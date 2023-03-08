You are here

AZ Alkmaar rally from a goal down to upset Lazio in Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar's Milos Kerkez scores their second goal during the Europa Conference League round-of-16 first leg match against Lazio on Tuesday. (Reuters)
AP

  The rest of the matches in the third-tier Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday with the return leg on March 16
ROME: Dutch club AZ Alkmaar rallied from a goal down to upset Lazio 2-1 in their Europa Conference League round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Lazio, who beat Serie A leader Napoli last weekend, took the lead in the 18th minute with a strike from former Spain forward Pedro Rodríguez, playing in a face mask after breaking his nose.

The visitors, who have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, recovered from a slow start and Vangelis Pavlidis netted the equalizer shortly before halftime.

Defender Milos Kerkez scored the winner in the 62nd minute.

“This was a bit of a fluke result because we created a lot of chances and conceded from both of theirs,” Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said. “The string of missed chances tonight is too long.”

AZ coach Pascal Jansen added, “I’m not surprised because I know what my team can do.”

The rest of the matches in the third-tier Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday with the return leg on March 16.

Lazio’s match was on Tuesday because Roma will play at home in the Europa League on Thursday in same stadium.

Topics: Europa Conference League AZ Alkmaar Lazio

Chelsea see off Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarterfinals

Chelsea see off Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarterfinals
  Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz got the goals as the Blues relieved the pressure on manager Graham Potter
LONDON: Chelsea kept their season alive by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz, with a twice-taken penalty, got the goals as the Blues relieved the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

The Englishman’s job was on the line after a season that has so far failed to deliver any return on a world-record injection of over £500 million ($600 million) in one season on new signings.

Chelsea had won just three of their previous 16 matches to fall to 10th in the Premier League and bow out early of both domestic cups.

But some of their expensive collection of stars showed up in time to remain in the hunt for a third European Cup.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes after Dortmund got stuck in the heavy London traffic on arrival to the stadium.

Once the action got underway, Chelsea sped out of the blocks.

Alexander Meyer had to fly off his line to block from Joao Felix from a narrow angle before Havertz fired a big chance into the side netting.

Dortmund arrived in England on the back of a 10-game winning run in all competitions.

But the visitors posed barely any attacking threat in the first half bar a Marco Reus free-kick that Kepa Arrizabalaga did brilliantly to palm to safety.

Chances continued to come and go at the other end. Havertz smashed a volley off the inside of the post and then finally found the net via the underside of the bar only for the goal to be ruled out for an offside against Sterling earlier in the move.

The worst miss was to come as Kalidou Koulibaly miscued with an open goal from Ben Chilwell’s free-kick and Felix’s follow-up effort was blocked on the line.

Potter was uncharacteristically animated on the touchline as he constantly whipped the crowd up to keep pushing his side forward.

And the home fans finally had something to celebrate three minutes before half-time.

Sterling’s first attempt was another one to forget as he swiped and missed Chilwell’s low cross, but the England international composed himself to dribble past Reus and fire high into the net.

That was just Chelsea’s third goal in the last eight games.

Havertz’s penalty early in the second half meant Potter’s men scored more than once for the first time since December 27, but the German international needed two spot-kicks to make his mark.

Marius Wolf was penalized for handling Chilwell’s cross after a VAR review.

Havertz’s first penalty came back off the post, but VAR came to Chelsea’s rescue once more as Dortmund were further punished for encroaching.

There was no second reprieve as Havertz coolly slotted the ball the same way, this time finding the corner of the net.

Chelsea’s spending spree may have ruled them out of the running for Jude Bellingham with the Dortmund midfielder expected to have his choice of Europe’s top clubs this summer.

On his return to England, Bellingham was far from his best and missed a big chance to level the tie when he side-footed wide just before the hour mark.

Chelsea were guilty of trying to protect their advantage in the final quarter and relied on Kepa to bail them out as Wolf stung the palms of the Spaniard.

