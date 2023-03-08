You are here

Saudi DJ Cosmicat to perform at Ultra Miami with MDLBEAST Records representation deal

Saudi DJ Cosmicat to perform at Ultra Miami with MDLBEAST Records representation deal
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Records announced on Wednesday that Jeddah born and raised DJ and record producer Cosmicat has signed a worldwide representation deal with the company.  (Supplied)
Saudi DJ Cosmicat to perform at Ultra Miami with MDLBEAST Records representation deal

Saudi DJ Cosmicat to perform at Ultra Miami with MDLBEAST Records representation deal
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Records announced on Wednesday that Jeddah born and raised DJ and record producer Cosmicat has signed a worldwide representation deal with the company. 

This partnership will lead to the music sensation making her US debut at Ultra Miami on March 25. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cosmicat (@cosmicatx)

“I am so grateful to MDLBEAST Records for this opportunity to partner and grow together. As a Saudi label with global ambitions, my music and their vision are very much aligned,” Cosmicat said in a statement. “I can’t wait to show Miami — and the world — what we are able to do.” 

Talal Albahiti, COO of MDLBEAST Records, said: “We are thrilled to have an artist as dynamic and vibrant as Cosmicat on MDLBEAST Records. Her audience continues to grow worldwide, with her recent EP ‘Ascension’ being well received by influential international DJs, at radio and on global DSPs,  and with US, UK and European festival shows planned for this year.”

Cosmicat made her first major appearance at MDLBEAST’s inaugural festival SOUNDSTORM in Saudi Arabia in 2019, performing to hundreds of thousands. She has been a staple headliner at events across the MENA region, and globally, ever since.

 

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with Saudi stars for International Women's Day campaign shot in Jeddah

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with Saudi stars for International Women’s Day campaign shot in Jeddah
MAC Cosmetics collaborates with Saudi stars for International Women’s Day campaign shot in Jeddah

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with Saudi stars for International Women’s Day campaign shot in Jeddah
DUBAI: Canadian beauty label MAC Cosmetics on Wednesday released a campaign in collaboration with four Arab social media stars to celebrate International Women’s Day.  

The beauty brand teamed up with Saudi model and blogger Abeer Sinder, Saudi gamer Meshael MR, Saudi model Ghalia Amin and Saudi influencer Nirvana Abdul.  

The campaign, released on the brand’s Middle East Instagram account, was shot in Al-Balad, the historical district in Jeddah.  

According to the brand, the video aims to celebrate women’s individuality.  

In the video, the four stars are seen adding simple touches to their colorful and bold makeup looks.  

Ghalia Amin and Mashael Jamal. (Supplied)

“Being part of this campaign makes me so proud; not only because it was shot in my city with such powerful and unique women, but because it allows me to celebrate being myself,” Sinder said in a released statement.

“I am driven by the knowledge that girls look up to me - I feel the responsibility of promoting individuality and inspiring them to be true to themselves.”

Nirvana Abdul and Abeer Sinder. (Supplied)

Amin, who is also a TV presenter, said: “I believe that authenticity is a value essential for personal happiness. To be included in this campaign is a dream come true for me. Shooting in Jeddah, my city, was so beautiful and surreal.”

“The historical authenticity of the Al Balad area really compliments the values of authenticity being communicated in the shoot – I strongly believe that self-expression is at the heart of finding happiness,” she added.

Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo's daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia 

Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia 
Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia 

Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia 
DUBAI: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughters Alana and Bella are learning to speak Arabic in Saudi Arabia, according to a clutch of Instagram Stories posted by the Al-Nassr player’s long-time partner, Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez.  

Rodriguez, who now lives in the Kingdom with her family, shared a video on Tuesday of the two young girls singing in Arabic.  

“My family, my family, I love my mom, I love my brother,” the two girls sing in the clip. 

“Our daughters already sing in Arabic,” Rodriguez captioned the video in Spanish, tagging Ronaldo.  

In the following Story, Alana recites the days of the week in Arabic: “Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” said the five-year-old girl.  

“Our daughters already speak Arabic,” Rodriguez wrote in Spanish. 

Rodriguez used Google translate to understand what her daughters were saying — she posted a video of the text translated from Arabic to English.   

The family moved to the Kingdom in January after Ronaldo signed with the Saudi team.  

Jordan's Princess Iman wears Queen Rania's wedding belt for pre-marriage party

Jordan’s Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding belt for pre-marriage party
Jordan’s Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding belt for pre-marriage party

Jordan’s Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding belt for pre-marriage party
DUBAI: Queen Rania of Jordan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the family’s preparations for Princess Iman bint Abdullah II’s pre-wedding henna party.

The queen posted a picture of herself adjusting a gold-and-white belt around her daughter’s waist. It was the same belt Queen Rania wore for her own wedding to King Abdullah II in 1993.

In the picture, the queen is wearing a casual black T-shirt and khaki trousers, while the bride-to-be is dressed in an embroidered white dress by Jordanian Palestinian fashion designer Reema Dahbour.

"Finishing touches before Iman’s Henna party tonight,” the queen wrote on Instagram.

The princess and her fiancé, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, will wed on March 12. 

“The countdown has begun and preparations have started for the Jordanian Royal wedding this weekend,” the designer posted on Instagram. “Queen Rania is putting the final touches of the bridal henna party look for Princess Iman, who will be wearing @reemadahbour design in her pre-wedding celebrations. We can’t wait to see the final look!” 

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan while Thermiotis is a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent, according to Hello magazine. 

