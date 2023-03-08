You are here

TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6bn in renewable energy by 2030 

TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6bn in renewable energy by 2030 
TAQA Morocco aims to accelerate the activation of its solar project Noor Midelt, which has a capacity of 96 MW (Shutterstock) 
RIYADH: TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6 billion in renewable energy solutions in Morocco to increase electricity production by 50 percent by 2030. 

Owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the company plans to diversify its activities in clean energy and water desalination as part of its new strategy. 

The firm aims to increase its production capacity of electricity from renewable sources by 1,000 megawatts, which will help reduce the carbon footprint by 25 percent. 

It also aims to accelerate the activation of its solar project Noor Midelt, which has a capacity of 96 MW. 

In the field of wind energy, the company has 100 MW projects in the north of the country as well as a 600 MW project in the pre-development stage in the south of the country. 

“The company has been producing electricity from coal only. In 2023, we seek to turn into a platform for power generation from coal, gas, and renewable energies to reduce the carbon footprint,” Abdul Majeed Iraqi Hosseini, chairman of the board, said. 

Established in 1997, TAQA Morocco is the first private producer of electricity in the country with six units with a production of 2,056 MW.

Topics: TAQA Morocco TAQA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 63.11 points — or 0.6 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,410.21, curbing the buying rally that lasted for six consecutive sessions. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index slipped 0.7 percent to 1,418.42, the parallel market Nomu closed slightly lower at 18,868.33. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion) as 60 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 152 retreated. 

The day’s highlight was WAJA Co., which debuted on Nomu-Parallel Market, surging 22.22 percent to SR110. The multi-sector company opened at SR90 after offering 455,000 shares to qualified investors, representing 13 percent of its share capital. 

Thimar Development was the day’s best performer as its share price surged 9.84 percent to SR27.65. The stock rose 46 percent in the last five sessions. Tadawul, however, disclaimed that the company had accumulated losses reaching 50 percent or more of its capital. 

Saudi Automotive Services Co. also reported a 4.57 percent swell in its share price to SR36.60. In addition, the company on Wednesday reported a 76 percent rise in net profit to SR89.71 million for the year ended Dec.31, 2022, from SR50.84 million in the year-ago period. 

The company’s revenues increased 93 percent to SR7.85 billion in 2022 from SR4.06 billion in 2021. 

According to a statement to the stock exchange, the robust performance was due to the increase in revenue from acquiring an 80 percent stake in NAFT Services Limited Co. 

SASCO also reported higher sales volumes, which boosted total profit and other revenue from the sale and leaseback of nine sites. 

The worst performer on Wednesday was pipe manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., which slumped 4.35 percent to SR38.45. 

On the announcements front, Al Kathiri Holding Co. informed the stock exchange that it would issue the first series of Saudi Riyal-denominated sukuk for individual and institutional investors from March 12-23. 

The company said the offering value was set at SR100 million, and the maturity period will be five years from the sukuk settlement date. 

Moreover, the minimum subscription will be five instruments at a nominal value of SR5,000. Al Kathiri Holding’s share price fell 2.28 percent to SR51.40. 

On Tuesday, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a 12.5 percent cash dividend, or SR1.25 per share, for the second half of 2022. Its share price slumped 4.22 percent to SR42. 

Meanwhile, Alinma Investment Co., the financial advisor on the Ghida Al-Sultan Co.’s IPO on Nomu-Parallel Market, set the offer price at SR84 per share. The offer will run from March 12-19. The company will offer 640,000 shares or 20 percent of its capital. 

KnowledgeNet Co.’s IPO was oversubscribed 141 percent at SR40 per share on Tuesday, Amwal Capital, its financial adviser, informed the stock exchange. The software development firm had offered 700,000 ordinary shares on Nomu, representing 20 percent of the total offering. 

Likewise, Bena Steel Industries Co.’s IPO on Nomu was oversubscribed by 150.02 percent, its lead manager Yaqeen Capital said in a statement to Tadawul. The steel manufacturer had offered 600,000 shares or 12 percent of the company’s share capital.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

RIYADH: Augmented reality could play a big part in influencing the buying decisions of Saudi shoppers as 84 percent of them expressed interest in using the visual technology to interact with products before buying, according to a new survey report.    

