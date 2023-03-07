You are here

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit

The company paid shareholders dividends of 3.7 billion dirhams, consisting of an interim dividend of 2.2 billion dirhams in July and a further 1.5 billion dirhams, making it the largest payout for shareholders in the company’s history.
The company paid shareholders dividends of 3.7 billion dirhams, consisting of an interim dividend of 2.2 billion dirhams in July and a further 1.5 billion dirhams, making it the largest payout for shareholders in the company's history.
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Emirates Global Aluminium reported 7.4 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2022 net profit, a 34 percent rise from a year earlier.

A rise in production and sales drove the revenues up, the company said on Tuesday.

Adjusted profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — also known as EBITDA — increased 37 percent to 12.4 billion dirhams. 

The aluminum firm also said the 36 percent adjusted EBITDA compared to 35 percent in 2021, is one of the highest among industry peers. Cash generated from operating activities of $3.4 billion increased 70 percent from $2 billion in 2021, it added. 

The company paid shareholders dividends of 3.7 billion dirhams, consisting of an interim dividend of 2.2 billion dirhams in July and a further 1.5 billion dirhams, making it the largest payout for shareholders in the company’s history.

“Our performance demonstrated our resilience and strength at every step of the value chain,” said EGA CEO Abdulnasser bin Kalban said. 

“I am confident that EGA will deliver another competitive performance in 2023 compared to peers in the sector,” he added. 

However, EGA reported an impairment loss of $288 million for mining assets and related equipment at Guinea Alumina Corp., a prudent accounting measure representing higher capital costs and other market conditions in Guinea. 

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Global oil market to remain balanced 'at least through H1 of 2023'

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sees the global oil market in balance through at least the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The CEO of the national oil company added that Kuwait has not lost any market share in China from discounted Russian oil barrels.

KPC’s customers have not asked for reductions or increases in oil supply from the company, Al-Sabah said. He added that the company is staying mindful of the effect a potential recession could have on the global economy and oil market.

During a conference discussion, Al-Sabah referenced an announcement from earlier on Tuesday that second phase units for Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery are now operating. State news agency KUNA previously reported the news, citing KIPIC CEO Waleed Al-Badr.

The much delayed 615,000 barrel-per-day refinery is one of the several new complexes coming online this year across the world to churn out more oil products and cool refining margins from record levels last year following the disruption of supplies from top exporter Russia.

Kuwait is set to ramp up refined oil product exports from the Al-Zour refinery in the second half of 2023 to plug Russian shortfalls in Europe and meet growing demand in Asia and Africa, Reuters previously reported in February, citing industry sources and analysts.

The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. shipped its first shipment of low-sulphur fuel oil from the Al Zour refinery to Singapore, KUNA reported in November.

Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after five days of gains, as comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stoked rate hike fears, the dollar strengthened and top crude importer China issued weak data.

Brent crude futures shed $1.46, or 1.7 percent, to $84.72 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.63 a barrel, or 2 percent, at $78.83.

Prices declined after Powell told Congress the Fed would likely need to increase rates more than expected in light of recent strong economic data.

The remarks pushed up the US dollar, which rose 0.7 percent on the day at 104.97.

A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers paying with other currencies.

Further pressure came from a contraction in China’s exports and imports in January and February, including crude oil imports, despite a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Given the high inflation in the US and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens processing demand in China,” said Iris Pang, ING’s chief economist for Greater China.

Declines were limited, however, by supply concerns. Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth on Monday told a Houston conference that there is “not a lot of swing capacity,” making the global market vulnerable to any unexpected supply disruption.

“The key unknown for 2023 will be the disruption to Russia’s oil and refined product exports,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

US crude inventories could register their first decrease in 10 weeks, a Reuters poll showed before official data is published this week.

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

IMF temporarily increases members' access limits for lending

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to help members tide over the challenging economic environment, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund agreed to temporarily increase the limits on their annual and cumulative access to its resources in the General Resources Account.
While the annual limit in the GRA was raised from 145 percent to 200 percent of the member country’s quota, the cumulative limit was increased from 435 percent to 600 percent of quota for a period of 12 months, according to a statement. 

