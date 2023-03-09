You are here

  • Home
  • British royals praise Muslim community efforts to raise funds for earthquake victims

British royals praise Muslim community efforts to raise funds for earthquake victims

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP)
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64x29

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

British royals praise Muslim community efforts to raise funds for earthquake victims

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London.
  • Prince, princess of Wales visit London’s Hayes Muslim Centre after it breaks fundraising record
  • UK Disasters Emergency Committee announces £121m raised for Syria, Turkiye so far
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales, praised the “strength” of a Muslim community in London after it raised record funds to aid victims of the earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria last month. 

The royals, with the princess wearing a headscarf, visited the Hayes Muslim Centre to thank volunteers on the same day that the UK Disasters Emergency Committee announced that the nationwide appeal to raise funds for people affected by the disaster had reached £121 million ($144.37 million).

Zia Rehman, the center’s chief fundraiser, told The Times: “For this, we broke the record. Within two hours we were able to raise £18,000. Normally it is anything between £10,000 and £12,000.

“But this time the community came forward amazingly. Altogether we have raised £30,000 for Turkey and Syria.

“They appreciated our work, and William said he would like to recruit us for (future) fundraising.”




Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP)

Rehman told the royals: “We have a mixed community. When we fundraise, it is not only for the Muslims. When we have a cause, the community will just come forward.”

The princess replied: “It shows the strength of the community when you are coming together and supporting each other.”

Malen Alhousseiny, a response manager with Age International, told the royals that people in the area hit by the earthquakes “have lost their lives, their homes, their loved ones, their pension as well.”

William said: “I bet it’s quite a large area, as well as all the other barriers you have to compete with. Two countries on the border, it’s not easy.”




Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP)

Salah Aboulgasem, an aid worker with Islamic Relief who traveled to the area after the disaster, told the pair a story about a 9-year-old girl who was rescued from a collapsed building in Syria, but who “died in the ambulance” because the roads in the area were so badly disrupted.

Rescue workers, he added, regularly dug through the rubble and “were hearing voices underneath and hammering the concrete. You’re working, and you know you are not going to achieve anything, but you continue to do so.”

The royals also met two schoolgirls — Dila Haya, 14, and Lina Alkutubi, 15 — who between them made 700 symbolic paper cranes as part of their school’s fundraiser for the earthquake victims, which reached £10,000.

Topics: UK Muslims Prince William of Wales Princess Catherine of Wales

Related

Britain's King Charles III is greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Trafalgar Square, central London, on February 14. (AFP)
Middle-East
Britain’s King Charles meets Turkiye-Syria earthquake volunteers
Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List
World
Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List

EU tells members to cut gas use further

Updated 7 sec ago

EU tells members to cut gas use further

EU tells members to cut gas use further
Updated 7 sec ago
BRUSSELS: The European Commission will tell EU member states to continue to reduce their gas consumption next winter after meeting a previous energy-saving target, a senior EU official said on Thursday.
Faced with sky-high energy bills after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the 27-member bloc agreed in July to cut gas usage between August 2022 and March 2023 by 15 percent compared to the average of the previous five years.
The drop in usage actually exceeded the “voluntary” target because of warmer-than-expected weather and high costs that pushed consumers to use less energy.
EU statistics agency Eurostat said gas consumption in the EU fell by 19.3 percent between August and January, compared to the same period between 2017 and 2022, but now Brussels wants to do more.
“We should be under no illusion that things are getting easy,” the EU’s energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, told the European Parliament.
Member states should again reduce demand by 15 percent, she said.
Any proposal must be approved by 27 member states.
“This has worked well and it’s the best guarantee to achieve an adequate level of storage by November,” Simson added.
She also called on some member states to stop buying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), even if it is not subject to sanctions.
“I think that we can and should get rid of Russian gas completely as soon as possible,” she said, urging companies and countries not to renew expired Russian contracts.

