Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported

In a video surveillance footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service, 28-year-old Rebaz Mohammed [R] is seen speaking to the college student [L] in a Southampton park in December 2022 before he stabbed him in the back. (Screenshot/Crown Prosecution Service)
  • Southampton Crown Court sentences 28-year-old accused to six years for causing bodily harm and possessing a knife
  • Offender arrived in UK by boat, wanted to be deported and needed to commit a serious offense, his lawyer argued.
DUBAI: A jobless and penniless Iraqi immigrant stabbed a student in a bid to get deported from the UK for a criminal act, Sky News reported on Thursday.
In video surveillance footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service, 28-year-old Rebaz Mohammed was seen speaking to the college student in a Southampton park in December 2022 before he stabbed him in the back.
Mohammed was reported to have entered a guilty plea before the Southampton Crown Court, which jailed him for six years for causing bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.
The 28-year-old had arrived in the UK by boat and had been living in a hotel in Bournemouth, Dorset. The Southern Daily Echo reported that his lawyer Richard Tutt argued in court that his client wanted to be deported and had to commit a serious offense for this to happen.
As he sentenced Mohammed in February, Judge Brian Forster, KC, said that the victim, who managed to escape after being chased by the defendant, could have been killed in the attack.
A Home Office spokesman did not confirm whether or not Mohammed would be deported.
“Foreign national offenders who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible,” he said.

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
  • Incident took place on Feb. 27 after alleged attacker and his victim left West London Islamic Center
  • Police: ‘Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern’
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Police in the UK are looking for a man believed to have set another man on fire outside a mosque in London.
The 82-year-old victim was doused in a flammable liquid before the suspect allegedly used a lighter to ignite it, causing severe burns, outside the West London Islamic Center on Feb. 27.
The Metropolitan Police released a photograph of the suspect who, they said, had engaged the victim in conversation for at least five minutes as they both left the mosque before launching the attack.
“I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community, and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened,” said Detective Sergeant Steven Constable.
“Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.
“We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Center who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our inquiries. A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released.”

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
  • D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire
  • It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the US Secret Service.
D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.
Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.
By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.
A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney’s ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.

Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier

Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier

Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
  • "I won't hesitate to use any European help available," Mitsotakis said
  • He has also discussed the use of EU funds with EU officials
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece has asked the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) to advise it on ways to improve train safety after a crash on Feb. 28 killed 57 people, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.
A train with 350 people on board, most of them university students, collided with a cargo train in central Greece.
The crash has stirred public protests against the conservative government and a political system that has repeatedly ignored calls by railway unions to improve safety systems and hire more staff.
Mitsotakis told Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday that he could not “turn back time,” but could ensure that the investigation into the collision would be transparent and thorough.
“I won’t hesitate to use any European help available,” Mitsotakis said, adding that he had asked ERA to draw up a report with suggestions that would be published.
He has also discussed the use of EU funds with EU officials.
The government, which had been planning to call an election soon, since its term ends in July, has blamed the crash mainly on human error but has acknowledged deficiencies in the railway due to underinvestment and neglect — a legacy of Greece’s debt crisis.
The first opinion poll since the crash occurred, conducted by the Marc polling agency and published on Thursday, showed the conservatives dropping by about 3 percentage points but still ahead of the main leftist opposition.
Hours after the crash, a minister and railway officials resigned. So far, three station masters and one railway inspector have been arrested and charged over the case.
The state-owned Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) is responsible for managing and maintaining rail infrastructure, while Italy’s Hellenic Train oversees passenger and freight services.
Panagiotis Terezakis, an experienced railway engineer and former management consultant to OSE, was named as OSE’s interim president and chief executive on Friday.

