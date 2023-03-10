You are here

Riyadh Expo 2030 to bring the world to Saudi capital

Members of the Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission met Saudi ministers to discuss the Kingdom’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair. (SPA)
Members of the Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission met Saudi ministers to discuss the Kingdom’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair. (SPA)
Members of the Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission met Saudi ministers to discuss the Kingdom’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair. (SPA)
  • The BIE Enquiry Mission delegation met Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of tourism, who reiterated Riyadh Expo’s expected footprint of 40 million site visits, part of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to attract 100 million tourists by 2030
  • The delegation held discussions with Dr. Majid Alkassabi, minister of commerce, over improvements to the business environment, and with Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, on the Kingdom’s diversification strategy
RIYADH: Members of the Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission on Friday met Majid Alkassabi, minister of commerce, to discuss Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair.

The Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission also met Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of tourism, who laid out the government’s blueprint for what he called “the most impactful site and visitor footprint” for Riyadh Expo 2030.

The minister declared: “We are on track toward developing a sustainable tourism sector and realizing promising projects that will make the Kingdom and Riyadh, in particular, one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. Our plans will contribute to achieving our vision to welcome 100 million tourists by 2030.

He affirmed the Kingdom’s determination and the readiness of the capital to accommodate the largest number of visitors to the Riyadh Expo 2030.

Since the Kingdom first opened its doors to international visitors, it has seen fundamental changes in its hospitality industry, making it attractive to the global leisure traveler.

The delegation continued its visit to the headquarters of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, where they were briefed on its development plans by CEO Jerry Inzerillo. The delegation then took a tour of the Turaif and Bujairi districts.

The day ended for Enquiry Mission members at a dinner with Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, who highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and increase the share and GDP contribution of the non-oil sector.

“Riyadh has a great role to play in the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy, as a growing regional hub for larger multinational companies of different strategic sectors,” Al-Ibrahim said.

Boosting tourism is a key part of the economic diversification strategy. Since Saudi Arabia opened its doors to the world with the launch of a tourism visa, visitors from around the world have come to explore the country’s ancient history, striking landscapes and hospitality. Last year, Saudi Arabia welcomed 67 million visitors.

The proposed date to host the World Expo in Riyadh in 2030 is from Oct. 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031, given the good weather in the capital during this period.

Topics: Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia

  • Ministers discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim met with senior Qatari officials in Doha.
Al-Ibrahim discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in several fields and addressed issues of common interest with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, the minister of commerce and industry, and Ali Al-Khawari, the minister of finance.
The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries that was hosted by Doha, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Al-Ibrahim, who headed the Saudi delegation to the conference, also met with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani earlier this week.

Topics: Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim Qatar Saudi Arabia 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries

Muslim World League chief meets with Archbishop of Canterbury

Muslim World League chief meets with Archbishop of Canterbury
RIYADH: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, met with Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, at his invitation at Lambeth Palace, London.

Saudi Arabia believes that religious harmony is the basis for coexistence, as it aims to combat hate speech in all its forms.

Following the meeting, Al-Issa tweeted: “Our views aligned on common issues. Especially, the need for religious leaders to cooperate on countering extremism and misuse of religion in politics and to promote shared values.”

The archbishop of Canterbury is the principal leader of the Church of England and the ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion. 

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Partnership with business 'key' to reaching sustainable economic future, forum told

Partnership with business ‘key’ to reaching sustainable economic future, forum told

  • Princess Lamia added that focusing on who to target, what the goal is and whether awareness was being created were important
RIYADH: Partnership is key to get business on side with the UN’s sustainable development goals and boost social responsibility, panelists at a forum in Riyadh have said.

Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al-Saud, Secretary General at Alwaleed Philanthropies, said at the Future of Education, Science and Culture forum that her organization had helped more than a billion people in 190 countries, a feat it could not have achieved without working with others.

“Our line of work needs partnership, it is a key to success,” she said. “Partnership is our model, we reached 1.2 billion beneficiaries around the world, we cannot do this alone.”

She said partners, especially international entities, help in reaching the UN’s 2030 SDGs, as the basis of each can “differ from nation to nation and from community to community.”

Princess Lamia added that focusing on who to target, what the goal is and whether awareness was being created were important. “[Alwaleed Philanthropies] achieved 100 percent of the 17 SDGs,” she said. “I believe you need to understand how international entities work, and you need to be very specific.”

The UN's SDGs are a set of  global goals aimed at addressing the world's most pressing challenges and achieving a sustainable future. The SDGs cover a wide range of issues, from ending poverty and hunger, to promoting gender equality, ensuring access to quality education, and combating climate change.

She said designated teams should be able to “talk the same language. Dealing with a local entity is completely different from other international entities.”

Khalid Alzamil, Vice-President of Public Affairs at Aramco, said that businesses were willing to help to improve the sustainability of modern living. 

“Corporations want to be good global citizens. They want to do good in their communities in order to succeed,” he said.

He said that there needed to be rules of engagement in collaborations. “This will help align on who does what, and from there you need sustainability of the partnership,” he said.

