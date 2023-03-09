You are here

Saudi Arabia's KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
A KSrelief delegation participated in the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in the Qatari capital, Doha. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
A KSrelief delegation participated in the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in the Qatari capital, Doha. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

DOHA: A delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) participated in the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in the Qatari capital, Doha, which runs from March 5 to 9, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The delegation, headed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor-General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, participated in the first thematic roundtable discussions entitled: “Investing in people in least developed countries to leave no one behind.” 

It also took part in the sixth roundtable session entitled: “Sustainable recovery from the pandemic and building the resilience of least developed countries against future shocks.”

The center organized an event on the sidelines of the conference on global partnerships in foreign aid, with the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen. 

Al-Ghamdi presented a visual briefing on the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to Yemen, its response to the COVID-19 outbreak and assistance to international efforts to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, and providing aid to countries with vulnerable health systems.

Al-Ghamdi also met representatives of humanitarian and relief organizations participating in the conference.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) United Nations (UN) Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 09 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi 

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 
  • Lele means “baby” in Otomi, one of the 68 indigenous groups and languages in Mexico
  • Lele’s clothing harks back to Otomi weavers and is intended to highlight the accomplishments of indigenous women
Updated 09 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi 

With her long braids and button eyes, Lele, the Mexican doll known to travel the world, arrived at the Arab News headquarters office in Riyadh. 

Lele is a rag doll with long braids, a headband made of vibrant colored bows, and traditional clothing from the indigenous Otomi community, who uphold and celebrate their culture through their arts, food and festivals. 

As a gift from the Embassy of Mexico, a version of the doll “Lele” has a home at Arab News, Riyadh. 

“I would like to thank Arab News for giving Lele a place in their editorial home and keeping her ever-present in Riyadh,” Anibal Gomez Toledo, Ambassador of Mexico in Saudi Arabia said. 

Lele Arrived in Saudi Arabia in February and traveled through Riyadh with Mexico’s embassy staff. 

She was featured in some of Riyadh’s most famous locations during the #LeleInSaudi social media promotion, including the Kingdom Tower, Masmak Fortress, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah’s At-Turaif district. 

She also participated in last week’s Founding Day celebrations and visited “The Line exhibition.” She was introduced to the Saudi audience by a young Saudi woman, who filmed a small video with her in Arabic and English. 

Lele plans to visit other regions, the embassy said. She would also like to explore other countries in the region, especially Bahrain and Oman. 

Lele means “baby” in Otomi, one of the 68 indigenous groups and languages in Mexico. 

She was recognized as part of the State’s cultural heritage on April 18, 2018, and she hails from the Mexican municipality of Amealco, in Queretaro state. 

The Otomies are Mexico’s fifth-largest indigenous group and live mainly in the states of Hidalgo, Estado de Mexico and Queretaro.

Lele’s clothing harks back to Otomi weavers and is intended to highlight the accomplishments of indigenous women. 

The doll was part of a public diplomacy campaign launched in January by Mexico in North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. 

“Lele’s presence in Saudi Arabia is relevant as Mexico seeks to make visible the Mexican women, especially those of indigenous origin, and their contributions to the economy and the society,” Gomez Toledo said.

“It coincides with (Saudi Arabia) undergoing important reforms that increase the presence of women and girls in different fields.” 

Topics: Mexico Otomi Lele

Female workers in Kingdom's industrial sector up 93% since 2019

Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019

Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019
  • Riyadh region home to highest concentration of women workers, industry ministry says
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of Saudi women employed in the industrial sector rose by more than 93 percent between 2019 and 2022 to 63,892, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said.

The highest concentration of female industrial workers is in the Riyadh region, followed by Makkah and Eastern regions, it said.

To mark International Women's Day, the ministry highlighted its role in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which stresses the importance of empowering women in the labor market.

It said it would continue to support the creation of jobs for all citizens through the adoption of automation, application of modern technologies and reduction of reliance on low-skilled labor.

 

Topics: Saudi industrial sectors Female workforce

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries
  • Announcement made during fifth UN conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to allocate loans worth $800 million to finance projects in thw world's least developed countries.

The announcement was made by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim during the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which is being hosted in Doha from March 5 to 9. 

“Despite the developmental and social progress made over the past 50 years, the fundamental challenges facing the least developed countries have become more complex and urgent, especially in light of their increasing vulnerability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Al-Ibrahim was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying.

“Through Vision 2030, the Kingdom has launched numerous initiatives to achieve economic prosperity, social well-being, and environmental protection in line with the UN sustainable development agenda while supporting the least developed countries through its efforts.”

He said that Saudi Arabia had provided $96 billion in humanitarian and development aid to 167 countries in the last three decades.

The minister said the Kingdom was committed to finding a comprehensive and sustainable strategy that enables the least developed countries to build their institutional capacities and develop effective governance.

