Hollywood’s Asian stars welcome ‘long overdue’ breakthrough at Oscars

Hollywood’s Asian stars welcome ‘long overdue’ breakthrough at Oscars
Actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on on Feb. 26, 2023. (AFP)
This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, "Everything Everywhere All At Once." (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP)
Members of the cast of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, on Feb. 26, 2023. (REUTERS/File Photo)
AFP

  • Malaysian “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh is only the second Asian best actress nominee in 95 years of Oscars history, with a strong chance of becoming the first winner Sunday
  • Only four Asian actors have ever won Oscars. Only Ben Kingsley, whose father was Indian, has been nominated more than once. And there has never been a year in which more than one Asian actor won
HOLLYWOOD, US: From Oscars favorites “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “RRR” to an unprecedented four acting nominations, Asian representation in Hollywood has finally achieved a remarkable and overdue breakthrough this year, industry insiders say.
Among many records tumbling this awards season, Malaysian “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh is only the second Asian best actress nominee in 95 years of Oscars history, with a strong chance of becoming the first winner Sunday.
Only four Asian actors have ever won Oscars. That is the same number nominated this year alone, including Yeoh’s co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau of “The Whale.”
Then there is India’s all-singing, all-dancing “RRR,” heavily tipped to win best original song, and Nobel literature laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s nominated screenplay for “Living.”




This image released by A24 shows Michelle Yeoh in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP)

Behind the camera, best picture frontrunner “Everything Everywhere” — a $100 million box office hit with 11 Oscar nominations — has an Asian co-director, Daniel Kwan, and an Asian producer, Jonathan Wang.
“There’s something really beautiful about being able to show that if you put people in these roles, people will go see it,” Wang told AFP.
“Why is it only white characters who go on the fun adventures, but Asian and Black characters and Latino characters have to experience the suffering?
“It’s time to flip that on its head. And people are going to run to the box office.”
It is all a far cry from Hollywood’s past.

At the recent Screen Actors Guild awards, James Hong, the 94-year-old veteran who appears in “Everything Everywhere,” reflected on how white actors with “their eyes taped up” once played leading Asian roles because producers thought “the Asians are not good enough and they are not box office.”
“But look at us now,” he said, to a huge ovation.

Back in 1965, Hong co-founded the East West Players, a Los Angeles theater group created to boost the visibility of Asian American actors and issues.
The company has welcomed this year’s diverse Oscar nominations, which artistic director Snehal Desai says are “much appreciated and long overdue.”
“These are artists who have been doing this work for decades. We are glad for the visibility and recognition, but it really should not have taken this long,” he said.
Vietnam-born Quan, a major child star in the 1980s with “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” all but abandoned acting for decades due to a lack of roles.
“Quan’s story of his prolonged absence from the industry in particular strikes a resonant chord for our community, as we continue to fight for more opportunities and quality representation,” the group said in a statement.




Ke Huy Quan and Ariana Debose arrive to the OMEGA Cocktail Reception and Dinner Celebrating The Academy Awards on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images/AFP)

Kristina Wong, an actor and comedian currently appearing in a one-woman show co-produced by East West Players, said she had been driven to write her own productions because it was the only way to see “weird” immigrant stories told.
“It is either this, or sit around and audition for bubble gum commercials,” she told AFP.
“I’ve done that life. And it sucks. It’s not fulfilling creatively.”
There is still “a lack of opportunities in general,” said Wong.
But with her “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” a Pulitzer drama finalist, and “Everything Everywhere” racking up awards and box office receipts, “I think we’re ready” for new stories, she said.
“We’ve been seeing the same tired old stories about... this white guy action hero, going ‘I’m going to fix this with a gun.’“
“It’s made me excited, thinking maybe there’s an audience ready to be challenged.”




Costume designer Shirley Kurata, nominated for an Oscar for the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses for AFP in her store on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AFP)

Still, Asian success at the Oscars has remained limited to a tiny group.
Just 23 Asian actors’ performances have ever been nominated, representing a mere 1.2 percent of all nominations, according to a New York Times study.
Only Ben Kingsley, whose father was Indian, has been nominated more than once. And there has never been a year in which more than one Asian actor won.
Could this be the year representation goes beyond a few, specific individuals?
South Korea-born Joel Kim Booster, who wrote and starred in gay rom com “Fire Island,” said having his work championed by two Asian executives at Disney-owned Searchlight had “really pushed this project through and made sure that it was going to get made.”
“For a long time, there was this pull-the-ladder-up-behind-me mentality” among many minorities who found success in Hollywood, he told AFP.
“There was a scarcity... a mentality of ‘there’s only room for one of us at the table and that’s going to be me.’
“I think that has dissipated in a big way.”

