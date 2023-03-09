Sri Lanka tourism finds new ways to cater to visitors from Middle East

You are here

Galle Fort, in the Bay of Galle, on Sri Lanka’s southwest coast, Oct. 28, 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Riyadh’s envoy in Colombo says Sri Lanka is an ‘ideal destination’ for Saudi tourists
  • Upcoming luxury resort in hilly central Sri Lanka designed to cater to Middle Eastern travelers
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s tourism is trying to cater more to visitors from the Middle East countries, with special initiatives already underway, officials and industry players said on Thursday, as they seek to revive the crisis-hit country’s hospitality sector.

Tourism has traditionally been one of the key sources of Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves and in 2018 earned $4.4 billion, contributing 5.6 percent to the gross domestic product. But this dropped to just 0.8 percent in 2020, as the country received a major blow when the outbreak of COVID-19 halted global travel.

To rebound from the pandemic, Sri Lanka declared 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year” to prioritize the tourism industry in general, but as the country sank deeper into its worst economic crisis in history, it began to realign its strategies and identified the Middle East among its top potential markets, pinning hopes on Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and especially Saudi Arabia.

“The Arabian market is a key market segment in Sri Lanka tourism,” Madubhani Perera, marketing director at the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, told Arab News.

She said it was of paramount importance now to build up confidence among visitors from the region so that they would feel culturally comfortable in Sri Lanka and, as industry players are trying to tap into the market, all future promotion campaigns should focus on “safety and respect for their culture.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Colombo Khalid Hamoud Nasser Al-Dasan Al-Qahtani has also recognized Sri Lanka’s potential in appealing to Arab visitors, provided their comfort in traveling is taken care of.

“Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for tourists from the Kingdom…To make it more attractive, there must be an Arab-friendly environment,” he told Arab News.

One such initiative to boost the country’s popularity among travelers from the Gulf is now spearheaded by Sri Lankan hospitality veteran Fazal Mohammed, CEO of Al-Araf Hotels and Resorts, who has worked for 30 years in the Saudi hospitality sector, serving in managerial positions in brands such as Fairmont and Raffles in Makkah and Al-Faisaliah Hotel — one of the finest five-star hotels in Riyadh.

Mohammed’s most recent project is Horton Heights, a super luxury hotel located in the scenic hill city of Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka’s Central Province, which is expected to open its doors to guests this winter.

“The project is designed for high-end tourists and looks to cater to leisure travelers from the Middle East region,” Mohammed told Arab News, adding that it is designed to appeal to leisure travelers from the Middle East, with staff proficient in the Arabic language, high levels of privacy and fine dining experiences.

“Emphasis is also taken to allow the Middle Eastern traveler to enjoy his or her holiday in the island nation and ensure his daily lifestyle and habits are not disrupted,” he said. This means that “rooms and facilities will be made available to carry on daily prayers,” and halal food options will be available.

For Mohammed, Sri Lanka, with its culture and accessibility can easily be an attractive destination for Arab tourists, especially from the Gulf.

“Sri Lanka’s natural beauty, including its tropical beaches, lush forests and stunning mountains, is another major draw for Arab tourists,” he said.

“Many visitors are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a relaxing vacation in a beautiful setting. Further, the island nation is also becoming increasingly popular among adventure tourists.”

The island nation’s efforts in drawing more Arab visitors could not only help revive the industry but also make it contribute again to the economy, which needs a major boost.

“The potential for Arab visitors in Sri Lanka tourism is significant, with opportunities for increased revenue, job creation and sustainable growth in the industry,” Mohammed said.

“By catering to the specific needs and preferences of Arab tourists, Sri Lanka can establish itself as a top destination in the region and attract a growing number of visitors from this market.”

Geographic proximity and good weather are other key enablers in doing so. Sri Lanka is easily accessible from the Middle East due to its proximity, and there are many direct flights from the region.

“One of the key advantages that Sri Lanka has is that the country is geographically located to attract tourists throughout the year,” said M. Rizmi Reyal, travel operator and former president of the Sri Lankan chapter of the International Air Transport Association.

“Sri Lanka is the perfect venue to attract Middle Eastern tourists. We are anticipating Arab tourists to visit Sri Lanka this year, after a lapse of four years.”

Topics: Sri Lanka tourism Khalid Hamoud Nasser Al-Dasan Al-Qahtani

Arab News

  • Scheme will launch for Qatari visitors in October 2023
  • System aimed at strengthening border security
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors to the United Kingdom from the six Gulf countries and Jordan will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, with Qatari visitors eligible to apply in October 2023.