Access to resources beyond these limits is subject to the requirements of the IMF’s exceptional access framework.
These moves are aimed at providing member countries, particularly emerging markets and developing economies, which face increased financing pressures to access with higher IMF financial support without triggering the exceptional access framework.  

The measure follows permission last month for five development lenders to use their reserves to help poor or less unfortunate countries. 

If necessary, before the end of the 12-month period IMF staff is likely to re-engage the Executive Board on a proposal to maintain for longer the higher GRA access limits. 

Moreover, IMF’s Executive Board also reviewed possible changes in access limits under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which is the concessional financing arm of the international lender. 

Concessional financing refers to the below market rate finance provided by major financial institutions such as development banks as well as multilateral funds to help assist developing countries in supporting their development goals.  

PRGT access limits were last raised by 45 percent in 2021. According to the IMF, the demand for the PRGT resources has increased sharply and is expected to further grow in light of successive shocks.  

Once sufficient additional resources have been pledged to the PRGT, which currently faces a sizable subsidy resource gap, IMF is also likely to undertake a review of PRGT access limits. 

 

Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

IMF likely to clear Morocco's request for $5bn credit facility   

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Morocco is expected to receive external credit support of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, thanks to its strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance. 

The North African country intends to treat the credit line as a precautionary measure to fight against any risks arising due to the highly uncertain global environment. 

In an informal meeting of the Executive Board earlier this week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she intends to recommend approval of the two-year flexible credit line arrangement for Morocco when they will meet again to take a decision in the following weeks. 

IMF offers this credit line to help countries with very strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance to safeguard against external shocks. 

Morocco's ability to access external borrowing comes after it managed to exclude itself from the enhanced monitoring process, known as the ‘gray list’, of the Financial Action Task Force. 

The FATF removed Morocco from the gray list during its general assembly last month, after assessing the compliance of the national system with international standards relating to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. 

Back in 2012, Morocco obtained a preventions and liquidity line from the IMF at a value of $3 billion. It utilized the amount in 2020 to combat the repercussions of COVID-19. 

Moreover, last week Morocco collected as much as $2.5 billion in international bonds. The International Credit Corp. affirmed that it is “ready to continue supporting Morocco in facing the risks of the global economic environment characterized by uncertainty”.  

Morocco's 2023 budget allows the government to resort to internal borrowing of 69 billion Moroccan dirhams ($6.6 billion), an increase of 5.6 percent over 2022 figures, while the external borrowing ceiling jumped by more than 50 percent to 60 billion Moroccan dirhams.  

According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Morocco's budget deficit decreased at the end of last year to reach 5.1 percent of gross domestic product, compared to 5.5 percent in 2021 as the deficit amounted to 69.5 billion Moroccan dirhams, down 1.1 percent from the year before. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi mining giant Ma’aden has received a captive license from the Dubai International Financial Center to help the multi-commodity firm manage risks and protect itself against potential losses.  

The move will allow Ma’aden to create its insurance firm to guard against unique business risks while managing difficult-to-insure risk exposures and filling any gaps in its risk management program.   

“We look forward to establishing our presence in DIFC with the new captive license. The center’s strategic location, modern business environment, and world-class services will support Ma’aden in achieving our growth strategy,” said Yaser A. Barri, chairman of Ma’aden Captive at Ma’aden Re Limited.  

The insured firm in a captive insurance arrangement brings its risk in-house by forming a licensed firm that offers insurance to its parent group.  

The company will be able to recover profitable premiums that would otherwise be paid to commercial insurers.    

Ma’aden will benefit financially, strategically, and operationally from the financial hub’s captive license, stated DIFC.   

By establishing a captive in the DIFC, the company will gain a strategic location for board meetings, access to the DIFC’s reinsurance market, and proximity to its Saudi Arabia headquarters.   

“As the region’s insurance hub, including captives, DIFC looks forward to supporting Ma’aden in achieving its growth goals and helping them better control risks and reduce costs,” said Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.   

Ma’aden is one of the world’s fastest-growing mining corporations, running 17 mines and sites with 6,000 direct employees, and exports goods to more than 30 countries.   

The mining company aims to lead responsible and sustainable business operations as it develops the mining sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.    

It also signed two major agreements with Saudi Arabia’s Shareek program and Saudi’s Ministry of Investment to accelerate the growth of the Kingdom’s mining industry.   

