You are here

  • Home
  • Britons aged over 75 to be offered COVID-19 booster shot in spring

Britons aged over 75 to be offered COVID-19 booster shot in spring

Britons aged over 75 to be offered COVID-19 booster shot in spring
Britons aged over 75 and those in care homes will be offered COVID-19 booster shots in spring, Britain's vaccine advisers said on Mar. 7, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcfht

Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Britons aged over 75 to be offered COVID-19 booster shot in spring

Britons aged over 75 to be offered COVID-19 booster shot in spring
  • Britain will also offer the booster to children aged five and to immunosuppressed individuals
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britons aged over 75 and those in care homes will be offered COVID-19 booster shots in spring, Britain’s vaccine advisers said on Tuesday.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said in January that plans should be made to offer COVID-19 booster vaccination programs in spring and autumn this year to those at higher risk of severe disease.
Britain will also offer the booster to children aged five and to immunosuppressed individuals.
Bivalent shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as well as a beta variant shot from Sanofi-GSK are among the vaccines that will be offered, the JCVI said in a statement, adding that a children’s formulation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be given to those under 12 years of age.
“This year’s spring program will bridge the gap to the planned booster program in the autumn, enabling those who are most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer,” said Wei Shen Lim, chair of JCVI’s COVID-19 committee.

Topics: UK Britons COVID-19

Related

COVID-19 conspiracy theories soar after latest report on origins
World
COVID-19 conspiracy theories soar after latest report on origins
FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
World
FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident

17 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast

17 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
AFP

17 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast

17 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast
  • The cause of the blast remained unclear but fatal building fires and explosions are common in Bangladesh
  • Several floors of the building and the side walls were destroyed in the explosion
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
AFP

DHAKA: At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured after an explosion struck an office building in the Bangladeshi capital’s commercial district on Tuesday, police and medics said.
The cause of the blast remained unclear but fatal building fires and explosions are common in Bangladesh, where safety enforcement is often lax.
The blast shook the lower floors of a seven-story building in Gulistan, a major hub for wholesale goods in Dhaka shortly before 5 p.m. (1100 GMT).
Several floors of the building and the side walls were destroyed in the explosion, which sent rubble and splinters flying into crowded streets.
“At least 17 people have died, including two women,” police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP.
More than 112 people were treated for head wounds, fractures and other injuries at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, hospital director Nazmul Islam told AFP.
“The pattern of the injuries shows that it was a huge explosion,” he said, adding that hundreds of doctors and nurses were mobilized.
He said some injured people were also sent to other hospitals in the city.
Even though rescuers got to the scene within seven minutes of the blast, the extent of the damage has hampered their efforts to reach people who may still be stuck inside, according to Fire Department Chief Brig. Gen. Main Uddin.
“It’s risky to enter the building now,” he said. “We needed reinforcements for columns and beams to continue rescue (efforts) on the ground floor and the underground,” Uddin said.
“There is still the possibility of people stuck inside the building,” he said.
He added that there was no gas line under the building and no sign of explosives.
“We are trying to find the reason (for the blast),” he said.
Anxious relatives crowded the blast site looking for missing loved ones.
A bus driver caught in the blast said 30 of his passengers were injured when his vehicle was passing the building as the blast hit.
“I heard a loud explosion and then I was hit in the head by a flying object,” he told reporters.
Another witness said people were trapped on the second, fourth and fifth floors of the building before firefighters arrived and rushed them to hospital.
The country’s health minister Zahid Maleque visited the injured in the hospital and told reporters that most of the fatalities were caused by head injuries.
No substantial fire broke out in the building, which housed dozens of warehouses, shops selling bathroom fittings and other commercial spaces.
“Our officers are investigating whether it was an act of sabotage or an accident,” Dhaka police commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq told reporters.
The military also sent its bomb disposal unit, Rashedul Alam, an army spokesperson said.
Explosions and fires due to gas cylinders, faulty air conditioners and bad electrical wiring are frequent in Bangladeshi buildings and factories.
An explosion at an oxygen plant near the southern port city of Chittagong on Saturday killed seven people.
A fire and subsequent explosions at a container depot in the same town in June last year killed more than 50 people.

