Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Supplied
Supplied
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday gained 25.36 points — or 0.24 percent — to close at 10,051.78, led by healthy buying in the telecom sector. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 0.31 percent to 1,428.40, the parallel market Nomu closed slightly lower at 18,868.33. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.58 billion ($1.22 billion) as 77 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 132 retracted. 

The telecom sector witnessed the highest buying as it closed 2.53 percent higher to 6,826.07, spurred by Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia and Saudi Telecom Co., which closed over 3 percent to SR10.94 and SR37.60, respectively. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best performer on Tuesday as its share price surged 9.92 percent to SR25.15. 

Shares of National Co. for Learning and Education, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group and United International Transportation Co. hit their highest levels in 52 weeks. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., however, was the poorest performer as its share price plunged 6.22 percent to SR58.80. 

On the announcements front, Maharah Human Resources Co. reported a 6 percent increase in net profit to SR154.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR144.9 million in 2021. 

The company’s revenues rose 27.67 percent to SR1.68 billion in 2022 from SR1.32 billion in 2021. 

Earnings per share jumped to SR4.11 last year from SR3.86 in the earlier year. 

According to its statement, the climb in revenues was due to a 20 percent year-on-year increase in the corporate segment, 34 percent in the individual part and a 19 percent spurt in the average number of resources. 

Its board of directors recommended on March 6 to raise its capital by 26.7 percent from SR375 million to SR475 million. 

In a statement on Tadawul, Maharah stated that a total of 7.5 million shares would be distributed as bonus shares to shareholders, one for every five outstanding shares. 

Additionally, the board decided to distribute a 10 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR1 per share, amounting to SR37.5 million. The company’s share price closed slightly lower to SR60. 

Ataa Educational Co. posted a 41 percent drop in the net profit after zakat and tax to SR30.6 million for the first half ending on Jan. 31, 2023, from SR52.6 million a year earlier. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the profit decline was due to calculating non-recurring gains in the same period of the previous year resulting from the acquisition of Arab Group Co. for Education and Training for SR38.1 million. 

The company’s earnings for the second quarter ending Jan.31, 2023, touched SR9.6 million, compared with SR1.19 million a year earlier. Its share price leaped 2.25 percent to SR59.20. 

Consumer durable distributor Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. reported a 20 percent increment in net profit to SR32.8 million for 2022 from SR27.4 million a year earlier. 

However, Shaker incurred a net loss of SR2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus net earnings of SR0.32 million in the prior-year period. Its share price slumped 1 percent to SR18.70. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI shares stocks

Sri Lanka leader says IMF deal imminent after China’s pledge

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

Sri Lanka leader says IMF deal imminent after China’s pledge

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters in Colombo. (REUTERS)
  • China owns about 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt, which exceeds $51 billion
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s president said Tuesday that China has given crucial debt restructuring assurances that mean the bankrupt Indian Ocean nation could get its $2.9 billion bailout package approved soon.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament that a letter from China’s EXIM bank with the necessary assurances was received on Monday night and immediately he and the Central Bank governor sent a letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund for the final approval.
“Now we have done our part, and I expect the IMF will do its share by the end of this month, by the third or fourth week,” Wickremesinghe said.
China owns about 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt, which exceeds $51 billion. Its delayed assurances were seen as the last hurdle in securing the bailout deal after India and other creditors gave early pledges.
Wickremesinghe said he expects financial assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to start coming soon after the IMF deal is reached.
He said, however, that difficult economic reforms needed to be carried out as agreed with the IMF and Sri Lanka can’t afford to sidestep from them as it has done with 16 past agreements.
“We must stress one fact: We don’t repay foreign debt at the moment, we only repay loans to the multilateral financial institutions. If we break the agreement with the IMF, we will be compelled to repay loans to foreign countries and private banks,” Wickremesinghe said.
“We have approximately $ 6-7 billion to repay every year until 2029. We don’t have foreign currency to do that, and therefore it is imperative that the IMF keeps engaging with our creditors on the agreements reached on debt sustainability.”
Wickremesinghe did not reveal what has been agreed with the IMF but said he will present details before Parliament for approval. He also warned he will crush any street protests trying to derail reform efforts.
Professionals and workers in many other sectors have been protesting for months over sharp increases in electricity charges and income taxes to strengthen state revenue, a prerequisite for the IMF package. Opposition parties have been demanding elections for village and town councils that were postponed by authorities citing a lack of funds.
Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis caused severe shortage of food, medicine, fuel, cooking gas and electricity last year, leading to angry street protests that forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee from the country and resign.
The economy has shown signs of improvement since Wickremesinghe took over as president last July with shortages reduced, power cuts ended and the Sri Lankan rupee starting to strengthen.

