Jeddah hosts ISSF extraordinary General Assembly

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, chaired the organization's extraordinary general assembly. (Supplied)
Updated 14 March 2023
  • Konya 2021, the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, saw 13 sports facilities welcome more than 4,000 athletes representing 54 countries
JEDDAH: Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, chaired the organization's extraordinary general assembly held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah on Monday.

The meeting, which was held to approve the session of the 11th General Assembly, was attended by representatives of the ISSF.

On the agenda was the report of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games Konya 2021, the financial and administrative report, and the ratification of ISSF statute adjustments, determining the process of choosing the hosting country of the 6th Islamic Games in 2025.

The meeting has chosen the month of August and the city of Riyadh as the time and place of the 12th meeting of the general assembly of ISSF . 

Prince Turki thanked King Salman and Crown PrinceMohammed bin Salman for their support in improving the ISSF.

During the meeting, Prince Turki offered his condolences to the Turkish and Syrian people and all victims and those injured in the recent earthquakes, and said the meeting should stand as a step to re-establish and rehabilitate the cities affected by the earthquake in cooperation with the Islamic Solidarity Fund. 

Konya 2021, the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, saw 13 sports facilities welcome more than 4,000 athletes representing 54 countries, and 1,200 medals across 19 sports we awarded.

ALULA: The countdown has begun for the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup, the pinnacle of camel racing, as details of the revamped AlUla Camel Racing Field were unveiled along with a fashion guide, retail offerings, and dining outlets.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, more than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the tournament.

Phillip Jones, the RCU’s chief tourism officer, said: “Much time and effort has been spent ensuring that the AlUla Camel Cup has a venue showcasing the stunning backdrop of AlUla in which the pinnacle of camel racing will be held.

“As a place that helped enhance and expand Saudi Arabia’s traditional pastime of camel racing across the region, the AlUla Camel Racing Field is an important venue in the history of the sport. The AlUla Camel Cup now marks another milestone moment in both the AlUla Camel Racing Field and camel racing’s glorious journey.

“We look forward immensely to Tuesday for the beginning of what will be a major highlight in Saudi Arabia’s sporting calendar,” he added.

Organized by the RCU – as part of the AlUla Moments calendar – in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, a champion of champions will be crowned at the refurbished, state-of-the-art AlUla Camel Racing Field.

The AlUla Camel Racing Field now has a total area of approximately 20 square kilometers, with a capacity of 900 people. The main track is 6 sq km in size, with the length of the racetrack 8,140 meters, and the width ranging from 20 to 38 meters. There are five turns and two sides of balustrade running for 16 km.

SCRF executive director, Mahmoud Suleiman Albalawi, said: “The revamped AlUla Camel Racing Field, a venue of historical significance in our illustrious sport, is truly befitting a tournament of the magnitude of the AlUla Camel Cup.

“As well as being the pinnacle for the elite of camel racing, the AlUla Camel Cup helps us introduce our sport to a wider audience, ensuring that our revered national pastime remains attractive and exciting to new generations.”

Advanced technology has been used to ensure the safety and efficiency of the races while still preserving the sport’s cultural and traditional values.

The four-day event will offer a heritage village featuring a range of local Saudi fashion, jewelry, and homeware and the Madrasat Addeera store will be selling handmade crafts and jewelry from local artisans.

Al-Qafila market will offer locally made souvenirs and handicrafts, and immersive experiences such as watching live camels and learning about their feats and attributes, while painting camel monuments, henna, calligraphy, and sand art areas will also be available, plus a variety of dining options.

The activities follow on from a parade held on Saturday which featured 15 camels and a group of performers in traditional Saudi attire.

One of the performers showcased Alheda’a, the oral tradition of calling camel flocks. The ancient art is inscribed in the UNESCO list of Intangible Heritage of Saudi Arabia. The camel parade aimed to highlight how the cup was bringing together ancient and modern, sport and culture, elemental and opulent, in the Kingdom’s sporting calendar.

AlUla Camel Cup is one of the flagship sporting occasions of the AlUla Moments 2023 calendar of events and festivals, which includes five major festivals and six marque events.