Topics: Bangladesh explosion

Related

Special Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
World
Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
Rohingya killing near Bangladesh-Myanmar border raises Dhaka security concerns
World
Rohingya killing near Bangladesh-Myanmar border raises Dhaka security concerns

Afghan boy murdered ‘in cold blood’ on London street, court finds

Afghan boy murdered ‘in cold blood’ on London street, court finds
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Afghan boy murdered ‘in cold blood’ on London street, court finds

Afghan boy murdered ‘in cold blood’ on London street, court finds
  • Rishmeet Singh, 16, was stabbed 15 times as he ‘lay defenseless on the floor’
  • Victim moved to Britain in 2019 with mother, grandmother after his father was killed by Taliban
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A 16-year-old Afghan boy was murdered on a London street after being mistaken for someone else and stabbed 15 times by a pair of teenagers, The Independent reported.
Rishmeet Singh, who was killed in late November 2021, had moved to Britain two years earlier with his mother and grandmother to claim asylum after his father was killed by the Taliban.
The 16-year-old was murdered by Vanushan Balakrishnan and Ilyas Suleiman, both 17 at the time, after the pair chased him down and stabbed him while he “lay defenseless on the floor,” the Old Bailey found on Monday.
Singh had left his friends in west London after an evening socializing, but saw the two teenagers running toward him.
He tried to return to his friends, shouting “run, run,” but tripped and was stabbed in the back by one of the males at least five times.
The second male then caught up to Singh, stabbing him at least 10 times. The two teenagers left the scene of the attack, which lasted just 27 seconds, the court heard.
Police and ambulance workers were unable to save the 16-year-old, who died at the scene.
Investigators later found an image on Balakrishnan’s phone of a bloody knife, captured on the evening of the attack.
Balakrishnan and Suleiman were identified using CCTV footage and will be sentenced on April 28 at the Old Bailey.
Singh’s mother, Gulinder, said in a statement: “Rishmeet was my only child, and he had his whole life ahead of him. No words could ever explain or put into context how I have felt since Rishmeet was taken from us.
“He has been raised with so much love and now he’s gone. I am struggling to understand as to how and why this happened to my baby boy. I feel I have lost everything and my life is over.
“I will never get over losing him in this way. I will not see him grow up into a young man. I will not see him leave college. I will not see him fulfill his aspirations. I will not see him learn to drive. I will not see him fall in love and get married. I will not become a grandmother and see my son grow old. I have been robbed of so many future events.
“Rishmeet was attending college completing a public service course and his ambition was to become a police officer, all he wanted to do was to help people. Rishmeet was well loved by all that knew him, he was a faithful boy and was very caring in his nature.
“I have lost my husband and now I have lost my only child, my son. Justice is finally served for Rishmeet, but their sentence will never be enough for me. They have taken my whole life away from me and Rishmeet will never come home again.”
Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Laura Semple said: “Rishmeet was an innocent, young 16-year-old who had his whole life ahead of him. He had just spent an enjoyable evening with his friends and was making the short walk home when he was callously chased down and knifed to death by Balakrishnan and Suleiman.
“Between them, they stabbed him 15 times while he was defenseless on the floor. There is never an excuse to murder someone in cold blood, but this case is made even more tragic by the fact that Rishmeet was wrongly targeted by his attackers.
“Balakrishnan and Suleiman left the flat that day with the intention of ending someone’s life. Poor Rishmeet was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Topics: UK Afghan murder street Metropolitan Police

Related

Suspects in London murder arrested: Islamabad
World
Suspects in London murder arrested: Islamabad
London murder sparks anti-Muslim backlash
World
London murder sparks anti-Muslim backlash

Indian counterterrorism police seize $52 million narcotics haul from Iran

Indian counterterrorism police seize $52 million narcotics haul from Iran
Updated 07 March 2023

Indian counterterrorism police seize $52 million narcotics haul from Iran

Indian counterterrorism police seize $52 million narcotics haul from Iran
  • Haul of 61 kg was transported by boat from Iranian port of Chabahar
  • Group of 5 Iranian smugglers arrested by police in overnight operation
Updated 07 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A group of five Iranian nationals were arrested by Indian counterterrorism forces after being found in possession of narcotics worth $51.9 million, the chief of police in Gujarat said on Tuesday following an overnight operation at sea.

