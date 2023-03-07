You are here

Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, and Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson visited Saudi Arabia to further strengthen cooperations in clean hydrogen. (Photo/Yazeed Alduwihe)
Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, and Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson visited Saudi Arabia to further strengthen cooperations in clean hydrogen. (Photo/Yazeed Alduwihe)
Lama Alhamawi

  • Timmermans told Arab News: “For the European Union, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner, and one of the areas where this strategy needs to be made concrete is in energy and specifically in the energy transition
RIYADH: The EU’s Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson have held discussions with government officials from Saudi Arabia to further develop cooperation on the production of clean hydrogen.

Timmermans and Simson also met Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during their visit to Riyadh on March 5-6.

Timmermans told Arab News: “For the European Union, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner, and one of the areas where this strategy needs to be made concrete is in energy and specifically in the energy transition, and in all of this green hydrogen will play a crucial role.




“Europe needs a lot of clean hydrogen in the future. The Kingdom has a lot of ambitions in developing clean hydrogen [and] that means there is a lot of scope for intensive cooperation.

“There is a strong realization on both sides that the climate crisis is an existential crisis to humanity that doesn’t need explanation, and that is something that is well understood.”

He said that a plan was in place for the two parties to meet regularly to gauge the progress being made.

He added: “We are absolutely pragmatic in our approach. We cannot say there is only one solution or one silver bullet to address the climate crisis; we need to use every technology, every approach, and every way forward that humanity can invent, and some of this is being invented here [in Saudi Arabia], some of it is being invented in Europe… and in cooperating more closely we can benefit from each other’s progress.

“If I look at the EU and Saudi Arabia, the youngest generation across the board are very much convinced that we need to act on this, and we are fortunate to see also the leadership in Saudi Arabia being very conscious of this, and committed, so it gives us a good opportunity to work together.”

Simson told Arab News that the visit was 18 months in the making and was initially to be held following the Kingdom’s hosting of the G20 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

She said: “The aim of our visit was to offer our trusted long-term partners cooperation beyond the fossil fuels.

“Last year we had to diversify away from one supplier from Russia, and by doing so we have not given up our commitment to decarbonize our energy market.

“That means that very soon we need to find alternative suppliers for renewables, mainly renewable hydrogen.

“Our companies have shown interest to start importing green hydrogen from the region, first in the form of ammonia.

“For example, the NEOM project is already sold out, so that shows from the European side there is a clear and strong interest.”

The two officials attended a workshop at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center during their visit. It highlighted initiatives aimed at reaching net zero by 2060.

 

Saudi FM attends round table meeting in UK

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended a round table meeting during his official visit to the UK, Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday.

The meeting, hosted by the British Royal Institute of International Affairs, focused on the historical and strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and the UK. It also emphasized the rapid developments occurring in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

The meeting also discussed the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Iran’s nuclear program, and Saudi Arabia’s role in bringing peace to the region.

Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar also took part in the discussions.

 

Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary

Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary
Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary

RIYADH: A workshop on the use of artificial intelligence in judicial trials was held on the sidelines of the International Conference on Justice on Monday in Riyadh.
James MacPherson, an international dispute resolution specialist, told Arab News that law firms should consider so-called alternative dispute resolution, which seeks to resolve disputes without a trial.
“When individuals and companies encounter problems or disputes, they will want to manage and resolve that conflict as quickly and reasonably as possible.
“The reason ADR is the most popular alternative to traditional court litigation is all about control.
“The most common forms of ADR, arbitration and mediation, allow parties to retain control over the process in a way they can’t in a court of law,” said MacPherson.
ADR is autonomous, MacPherson said, as “it provides parties with the ability to make their own choices and decisions before the mediation or arbitration begins. To make the most of this opportunity, parties should ensure they draft a clear and workable ADR clause.”
Parties can choose the time, place, applicable law and language to be used and who will be the neutral mediator or arbitrator. 
“If your goal is to resolve the dispute, ADR is the best option,” MacPherson said.
“Once parties have had a productive mediation session or a well drafted arbitration award, they grasp their utility, and usually favorably compare them to traditional court litigation.”
He added: “ADR provider institutions like the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration,  Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution, and the Oman Arbitration Center, which offer both arbitration and mediation, have all been doing great work training local mediators and arbitrators, and engaging with corporations, lawyers and even university students to ensure they have a firm understanding of ADR and how to maximize their use of it.”
Ghadi Aljohni, a contract specialist at Resal, said she attended the workshop hoping to learn more about AI. She has used ChatGPT, a new AI chatbot that is equipped with powerful problem-solving tools.
“I hope to maximize the benefits of AI, and lower the chance of human error in the case of reviewing, proofing or drafting as well. It’s baffling to me how much AI has changed in a matter of short years,” Aljohni said.
“I still have doubts about AI actually being fair in litigation or meditation, especially cases are not straightforward and cannot be stripped to only data and numbers.”
Aleksandra Czubek, moderator of the “Data Analytics for Justice Enhancement” session, told Arab News that people will always be essential in overseeing judicial procedures.
“Never mind how much technology we use in the traditional or any system, really, it always has to be overlooked by a human being who manages it, who trains it, and who oversees the outcome of the AI being implemented in the tradition,” said Czubek, an associate at SSW Pragmatic Solutions based in Poland.
“Always remember not to let AI go loose. So, introduce it and just make it train itself and then use the outcomes of the self-trained AI. We always have to have a person, a human being, overlooking the result of the implementation of AI.”
Saudi lawyer Nasreen Alissa said: “We are planning to use AI in the future. Right now, we are using Najiz and most of the Ministry of Justice services.”
Lawyer Ian Wang, spokesperson for Chinese law firm DeHeng Law Offices, highlighted the importance of data protection to avoid security issues.
“If there is a leak, it will cause a huge problem for people financially or even physically. So, I think that is why we need to develop guidance standards and rulings to manage the development of AI,” Wang said.

Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event

Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event
Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event

MAKKAH: Dr. Khulood Almani, a prominent Saudi figure in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, has been ranked top AI expert by the Mobile World Congress 2023.
She was named the leading digital expert out of 32 specialists in the field during the 23rd MWC event, being held in Barcelona until March 8 in the presence of King Felipe VI of Spain.
The congress is considered the largest and most influential connectivity meeting in the world.
Almani, who studied computer science at Loughborough University in England, has had years of experience working in the technology sector and is a professor and expert on digital changes and transformations in AI systems, entrepreneurship, innovation, and startups.
She is also the founder and owner of KM Technology, a company specializing in digital solutions, AI, smart cities, and virtual and augmented reality.
Last year, she was listed among the 50 most powerful global thought leaders in AI and is a founding member of the Saudi Association for Engineering Innovation and Research at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
In 2018, Almani helped establish a virtual tech accelerator platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK, aimed at
connecting innovators, founders, consultants, and entrepreneurs to a larger network of resources, including funding and partnerships.
She said: “The platform aims to drive the growth of digital entrepreneurship using a model that accelerates virtual reality coupled with a new approach that provides great opportunities for the development of startups.”
Almani praised the Saudi government’s efforts to drive AI by creating an environment in which firms could flourish and grow.
She pointed out that digital tech projects could provide work opportunities for new tech graduates while enhancing quality of life in cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah by addressing issues including traffic congestion, and parking.

Truffle festival in Riyadh showcases desert delicacy

Truffle festival in Riyadh showcases desert delicacy
Truffle festival in Riyadh showcases desert delicacy

RIYADH: Farmers, retailers, chefs, and foodies recently attended a truffle fair in Riyadh as part of a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage.

Organized by the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission in the capital’s Irqah district, the Desert Truffle Festival showcased the latest developments in the sector.

The event highlighted the diversity of truffles — the fruiting body of a subterranean ascomycete fungus and considered a delicacy — found throughout the Kingdom.

Among those taking part was Yousef Al-Mutlaq, a Saudi farmer with more than a dozen harvesting projects, who demonstrated how truffles were gathered from the desert.

He told Arab News: “The truffle is a bacterial interaction between the ground and the tree called Al-Raqooq. The type of truffle varies according to the soil. In mountainous areas, the truffle appears in a white color called zubaidi, but if the soil is sandy, the truffle is reddish and called khulas.

“Al-Jabaa truffles come from land mixed between clay and mountainous soil,” he said.

Truffles expert, Mohammed Al-Enazi, was present with his own collection.

He said: “After it rains, the truffles grow in the desert, and people go there to pick and sell them. It is pricey because everyone enjoys it, and we are glad to be at this festival where we can meet those consumers and link the farmers.”

Festival visitors were offered the chance to taste and buy truffle products, take part in workshops and competitions, and watch live music and cooking demonstrations.

Maha Al-Shammari, who has gathered truffles from a young age, said: “I wanted to participate in the truffle festival by introducing truffles and their seasonal and agricultural types, and the cleaning and preservation methods.

“We also roast truffles with butter for visitors who would like a taste. Since I was young, one of my hobbies has been to cut truffles, and over the years I have learned when they sprout and the best time to pick them.”

Saudi firm Shovel Roaster produced a special festival truffle latte, served in a bowl rather than a cup.

Company executive manager, Mutlaq Al-Shalahi, said: “We enjoy developing new goods, so we wanted to bring something fresh to the festival. We created a truffle latte, mixing milk with truffle powder. The product was well-received by more than 300 visitors who tried it.”

Other businesses also created Saudi fusion recipes for the event, such as kabsa with truffles, truffle marqooq, and dyaft fouziah.

The festival provided a platform for Saudi businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services while also promoting the Kingdom’s burgeoning culinary industry.

Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha

Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha
Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim on Tuesday met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which is being held in Qatar.

Alibrahim headed the Saudi delegation and will deliver the Kingdom’s speech at the conference.

The delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Saudi Fund for Development, Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The Kingdom’s delegation will take part in a number of plenary sessions and high-level meetings, and will host three side events during the conference.

Alibrahim will hold meetings with senior officials to discuss areas of cooperation to promote economic development in the least developed countries.