So far this year, AlUla has hosted The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, the AlUla Trail Race, and the Saudi Tour.

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France
  • She was one of five Saudi women among golfers from 24 clubs and groups who competed for the trophy at Nofa Golf Resort in Riyadh
  • Hind Al-Mubaraki: Golf is a wonderful sport for Saudi women and I encourage as many women as possible to try it out
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi golfer Hind Al-Mubaraki of the Ladies First Club won the second annual KSA Open de France which was held recently at Nofa Golf Resort in Riyadh.

She was one of five Saudi women among golfers from 24 clubs and groups who competed at the event, for which the handicap level was 36.

“I can’t quite believe that I managed to win the KSA Open de France in only its second year,” said Al-Mubaraki.

Hind Al-Mubaraki. (Supplied)

“The Ladies First Club was a fantastic way for me to try out the game of golf and as time has gone on I’ve become more and more confident to compete in similar tournaments. Golf is a wonderful sport for Saudi women and I encourage as many women as possible to try it out and enjoy a social day with their friends on the golf course.”

The launch of the Ladies First Club was announced in November 2020 during the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, the first major professional sporting event for women to take place in Saudi Arabia. Within the days of the announcement, more than 1,000 women registered an interest in learning to play golf.

“I am grateful to have had the chance to become a member of the Ladies First Club,” Al-Mubaraki added. “I love competing in local tournaments and, although it can be a little daunting at first, with each one your confidence grows and grows. This win is something that I’m sure I’ll never forget.”

Over the past two and a half years, numerous women have taken part in coaching programs and other golf lessons at Nofa Golf Resort, Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf and Country Club, and at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Strength in depth across all motorcycle classes at Qatar Baja

Strength in depth across all motorcycle classes at Qatar Baja
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Strength in depth across all motorcycle classes at Qatar Baja

Strength in depth across all motorcycle classes at Qatar Baja
  • 14 veterans, four juniors and four women set for FIM motorcycle tussle
  • Lusail Boulevard to host ceremonial start on Thursday evening
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

LUSAIL, Qatar: In terms of numbers and strength in depth across the different classes, this week’s Qatar International Baja is the largest ever to be hosted by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation since 33 bikes tackled the event back in November 2004, with victory on that occasion going to UAE-based German rider Tim Trenker on a KTM.

This week, 51 motorcycles and four quads grace the entry list for the second round of the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup.

MX Ride Dubai has entered four motorcycles in Qatar and the team’s lead rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi will be hoping to repeat his recent Saudi victory and extend his early lead in the FIM Bajas World Cup. The Emirati has mixed memories of his previous visits to Qatar for the longer cross-country rally and knows full well how tricky the navigation is and how deceptive the terrain can be.

His brother Sultan is 10th in the championship standings and rides a second team bike alongside fellow Emirati Marwan Al-Rahmani and Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti. Jordan’s Abdullah Abu Aisheh is not present on this occasion.

Qatar-based Australian Martin Chalmers is seeded at two after finishing second to Al-Balooshi in Saudi Arabia, while Briton Alex McInnes is third in the points’ standings after round one and starts at three.

Talented Polish rider Konrad Dabrowski claimed overall victory in last year’s Qatar International Baja and this year’s fourth seed is also the pre-event favorite to win the FIM juniors’ class for riders under 25-years-old on Jan. 1, 2023. He comes into the weekend as both the defending FIM Bajas World Cup and junior champion.

Konrad’s closest junior rival may well be McInnes, who leads the junior section on his Motozone Husqvarna after finishing second in the championship last season. Canadian Jonathan Finn and Italy’s Alessandro Iacovelli will also be chasing points in the juniors.

The experienced KTM rider Mirjam Pol is the defending FIM women’s world champion and leads three rivals into a tussle for honors in Qatar. The Dutchwoman lines up against last year’s runner-up, Poland’s Joanna Modrzewska, Kuwait’s Sarah Khuraibet and Great Britain’s Vanessa Ruck, the latter riding a Honda CRF 450 RX.

Fourteen riders are eligible to score points in the FIM veterans category for over 45s. Australia’s Andrew Houlihan leads the class after his useful ninth-place finish in Saudi Arabia but competition will be intense in the Qatar deserts.