The 61 kg haul of drugs was being transported by boat from the port of Chabahar in Iran’s southeast by Iranian smugglers and a gang based in northern India, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said in a special press conference.

Acting on intelligence, personnel from the state’s counterterrorism unit and coast guards intercepted the Iranian vessel off the coastal town of Okha, near India’s maritime border, on Monday night.

“The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujarat Police and Indian Coast Guard have apprehended a suspicious boat along with five Iran nationals 180 nautical miles from Okha. Sixty-one kilograms of a narcotic substance worth approximately RS425 crores ($51.9 million) was seized from the boat,” Sahay said.

It was the latest in a series of drug busts off the coast of Gujarat involving Iranian smugglers.

In mid-September 2021, in the country’s biggest narcotics bust, the Indian Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized almost 3,000 kg of heroin, which reached the country from the Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran concealed in semi-processed talc stones.

Days later, seven Iranians in possession of more than 30 kg of narcotics were detained in another bust.

“Drugs go to Iran from Afghanistan. Traffickers use the India route to send the consignments to other parts of the world also,” defence analyst Ranjit Singh told Arab News.

But in recent years, India has deployed massive coastal surveillance systems, allowing security forces to quickly intercept suspicious vessels.

“The Coast Guard has been equipped with new surveillance infrastructure. Coastal radars were set up. Fishermen were given new identity devices. This has helped the Coast Guard in keeping a close watch on any unidentified boat roaming in Indian coastal areas,” Singh said.

“Terrorists and drug traffickers will find it very difficult to survive in such heavily secured waters.”

Topics: India Iran narcotics Gujarat

Related

Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Middle-East
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors video
Middle-East
UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors

UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants

UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants

UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants
  • PM Rishi Sunak said the plan would "take back control of our borders once and for all"
  • "This new law will send a clear signal that if you come to this country illegally, you will be swiftly removed," he wrote in The Sun newspaper
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: The UK government Tuesday unveiled radical plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel illegally on small boats, acknowledging it is stretching international law amid an outcry from rights campaigners.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the plan would “take back control of our borders once and for all” — reprising a popular pledge from campaigners like him who backed Britain’s Brexit divorce from the European Union (EU).
“This new law will send a clear signal that if you come to this country illegally, you will be swiftly removed,” he wrote in The Sun newspaper, ahead of a summit Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Under the draft law, anyone who is deported after making the dangerous journey from France would be banned from re-entering the United Kingdom and ever claiming British citizenship.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman would be given a new legal duty to deport illegal migrants, trumping their other rights in UK and European human rights law.
“No more sticking plasters or shying away from the difficult decisions,” the interior minister wrote in the Telegraph newspaper, before introducing the legislation in parliament.
“Myself and the prime minister have been working tirelessly to ensure we have a bill that works — we’ve pushed the boundaries of international law to solve this crisis,” Braverman added.
Migrants would be returned to their home country or on to a “safe” destination such as Rwanda, under a hotly contested partnership agreed by London, and their rights of legal redress dramatically curtailed.
Sunak’s Conservative government is trailing in the polls and the topic of illegal migrants is playing badly with voters and the right-wing press, particularly when they have crossed “safe” countries in Europe to reach Britain.
But rights groups and opposition parties say the plan is unworkable and unfairly scapegoats vulnerable refugees.
Christina Marriott, executive director of strategy for the British Red Cross, said the UK would be in breach of its duties under international asylum conventions.
“We wonder if you are fleeing persecution or war, if you are running from Afghanistan or Syria and are in fear of your life, how are you going to be able to claim asylum in the UK?” she told Sky News.
“If they don’t have a valid asylum claim, then we are in support of people being returned to countries,” she said.
“But what we need for that is a really fair and fast asylum system. And that’s what we don’t have at the minute.”
More than 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats last year — a 60 percent annual increase on a route that has grown in popularity every year since 2018.
Nearly 3,000 have arrived so far this year, often ending up in expensive hotels at taxpayer expense, and the backlog of asylum claims now exceeds 160,000.
The new plan would transfer illegal migrants to disused military barracks and cap annual asylum claims to a level set by parliament.
The perilous nature of the crossings has been underlined by several tragedies in recent years, including in November 2021 when at least 27 people died when their dinghy deflated.
The government has been striving for years to get a grip on the issue.
It had hoped the threat of a one-way ticket to Rwanda, where migrants would remain if accepted for asylum, would deter the cross-Channel journeys.
But the plan was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is separate to the EU.
It was then upheld by Britain’s High Court, but remains mired in appeals. No flights to Rwanda have yet taken place.
Reports Tuesday said the government could withdraw from the ECHR if the Strasbourg-based court again intervenes in its latest legislation, following what Braverman called its “opaque” ruling on Rwanda.
The government cannot yet state whether its “robust and novel” plan meets Britain’s own Human Rights Act, she said, while adding that UK officials were in discussion with the ECHR.
But Braverman stressed: “I am confident that this bill is compatible with international obligations.”
In Dover, the scene of an anti-migrant protest and counter-demonstration at the weekend, locals appeared uniformly skeptical about the draft law.
Matthew Stevens, 43, predicted that its stipulations “won’t happen.”
“Too many people are profiting for it to stop,” he said of the criminal gangs who manage the illegal cross-Channel operations.