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival
Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival
  • Through the Hayy Matsuri program, visitors experienced performances, cosplay, food tastings, arts and crafts, languages, and knowledge exchange
  • Shimmura Izuru: Festival serves as an opportunity to learn the excellence of Japan and contribute to strengthening the bond through trust and friendship among both nations
JEDDAH: A Saudi arts organization recently hosted a four-day cultural festival to showcase Japanese tradition, language, and art.

Art Jameel in collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan in Jeddah staged Hayy Matsuri, a cultural and educational community event and market, at the Red Sea port city’s Hayy Jameel complex.

Sara Al-Omran, deputy director of Art Jameel, said: “Art Jameel has the commitment to support artists and creative communities through contemporary and relevant projects such as Hayy Matsuri.

“Through developing this program with creatives across the region who are interested in Japanese arts and culture, we ensured Hayy Jameel remains for everyone and reaffirmed our core mission of cross-pollination between different creative endeavors.”

She noted that through the Hayy Matsuri program, visitors experienced performances, cosplay, food tastings, arts and crafts, languages, and knowledge exchange.

“This was a program developed by the creatives of this region who responded to an open call to participate in our inaugural festival,” Al-Omran added.

Speaking at the event, Shimmura Izuru, consul general of Japan in Jeddah, said: “The Kingdom has been experiencing a lot of changes across the vital fields and societies including cultural activities.

“This festival serves as an opportunity to learn the excellence of Japan and contribute to strengthening the bond through trust and friendship among both nations.

“There has been a social acceptance from the younger Saudi generation for our culture. I hope events like these will further enhance their interests and that several other activities can be included to promote Japanese culture.”

The program included tea-ceremony and origami demonstrations, Japanese calligraphy, flower arranging, musical cosplay and traditional dance performances, film screenings, authentic cuisine, arts and craft workshops, and anime.

A daily community market offered a taste of Japan inspired by traditions.

Satoe Bamofleh, founder of online Japanese language school Hanamru, was promoting courses to Arabic speakers.

“There has been a general increase in interest and demand for Japanese language skills by Saudi youngsters. Through this platform, I could reach out to many people and give them a chance to experience a new culture,” Bamofleh said.

Running alongside the festival, Hayy Matsuri: at the Cinema presented iconic and genre-defining films by world-renowned directors such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, author of poignant family chronicles and recipient of the Palme d’Or award at the 71st Cannes Film Festival where he built an intimate body of work, highlighting the mundane lives of ordinary people.

In addition, the program featured anime, a genre at the heart of Japanese film practices, presenting the work of acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai who emerged as one of anime’s leading visionary directors.

Festival audiences were introduced to his earlier work with the 2004 science fiction film “The Place Promised in Our Early Days,” and “5 Centimeters per Second” from 2007.

Zohra Ait El-Jamar, Hayy Cinema senior manager, told Arab News: “Cinema in general offers this window to the world which helps us better understand other cultural practices and differences. But it also helps us apprehend certain geographical contexts and be more understanding of shifting environments.

“Hayy Matsuri is a great opportunity to build this comprehension with Kore-eda films in particular, where his filmography touches the sensitive topic of family ties which is a universal subject.”

Hayy Matsuri’s movie program also included the 2021 Japanese-Saudi cultural collaboration “The Journey” directed by Kobun Shizuno, a critical fusion showcasing the rich culture of Saudi Arabia viewed through the stylings of Japanese animation.

REVIEW: 'Next in Fashion' brings back the real to reality TV

REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV
REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV

REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV
  • Show’s compassion signals end of the era of scathing competition judges
  • Gigi Hadid starring as co-host is another celebratory win for Arab heritage
LONDON: Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” is back for a second season, starring American supermodel Gigi Hadid and British TV personality Tan France as co-hosts.

The reality show, which aired on March 3, features 12 promising designers competing in weekly design challenges to win $200,000 and a chance to debut their collection on e-commerce platform Rent the Runway.

 

 

The new season boasts an ensemble of fashion royalty appearing alongside France and Hadid as guest judges.

It features A-list designers, such as Donatella Versace, Isabel Marant and Olivier Rousteing, as well as powerful dressers, including Bella Hadid, Emma Chamberlain and Hailey Bieber.

The lineup certainly supports the title’s authority on future trends in the industry.

Producers have avoided chaos and drama, while showmanship is replaced with sportsmanship.

Rather than being pitted against one another, contestants cheer on their fellow designers and exit with grace after being eliminated.

 

 

The judges display a compassionate model of mentorship, offering emotional support along the journey.

“Next in Fashion” signals the end of the era of brutality and scathing criticism pioneered by Simon Cowell, Gordon Ramsay and Tyra Banks, and returns viewers to a time when reality TV was still very much organic.

It is both interesting and aesthetically pleasing to see the shifting synergy between designers’ signature fashion styles translated onto the runway.

Artistry and innovation appear to exert the most influence on the judges’ decisions. However, as the battle boils down to the brightest visionaries, the details in construction could make or break a designer’s position in the competition.

 

 

For Hadid, who often displays pride in her Palestinian heritage, the show is an opportunity to become better acquainted with her humor, charisma and warmth. It is yet another win for the Arab community, as we celebrate a face proudly representing us.

The show’s only flaw is that all its contestants are based in the US, while its first season included an array of international designers. This was an unexpected move given that the show’s previous winner, Minju Kim, is from South Korea.

And while launching the winner’s collection on a rental e-commerce platform makes it more accessible and affordable for viewers, this too is only the case if you live in the US.

Despite its overall triumph, this season was out of step with the wider pool of talent creating what’s ‘Next in Fashion,’ and out of reach with its global audience who might want to wear it.

 