The Husqvarna rider faces a six-strong Italian challenge from Cesare Zacchetti, Francesco Catanese, Fabrizio Macchitella, Alberto Bertoldi, Elio Aglioni and Enrico Tanganelli, while Britain’s Barry Howe also holds European hopes of success alongside Norway’s Ola Floene.

The Qatari trio of Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Mahanna Rashid Al-Naimi and Mohammed Al-Kaabi, South Africa’s Jaco Anderson and Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Shamsi round off the runners eligible for the ceterans’ category.

The competitive action gets underway with a prologue stage on Thursday from 2:15 p.m. onwards. This precedes the ceremonial start at a new location on Lusail Boulevard, starting with the motorcycles and quads from 7:30 p.m.

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM
  • Top three teams from Round 1 on Saturday claimed podium positions in second race
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

NEOM: ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team secured a historic first win in Extreme E with a dominant run in the Grand Final, finishing ahead of Round 1 winners Veloce Racing in second and Rosberg X Racing (RXR) in third on the sands of NEOM.

Laia Sanz and Mattias Ekstrom, supported on-site by team owner Carlos Sainz Snr., dominated the race from start to finish, establishing a comfortable lead as Veloce Racing and RXR fought over the runners-up spot.

In fourth place were ABT CUPRA XE, having recovered well from a crash in Round 1’s Redemption Race to make it to the Grand Final second time around.

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing finished fifth, marking two Grand Finals out of two for the team’s new driver-pairing of RJ Anderson and Extreme E newcomer Amanda Sorensen.

Winners of the Redemption Race were X44 Vida Carbon Racing. Having tied fifth in Qualifying with eventual Round 2 winners, ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, Fraser McConnell and Cristina Gutierrez lost out on a spot in the Grand Final due to a slower time in the Continental Traction Challenge.

X44 Vida Carbon Racing came back swinging, ending Round 2 with the quickest time in the Traction Challenge on their way to victory in the Redemption Race, securing a valuable 10 points in the championship battle.

The Desert X Prix double-header delivered two maiden victories over the weekend, with wins for Veloce Racing and ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team. What’s more, with the Round 2 podium featuring the same top three teams from Round 1, they will be the ones to watch as the series heads into the next X Prix weekend in Scotland on May 13-14.

Laia Sanz said: “I am very happy, both for myself and the team. We clinched our maiden win in Extreme E. I want to thank Mattias for giving me the car with such a good advantage over the rest of the field. I did a good stint and was able to keep the distance, so I am more than satisfied.

“This victory is for all the people on the team because they truly deserve it for all the work we have done to be in this position, especially for Carlos Sainz,” she added. 

“It was an honor that he called me to ask if I wanted to race with him in Extreme E and I am trying to pay back his trust with all my motivation and my willingness to improve even further. 

“I learned so much with him as my teammate and it is fantastic that he is with us here, helping us and giving advice. Today we can feel proud, but we must keep up the good work.”

Team-mate Ekstrom said: “We had designed a strategy for the Grand Final and I executed it as well as I could. I am really happy that it turned out to be fruitful. It is always easier to race in front and have a clear view in front than being behind another car and having to deal with all the dust. I really enjoyed every corner. Laia drove very well and managed the gap perfectly. It is a good victory for the team.”

The five teams that didn’t qualify for the final fought it out in the Redemption Race in pursuit of sixth to tenth place championship points.

Results:

Grand Final:

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team 11:10.821

Veloce Racing +5.527

Rosberg X Racing +7.429

ABT CUPRA XE +7.987

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing +22.321

Redemption Race:

X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:10.132

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team +10.150

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E +33.296

Carl Cox Motorsport +2:43.534 (Penalised)

JBXE DNF

Championship Standings:

Veloce Racing: 46 points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 46 points

Rosberg X Racing: 31 points

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 23 points

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 21 points

ABT CUPRA XE: 15 points

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 14 points

Carl Cox Motorsport: 8 points

JBXE: 5 points

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 5 points

Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park

Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park

Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
  • Newcastle now sit just four points off the top four, with two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United put their European ambitions back on the agenda with a late win over Wolverhampton Wanderers — and skipper Kieran Trippier thinks the players should not be shy talking about the club’s Champions League dreams.

