Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC's Russia stance

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
  • Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
  • The International Olympic Committee plans to allow them to return to competition as neutral athletes without national symbols
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The British government has written to the Olympics’ biggest sponsors urging them to pressure the International Olympic Committee over its stance of allowing athletes from Russia back into competition.
Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The IOC initially recommended excluding them on safety grounds but now says keeping the restrictions would be discriminatory.
“We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined, and we are determined that the regimes in Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to use sport for their propaganda purposes,” British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer wrote to 13 of the Olympics’ biggest sponsors including Airbnb, Visa and Samsung.
Britain was one of 35 countries which signed a statement last month criticizing the IOC plans to allow Russians and Belarusians to return to competition ahead of qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes without national symbols.
Those countries were skeptical about the IOC’s planned neutral status and said athletes from Russia and Belarus should remain excluded if those concerns aren’t resolved, especially regarding athletes with links to the Russian state or military.
“As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition. Noting the IOC’s stated position that no final decisions have been made, we have strongly urged the IOC to address the questions identified by all countries and reconsider its proposal accordingly,” Frazer wrote.
“As an Olympic partner, I would welcome your views on this matter and ask you to join us in pressing the IOC to address the concerns raised in our statement.”
The release of the letter came as fencing joined judo in reopening access to athletes from Russia and Belarus ahead of qualifying events for the Paris Games.

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
  • David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LILLE, France: Lille striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw on Friday.

David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot, while Lyon moved into eighth place on goal difference.

David put the hosts ahead in the 46th minute by converting a low cross from Jonathan Bamba.

The Canada striker dedicated his goal to Tiago Djalo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lens last weekend, by holding up his teammate’s shirt to the crowd.

David then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 61st after Rayan Cherki’s cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Lyon capitalized on a poor clearance from Benjamin Andre to pull one back in the 64th when Bradley Barcola fired home a diagonal strike.

David restored Lille’s two-goal lead by sending Lyon goalkeeper Remy Riou the wrong way from another spot kick in the 79th after Lacazette moved his arm to block a free kick from Remy Cabella.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Lacazette redeemed himself by heading a cross from Sael Kumbedi into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 in the 83rd.

The former Arsenal striker equalized in the 89th by guiding the ball into the top corner after Barcola’s cutback.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Lacazette volleyed wide in the second minute of stoppage time and Lille had a penalty canceled in the last seconds after a video review showed minimal contact between Bamba and Kumbedi.

On Saturday, league leader PSG visits Brest and Rennes faces Auxerre. ___

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LA SPEZIA, Italy: It was a tale of three penalties at Stadio Alberto Picco where Inter Milan surprisingly lost to relegation-threatened Spezia 2-1 in a slice of Serie A history on Friday.

After Lautaro Martínez’s first-half penalty for Inter was saved, substitute Daniel Maldini, the son of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, gave Spezia the lead in the 55th minute. Maldini is also on loan from Milan.

Inter looked to have rescued a point when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty seven minutes from time but M’Bala Nzola scored from another spot kick.

Spezia’s first victory over the Nerazzurri lifted them six points clear of the drop zone.

Inter remained second but were just two points ahead of Lazio and three ahead of Roma and Milan, with all three still to play this weekend.

Simone Inzaghi’s team will have to recover quickly ahead of a tough week. They visit Porto on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League, protecting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg. Then they host fierce rival Juventus in Serie A the following weekend.

Inter dominated Spezia but home goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski kept his team in the match with fine saves, the most important of which was to keep out Martínez’s penalty in the 14th minute.

The penalty was awarded after a tackle by Mattia Caldara on Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Lukaku gestured toward the bench in surprise as to why he was not taking the penalty. He’d scored all 16 of his previous penalties for Inter. Martínez missed for the fourth time in his last eight spot kicks.

Spezia didn’t have an attempt on goal during the first half — although Kevin Agudelo had a cross deflected onto the crossbar — but it took the lead with its first shot.

Drągowski sent a long goal kick to Nzola, who burst into the area and controlled with his back to goal before rolling across for an unmarked Maldini to slot.

Inter was awarded a second penalty late on when Salva Ferrer fouled Denzel Dumfries.

This time, Lukaku stepped up and drilled into the bottom right corner.

But less than two minutes later, Spezia was awarded a penalty when Dumfries crashed into the back of Viktor Kovalenko. Nzola didn’t miss either.

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
  • Callum Wilson backed by boss Howe to re-find form
  • Alexander Isak a possibility to step in, despite injury woes
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Having scored just one goal in 12 appearances since the Qatar World Cup, it is fair to say it has not been the best second half of the season for England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

And for the first time in his three-year stay on Tyneside, the No. 9 is coming in for some criticism from the Geordie faithful, especially with club record buy Alexander Isak waiting in the wings to replace him.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes it is only a matter of time before Wilson — who also played for him when he was Bournemouth boss — gets back to his best. And while criticism is part and parcel of the game, he knows Wilson has the mindset not to let that bother him.

Howe said: “I’ve had conversations with Callum all through my time working with him, in good moments and bad moments. That doesn’t change and shouldn’t change.

“I’m always in regular communication with my players in the pursuit of excellence. It’s not just about lifting someone up if they feel as though they need a lift, it’s about the pursuit of greatness.