 

Topics: Sri Lanka economy IMF China India

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sees the global oil market in balance through at least the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The CEO of the national oil company added that Kuwait has not lost any market share in China from discounted Russian oil barrels.

KPC’s customers have not asked for reductions or increases in oil supply from the company, Al-Sabah said. He added that the company is staying mindful of the effect a potential recession could have on the global economy and oil market.

During a conference discussion, Al-Sabah referenced an announcement from earlier on Tuesday that second phase units for Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery are now operating. State news agency KUNA previously reported the news, citing KIPIC CEO Waleed Al-Badr.

The much delayed 615,000 barrel-per-day refinery is one of the several new complexes coming online this year across the world to churn out more oil products and cool refining margins from record levels last year following the disruption of supplies from top exporter Russia.

Kuwait is set to ramp up refined oil product exports from the Al-Zour refinery in the second half of 2023 to plug Russian shortfalls in Europe and meet growing demand in Asia and Africa, Reuters previously reported in February, citing industry sources and analysts.

The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. shipped its first shipment of low-sulphur fuel oil from the Al Zour refinery to Singapore, KUNA reported in November.

Topics: Oil ceraweek Market

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after five days of gains, as comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stoked rate hike fears, the dollar strengthened and top crude importer China issued weak data.

Brent crude futures shed $1.46, or 1.7 percent, to $84.72 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.63 a barrel, or 2 percent, at $78.83.

Prices declined after Powell told Congress the Fed would likely need to increase rates more than expected in light of recent strong economic data.

The remarks pushed up the US dollar, which rose 0.7 percent on the day at 104.97.

A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers paying with other currencies.

Further pressure came from a contraction in China’s exports and imports in January and February, including crude oil imports, despite a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Given the high inflation in the US and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens processing demand in China,” said Iris Pang, ING’s chief economist for Greater China.

Declines were limited, however, by supply concerns. Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth on Monday told a Houston conference that there is “not a lot of swing capacity,” making the global market vulnerable to any unexpected supply disruption.

“The key unknown for 2023 will be the disruption to Russia’s oil and refined product exports,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

US crude inventories could register their first decrease in 10 weeks, a Reuters poll showed before official data is published this week.

Topics: Oil Dollar WTI Brent

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to help members tide over the challenging economic environment, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund agreed to temporarily increase the limits on their annual and cumulative access to its resources in the General Resources Account.
While the annual limit in the GRA was raised from 145 percent to 200 percent of the member country’s quota, the cumulative limit was increased from 435 percent to 600 percent of quota for a period of 12 months, according to a statement. 

Access to resources beyond these limits is subject to the requirements of the IMF’s exceptional access framework.
These moves are aimed at providing member countries, particularly emerging markets and developing economies, which face increased financing pressures to access with higher IMF financial support without triggering the exceptional access framework.  

The measure follows permission last month for five development lenders to use their reserves to help poor or less unfortunate countries. 

If necessary, before the end of the 12-month period IMF staff is likely to re-engage the Executive Board on a proposal to maintain for longer the higher GRA access limits. 

Moreover, IMF’s Executive Board also reviewed possible changes in access limits under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which is the concessional financing arm of the international lender. 

Concessional financing refers to the below market rate finance provided by major financial institutions such as development banks as well as multilateral funds to help assist developing countries in supporting their development goals.  

PRGT access limits were last raised by 45 percent in 2021. According to the IMF, the demand for the PRGT resources has increased sharply and is expected to further grow in light of successive shocks.  

Once sufficient additional resources have been pledged to the PRGT, which currently faces a sizable subsidy resource gap, IMF is also likely to undertake a review of PRGT access limits. 

 

Topics: IMF Lending members resources financial support

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Emirates Global Aluminium reported 7.4 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2022 net profit, a 34 percent rise from a year earlier.

A rise in production and sales drove the revenues up, the company said on Tuesday.

Adjusted profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — also known as EBITDA — increased 37 percent to 12.4 billion dirhams. 

The aluminum firm also said the 36 percent adjusted EBITDA compared to 35 percent in 2021, is one of the highest among industry peers. Cash generated from operating activities of $3.4 billion increased 70 percent from $2 billion in 2021, it added. 

The company paid shareholders dividends of 3.7 billion dirhams, consisting of an interim dividend of 2.2 billion dirhams in July and a further 1.5 billion dirhams, making it the largest payout for shareholders in the company’s history.

“Our performance demonstrated our resilience and strength at every step of the value chain,” said EGA CEO Abdulnasser bin Kalban said. 

“I am confident that EGA will deliver another competitive performance in 2023 compared to peers in the sector,” he added. 

However, EGA reported an impairment loss of $288 million for mining assets and related equipment at Guinea Alumina Corp., a prudent accounting measure representing higher capital costs and other market conditions in Guinea. 

Topics: metal aluminum Emirates UAE

