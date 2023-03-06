Makkah Brings Us Together entertainment event draws crowds

You are here

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites launched this week the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of Makkah residents and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom of different age groups. (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites this week launched the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.

The 10-day free event features “Harat Al-Tayyibin” at the entrance of the event site, where visitors can see exhibits showcased by more than 30 craftsmen and families, in addition to local products.




Children can also enjoy a special area that offers activities such as theater performances, storytelling, cartoon movies, bicycles, face painting and drawing. The children’s area also includes games, including the cheetah race, ambassador challenge, video games, an arcade and boxing.

CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enriching the visitor experience and creating opportunities for the events sector.




“What distinguishes the event is that it reflects Makkah heritage’s and the old neighborhood in all its urban and cultural details, in addition to entertainment technology. It is a mix between the past and the present,” Al-Rasheed added.

The event also features a public activity area that includes a wide variety of technical and sports activities such as endurance and strength games, backgammon and billiards, as well as a giant screen displaying movies and visual content. An adventure area where visitors can climb walls and practice zip-lining is also available.

Many team games are also available at the event, such as table tennis, hockey, jenga, XO, golf and challenge Games. The “Hospice” (Takiyyah) area includes places dedicated to shopping, local artifacts, as well as eating and drinking areas.

 

Topics: Makkah brings us together Saudi Arabia Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

RIYADH: Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani arrived in the holy city of Madinah on Monday.

The president will visit the Prophet’s Mosque and pay his respects to the prophet and his two companions.

The leader was received on his arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of the Madinah region Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal.

RIYADH: More than 80 companies from around the world recently participated in the Saudi International Exhibition for Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, held in Riyadh.

Several delegates hailed Saudi Arabia as an attractive environment for investment in the technical field due to its strong digital infrastructure and skills base.

Salah Al-Otaibi, the event’s chief executive officer, said: “The exhibition this year dealt with many issues, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector, and the agenda also focused on the growth of e-commerce and empowering young talent.

“We also provided a special corner for consulting in the field of entrepreneurship and a number of workshops, including how to seize and finance business opportunities,” he added.

David Peter, a German programmer, said: “The success of technical projects in any country requires providing a suitable environment for entrepreneurs, including the ease of obtaining permits and the clarity of legal procedures.

“Saudi Arabia is considered a model in that, and Saudi society uses the best applications and the best devices, which makes Saudi citizens look forward to the best technologies.”

Russian programmer, Niktia Lunon, said: “The number of angel investors that exist in Saudi Arabia far exceeds other countries, due to the purchasing power in the Kingdom and the technical strength, which is the main engine for technical projects, especially the metaverse and advanced game applications.”

The exhibition‎ provided procedures and solutions to support and stimulate businesses to keep pace with e-commerce and encouraged a culture of intelligent electronic knowledge according to the highest international standards.

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation from the public and private sectors led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih has arrived in Germany for a three-day visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The trip aims to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany through private-sector investment partnerships, as well as discuss opportunities in clean energy, petrochemicals, automotives and health.

During the visit, the two countries launched a Saudi-German Investment Forum in Berlin, with the participation of government officials and private companies.

A number of investment agreements were signed at the forum.

The visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish investment partnerships with countries around the world, diversify its economy and strengthen its position as an international trade hub.

 

RIYADH: More than 247,000 students have participated in a cultural skills contest, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in a tweet on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is hosting its first cultural skills competition finals — with a prize pot of SR5 million ($1.3 million) — amid athriving cultural scene in the Kingdom which is shedding light on young talent and embrace their gifts. 

Hamad Al-Muqbil, the Ministry of Education’s undersecretary for educational programs, said the goals of the competition — organized by the ministries of culture and education — were to “discover and develop the skills of students in cultural and artistic fields.”

The Saudi movie “Sattar” broke box office records in the Kingdom since it’s release in December 29, 2022. To date it has grossed up to $9.2 million according to Deadline.

Noha Kattan, the Ministry of Culture’s undersecretary for national partnerships, said the competition involved identifying talent in public schools, honing skills and knowledge, providing online training, and running a series of competitions.

Finalists will showcase their art or skill at a closing ceremony, which will be subject to voting.

The first-place winners in each category of the competition will receive SR100,000, with the runner-up getting SR75,000, and SR50,000 going to the person finishing third.

Al-Yamamah magazine columnist Khalid Al-Taweel told Arab News that such competitions opened doors of communication within communities.

He said: “The educational environment is brimming with innovative talents from a variety of sectors. The Ministry of Culture plays an institutional role in promoting and encouraging these young creative talents to contribute to the progress of our cultural and creative landscapes.”

Al-Taweel noted that some students had abilities in literature, poetry, public speaking, and expressing themselves, and contests such as the cultural skills competition helped take them to a professional level.

An English teacher at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz High School in Madinah, Al-Taweel added: “For years, as a teacher in the field of pedagogical work, I have listened to students’ creations on school radio every morning, as well as made sure they attended school theater, and watched their plastic artwork displayed in exhibitions and cultural contests held on the sidelines of a number of events.”

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is to host the Times Higher Education’s Global Sustainable Development Congress in Jeddah from May 30 to June 1.

More than 1,000 leaders and innovators from higher education, government, business, and civil society will discuss urgent sustainability crisis solutions at the event.

More than 200 speakers will focus on a variety of topics that can assist universities to take the necessary actions to help society achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

KAUST President Tony Chan said that there was a need for universities to be far more radical in their response to the human and ecological emergency.

He added: “Universities, along with other sectors of society, are proceeding largely [in a] business-as-usual [manner].

“We are in a state of climate and sustainability crisis, and universities throughout the world must begin to act like it.”

Integrating thought-provoking panels with collaborative workshops, the three-day event will deliver bold insights and forge powerful new alliances between sectors.

Delegates will immerse themselves in four tracks aligned with the transformations needed to achieve the goals: health and demography; sustainable energy and industry; environment; and cities and communities.

Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at THE, said that Saudi Arabia was a “vital strategic force in the delivery of the SDGs.”

Duncan Ross, chief data officer at THE, said: “The congress is designed to inspire strategic change for universities committed to supporting the SDGs, and to offer practical, tangible plans for transformation.”