“Callum has an incredible mindset, he has that already. He is pushing himself all the time. In your playing career, you are going to have good spells and bad spells but you need that inner belief always that you are the best and I think Callum has got that.”

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad in the coming weeks ahead of an international break later in the month. It is the first squad announcement since Wilson’s surprise late call to the World Cup setup, having not been considered for more than three years.

Wilson will be hoping to be named, but his form may go against him after scoring only seven goals in his 25 games to date this campaign.

Howe said: “I see him as an international player and I want that for him.

“I’ve never really had long conversations with players about international dreams, my focus is Newcastle. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had conversations about international football because that is part of their DNA and a lot of players are motivated hugely by what they do on the international scene.

“I know Callum’s World Cup dream was very strong in his mind and he used it as a big motivational tool. But Callum has always been about more than that. It’s not just short-term targets, he has this vision that he wants to be the best in his field. He is well motivated on every level.

“I don’t see that [the World Cup] as being a big down from that experience. If anything, it was a big high. It left him wanting more. I would say international football is still a big driver for him.”

Isak is seen by many as Wilson’s obvious replacement in the side, despite his own debut season being blighted by injury. The forward is now breathing down Wilson’s neck, but Howe has questioned whether the player is ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Magpies.

Howe said: “He wants to play, like every player. It’s been about keeping him fit after his serious injury and building his confidence levels and training levels, to the level he can play at.

“I feel he is there, but is he 100 percent ready to play 90 minutes on a consistent basis? Probably not. I have been delighted by his attitude. I think he’s in a good place.”

When asked whether he believes Isak could be a starter for Newcastle against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Howe said: “Alex will decide that by how he performs. He did very well when he came on last week and has trained well this week.

“On his position, I don’t see that as an issue. We will utilize him in various roles; we will utilize him in different roles. He is a top talent who can play in different roles, he is not one dimensional. He is not defined by one position, but whatever position he plays, he has to play well.”

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
  • The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha”
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.
The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.
Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.
The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets
  • Sacramento Kings ground out a 122-117 win over New York Knicks in a thrilling duel that went down to the wire
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

LOS ANGLES: The Memphis Grizzlies produced a devastating first-quarter scoring spree in a blowout 131-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the latest instalment of their rivalry with the NBA champions on Thursday.

The Grizzlies erupted for 48 points in the first period to take a stranglehold on the contest as Golden State’s suspect defense was exposed once more.

Tyus Jones led the Memphis scorers with 22 points while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points apiece as six Grizzlies players finished in double figures.

The emphatic victory was a welcome piece of good news for Memphis after a challenging week that saw star point guard Ja Morant dropped by the team and put under investigation by the NBA for posting a video on social media of himself waving a handgun in a strip club.

The win also gave Memphis bragging rights over a Golden State team with whom they have developed an increasingly fractious rivalry in recent seasons.

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the Western Conference playoffs last season en route to the NBA title, and the buildup to Thursday’s game had been marked by public feuding between Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Golden State’s Draymond Green.

The bad blood threatened to spill into Thursday’s clash, with the two men getting into a tense confrontation in the second quarter which ended with them being separated by a member of the officiating crew.

Brooks stoked controversy last week by voicing his antipathy toward Green and the Warriors, stating: “I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them.”

Green later returned the fire, declaring on Wednesday on his podcast: “I quite frankly wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either.”

Nevertheless it was Brooks and Memphis who had the last laugh after completing a wire-to-wire victory.

“We’ve had a rough couple of weeks but we’ve got dogs on our team,” Brooks told an on-court interviewer from broadcaster TNT, before adding: “You should give that mic to Draymond so he can keep talking about me and making me play better.”

Green brushed off Brooks’ verbal volley in postgame comments to reporters, dismissing once again suggestions that Memphis were serious “rivals” to the Warriors dynasty.

“Rivalries are created by, you know, ‘You win, I win’. Our organization has won four championships (since 2015) and I think their organization has won zero championships,” Green said.

“I don’t consider that a rivalry. Anybody can win a game in March. What does that mean? I have a hard time getting out of my bed in March.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr meanwhile was left lamenting the first-quarter tactical gamble of starting four guards that saw his team routed.

“We’ve gotten off to bad starts in the last six or seven games so we were looking for a little daylight early in the game,” Kerr said.

“We wanted to get some good shots early, but we didn’t do that. We were impatient and took some really tough, quick shots.

“I think in hindsight we got a little too cute with that. But we are where we are. We took a gamble and it didn’t pay off.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 118-113 win over Brooklyn.

Bobby Portis led the Bucks scorers with 28 points while Brook Lopez added 24 and Grayson Allen 19.

The Bucks jumped out to a 22-point lead early in the second quarter but Brooklyn chipped away and got within two points with less than a minute remaining.

Milwaukee held on for victory and now lead the East by 2.5 games from the Boston Celtics with a 48-18 record.

In California, the Sacramento Kings ground out a 122-117 win over the New York Knicks in a thrilling duel that went down to the wire.

Sacramento led 69-53 at halftime and stretched their lead to 21 points early in the third quarter.

New York rallied in the fourth to draw level before the Kings pulled away to seal the win, with seven players finishing in double-figures.