He added that Saudi Arabia would spare no effort to work with international partners for the benefit of humanity, and looked forward to action towards the Doha Work Program, an agreement made this week that over the next eight years will seek to build resilience to future shocks, eradicate extreme poverty, strengthen labor markets and improve the world’s least developed countries.

Topics: 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum
Updated 08 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum
  • Professors and experts from around the world joined the discussion virtually during the panel
Updated 08 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Enabling people to act is key to the success of the global economy, a Harvard Business School assistant professor has told the Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum in Riyadh.

Andy Wu, assistant professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, told a panel on day one of the forum: “Success in the global economy, whether in terms of profit or of impact, is not about what you do, but rather about what you enable others to do.”

The panel discussed strategies to spur innovation in organizations and companies around the world.

Wu stressed the need to build innovative cultures and ecosystems that empower people to do their best work and provide them the freedom to be creative.

Professors and experts from around the world joined the discussion virtually during the panel.

Wu has spent the last 10 years teaching and advising technology companies at the forefront of innovation. These companies now lead the global economy and shape education, science and culture globally, he said.

The assistant professor noted three crucial aspects in enabling others to have a global impact: Standards, tools and forums.

“First, you need to take the lead and set standards for your industry. This is both about technology standards for how information is moved around, as well as cultural standards about how to do business,” he said.

Wu added: “Second, you need to build tools that let others do their job effectively. Third, you need to gather people together in forums much like this one.”

Aline Gatignon, assistant professor of management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, told the panel that cross-sector partnerships could tackle systemic social issues.

The value of cross-sector partnerships lies in their ability to bring together a range of actors, pooling complementary resources and generating innovative outcomes, Gatignon added.

“This is imperative if we’re going to solve problems or grand challenges like achieving the Sustainable Development Goals that are beyond what a single organization sector or industry can tackle alone,” she said.

Cross-sector partnerships should involve different types of expertise but come at the cost of higher expenses and time investment, Gatignon added. “These differences that are really necessary to generate innovate outcomes also create huge coordination costs,” she said.

Tina Ambos, professor of international management at the University of Geneva, told the panel: “There’s an overall agreement that the Sustainable Development Goals will not be achieved without the rapid pace of innovation through cross-sector efforts.”

Innovation can only effect change if it is adequately scaled, she added. “Hence, we looked deeper into the processes of how this innovation scales and found it deeply embedded in ecosystems, particularly when we look at those digital types of innovations,” she said.

Ambos stressed the need to create deeper systems of innovation in the global marketplace, warning that international organizations are unable to tackle the world’s most pressing issues alone.

Topics: FESCIOF 2023 global economy Harvard Business School Riyadh forum

Digital literacy key to development, education, science, Riyadh forum told

Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO and founder of The Metaverse Institute in the UK, speaks during a session at FESCIOF. (AN photo)
Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO and founder of The Metaverse Institute in the UK, speaks during a session at FESCIOF. (AN photo)
Updated 08 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Digital literacy key to development, education, science, Riyadh forum told

Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO and founder of The Metaverse Institute in the UK, speaks during a session at FESCIOF. (AN photo)
  • Expert praises Kingdom’s use of metaverse in presenting smart cities
  • “When you have this strong digital platform, everyone will participate,” Culture Ministry official says
Updated 08 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: An expert on the metaverse praised Saudi Arabia for its use of digital technology in presenting its smart city developments during a discussion at the Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum.

Speaking on Wednesday during a session on the future of communication and digital connectivity, Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO and founder of The Metaverse Institute in the UK, explained how the Kingdom was embracing the technology.

“In Saudi Arabia, we have many amazing smart city projects, where we use digital today in the metaverse environments to simulate the whole city,” she said.

“Even before the city is constructed, all citizens who are planning to move to a city, either here in Saudi Arabia or from other parts of the world, they can see how the city is going to look like, either as public transport or housing or health care or as fiction.”

She said that the metaverse brought together a range of new technologies to create an intuitive, immersive and interactive interface that was very user-friendly.

“We are seeing the hallmark of this icon system through things like artificial intelligence, 5G connections, cybersecurity and different user interfaces like VR, AR, XR,” Zhang said.

Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Heritage Commission at the Saudi Ministry of Culture, said: “When you have this strong digital platform, everyone will participate. These technological advancements help us manage our sciences.”

Lawrence Eta, vice president of digital analytics at the Royal Commission of AlUla, said the point of the conference was to discuss the future of education and sciences, and the need for digital literacy.

He said in AlUla the RCU was working closely with telecommunications providers to develop the infrastructure needed to be able to present the region and its culture to the outside world.

“AlUla is the size of Belgium, so the first thing we have to have is internet penetration.”

He added that digital connectivity allowed telecommunications to bring value to the world.

“For example, let us take a look at autonomous pods. It is less about the autonomous cars and more about the digital economy that’s being created, because now we have local people in AlUla that are actually powering those ports.”

Topics: FESCIOF 2023 digital literacy Education Science AlUla