But they should have still added a third on the counter-attack as Sterling again failed to hold his run before squaring for Conor Gallagher to roll into an empty net.

Topics: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund champions league Kai Havertz Raheem Sterling

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals
  The Portuguese team advanced 7-1 on aggregate following their 2-0 win in the first leg in Belgium
LISBON: Benfica continued their good run with a comfortable 5-1 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to seal their spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second straight season.

The Portuguese team advanced 7-1 on aggregate following their 2-0 win in the first leg in Belgium.

Rafa Silva, Joao Mario and David Neres scored a goal each, and Gonçalo Ramos found the net twice for Benfica, who hadn’t made it to the last eight in consecutive seasons in more than five decades. They were eliminated by eventual runners-up Liverpool last year.

Brugge, making their debut in the knockout stage of the Champions League, plunged deeper into crisis under coach Scott Parker. The team have won only twice in 12 matches since the English manager took over in December.

The Belgian champions were one of the surprises of the group stage, finishing second to Porto and ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica were another surprise after finishing first in a group that included Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. They entered the knockout stage in great form, enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions with 10 win in those matches. They have lost only once in 42 matches this season and is unbeaten in its 19 homes games.

Benfica were in control from the start at the Stadium of Light, with Silva opened the scoring from inside the area in the 38th minute. Ramos added to the lead with close-range goals in first-half stoppage time and early after halftime. Mario scored the fourth by converting a 71st-minute penalty kick, and David Neres closed the scoring for the hosts from the box in the 77th.

Bjorn Meijer scored Brugge’s lone goal with a neat one-timer into the top corner in the 87th. It was the team’s first goal after four scoreless matches in the Champions League.

Mario became the first player to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition for Benfica since the great Eusébio in a run from 1963-64.

Mario had already found the net with a back-heel touch two minutes into the match but the goal was disallowed for an offside by Ramos in the buildup.

The Portuguese club have not failed to scored in their last 17 European matches, and they have scored two or more goals in 11 of its last 13 games in Europe.

Benfica, twice a European champion in the early 1960s, had last made it to the last eight in consecutive seasons in 1968 and 1969. It last advanced past the quarterfinals in 1990, when it eventually lost the final to AC Milan.

Topics: Benfica champions league Club Brugge UEFA Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
  Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman
  Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal lead by trying to score two or three more
DUESSELDORF, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé wants to add more goals to his PSG scoring record.
They will get their chance on Wednesday when Bayern tries to defend its 1-0 lead in the second leg of the round of 16.
Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team’s approach in the return match will be closely watched.
Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal lead by trying to score two or three more. Keeping up the attacking pressure worked in the group stage against Inter Milan and Barcelona, neither of which could score against Bayern, but they could allow PSG opportunities to get back into the game.
“Both we and PSG have enormous pace in attack. We want to get at them when they take possession and be physically present from the first minute,” Nagelsmann said Monday. “What we need in the second leg is to prevent them from using their pace. If you give their attackers too much space and they can unleash their footballing qualities, it’s incredibly difficult to defend.”
Either way, one of the two teams will face its earliest Champions League exit since both were eliminated by English opponents in the round of 16 in 2018-19. Bayern and PSG both expect to be in the quarterfinals at the very least, so a loss could affect the future of Nagelsmann or PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Hiring Nagelsmann on a five-year contract in 2021 was a statement from the Bayern hierarchy that they saw the then-33-year-old German as the architect of a long-term project. He’s now facing a tough challenge from PSG and also a tight domestic title race, with Bayern even on points with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
Both teams are without key players ahead of Wednesday’s game.
Sadio Mané missed the first leg with the leg injury which previously ruled him out of the World Cup, but the Senegal forward has since returned to action and came off the bench in Bayern’s last two Bundesliga games.
Still, Bayern remains without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández, both long-term absentees, and fullback Noussair Mazraoui is in training but has not played since the World Cup. Another defender, Benjamin Pavard, is suspended after he was sent off in stoppage time in the first leg and is set to be replaced by Josip Stanišić.
PSG is without Neymar after the Brazilian was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle injury, but Mbappé and Lionel Messi each scored in the 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. Mbappé became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 201 goals, breaking a tie with Edinson Cavani.
Right back Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s squad for the game after he was given preliminary charges in a rape investigation last week. The 24-year-old Hakimi missed the last three French league games with injury.
In the French legal system, preliminary charges mean judges have strong reason to suspect a crime was committed but are allowing time for further investigation before deciding whether to send a case to trial.
Speaking Tuesday in Munich, both PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Galtier said they expect a completely different match than last month when Bayern’s pressing suffocated PSG.
Verratti said the return to a tactical system with three defenders will certainly help, as well as the presence of a fully-fit Mbappé alongside Messi.
“They are players of a huge experience, that is something that really helps us out,” Verratti said.
Mbappé was only able to play half an hour in the first leg as he just returned from injury. Now fully fit and in full confidence, Galtier expects the France striker to provide extra solutions.
“That will give us more scope to get behind,” Galtier said. “We need to have more possession, play higher and win the ball much faster.”

