy, petrochemicals, automotives and health.

During the visit, the two countries launched a Saudi-German Investment Forum in Berlin, with the participation of government officials and private companies.

A number of investment agreements were signed at the forum.

The visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish investment partnerships with countries around the world, diversify its economy and strengthen its position as an international trade hub.

 

Topics: Germany Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih

More than 247,000 Saudi students participate in cultural skills contest final

Sattar first premiered in the Kingdom on Dec 22, 2022 at Riyadh Boulevard City’s Muvi Cinema. (AN Photo: Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)
Updated 9 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

More than 247,000 Saudi students participate in cultural skills contest final

Sattar first premiered in the Kingdom on Dec 22, 2022 at Riyadh Boulevard City’s Muvi Cinema. (AN Photo: Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)
  • More than 247,000 students have participated in the contest
  • Finalists will showcase their art or skill at a closing ceremony, which will be subject to voting
Updated 9 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: More than 247,000 students have participated in a cultural skills contest, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in a tweet on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is hosting its first cultural skills competition finals — with a prize pot of SR5 million ($1.3 million) — amid athriving cultural scene in Saudi Arabia which is shedding light on young talent and embrace their gifts. 

Hamad Al-Muqbil, the Ministry of Education’s undersecretary for educational programs, said the goals of the competition — organized by the ministries of culture and education — were to “discover and develop the skills of students in cultural and artistic fields.”

The saudi movie “Sattar” broke box office records in the Kingdom since it’s release in December 29, 2022. To date it has grossed up to $9.2 million according to Deadline.

Noha Kattan, the Ministry of Culture’s undersecretary for national partnerships, said the competition involved identifying talent in public schools, honing skills and knowledge, providing online training, and running a series of competitions.

Finalists will showcase their art or skill at a closing ceremony, which will be subject to voting.

The first-place winners in each category of the competition will receive SR100,000, with the runner-up getting SR75,000, and SR50,000 going to the person finishing third.

Al-Yamamah magazine columnist Khalid Al-Taweel told Arab News that such competitions opened doors of communication within communities.

He said: “The educational environment is brimming with innovative talents from a variety of sectors. The Ministry of Culture plays an institutional role in promoting and encouraging these young creative talents to contribute to the progress of our cultural and creative landscapes.”

Al-Taweel noted that some students had abilities in literature, poetry, public speaking, and expressing themselves, and contests such as the cultural skills competition helped take them to a professional level.

An English teacher at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz High School in Madinah, Al-Taweel added: “For years, as a teacher in the field of pedagogical work, I have listened to students’ creations on school radio every morning, as well as made sure they attended school theater, and watched their plastic artwork displayed in exhibitions and cultural contests held on the sidelines of a number of events.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture

Jeddah congress will focus on sustainability crisis solutions

Jeddah congress will focus on sustainability crisis solutions
Updated 42 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah congress will focus on sustainability crisis solutions

Jeddah congress will focus on sustainability crisis solutions
  • KAUST President Tony Chan said that there was a need for universities to be far more radical in their response to the human and ecological emergency
  • Integrating thought-provoking panels with collaborative workshops, the three-day event will deliver bold insights and forge powerful new alliances between sectors
Updated 42 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is to host the Times Higher Education’s Global Sustainable Development Congress in Jeddah from May 30 to June 1.

More than 1,000 leaders and innovators from higher education, government, business, and civil society will discuss urgent sustainability crisis solutions at the event.

More than 200 speakers will focus on a variety of topics that can assist universities to take the necessary actions to help society achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

KAUST President Tony Chan said that there was a need for universities to be far more radical in their response to the human and ecological emergency.

He added: “Universities, along with other sectors of society, are proceeding largely [in a] business-as-usual [manner].

“We are in a state of climate and sustainability crisis, and universities throughout the world must begin to act like it.”

Integrating thought-provoking panels with collaborative workshops, the three-day event will deliver bold insights and forge powerful new alliances between sectors.

Delegates will immerse themselves in four tracks aligned with the transformations needed to achieve the goals: health and demography; sustainable energy and industry; environment; and cities and communities.

Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at THE, said that Saudi Arabia was a “vital strategic force in the delivery of the SDGs.”

Duncan Ross, chief data officer at THE, said: “The congress is designed to inspire strategic change for universities committed to supporting the SDGs, and to offer practical, tangible plans for transformation.”

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) Times Higher Education (THE) Dr. Tony Chan

Mozambique president announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Mozambique president announces support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA)
  • President thanked King Salman for inviting him to the Kingdom, said it was a “beautiful country” with “good people”
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi has announced his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

Speaking at the end of his official visit to the Kingdom, Nyusi appeared in a video saying: “We are with you for everything, we are with you now also for Expo 2030.”

“Mozambique will support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because we need to give the chance to the Middle East to organize things … We are going to support you publicly. This is what I’m doing now. We are together with you,” the president said.

He thanked King Salman for inviting him to the Kingdom and said it was a “beautiful country” with “good people.”

The president met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday and the two leaders reviewed aspects of bilateral relations, prospects for joint cooperation, and issues of common concern.

Nyusi described his visit as “special” and said that he discussed economic cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, and tourism during his time in the Kingdom.

He praised the experience and vision of the Kingdom’s leadership and said Mozambique was keen to learn from it.

“Let me say that the visit was successful, I’ve got good friends here. Let me thank once again, the crown prince, to give us a chance to come here and to sit with him discussing about everything,” the president said.

He added that he had invited Prince Mohammed to Mozambique.

“We want to make Mozambique the door, the gate to Africa,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mozambique Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi

Swedish envoy praises KSrelief’s humanitarian work

Swedish envoy praises KSrelief’s humanitarian work
Updated 06 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

Swedish envoy praises KSrelief's humanitarian work

Swedish envoy praises KSrelief's humanitarian work
  • Petra Menander met Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, in Riyadh
  • The Swedish envoy said that she had an excellent discussion with Dr. Al-Rabeeah about the follow-up to the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
Updated 06 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Sweden’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Petra Menander praised the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for its professionalism and outstanding efforts in supporting humanitarian work across the world.

Menander met Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, in Riyadh. The two sides discussed issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

The Swedish envoy also tweeted about the meeting, saying that she had an excellent discussion with Al-Rabeeah about the follow-up of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum in preparation for the European Humanitarian Forum in later this month.

The Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum was held on Feb. 20-21, hosted by KSrelief in partnership with the UN and its humanitarian agencies.

The forum focused on enhancing global aid efforts, increasing donor funding, and raising the levels of coordination and impact of humanitarian assistance to make humanitarian work more effective and responsive in accordance with international principles and standards, and in line with the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The second European Humanitarian Forum will be held March 20-21 in Brussels. The forum, co-organized by the European Commission and Sweden, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, will take place in the context of sharply increasing humanitarian needs, changing geopolitical realities, and shrinking humanitarian space.

Humanitarian needs have reached unprecedented levels, with 339 million people around the world requiring life-saving assistance in some form — one in every 23 people on the planet. 

The war in Ukraine, the global rise in food prices, and the ever-more acute impact of climate change have further exacerbated the situation.

While the gap between needs and available resources continues to expand, the upcoming forum will offer an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and partnership among countries affected by the crises, donors, international stakeholders, the EU, and its member states.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Petra Menander Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum 2023