Pope Francis: ‘Imperial interests’ involved in Ukraine

Pope Francis: ‘Imperial interests’ involved in Ukraine
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

Pope Francis: ‘Imperial interests’ involved in Ukraine

Pope Francis: ‘Imperial interests’ involved in Ukraine
  • Pontiff describes how he had offered to go to Moscow to negotiate peace, but had been rebuffed
  • ‘It’s typical of empires to put nations in second place’
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: The war in Ukraine involves “imperial interests,” with the world’s “great powers” fighting there, Pope Francis said in extracts of an interview published on Friday.
Speaking to Swiss television RSI, the pontiff described how he had offered to go to Moscow to negotiate peace, but had been rebuffed.
“(President Vladimir) Putin knows that I am available,” he said, according to a transcript published by RSI, ahead of the interview’s broadcast on Sunday.
“But there are imperial interests there, not just of the Russian empire, but of the empires of other sides. It’s typical of empires to put nations in second place.”
The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, although he was criticized in the first months after Russia’s invasion for not blaming Moscow explicitly.
In the interview, Francis repeated his assessment that the conflicts around the globe currently amounted to a third “world war.”
“The great powers are all involved. The battlefield is Ukraine. Everyone is fighting there,” he said.

French, British leaders meet in efforts to mend relations

French, British leaders meet in efforts to mend relations
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

French, British leaders meet in efforts to mend relations

French, British leaders meet in efforts to mend relations
  • The French-British summit, the first since 2018, is set to show “new chapter” is opening in relations between the two countries
  • Sunak’s visit also comes two weeks before King Charles III travels to France
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PARIS: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was meeting Friday in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron in efforts to mend relations following post-Brexit tensions, as well as improving military and business ties and toughening efforts against Channel migrant crossings.
Both leaders shook hands and briefly posed for photographers, smiling, as Sunak arrived at the presidential palace.
The French-British summit, the first since 2018, is set to show a “new chapter” is opening in relations between the two countries, according to Macron’s office. Such an event was previously held almost every year.
Relations between the UK and France chilled amid post-Brexit wrangling over fishing rights and other issues, and hit rock-bottom under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took delight in needling the French. His successor, Liz Truss, ruffled French feathers last year when she said the “jury is out” on whether Macron was a friend or a foe.
But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought Britain and its European neighbors closer together in support of Kyiv, and the mood improved after pragmatic, technocratic Sunak took office in October after Truss’ brief and economically destabilizing term.
Sunak’s visit also comes two weeks before King Charles III travels to France and then Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, in further British efforts to build bridges with European neighbors.
”The summit will be above all an opportunity to reaffirm and deepen the close cooperation in terms of military support for Ukraine,” according to the statement from Macron’s Elysee Palace, as both countries are the only nuclear powers in the region.
A delegation of seven senior ministers from each country will take part, including those responsible for foreign affairs, defense and domestic issues.
France and the UK plan to strengthen military cooperation, including on supplying weapons to Kyiv and training Ukrainian Marines.
The British government said Sunak and Macron also will discuss ”establishing the backbone to a permanent European maritime presence in the Indo-Pacific” by coordinating deployment to the region of France’s Charles de Gaulle and the UK’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales aircraft carriers.
Last month the UK and the EU announced a breakthrough in talks to resolve the dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. Britain also has cautiously welcomed Macron’s proposal for a European Political Community, a new forum aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. Launched in October, it brings together existing EU members, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as Britain and Turkiye.
Sunak seeks closer cooperation on measures to stop thousands of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England.
The UK and France signed an agreement in November to increase police patrols on beaches in northern France — with London agreeing to pay Paris 72.2 million euros in 2022-2023 — and Sunak hopes to cement further cooperation on Friday. tackling illegal migration.
Friday’s talks will aim at “making the small boat route across the Channel unviable, save lives and dismantle organized crime groups while preventing illegal migration further upstream,” according to Sunak’s office.
Past efforts to beef up measures have failed. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, up from 28,000 in 2021 according to British authorities’ statistics.
On the French side, the Maritime Prefecture for the Channel and North Sea says the small-boat phenomenon has grown “in an exponential manner since 2016.” It counted last year one death on the French side and four in the British zone of operations.
The UK announced contentious plans this week to detain and deport people arriving by small boat, but almost no country has agreed to accept any deportees.
Nathalie Loiseau, a French member of the European Parliament who chairs its EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, told the BBC that there was no prospect of France agreeing to take migrants back from Britain. “This is not on the table,” she said, stressing that the issue is being handled at the European Union level and no bilateral agreement is possible.
Soon after the meeting in Paris, will come a reminder of an issue that angered France.
Sunak will fly to the United States for a meeting with President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over a three-way defense deal struck in 2021 that saw Australia back out of an agreement to buy French submarines.
___
Lawless wrote from London. AP Writer Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to the story.