‘Masameer County’ season two

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 10 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

‘Masameer County’ season two

Photo/Supplied
  • Dark humor is difficult to do well, but “Masameer” does it adeptly, portraying a complex message in a clever and light-hearted manner
Updated 10 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

The second season of the beloved Saudi animated comedy “Masameer County” has just launched on Netflix. As in its debut run — and last year’s “Masameer: The Movie” — the show’s second season addresses a number of social and cultural changes taking place in Saudi Arabia.

The show is quirky and humorous, but is also much more than that, “Masameer” highlights important societal issues and topics that may be considered taboo. It began over a decade ago as a web-based series, quickly going viral on YouTube, and now it has a huge international following, which has given Saudis and Arabs across the world a feeling of representation.

Some scenes are grotesque and may cause some to cringe or feel uncomfortable, but that is exactly what makes it such a hit. It is fascinating to see how the creators are able to mix comedy with social commentary.

Dark humor is difficult to do well, but “Masameer” does it adeptly, portraying a complex message in a clever and light-hearted manner.

In the past, comedies have joked about Saudis and Arabs, but from a Western perspective that was often based on negative stereotypes and misconceptions. It is completely different when the joke is made by a person who belongs to and understands the culture. In many ways, “Masameer” is a kind of documentary of the Kingdom’s recent cultural evolution.

The new season was incredibly funny, incredibly accurate, and went by quickly. As the saying goes, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”

 

 

Topics: Masameer County Netflix

The rundown of the contenders for the big prizes at this year’s Academy Awards

The rundown of the contenders for the big prizes at this year’s Academy Awards
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

The rundown of the contenders for the big prizes at this year’s Academy Awards

The rundown of the contenders for the big prizes at this year’s Academy Awards
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

BEST PICTURE 

The wild ride that is “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the overwhelming favorite to pick up this year’s Best Picture Oscar. And with good reason. Critics and the general public are united in their acclaim for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert’s (known collectively as Daniels) surreal comedy-drama about a Chinese-American immigrant (the magnificent Michelle Yeoh, who somehow manages to ground this baffling movie) who has to prevent the destruction of the multiverse by travelling through (or connecting with) versions of herself in parallel universes. It also ticks a number of boxes for academy voters: a non-white, female lead; mass appeal but still thought-provoking; hugely original; and offering the chance to recognize a multitude of genres (sci-fi, fantasy, action, animation) all in one go. Its closest contender is the German-language anti-war film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” but it’s probably not that close. If it had been released even a few years ago, Steven Spielberg’s ode to the power of cinema, “The Fabelmans,” would be a shoo-in, but movies about movies are not currently the draw they once were — even when they’re made by one of the greatest directors of all time. Martin McDonagh’s black comedy about two lifelong friends facing an unfixable rift in their relationship, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” is a great film, but will probably have to look to other categories for recognition. The thrilling “Top Gun: Maverick” might have “saved cinemas” post-pandemic, as Spielberg claimed, but it’s not going to win Best Picture. Similarly, James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” raked in box-office bucks, and brought people back to the big screen, but won’t win. Biopics “Elvis” and “TAR,” Ruben Östlund's biting satire (and Cannes Palme d’Or winner) “Triangle of Sadness,” and Sarah Polley’s disturbing “Women Talking” (about the women of an isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia who discover that the men have been drugging and raping them) are all fine movies, and it’s hard to imagine anyone being massively upset if they won, but are most likely making up the numbers. 

PREDICTED WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” 

BEST DIRECTOR 

While “The Fabelmans” will likely miss out on Best Picture, we expect Steven Spielberg to pick up this prize. He’s arguably the most beloved living director, this is his most personal film yet, and it gives the Oscars crowd a reason to feel good about themselves. He’s not currently the favorite to win, though; that’s Daniels for “Everything Everywhere…” But we think sentiment will win the day — Daniels will have to wait. If Todd Field (for “TAR”), Ruben Östlund, or Martin McDonagh were to win, it would be a huge surprise. Not because their films aren’t great, but if the academy doesn’t go for Daniels, then it surely has to be Spielberg. 