However, the study, carried out by Snap Inc. in association with PwC Middle East and Retail Leaders Circle, noted that 94 percent of the brands still consider the use of AR as fun.

This is despite the fact that 47 percent of shoppers in Saudi Arabia, due to their tech-savvy nature, use AR as a tool to make wise buying decisions. 

According to the study, around 75 percent of people across the globe and nearly everyone with a smartphone will be frequent AR users by 2025, with 7 out of 10 Saudi shoppers identifying shopping as their main reason for using AR.

Almost all of the Gen Z and Millennial population in Saudi Arabia will be frequent users of AR by 2025, the report claims.

“AR is already transforming the industry and is slated to metamorphosize every shopper’s journey in the near future. Today, as we ponder upon the future of retail, it’s time to be agile and adapt wholeheartedly to the latest in commerce,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Snap Inc’s regional business lead for the Saudi Arabian market. 

The report further added that 73 percent of consumers who have used AR in Saudi Arabia when shopping say it encourages them to make a purchase, while the research predicted that the Kingdom will see a 25 percent rise in the proportion of Gen Z shoppers who use AR before buying a product by 2025. 

According to the report, 86 percent of Saudi shoppers are ready to pay more for better experiences or custom-made products. 

“Our latest paper shows that consumers’ shopping journeys are becoming more drawn out as they look for promotions and reduced prices. However, they are willing to a great extent to pay more for local products to support their local economies and to get convenient and more bespoke services,” said Roy Hintze, partner, Deals Strategy & Operations at PwC Middle East said. 

Topics: augmented reality shopping

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has signed an agreement with Marriott International Inc. to open three hotels in Sindalah, NEOM’s first luxury island. 

The deal includes the establishment of the Kingdoms’s first Autograph Collection Hotel property by Marriott as well as two Luxury Collection properties that are expected to open in 2024. 

The first Luxury Collection hotel will offer a beach resort with 70 luxury rooms and suites including villas with private pools that range from one to four-bedroom residences. 

The second property is set to be an all-suite hotel with 115 one to three-bedroom suites and will be located at the center of the retail and marina district in Sindalah. 

“NEOM is one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world and we look forward to working with its team to develop these three exciting properties,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International.   

Marriot’s Autograph Collection hotel in Sindalah plans to include 66 rooms and suites, one and two-bedroom villas, dining options, a kids club, and a spa. 

“We are thrilled by the prospect of working together and look forward to building a hospitality experience that captures the spirit of Sindalah’s year-long appeal while creating unforgettable memories for our guests,” added Chris Newman, executive director of hotel development at NEOM 

Sindalah is set to be the first to welcome guests of a group of islands being developed in NEOM and aims to be among the most appealing destinations on the Red Sea. 

The island extends across 840,000 sq. m and is a 17-hour sail from the Mediterranean including an 86-berth marina for yachts up to 75 m. The island will also include over 400 premium hotel rooms and 300 suites. 

“The Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection Hotels properties will express their unique personality inspired by the exceptional natural landscapes of NEOM. We continue to see growth opportunities for our brand portfolio within the destination and Saudi Arabia overall,” Briet added. 

Topics: NEOM Marriott Hotel Marriott International Inc.

RIYADH: In order to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of available opportunities and expand their projects, the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship has raised the value of funding to pilot projects from 2.5 million dirhams ($680,676) in 2022 to 6 million dirhams for the current year.  

This decision to raise the ceiling of direct financing by over 100 percent aligns with the objectives of the foundation, also known as Ruwad, in supporting the citizens of the emirate to enhance their contribution to the national economy.   

The increase was approved during a meeting of the foundation’s Project Finance Committee.   

Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Program launched 

Designed to help young participants hone their skills in managing agriculture and livestock projects, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment has launched a Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Program.  

Set to be implemented from 2023 to 2025, the program forms part of the “Transformational Projects” initiative of the Council of Ministers. It offers an integrated system that enables its target audience to establish their own companies in the UAE agriculture sector.  

