Global construction firm Egis to acquire Saudi architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania
The deal will see 700 workers from Omrania joining Egis (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Global construction firm Egis to acquire Saudi architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International construction engineering firm Egis is set to acquire Saudi-based architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania, according to a statement.

Egis has played a vital role in several iconic projects dispersed around the Kingdom while working closely with key clients such as The Royal Commission of Riyadh City, NEOM, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Red Sea Global, among several others.

The move will see 700 workers from Omrania joining Egis, giving it a Middle East workforce of more than 3,000.

The acquisition cements both firms’ efforts in helping propel and achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“With the addition of Omrania, Egis will create a true leadership position in high-end design and architecture services in Saudi Arabia,” Group CEO of Egis Laurent Germain said.

“Together with Omrania’s team, we have a shared vision to design sustainable and contextual environments that enrich the quality of everyday life,” he added.

Omrania has experience working with government entities, cultural institutions, and private sector organizations, and the deal is an opportunity to leverage both companies’ joint footprint and client base in an attempt to reach substantial scale in the Kingdom.

“Egis and Omrania have been working together since 2013 and this step will surely bring together the best that both offer to our clients and ourselves,” said Basem Al-Shihabi, founder and managing partner of Omrania.

Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of $27.68bn; revenue up 31%
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of $27.68bn; revenue up 31%
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a 31 percent rise in government revenues to reach SR1.26 trillion ($335.6 billion) in 2022, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The Kingdom posted a budget surplus of SR103.9 billion, up from prior estimates of SR102 billion.

Oil revenue reached SR857.3 billion, while non-oil revenue was recorded at SR410.9 billion in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, actual revenue reached SR317.9 billion, while expenditures stood at SR363.7 billion. The Kingdom posted a deficit of SR45.7 billion in the three-month period.

South Korea president joins Aramco CEO for $7bn petrochemical plant’s groundbreaking ceremony
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

South Korea president joins Aramco CEO for $7bn petrochemical plant’s groundbreaking ceremony
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Building work on Saudi Aramco’s new $7 billion Shaheen petrochemical project in Ulsa, South Korea has officially begun after a groundbreaking ceremony involving the energy giant’s CEO.

Amin Nasser attended the inauguration event alongside South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol and senior officials from both countries.

The Shaheen project, announced in November 2022, is being built by South Korean refiner S-OIL Corp., of which Aramco owns a more than 63 percent stake.

“We are deeply honored by the presence of His Excellency President Yoon at this historic groundbreaking ceremony,” said Nasser – also the Aramco President.

“Shaheen is among Aramco’s biggest international downstream investments, representing a significant and sizeable step forward in our liquids-to-chemicals expansion and another major milestone in further strengthening our presence in Korea,” he continued. 

Shaheen is Saudi Aramco’s largest investment in South Korea and is expected to be among the biggest integrated steam crackers – a petrochemical process – in the world. 

It is also the first large-scale commercial use of Aramco's thermal crude-to-chemicals technology, which was developed in partnership with Lummus Technology, a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals. 

The construction of the new plant will be completed by 2026 and will have a production capacity of up to 3.2 million tons per year, in addition to a facility for producing high-value polymers. 

Aramco has established a solid relationship with South Korea, and has recently agreed to a $6 billion framework deal with the country’s export-import bank.

According to the deal, Eximbank can lend Saudi Aramco up to $6 billion, which can be used to fund South Korean enterprises involved in projects with the global energy firm, whereas the bank indicated that $1 billion is set aside for hydrogen and renewable energy projects. 

Moreover, Aramco also inked a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Hoban Group last month to collaborate in building and manufacturing.

TASI ends the week on a positive note, gaining 53 points 
Updated 41 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

TASI ends the week on a positive note, gaining 53 points 
Updated 41 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index picked up 52.97 points — or 0.51 percent — to close at 10,463.18 on Thursday, as all large-cap indices except the materials sector had their heads above water. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched up 0.34 percent to 1,423.28, the parallel market Nomu closed slightly higher at 19,004.67. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.94 billion ($1.05 billion) as 140 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 63 retreated. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the day’s best performer as its share price surged 9.95 percent to SR30.40. The stock rose 60 percent in the last six sessions. Tadawul, however, put a disclaimer that the company had accumulated losses reaching 50 percent or more of its capital. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. also rose 5.52 percent to SR61.20. On Wednesday, the company’s shareholders disapproved of increasing capital through an SR250 million rights issue recommended by the board in October 2022. 

National Co. for Learning and Education was the worst performer of the day as its share price plunged 3.92 percent to SR103. 

On the announcements front, The National Co. for Glass Industries, also known as Zoujaj, reported a net profit of SR104.3 million in 2022 compared to SR51.1 million in 2021. 

Revenues increased 29.23 percent to SR112.3 million in 2022 from SR86.9 million in 2021. 

Earnings per share increased to SR3.17 in 2022 from SR1.55 in 2021. 

In a statement to the stock exchange, the company said that the profit growth was spurred by an increase in its profit share from the joint ventures operating in the float glass sector, backed by their better financial performance.  

However, the fourth-quarter 2022 net profit fell 5 percent to SR11.64 million from SR12.22 million during the same period last year. The company’s share price fell 1.06 percent to SR32.80. 

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, reported a 47 percent increase in net profit to SR391.3 million in 2022 from SR266.6 million in the year-ago period. 

The profit rise was attributed to higher net underwriting income and investment profits. However, this was offset by an increase in other operating expenses and policyholders’ share of insurance operations surplus.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the insurer swung to a net profit of SR68.9 million against a net loss of SR0.61 million in the prior-year period. Its share price slightly increased to SR95.60. 