Bangladesh gears up to establish joint business council with Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh gears up to establish joint business council with Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 min 32 sec ago

Bangladesh gears up to establish joint business council with Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh gears up to establish joint business council with Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi commerce minister invited as guest of honor to Bangladesh Business Summit on March 11-13
  • Bangladesh expects to sign several agreements, including with Red Sea Gateway Terminal
Updated 19 min 32 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is set to welcome a high-level Saudi delegation to the Bangladesh Business Summit over the weekend amid plans to establish a joint business council, the country’s apex commerce body told Arab News on Thursday.
The Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 is an international trade and investment promotion event hosted by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the conference, which will take place in Dhaka on March 11-13, and will include 200 delegates from all over the world. Seven foreign ministers will attend, with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi invited as one of the event’s key guests.
“Saudi Arabia is very interested in investing in Bangladesh, especially in the energy and infrastructure sector. The Saudi commerce minister will be attending the summit along with 23 government officials,” FBCCI President Mohammed Jashim Uddin told Arab News on the sidelines of a press conference announcing the event.
“With this Saudi delegation, more than 35 Saudi businessmen from different sectors will join in the summit.”
Uddin said that several memoranda are expected to be signed during the summit with the Saudi side, including the formation of a bilateral business council, and cooperation between the operator of the Kingdom’s new flagship container terminal in Jeddah and Chattogram Port, the main seaport of Bangladesh.
“They are very interested in investing in Bangladesh. A few MoUs will be signed with them. The formation of the Bangladesh-Saudi Business Council will be announced here during the summit in the presence of the Saudi minister. Apart from plenary sessions and parallel sessions, there will be a separate session with the Saudi business delegation as a part of the side event,” Uddin said.
“Red Sea Gateway Terminal will sign an MoU with our Chattogram Port authorities for building infrastructure over there. They are also interested in investing in the (Bangladeshi) solar energy sector.”
Bangladesh is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and is expected to be the 25th largest by 2035. In the past decade, the country’s economy has grown from $50 billion to $470 billion.
Having laid out its grand vision to become an upper-middle-income country in the next 10 years and a developed country by 2041, the South Asian nation is now seeking to expand its formal sector by enhancing trade and investment.
“We have around 70 percent of the population in working age. We want to make this population our human capital. For this, we need investment and industrialization. To build a smart Bangladesh, we need local investment as well as foreign investment,” Uddin said.
“According to the HSBC bank, Bangladesh will be the ninth-largest consumer market soon. This market of 170 million people is very lucrative to foreign investors also.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sheikh Hasina Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi Bangladesh Business Summit 2023

Related

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Special Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf
World
Bangladesh sees sharp growth in clothing exports to Saudi Arabia and Gulf

Sri Lanka tourism finds new ways to cater to visitors from Middle East

Sri Lanka tourism finds new ways to cater to visitors from Middle East
Updated 09 March 2023

Sri Lanka tourism finds new ways to cater to visitors from Middle East

Sri Lanka tourism finds new ways to cater to visitors from Middle East
  • Riyadh’s envoy in Colombo says Sri Lanka is an ‘ideal destination’ for Saudi tourists
  • Upcoming luxury resort in hilly central Sri Lanka designed to cater to Middle Eastern travelers
Updated 09 March 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s tourism is trying to cater more to visitors from the Middle East countries, with special initiatives already underway, officials and industry players said on Thursday, as they seek to revive the crisis-hit country’s hospitality sector.

Tourism has traditionally been one of the key sources of Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves and in 2018 earned $4.4 billion, contributing 5.6 percent to the gross domestic product. But this dropped to just 0.8 percent in 2020, as the country received a major blow when the outbreak of COVID-19 halted global travel.

To rebound from the pandemic, Sri Lanka declared 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year” to prioritize the tourism industry in general, but as the country sank deeper into its worst economic crisis in history, it began to realign its strategies and identified the Middle East among its top potential markets, pinning hopes on Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and especially Saudi Arabia.

“The Arabian market is a key market segment in Sri Lanka tourism,” Madubhani Perera, marketing director at the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, told Arab News.

She said it was of paramount importance now to build up confidence among visitors from the region so that they would feel culturally comfortable in Sri Lanka and, as industry players are trying to tap into the market, all future promotion campaigns should focus on “safety and respect for their culture.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Colombo Khalid Hamoud Nasser Al-Dasan Al-Qahtani has also recognized Sri Lanka’s potential in appealing to Arab visitors, provided their comfort in traveling is taken care of.

“Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for tourists from the Kingdom…To make it more attractive, there must be an Arab-friendly environment,” he told Arab News.

One such initiative to boost the country’s popularity among travelers from the Gulf is now spearheaded by Sri Lankan hospitality veteran Fazal Mohammed, CEO of Al-Araf Hotels and Resorts, who has worked for 30 years in the Saudi hospitality sector, serving in managerial positions in brands such as Fairmont and Raffles in Makkah and Al-Faisaliah Hotel — one of the finest five-star hotels in Riyadh.

Mohammed’s most recent project is Horton Heights, a super luxury hotel located in the scenic hill city of Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka’s Central Province, which is expected to open its doors to guests this winter.

“The project is designed for high-end tourists and looks to cater to leisure travelers from the Middle East region,” Mohammed told Arab News, adding that it is designed to appeal to leisure travelers from the Middle East, with staff proficient in the Arabic language, high levels of privacy and fine dining experiences.

“Emphasis is also taken to allow the Middle Eastern traveler to enjoy his or her holiday in the island nation and ensure his daily lifestyle and habits are not disrupted,” he said. This means that “rooms and facilities will be made available to carry on daily prayers,” and halal food options will be available.

For Mohammed, Sri Lanka, with its culture and accessibility can easily be an attractive destination for Arab tourists, especially from the Gulf.

“Sri Lanka’s natural beauty, including its tropical beaches, lush forests and stunning mountains, is another major draw for Arab tourists,” he said.

“Many visitors are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a relaxing vacation in a beautiful setting. Further, the island nation is also becoming increasingly popular among adventure tourists.”

The island nation’s efforts in drawing more Arab visitors could not only help revive the industry but also make it contribute again to the economy, which needs a major boost.

“The potential for Arab visitors in Sri Lanka tourism is significant, with opportunities for increased revenue, job creation and sustainable growth in the industry,” Mohammed said.

“By catering to the specific needs and preferences of Arab tourists, Sri Lanka can establish itself as a top destination in the region and attract a growing number of visitors from this market.”

Geographic proximity and good weather are other key enablers in doing so. Sri Lanka is easily accessible from the Middle East due to its proximity, and there are many direct flights from the region.

“One of the key advantages that Sri Lanka has is that the country is geographically located to attract tourists throughout the year,” said M. Rizmi Reyal, travel operator and former president of the Sri Lankan chapter of the International Air Transport Association.

“Sri Lanka is the perfect venue to attract Middle Eastern tourists. We are anticipating Arab tourists to visit Sri Lanka this year, after a lapse of four years.”

Topics: Sri Lanka tourism Khalid Hamoud Nasser Al-Dasan Al-Qahtani

Related

Sri Lanka hopes for stronger relations with Saudi Arabia
World
Sri Lanka hopes for stronger relations with Saudi Arabia
Sri Lankan Minister Ali Sabry met with several Saudi officials and ministers during his recent visit to the Kingdom. (AN photo b
Saudi Arabia
Sri Lankan foreign minister’s trip to Saudi Arabia yields ‘positive vibes’

GCC countries to be first to benefit from new electronic UK border scheme

GCC countries to be first to benefit from new electronic UK border scheme
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

GCC countries to be first to benefit from new electronic UK border scheme

GCC countries to be first to benefit from new electronic UK border scheme
  • Scheme will launch for Qatari visitors in October 2023
  • System aimed at strengthening border security
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors to the United Kingdom from the six Gulf countries and Jordan will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, with Qatari visitors eligible to apply in October 2023.

The service will launch in GCC countries and Jordan ahead of a worldwide expansion in 2024, the statement issued on Thursday by the UK government said.

The early application for an ETA will enable visitors to benefit from “smooth and efficient travel” the statement explained.

Adding: “The application process will be quick, light touch and entirely digital with most visitors applying via a mobile app and receiving a swift decision on their application.”

The cost of the ETA will be in line with similar international schemes, and individuals will be able to make multiple visits to the UK over a two-year period.

