NEOM signs deal with Marriott International to open three hotels by 2024 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has signed an agreement with Marriott International Inc. to open three hotels in Sindalah, NEOM’s first luxury island.

The deal includes the establishment of the Kingdoms’s first Autograph Collection Hotel property by Marriott as well as two Luxury Collection properties that are expected to open in 2024.

The first Luxury Collection hotel will offer a beach resort with 70 luxury rooms and suites including villas with private pools that range from one to four-bedroom residences.

The second property is set to be an all-suite hotel with 115 one to three-bedroom suites and will be located at the center of the retail and marina district in Sindalah.

“NEOM is one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world and we look forward to working with its team to develop these three exciting properties,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International.

Marriot’s Autograph Collection hotel in Sindalah plans to include 66 rooms and suites, one and two-bedroom villas, dining options, a kids club, and a spa.

“We are thrilled by the prospect of working together and look forward to building a hospitality experience that captures the spirit of Sindalah’s year-long appeal while creating unforgettable memories for our guests,” added Chris Newman, executive director of hotel development at NEOM

Sindalah is set to be the first to welcome guests of a group of islands being developed in NEOM and aims to be among the most appealing destinations on the Red Sea.

The island extends across 840,000 sq. m and is a 17-hour sail from the Mediterranean including an 86-berth marina for yachts up to 75 m. The island will also include over 400 premium hotel rooms and 300 suites.

“The Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection Hotels properties will express their unique personality inspired by the exceptional natural landscapes of NEOM. We continue to see growth opportunities for our brand portfolio within the destination and Saudi Arabia overall,” Briet added.