The service will launch in GCC countries and Jordan ahead of a worldwide expansion in 2024, the statement issued on Thursday by the UK government said.

The early application for an ETA will enable visitors to benefit from “smooth and efficient travel” the statement explained.

Adding: “The application process will be quick, light touch and entirely digital with most visitors applying via a mobile app and receiving a swift decision on their application.”

The cost of the ETA will be in line with similar international schemes, and individuals will be able to make multiple visits to the UK over a two-year period.

The statement went on to explain that the scheme would further strengthen the UK’s border, by ensuring what it described as “robust security checks” were conducted on every visitor before they travel.

As part of the application process, people will need to provide biometric details and answer a set of what the statement described as “suitability questions”, ensuring that dangerous individuals are prevented from entering the country.

“Strengthening our border remains one of the Government’s top priorities,” Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said.

“ETAs will enhance our border security by increasing our knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK and preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat,” he added.

“It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with those visiting from Gulf Cooperation Council states being among the first to benefit.”

After the initial launch for Qatar, visitors from the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan can apply for an ETA from February 2024.

The new scheme will replace the current Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) Scheme which requires visitors to the UK from GCC states to pay a higher cost for a single-use visit.

FCDO Minister of State for the Middle East, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said: “I am delighted that our partners in the Middle East will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new scheme.

“Making travel smoother and more efficient for nationals coming from the GCC and Jordan will boost business and tourism links between the UK and the region.”

By the end of 2024, ETAs will be a requirement worldwide for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, including those visiting from Europe.

Visitors from Europe, and other nations such as America and Australia do not currently need to make any form of application to visit to the UK, however this will be changing with the introduction of ETAs.

Topics: immigration border control GCC

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack
AFP

  • The killing makes Mohammad Dawood Muzammil one of the highest-ranking figures slain since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021
AFP

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, known for fighting against Daesh terrorists, was killed in a suicide attack at his office on Thursday, officials said.
The killing, a day after he met top government officials visiting from Kabul, makes Mohammad Dawood Muzammil one of the highest-ranking figures slain since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021.
Violence across Afghanistan has dramatically dropped since the Taliban seized control, but the security situation has again deteriorated with Daesh claiming several deadly attacks.
“Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning,” local police spokesman Asif Waziri said, adding that the blast happened on the second floor of his office, in the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif.
“It was a suicide attack. We don’t have information as to how the suicide bomber reached the office of the governor,” he said, adding that two people were also wounded.
The explosion happened moments after the governor arrived in his office, said Khairuddin, who was wounded in the incident and in a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif.
“There was a bang. I fell on the ground,” he said, adding that he witnessed a friend lose a hand in the blast.
Authorities deployed extra security at the governorate, who forbade journalists from taking photos, an AFP correspondent reported from near the site of the blast.
Muzammil was “martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam,” tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Muzammil was initially appointed governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar, where he led the fight against Daesh militants, before being moved to Balkh last year.
On Wednesday, he met two deputy prime ministers and other senior officials visiting Balkh to review a major irrigation project in northern Afghanistan, according to a government statement.
Daesh has emerged as the biggest security challenge to the Taliban government since last year, carrying out attacks against Afghan civilians as well as foreigners and foreign interests.
Several attacks have rocked Balkh, including in Mazar-i-Sharif last year, some claimed by Daesh.
In January, a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the foreign ministry in Kabul, in an attack claimed by Daesh.
The Taliban and Daesh share an austere Sunni Islamist ideology, but the latter are fighting to establish a global “caliphate” instead of the Taliban’s more inward-looking goal of ruling an independent Afghanistan.
At least five Chinese nationals were wounded in December when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with businesspeople in Kabul.
That raid was claimed by Daesh, as was an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul in December that Islamabad denounced as an “assassination attempt” against its ambassador.
Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September in another attack claimed by Daesh.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Daesh

New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter
Arab News

  • Rafi Hottak, who served with British Army, says many of his colleagues remain trapped in Afghanistan
  • UK government figures suggest over 71,000 Afghan asylum applications remain pending
Arab News

LONDON: Proposals by the UK government to toughen its stance on migrants will risk the lives of Afghans who worked with the British Army, a former interpreter has warned.