“The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is working to empower and encourage youth to play an active role in advancing the agriculture and livestock sectors, and to achieve national food security,” Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said. 
She indicated that the ministry is working in collaboration with its strategic partners to empower young entrepreneurs in the fields of agriculture and food trade, develop their skills and train them to market their products.   

Facilities package for housing program borrowers rolled out 

To reduce the financial burdens of housing program borrowers, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE and in coordination with national banks, has started implementing a facilities package for them.  

According to Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the housing facilities implemented under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program require borrowers to pay a down payment for their housing unit and raise the credit limit of borrowers from 50 to 60 percent. 

This is the debt burden ratio or the percentage that beneficiaries or customers can afford to pay in the form of monthly installments out of their total salary or any income from a known specific source, while the credit limit for retirees has been raised from 30 to 50 percent, so they can benefit from housing loans.  

Al Mazrouei stressed that the monthly deductions to housing loans are very low and do not exceed 16.75 percent of the total monthly income.  

ADIB seeks to issue $8bn in debt instruments 

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is seeking to issue debt instruments worth $8 billion after the shareholders of the bank, listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, approved authorizing the bank’s board of directors for these issues. 
Shareholders authorized the board of directors to issue sukuk with a value not exceeding $3 billion within a year, according to the bank’s disclosure on Tuesday.  

The company’s shareholders have also authorized the board of directors in the extraordinary assembly to issue sukuk or other similar instruments that are not convertible into shares in a total amount not exceeding $5 billion, at the time specified by the board of directors. 

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah

RIYADH: Improved fiscal positions of energy-exporting issuers like Saudi Arabia will help stabilize long-term sovereign sukuk issuance at around $80 billion in 2023 and $80-$85 billion in 2024, according to credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. 

­­­Supporting but lower hydrocarbon prices will continue to boost fiscal balances of energy-exporting sovereign sukuk issuers, with the majority of Gulf Cooperation Council region countries recording budget surpluses in 2023-2024. 

“Consequently, GCC issuance in 2023 will be mainly driven by governments' decisions to refinance or repay maturing sukuk using surplus funds,” said Alexander Perjessy, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s.

“We expect lower gross issuance from GCC to be broadly offset by higher volumes elsewhere, particularly in Indonesia, where domestic sukuk issuance dipped significantly last year,” he continued. 

Adding that after six years of Saudi Arabia accounting for the highest single share of long-term sovereign sukuk issuances, the credit rating agency expects Malaysia and Indonesia to make the largest contribution, reflecting larger sukuk refinancing needs, if marginally improving fiscal deficits. 

It also said that recently announced new government sukuk initiatives by the Kingdom and Egypt, provide a minor upside risk to their sukuk issuance forecasts. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia aims to introduce a domestic sukuk savings program for ordinary retail investors. 

However, a prolonged post-pandemic recovery was the primary driver of Southeast Asia's fiscal improvement last year, particularly in Indonesia, which posted the single highest reduction in gross sovereign sukuk issuance in 2022. 

In Saudi Arabia, sovereign sukuk issuance volumes fell 4 percent to $29.8 billion in 2022, with the vast majority – excluding $2.5 billion of dollar-denominated foreign sukuk – issued in the domestic market under the established regular issuance schedule.  

“Last year's issuance was significantly higher than what we had expected at the start of 2022. This is because the government opted to pre-fund some 2023 maturities in 2022 and conduct a liability management exercise by issuing sukuk, both of which we estimate added around $16 billion to Saudi Arabia's gross sovereign sukuk issuance,” Moody’s said. 

According to Moody’s, Saudi Arabia is expected to achieve a budget surplus of 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023, a relatively slight decrease from a surplus of 2.6 percent of the GDP in 2022, driven by continued strong hydrocarbon revenue. 

Moody’s also affirmed Saudi’s A1 credit rating with a stable outlook, mainly driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness adding that the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector activity will remain strong.

Topics: Sukuk

Related

Moody’s upgrades Saudi Arabia growth forecasts in 2023 and 2024 
Business & Economy
Moody’s upgrades Saudi Arabia growth forecasts in 2023 and 2024 
Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 