Topics: UK English channel migrants

Related

Migrants are escorted ashore from the UK Border Force vessel ‘BF Ranger’ in Dover, southeast England, on March 6, 2023.
World
UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical
UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
World
UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts

Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts

Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts
  • Dmitry Ivanov, 23, was convicted of spreading false information about the Russian army
  • He was charged over a number of social media posts in his Telegram channel that called Russia's campaign in Ukraine a “war"
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: A court in Moscow sentenced a student activist to 8 1/2 years in prison for social media posts criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine, the latest step in a sweeping crackdown on dissent unleashed by the Kremlin.
Dmitry Ivanov, 23, was convicted of spreading false information about the Russian army, which was made a criminal offense under a new law that Russian lawmakers rubber-stamped a week after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
The legislation has been used to prosecute individuals who deviate from the government’s official narrative of the conflict that the Kremlin insists on calling “a special military operation.”
Prominent opposition politicians, such as Ilya Yashin, who is serving an 8 1/2 prison term, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is in jail awaiting trial, also were charged with spreading false information about the military.
Ivanov was charged over a number of social media posts in his Telegram channel that called Russia’s campaign in Ukraine a “war” and talked about Russian forces attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, committing war crimes in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, and targeting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Most were reposts from other sources.
At the time of his April 2022 arrest, Ivanov was a student at Lomonosov Moscow State University, one of Russia’s top universities also known as the MSU. He ran a popular Telegram channel called Protest MSU, which was launched in 2018 to cover student protests against the construction next to the university’s main building of a fan zone for the Russia-hosted World Cup soccer tournament.
Ivanov initially was jailed for 10 days on the charge of organizing an unauthorized rally. Authorities jailed him again on the same charge for 25 days, and then he was arrested over the social media posts.
While in custody, the student missed his final exams and failed to submit his final dissertation. He was expelled from the university.
During Ivanov’s trial, in an unusual twist the court approved a defense request to subpoena Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov and Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.
Ivanov’s lawyers argued that since the authorities had used the officials’ statements to prove that Ivanov’s social media posts contained false information, they should be deposed in court.
However, neither of the three complied with the subpoenas to appear in court.
In his final address to the court last week, Ivanov rejected the charges against him as “looking absurd” and said the crime he was prosecuted for “shouldn’t exist at all.”
“The investigation, in trying to accuse me of spreading ‘fakes,’ has built one big fake (itself). Literally the entire indictment, from the first to the very last word, contradicts the reality,” Ivanov said. “I, in the meantime, stand by every word I wrote a year ago.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict court Moscow activist social media

Related

Moscow accuses US of preparing a ‘toxic chemicals’ provocation in Ukraine
World
Moscow accuses US of preparing a ‘toxic chemicals’ provocation in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
World
US targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won’t work

Latest updates

NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids
NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids
Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
TikTok launches in-app education hub
TikTok launches in-app education hub
First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh
First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh
Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse
Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.