Alzamil added that Aramco has internal training centers that have helped the firm hit a couple of SDGs, as well as helping people access “higher education, get jobs and enable the economy.”

Carl Manlan, a Vice-President at Visa dealing with sustainability, said that partnership was “at our core.” 

Rather than just looking at it from a public and private sectors’ perspective, he said, corporations should see how relationships can also enable commerce. 

He said that demands from younger generations that corporations help their communities was changing how companies operate in terms of achieving the 17 SDGs.

The discussion, titled “Aligning Private Sector Activities and Investments with the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,” was moderated by Rawan Radwan, a journalist at Arab News.

Topics: FESCIOF 2023 FESCIOF Saudi Arabia business

Permits for Umrah visits during Ramadan available through Nusuk app

Pilgrims are only permitted to perform Umrah once during Ramadan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Pilgrims are only permitted to perform Umrah once during Ramadan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Permits for Umrah visits during Ramadan available through Nusuk app

  • Ministry urged all who wish to perform Umrah during Ramadan to ensure they obtain the required permits and stick to the specified date
RIYADH: Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia and pilgrims from many other countries can now obtain permits to perform Umrah during Ramadan through the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Nusuk app.

The ministry said the platform helps domestic and international pilgrims to find available Umrah dates during the holy month, based on the capacity of the Grand Mosque, choose the most suitable for their needs and obtain the necessary permits. The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

To be eligible for a permit, pilgrims arriving from other countries must be in possession of a valid visa, the ministry said. It added that citizens and residents of the Kingdom can also obtain permits through the Tawakkalna app, provided that they do not have COVID-19 and have not been in contact with any infected persons.

The ministry urged all who wish to perform Umrah during Ramadan to ensure they obtain the required permits and stick to the specified date, to help avoid overcrowding. Pilgrims are only permitted to perform the ritual once during Ramadan.

The rules are designed to help ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims and allow as many Muslims as possible to perform Umrah, officials added.

Ramadan is expected to begin on or around March 23.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Nusuk Umrah Saudi Arabia

#FESCIOF2023: Culture, education 'can inspire profound change and transform lives'

Ke Leng: Seeing education through a cultural lens carries great potential. (AN Photo)
Ke Leng: Seeing education through a cultural lens carries great potential. (AN Photo)
#FESCIOF2023: Culture, education ‘can inspire profound change and transform lives’

  • Lydia Ruprecht and Ke Leng shed light on the nexus between culture and education and UNSECO’s role in reinforcing the relationship
RIYADH: Promoting education and culture is key to confronting the world’s challenges and inspiring change, a panel at the Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organizations Forum in Riyadh was told.

Lydia Ruprecht, global citizenship education team leader and program specialist at UNESCO, along with other experts, spoke on the panel titled: “Culture and Education Together for Sustainable Development.”

She said: “Education can certainly play a big role in equipping people with the knowledge and skills to transform lives, economies and societies. Thus, achieving sustainable development goals.”

However, education is not the only engine for transformation, she added.

“Culture also plays a major role in shifting mindsets and societies. Culture underpins and drives the state’s development, and is a renewable resource that it can inspire profound change in all domains,” she said.

Ruprecht and Ke Leng, program coordinator of cultural policies and development at UNESCO’s culture sector, shed light on the nexus between culture and education and UNESCO’s role in reinforcing the relationship.

Bringing culture and education together creates a dynamic mix that can accelerate change, they said.

“For example, a cultural approach to education can improve the quality of learning by enhancing its relevancy to local needs and context.”

Education allows the development of new talents and building of an innovative and adaptive workforce for creative industries, the pair said.

Ruprecht said: “Culture, arts and creativity are the core competencies needed today for the evolving job market and are important assets for sustainable development and growth, and fostering creativity.”

Even at the smallest individual scale, interdisciplinary competencies improve employability at large in the long term as the world experiences rapid technological change, the UNESCO officials said.

At the request of UNESCO members in 2021, the organization developed an intersectoral program on learning for diversity, strengthening the synergies between culture and education to nurture inclusive, sustainable and resilient societies.

Leng said: “This is the first-ever attempt of the organization to strengthen the ties between the entire culture and education sectors and to develop close working ties in the exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience.”

There is great potential in seeing education through a cultural lens he added.

“It is precisely for this reason that the revision of the UNESCO 1974 Recommendation concerning education for international understanding, cooperation and peace and education related to human rights and fundamental freedoms incorporates this dimension … building on the cultural conventions adopted since 1974,” said Leng.

At the policy level, the decision to build a framework for culture and arts education was initiated by the UAE.

“It (the UAE) requested the organization to revise the existing framework of arts education to consider these emerging issues, the ever-evolving culture and creative sector, to contribute to expandomg job opportunities in the industries,” said Leng.

A world conference on culture and arts education is set to be convened by the director-general of UNESCO, hosted by the UAE, that will see the adoption of the framework in the Arab region.

Topics: FESCIOF 2023 FESCIOF Saudi Arabia culture Education