PREDICTED WINNER: Steven Spielberg 

BEST ACTOR 

The early buzz was all about Brendan Fraser’s incredible performance as a morbidly obese English professor in “The Whale” — a magnificent and moving portrayal of grief. And Fraser is universally well-liked in the trade, by all accounts, so definitely has a great chance of winning. But Austin Butler has been gaining momentum (with a Golden Globes win, for one) for his uncanny representation of Elvis Presley in “Elvis,” and has to be in with a shot too. The dark horse in this category is Colin Farrell, who is superb as Pádraic in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” attempting to mend his friendship with Colm, even though he’s unclear why that friendship fell apart in the first place. Paul Mescal is excellent in “Aftersun,” as is Bill Nighy in “Living,” but it’s hard to see either of them overcoming the rest of this stellar field. 
PREDICTED WINNER: Brendan Fraser 

BEST ACTRESS 

This one will be close. The slight favorite is Cate Blanchett for a memorable performance as Lydia Tár, the brilliant orchestra conductor accused of sexual abuse and suffering a meltdown in Todd Field’s “TAR.” But Michelle Yeoh’s stunning showing in “Everything Everywhere…” will push this one to the wire. Both women would be deserving winners. The rest of the field — Michelle Williams for “The Fablemans,” Ana de Armas for “Blonde,” and Andrea Risebrough, whose surprise nomination for “To Leslie” has caused such a furor and focused attention on the black actresses who didn’t get nominated (in particular Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler) — will likely have to prepare their “I’m just happy to be nominated and lose” faces for the ceremony. 

PREDICTED WINNER: Michelle Yeoh 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE 


There are no entries from the Arab world in this category this year. However, if you were going to miss out on a nomination, this is a good year to do so, given that it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion. Any winner other than the harrowing, heartfelt “All Quiet on the Western Front” (also nominated for Best Picture) would require some kind of “Everything Everywhere”-style parallel-universe thinking from the academy voters — as it would presumably mean that the winner was better than that film, but not good enough to be nominated for the main award. Edward Berger’s film is the runaway favorite and only Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985” — an equally bleak (though for different reasons) historical legal drama about the trials of members of the country’s military government comes anywhere close. Colm Bairéad’s moving coming-of-age drama “The Quiet Girl,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s engaging road movie (with a donkey hero) “EO,” and the Cannes Grand Prix winner, Lukas Dhont’s “Close” are all worthy contenders, but surely can’t win. 

PREDICTED WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front” 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

This could be the category that sees “The Banshees of Inisherin” rewarded, with both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan nominated — although there’s a danger they could split the vote. They both sit well behind the overwhelming favorite Ke Huy Quan (for “Everything, Everywhere…”) anyway, with Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”) and Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”) even further back.  

PREDICTED WINNER: Ke Huy Quan 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

The lack of diversity in the Best Actress category is somewhat tempered by the nominees here, with Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere…”) and Hong Chau (“The Whale”) both earning nominations alongside deserved favorite Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”). Jamie Lee Curtis is Bassett’s closest contender for her role in “Everything Everywhere…” and Kerry Condon has a chance too, for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” It would be a surprise if Bassett doesn’t go home with the trophy, though. 

PREDICTED WINNER: Angela Bassett 

Topics: Academy Awards

Where We Are Going Today: Boulevard World

Where We Are Going Today: Boulevard World
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Where We Are Going Today: Boulevard World

Where We Are Going Today: Boulevard World
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Visitors to Boulevard World, one of Riyadh’s major entertainment activities, are enjoying fun moments with the “Rise and Fall” ride, which gives them a unique opportunity to experience a sudden and rapid descent with all its adventure and excitement.

The ride, which is located in the Mexico subzone, is built in the style of pyramids from the Mayan civilization.

Riders pass through corridors, which contain drawings surrounded by dimly colored lights, reaching the center of the pyramid to enter the ride’s main vehicle.

With all passengers seated, belts fastened and everyone ready, the vehicle installed on a tall tower is then launched to a height of 71 meters. Riders then fall to the ground in a rapid descent, with the vehicle reducing its speed as the ride nears the ground.

The ride, which lasts up to 90 seconds, follows strict safety standards. Tickets to enter Boulevard World can be booked via enjoy.sa/en/events/boulevard-world-22.

Boulevard World is an entertainment zone suitable for families and individuals. It includes 10 culturally oriented subzones from around the world, in addition to unique entertainment experiences, such as the largest manmade lake in the world and the world’s largest sphere, in addition to the Boulevard Pier subzone and other entertainment experiences that suit all age groups.

 

Topics: Saudi Seasons Boulevard World

‘I am Woman’ play comes to Jeddah

‘I am Woman’ play comes to Jeddah
Updated 09 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

‘I am Woman’ play comes to Jeddah

‘I am Woman’ play comes to Jeddah
  • Directed by Lana Komsany, the empowering play touches upon taboo issues that women in Saudi Arabia face regularly
  • t also explores themes of grief, domestic violence, rape and single motherhood and personal triumph
Updated 09 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

JEDDAH: On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Lana Komsany put on the empowering play “I am Woman” at the Fennec, a theater in Hayy Jameel, Jeddah. 

