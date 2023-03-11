You are here

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week
Arab labels Anomalous (left) and MOK showcased new collections at Dubai Fashion Week. (Supplied)
Arab News

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural edition of Dubai Fashion Week kicked off on Friday with a presentation of menswear collections, with designers from the region and beyond presenting their latest offerings.  

Amato

Amato’s show celebrated 25 years of continuous creation with selected designs from designer Furne One’s previous collections. Lavish fabrics were on full display on the opening night of Dubai Fashion Week.

Anomalous

Dubai-based label Anomalous unveiled a collaboration with toy brand Hot Wheels. Bomber jackets with patchwork badges, reimagined formal wear and colourful racing-inspired garments marked the collection.

Maison du Mec 

The Lebanese label’s runway presentation was inspired by minimalism and modern art. The collection took everyday essentials and elevated them into sophisticated yet simple pieces — think tailored jackets, flowy fabrics and futuristic designs.




MOK 

Inside out coats, jute-top stitched pockets and cubic patchwork jackets came together in the “Elsewhere” collection which was inspired by the notion of recollecting one’s memories.

BHYPE 

The streetwear brand put on a fun show, with models arriving in limos to showcase a vibrant collection of track suits, radiant mesh outfits, and denim for both men and women.