A late winner from Miguel Almiron ensured the Magpies leapfrogged Liverpool into fifth place in the Premier League. Alexander Isak had opened the scoring at St. James’ Park before Hwang Hee-Chan netted a second-half leveller.

Newcastle now sit just four points off the top four, with two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot. And while the Magpies have not qualified for that competition in just shy of two decades, Trippier admits the club has targeted a return to the continent’s top table this campaign.

“We shouldn’t be shy to say that. We are in a great position in the league. We have to take it one game at a time but we have to attack each game,” said the England defender.

“As a club, we want to be in Europe, we want to be in the Champions League but we know how relentless this league is and how tough the games are. So we have to stick together for 13 more matches and see where we are in May.

“It’s a nice feeling to get that win. The past few weeks have been difficult. We knew how important it was to get this win. Alexander (Isak) is back in the side and he played unbelievable.”

Howe made five changes to the side beaten at Manchester City last weekend. With Callum Wilson carrying an injury Isak was brought back into the team, while Fabian Schar, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock all got a recall.

The Magpies had an early let-off when a Nick Pope howler, miscontrolling a ball back to him, gifted straight to Raul Jimenez, but the Mexican’s attempt to beat the keeper ended in a dive in a failed attempt to win a penalty. Referee Andrew Madley was having none of it.

With St. James’ Park lacking its usual spark, the players had to raise their own energy on the pitch. And they soon did, with Swede Isak the catalyst.

A wonderfully curled free-kick from Trippier was expertly nodded home from around the penalty spot by Isak, who rewarded Howe for his selection faith.

It could, and should, have been 2-0 moments later as Isak was found over the top, his ball in was bundled the way of Willock, whose goalbound effort was deflected wide by Jose Sa.

Bruno Guimaraes was next to go close as he flicked a header off the bar after Dan Burn recycled a set piece that looked to be drifting out.

While the Magpies were dominant after their goal, the visitors still carried a threat. That was evident when Daniel Podence cut in from the Wolves left to hammer off the foot of Pope’s post.

Wolves came out a totally different unit in the second half, putting the hosts on the back foot. Substitute Pedro Neto was lively and went close to a leveller when he unleashed a rasping effort from the edge of the area, only for Pope to show a strong hand to palm away.

The England stopper, who was shaky with the ball at feet but at his best when it came to shot stopping, again showed why his presence in the Newcastle side has been transformative this campaign, as he got down low to clear a Joao Moutinho volley as Wolves pilled on the pressure.

Just as Pope’s resilience looked set to keep things clean at the Gallowgate End, a scruffy-looking mix-up involving Trippier gifted an equalizer on a silver platter to Hwang. The South Korean was the beneficiary as Trippier slipped when attempting to clear with Pope stranded covering his full-back. In fairness, it was just what Wolves deserved, having peppered Pope’s net in the second 45.

But with time ticking away, Howe threw on the cavalry, the key change being top-scorer Almiron off the bench. And the Paraguayan justified Howe’s call when he ghosted down the right, found Willock in the middle, then drifted into space in the area where he caressed past Sa for a late winner against the run of play.

And Sven Botman almost put the icing on the cake in added time after he blazed over when well placed after some smart work by Almiron and Wilson out wide.

Goalscorer Isak admits he has had to be patient for his moment at Newcastle, but feels like he took it, having scored his fourth goal of the season.

He said: “I’ve been wanting to play more but it has been giving me a bit of fuel and I’m happy to start today and get three points.

“I’ve had to be patient but I’ve been working hard. The team have been playing good but we haven’t got the results and today was all about winning.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored three or four in the first half. Fortunately, two was enough.

“Even though we haven’t been getting the results we wanted, we have been playing well. Now we have a positive feeling for next week.”

Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday evening, knowing a win could take them to within touching distance of Spurs in fourth, as well as further cement their place in the European competition qualifying spots with 13 games left to play.