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net loss before zakat of SR32.64 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2033, against a net profit of SR15.77 million in the year-ago period. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, losses were mainly due to the decrease in net underwriting surplus by SR38.57 million, led by a 260.7 percent increase in net incurred claims. 

However, net written premiums rose 27 percent to SR322.35 million in 2022 from SR253.71 million in 2021. 

The fourth-quarter net profit dropped 46 percent to SR7.5 million from SR13.9 million during the same period last year. The insurer’s share price fell 1.03 percent to SR17.22. 

Al Kathiri Holding Co. set the coupon yield of the first series of its Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk at 8.50 percent, payable semi-annually.  

The coupon rate was determined in line with the average of the best bid and offered on the Saudi Exchange by the close of trading on March 8 for the Saudi riyal-denominated government sukuk. Its share price slumped 3.4 percent to SR49.65. 

Meanwhile, SNB Capital informed the exchange that its client AlAhli REIT Fund 1 announced the distribution of cash dividends to unitholders at SR0.3 per unit or 3 percent of the initial price per unit for the second half of 2022. 

Saudi, British ministries bring together innovators to discuss energy challenges, cleantech opportunities
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

Saudi, British ministries bring together innovators to discuss energy challenges, cleantech opportunities
  • CleanTech Venture Day offered platform to discuss latest advancements, collaborations in carbon reduction, clean energy development and more
  • Saudi ambassador: UK perfect partner to capitalize on Green Industrial Revolution
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Saudi and British delegations, including the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, exhibited on Wednesday the latest potential and breadth of opportunities in the clean technology industry between the two countries to address energy and environmental challenges.

During CleanTech Venture Day, hosted by the Saudi British Joint Business Council in London, over 200 British and Saudi innovators came together to discuss the latest advancements and active projects in key sectors including carbon reduction, clean energy development, battery technologies, waste management and water preservation.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a substantial public and private Saudi delegation to London along with leading UK and Saudi investors and innovation hubs,” said Chris Innes-Hopkins, SBJBC UK executive director.

“Cleantech innovation is essential in helping us to address urgent climate and environmental challenges and reduce carbon emission on the journey to net zero.”

SBJBC is a private sector-led association with the goal of improving bilateral business relations and facilitating trade and investment through its broad networks and frequent events across a range of industries.

Since its establishment in 1990, the organization has “opened doors and created opportunities” and worked closely with governments in the UK and in Saudi Arabia to break down barriers, enabling knowledge transfer and boosting investment flows between the countries.

Speaking to Arab News, Jennie Gubbins, co-chair on the British side, said the perception of KSA as an oil-centered market is shifting, and businesses are seeking entry to the Saudi sector’s rapid development.

“People are looking at Saudi as an important market,” said Gubbins.

“A lot of it is about explaining what is going on because, unless you go to Saudi Arabia often, you do not understand the scale of change and the pace of change,” she added.

During the event, Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al-Saud also remarked on the Kingdom’s commitment to look beyond oil, affirming that KSA is dedicated to becoming a global leader in the clean technology sector and aims to generate half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 through its Vision 2030 policy.

Prince Khalid emphasized how by combining their expertise and resources, the two countries can strengthen their positions as leading hubs of technology and innovation.

“When it comes to where we need to take things, Britain is famous for creating, launching and capitalizing on the first Industrial Revolution,” he explained.

“That is incredibly important for us in this discussion because what we are doing today is the new Green Industrial Revolution. And who better as a partner for us than who started the first one?”

Speaking to Arab News, British Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade Dominic Johnson said even though the clean energy sector is “the new frontier” and represents an opportunity to capitalize on that, the two countries should continue nurturing their “natural partnership” in other sectors.

“We (already) collaborate in other areas such as gaming, financial, legal and other accounting types of services and we want to do even more,” commented Johnson.

“I think we can do it. It is a true partnership between two countries.”

The event is supported by a range of private and public organizations across both the UK and Saudi Arabia and is followed by a visit to Newcastle and Teesside on Thursday and Friday to allow the Saudi delegation to meet with organizations in northeast England and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

PIF-owned ROSHN signs land deal with Al-Habib Real Estate to develop 1,500 houses   
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned ROSHN signs land deal with Al-Habib Real Estate to develop 1,500 houses   
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Real Estate has signed an agreement with Al Habib Real Estate Co. to develop more than 1,500 housing units within the second phase of the SEDRA district located in Riyadh. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the Kingdom’s leading real estate developer sold Al Habib Real Estate Co. a conditional land of more than 96,000 sq. m, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“As part of our commitment to provide the best products and services to our customers in the ROSHN communities, we are confident that Al Habib Real Estate Company will represent our vision of creating integrated and humanized communities that enhance the quality of life for residents,” the firm's CEO, David Grover, said. 

In December, the national developer signed a land purchase agreement with real estate firm Ajdan to develop over 270 family villas in its flagship community SEDRA.   

Encompassing an area of 80,700 sq. m, the new villas will be integrated into SEDRA’s development of walkable residential neighborhoods in Riyadh.   

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities.   

ROSHN said it aims to further partnerships with real estate developers in the Kingdom in a bid to boost the sector by providing investment opportunities and creating new jobs.   

By partnering with leaders in the real estate arena, like Ajdan, Grover had said they want to ensure that the residents of their communities have access to the best products and services that the industry has to offer. “Like us, Ajdan is introducing new living experiences to the Saudi housing market,” he added. 