The statement went on to explain that the scheme would further strengthen the UK’s border, by ensuring what it described as “robust security checks” were conducted on every visitor before they travel.

As part of the application process, people will need to provide biometric details and answer a set of what the statement described as “suitability questions”, ensuring that dangerous individuals are prevented from entering the country.

“Strengthening our border remains one of the Government’s top priorities,” Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said.

“ETAs will enhance our border security by increasing our knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK and preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat,” he added.

“It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with those visiting from Gulf Cooperation Council states being among the first to benefit.”

After the initial launch for Qatar, visitors from the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan can apply for an ETA from February 2024.

The new scheme will replace the current Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) Scheme which requires visitors to the UK from GCC states to pay a higher cost for a single-use visit.

FCDO Minister of State for the Middle East, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said: “I am delighted that our partners in the Middle East will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new scheme.

“Making travel smoother and more efficient for nationals coming from the GCC and Jordan will boost business and tourism links between the UK and the region.”

By the end of 2024, ETAs will be a requirement worldwide for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, including those visiting from Europe.

Visitors from Europe, and other nations such as America and Australia do not currently need to make any form of application to visit to the UK, however this will be changing with the introduction of ETAs.

Topics: immigration border control GCC

Related

Greece toughens border security to head off earthquake refugees
World
Greece toughens border security to head off earthquake refugees
New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter
World
New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack
  • The killing makes Mohammad Dawood Muzammil one of the highest-ranking figures slain since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, known for fighting against Daesh terrorists, was killed in a suicide attack at his office on Thursday, officials said.
The killing, a day after he met top government officials visiting from Kabul, makes Mohammad Dawood Muzammil one of the highest-ranking figures slain since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021.
Violence across Afghanistan has dramatically dropped since the Taliban seized control, but the security situation has again deteriorated with Daesh claiming several deadly attacks.
“Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning,” local police spokesman Asif Waziri said, adding that the blast happened on the second floor of his office, in the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif.
“It was a suicide attack. We don’t have information as to how the suicide bomber reached the office of the governor,” he said, adding that two people were also wounded.
The explosion happened moments after the governor arrived in his office, said Khairuddin, who was wounded in the incident and in a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif.
“There was a bang. I fell on the ground,” he said, adding that he witnessed a friend lose a hand in the blast.
Authorities deployed extra security at the governorate, who forbade journalists from taking photos, an AFP correspondent reported from near the site of the blast.
Muzammil was “martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam,” tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Muzammil was initially appointed governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar, where he led the fight against Daesh militants, before being moved to Balkh last year.
On Wednesday, he met two deputy prime ministers and other senior officials visiting Balkh to review a major irrigation project in northern Afghanistan, according to a government statement.
Daesh has emerged as the biggest security challenge to the Taliban government since last year, carrying out attacks against Afghan civilians as well as foreigners and foreign interests.
Several attacks have rocked Balkh, including in Mazar-i-Sharif last year, some claimed by Daesh.
In January, a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the foreign ministry in Kabul, in an attack claimed by Daesh.
The Taliban and Daesh share an austere Sunni Islamist ideology, but the latter are fighting to establish a global “caliphate” instead of the Taliban’s more inward-looking goal of ruling an independent Afghanistan.
At least five Chinese nationals were wounded in December when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with businesspeople in Kabul.
That raid was claimed by Daesh, as was an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul in December that Islamabad denounced as an “assassination attempt” against its ambassador.
Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September in another attack claimed by Daesh.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Daesh

Related

Islamic world officials denounce Taliban actions, media stereotypes of Muslim women
World
Islamic world officials denounce Taliban actions, media stereotypes of Muslim women

Latest updates

British royals praise Muslim community efforts to raise funds for earthquake victims
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London.
Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option
Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option
Pentagon chief exhorts Netanyahu to reduce anti-Palestinian violenc
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant (R) and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin deliver a statement to the press. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia eliminated from AFC U-20 Asian Cup after losing to Japan
Saudi Arabia eliminated from AFC U-20 Asian Cup after losing to Japan
Argentina schoolteacher silences students using Messi’s name
Argentina schoolteacher silences students using Messi’s name

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.