Makkah Brings Us Together entertainment event draws crowds

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites this week launched the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.

The 10-day free event features “Harat Al-Tayyibin” at the entrance of the event site, where visitors can see exhibits showcased by more than 30 craftsmen and families, in addition to local products.







The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites launched this week the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of Makkah residents and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom of different age groups. (Supplied)



Children can also enjoy a special area that offers activities such as theater performances, storytelling, cartoon movies, bicycles, face painting and drawing. The children’s area also includes games, including the cheetah race, ambassador challenge, video games, an arcade and boxing.

CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enriching the visitor experience and creating opportunities for the events sector.







The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites launched this week the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of Makkah residents and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom of different age groups. (Supplied)



“What distinguishes the event is that it reflects Makkah heritage’s and the old neighborhood in all its urban and cultural details, in addition to entertainment technology. It is a mix between the past and the present,” Al-Rasheed added.

The event also features a public activity area that includes a wide variety of technical and sports activities such as endurance and strength games, backgammon and billiards, as well as a giant screen displaying movies and visual content. An adventure area where visitors can climb walls and practice zip-lining is also available.

Many team games are also available at the event, such as table tennis, hockey, jenga, XO, golf and challenge Games. The “Hospice” (Takiyyah) area includes places dedicated to shopping, local artifacts, as well as eating and drinking areas.