Rafi Hottak, 36, who was wounded in an explosion while helping British soldiers fighting the Taliban in Helmand province, told Metro newspaper that many of his former colleagues would suffer as a result of new laws that would make entering the UK by small boat across the English Channel illegal.

The proposals, laid out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, would see migrants choosing the cross-channel route lose any right to claim asylum in the UK, and make them liable for swift deportation.

Hottak, who came to the UK in 2011 after receiving threats from the Taliban, said many others like him remain in Afghanistan hiding from the group, which swept to power following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces in August 2021.

“We are losing precious lives every day and most of them are people who have served the NATO forces in Afghanistan,” Hottak said.

“If the existing schemes do not include them, they are forced to flee the country and claim asylum.

“Now, if asylum routes are closed, it means the UK government is taking their fundamental human right away and telling them, ‘I will not save your life even if you have served the NATO forces and I would rather you are killed by the terrorist Taliban’.”

The UK has welcomed over 21,000 Afghans via two schemes since the Taliban returned to power. However, at least 4,300 people with leave to travel to the UK remain stuck in Afghanistan.

According to Ministry of Defence figures, over 71,000 applications made by Afghans to claim asylum in Britain have not been processed.

Topics: UK

Malaysia’s former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges

Malaysia’s former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges
Reuters

  • Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021
  • He has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday arrested former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and will charge him with graft, the country’s anti-corruption agency said.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement Muhyiddin was arrested after he was questioned over an economic recovery project launched by his government.
Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.
The ex-premier and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election in November.
Anwar last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programs, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.
Muhyiddin has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Topics: Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east
Reuters

  • Smoke billows over Bakhmut, buildings burn
  • EU agrees to push ahead on joint arms buying to help Kyiv
Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine: Volleys of Russian missiles struck a series of Ukrainian regions early on Thursday, including the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second city of Kharkiv, knocking out power to several areas, regional officials said.
The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting power. Residential areas had also been hit, but no casualties were reported.
Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.
Late on Wednesday, Ukraine’s military said it had managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half.
As one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war ground on in the small city’s ruins, Ukrainian defenders — who last week appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat — remained defiant.
“The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook. “Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities.”
Ukrainian military and political leaders now speak of hanging on to positions and inflicting as many casualties as possible on the Russians to grind down their fighting capability.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late Wednesday video address that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was “our first priority.”

In a separate interview with CNN, he said: “We think that in the Donbas direction Russia has started its offensive. This is the offensive. This is what it looks like: a slow aggression, because they don’t have enough strength and forces.”
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said his fighters had captured the eastern part of Bakhmut. If true, Russian forces would control nearly half the city in a costly pursuit of their first big victory in several months.
“Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner,” Prigozhin said on the Telegram messaging app.
The river bisects Bakhmut, on the edge of Ukraine’s Donetsk province that is already largely under Russian occupation. The city center is on the west side of the river.
Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before. Reuters was not able to verify the situation on the ground.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that in addition to the Zabakhmutka district on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the Russians had captured Ilyinivka district on the north side.
“The situation is critical,” he said in a video commentary, adding that Russian forces had also made gains near Avdiivka to the south of Bakhmut as well as to the north around Svatovo.

Arms buying push
Russia was throwing more troops into the battle, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm.
“They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” Stoltenberg said.
This would not necessarily be a turning point in the war but showed “we should not underestimate Russia,” he said.
EU defense ministers agreed to speed up the supply of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine’s military, which is burning through shells faster than its allies can manufacture them.
Under the plan, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv, while another 1 billion euros would fund joint procurement of new shells.

Devastated cities
Russia has said it has annexed nearly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory and says taking Bakhmut would be a step toward seizing the whole of the industrial Donbas region on its border.
Western analysts say Bakhmut has little strategic value, although its capture would be a boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military after a series of setbacks in what they call their “special military operation.”
Kyiv says the losses suffered by Russia there could determine the course of the war, with Ukraine expected to launch a counteroffensive when the weather improves and it receives more Western military aid, including tanks.
The months of warfare in the east have been among the deadliest and most destructive since Russia invaded in February last year, adding Bakhmut’s name to a list of devastated cities that includes Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut, filming apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from residential areas.
Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy Ukrainian premier, said fewer than 4,000 civilians — including 38 children — out of a pre-war population of some 70,000 remain in Bakhmut.
US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate committee that Washington did not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major gains.
Russia casts its invasion of Ukraine as a response to threats to its security from its neighbor’s ties to the West. 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Odesa Bakhmut NATO EU Kharkiv