Topics: Bayern Munich PSG Kylian Mbappé Jamal Musiala

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah
  Afghanistan Cricket Board says their home season will start with Pakistan series
  This will be the first bilateral cricket series between the two neighbouring countries
KABUL: Afghanistan announced on Tuesday it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 internationals in Sharjah later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbours. 

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said their home season will start with the series against Pakistan. 

"Afghanistan's international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah on March 25, 27 and 29," said a ACB release. 

Afghanistan was due to start its season with a one-day international series against Australia in March this year but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country. 

Cricket Australia had also refused to host Afghanistan for a Test match in November 2021 for the same reason. 

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf welcomed Pakistan's decision to play his team. 

"We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board's willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighbouring countries," Ashraf said in the statement. 

Afghanistan has played Pakistan in three Twenty20 internationals and four ODIs in multi-national events but this will be the first bilateral series between the two countries. 

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023
  Latest preparation stage took place in Al Ain ahead of World Games in June
  The squad held its first training camp earlier this year and has taken part in several competitions already during 2023
ABU DHABI: Special Olympics UAE has concluded its second training camp in Al Ain in preparation for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, taking place June 17-25.
Emirati athletes will take part in 20 different sporting competitions at the event.
The Special Olympics UAE delegation is one of the largest from the MENA region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 32 unified partners.
Athletes held various training sessions during the camp across different sports, including beach volleyball, volleyball, basketball, athletics, equestrian, roller-skating, table tennis, powerlifting, swimming, badminton, bowling and cycling.
The squad held its first training camp earlier this year and has taken part in several competitions already during 2023 in preparation for the upcoming World Games, including Yas Triathlon, Third National Sailing Camp, DIBS — Citizen Open Bowling Tournament and the Emirates Swimming Cup.
Talal Al-Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “We are excited to see our athletes gear up for their upcoming participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. We are proud of their progress, and their resolve and commitment to best represent the UAE, which has the largest participating delegation from the MENA region. We started the preparation and training sessions months ago and continue to provide all support needed for our athletes to complement their enthusiasm and strong can-do attitude.
“Our participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 underscores our journey toward promoting an inclusive community, which accelerated with the hosting of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019,” he added.
“We will continue the momentum during the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and will represent the UAE as one of the biggest supporters of inclusion and People of Determination globally.”
In collaboration with the National Ambulance, Special Olympics UAE recently held several training sessions under the “Train Safely” initiative. The scheme provides all the Special Olympics UAE staff with medical and first-aid skills, strengthening the delegation’s health and safety credentials and making it one of the safest groups taking part in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
In 2022, Special Olympics UAE achieved many global victories, including 16 medals at the Invitational Games Malta 2022, and 16 medals during the group’s participation in the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022.
 

Topics: UAE Special Olympics Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