The performances in Arabic showcased about half a dozen women-centric vignettes, touching upon heart-wrenching and taboo issues that women in Saudi Arabia face regularly and exploring themes of grief, domestic violence, rape and single motherhood and personal triumph. 

There was singing, there was crying, there was laughter and there was drama galore.

“I always make sure that I’m using my art to shed light (on these topics) and use it as a tool for change…We’ve been through a lot of change,” Komsany told Arab News.

When Arab News asked Komsany to describe herself, her first words were: “I’m Saudi.” 

To her, the narratives shown on the stage are deeply rooted in her identity as a Saudi woman. 

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in theater and two decades of experience, this play was perhaps the feat she was the most eager to tackle. 

The shame that arises from negative experiences begins to disappear once survivors tell their stories out loud, Komsany explained, and Saudi women are not immune from the same struggles as women in other parts of the world.

“I’ve been trying to put this play on for four years,” Komsany told Arab News. In 2023, she said, it was time to bring it to life.

The performances are based on true stories, Komsany said, and while she was eager to not focus solely on her own experiences and instead share those of other women, the last story is indeed based on her marriage of 10 years.

“I was supposed to perform it, but I feel better with somebody else performing it,” she said. 

“I lived (through) a very abusive marriage and I’m totally okay with sharing it and I wish other people would talk about it more. It’s a process we go through. I’m not condemning anybody who doesn’t feel ready to talk about it yet.”

The finale shows a veiled bride who is happy at first, having succeeded in what society deems is women’s ultimate goal, but soon the façade fades and it becomes clear she has been trapped within an abusive and toxic marriage, with bruises visibly on her body. 

The veil, first a source of joy, turns into a suffocating noose. The actress twirls around like she is trapped in a cocoon as dramatic music follows her frantic movements across the stage. She wants to break out and, eventually, she emerges much as a butterfly — free.

While many of the performances carry elements from her own story, Komsany was being mindful of the women in the community and inserted their voices alongside hers.

“I’m a single mom, and I have three kids and, and, alhamdulillah, I do live back in my mom’s house and I am blessed with a lot of things. Of course, I am aware of the dark side of motherhood — being raised by a single mom, as well. And I have a lot of people around me that are single moms and it’s a daily struggle. There’s an ugly side to it,” she said. 

The women on stage during the performances were barefoot, with the exception of a young girl in one of the scenes.

Shoes are a visible symbol throughout the play and in the area around it. The concept of walking a mile in a woman’s shoes is interpreted both literally and figuratively. 

Audience members were asked to bring their own shoes from home to donate to Komsany’s community-driven impromptu art installation at the space. The shoes were put into clear plastic bags and displayed on a shelf.

While Komsany is mindful of the sensitive content and potentially triggering aspects of the show, her age restriction was intended to be a guide.

“My daughter attended the show and she’s 11. So, we had an age limit but, again, I made it clear that it depends on how your conversation is with your child,” she said.

It was important for the creators of the play to showcase it in a place that is free so that purchasing a ticket would not be a restrictive barrier for anyone. 

Komsany wanted a greater number of people to see it, so she held two shows a night for three days. 

Waad Janbi, the play’s assistant director and an accomplished feminist writer, said: “When Lana asked me to be a part of the play last year and showed me the script, I said yes immediately.”  

It was important to Komsany to go beyond her own narrative and to tell a story about women’s collective experiences, Janbi said.

“After the first show, I realized it wasn’t just my personal story with my mother, but the women I knew, the women I didn’t know who came before me and those who would come after me. I believe in the universe’s energy that connects us all,” Janbi said. “It is about reminding us of that feminine energy that all of us have.”

The show was supported by contributions from members of the local community as well as sponsors Emkan Education and Contentzilla. Food for the crew and the audience was provided by the Damascus Al-Rawaq restaurant and Helah bakery. 

At the end of each performance, small snack boxes were offered to each audience member. 

Performances start at 8:00 p.m. followed by a 9:30 p.m. show. The last shows will be held on Friday. 

Topics: IWD2023 Lana Komsany I Am Woman Fennec Jeddah

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicks off world tour

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicks off world tour
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicks off world tour

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicks off world tour
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicked off her long-awaited world tour for 2023 on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of her latest album “Play Girl.”

Her first stop was London, and the music sensation, who released her album in October last year, took to Instagram to share clips from her opening show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

Zouai, 28, who wore a colorful sweater and mini skirt, held a meet and greet with fans before the show started.

She sang to a packed hall songs from her album including “Play Girl,” and “Crazy Sexy Dream Girl.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

In a post on Instagram Stories sharing a video from Zouai’s performance, one fan said: “She was too good.”

The singer will visit cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Her tour, which features more than 30 stops, will end in May, and comes almost four years after her last one. 

Topics: Lolo Zouai

