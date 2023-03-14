You are here

After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, meets with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, left, at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, Monday March 13, 2023, as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, meets with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, left, at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, Monday March 13, 2023, as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. (AP)
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

  • The AUKUS agreement to provide Australia with nuclear- powered submarines is aimed at countering China in the Indo-Pacific and Beijing has condemned it as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation
SAN DIEGO: US President Joe Biden said on Monday after unveiling details of a major submarine deal with Britain and Australia aimed at countering China that he expected to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon, but would not say when.
Asked at a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego if he was worried that China would see the AUKUS submarine deal as aggression, Biden replied “no.”
Asked if he would speak to Xi soon, Biden said “yes,” but to another question as to whether he would tell journalists when they would talk, he replied “no.”
Biden said in mid-February he expected to speak to Xi about what the United States said was a Chinese spy balloon that flew through American airspace, worsening already tense relations, but no such call has been announced.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week the United States wanted to re-establish regular communications with China and Biden expected to speak with Xi by phone sometime after China’s government returns to work following its annual National People’s Congress that ended on Monday.
The AUKUS agreement to provide Australia with nuclear- powered submarines is aimed at countering China in the Indo-Pacific and Beijing has condemned it as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation.
“Competition requires dialogue and diplomacy,” Sullivan told a small group of reporters last week in reference to China while discussing AUKUS. “We encourage the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to have regularized patterns of communications at senior levels.”
Asked when a call with Xi might happen, Sullivan replied: “When the People’s Congress is over and the government, including the president, return to work in Beijing the (US) president anticipates the opportunity to engage in a phone call.”
“Over the course of 18 months we have communicated with (China) about AUKUS and sought more information from them about their intentions,” Sullivan added, referring to China’s military buildup, including nuclear powered submarines.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Xi plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That call was likely to take place after Xi’s visit to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said.
Sullivan told reporters en route to San Diego on Monday that Washington has been publicly and privately encouraging Xi to talk to Zelensky so that they hear “not just the Russian perspective” on the war.
Sullivan added that Ukraine had not confirmed a call between Xi and Zelensky.

 

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
  • Bakhmut because it is inflicting huge losses on the Russian assault force which will make it easier to stage a counterattack later this year
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine: Ukraine’s future hinges on the outcome of fighting with Russia in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, with both sides describing relentless battles as Moscow intensifies a winter campaign to capture the small eastern city.
In what would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Russia’s invasion, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is expected to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, a source told Reuters.
Moscow would be certain to reject arrest warrants against its officials. But an international war crimes prosecution could deepen Moscow’s diplomatic isolation over a campaign that has killed thousands of civilians and drawn Europe’s fiercest fighting since World War Two.
Bakhmut has become the main focus of Russia’s assault, with months of bloody infantry battles inflicting heavy losses on both sides. Russian forces led by the Wagner private army have captured the city’s east but so far failed to encircle it.
Zelensky said in a video address late on Monday that Ukraine’s future depended on the outcome in Bakhmut and other war-torn areas in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.
“It is very tough in the east — very painful. We have to destroy the enemy’s military power. And we shall destroy it,” Zelensky said.
Russia says taking Bakhmut would open a path to capture all of Donetsk, a central war aim. The Ukrainian military says it has not pulled out of Bakhmut because it is inflicting huge losses on the Russian assault force which will make it easier to stage a counterattack later this year.
Near Kreminna, north of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers said on Monday they were repelling intensified attacks.
In a forest some 8 km (5 miles) from the front, cannons boomed, targeting enemy positions to the northeast. Explosions rumbled constantly in the distance, a sign of heavy fighting.
Reuters reporters saw a soldier being brought from the front with a badly wounded leg. He was stabilized in a van with a splint and painkillers before being taken to a medical center further from the front.
“Two or three weeks ago the fighting was at its peak but it has calmed down a bit,” said Mykhailo Anest, a 35-year-old medic. “There is a lot of artillery and mortar fire.”

WAR CRIMES PROBE
Ukraine and its allies in the West say Russia has committed “crimes against humanity” during its more than year-long invasion by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, accusations Moscow denies.
The ICC, which opened a probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine last year, is expected to seek its first warrants against Russian officials in relation to the conflict “in the short term,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.
It was unclear which Russian officials the prosecutor might seek warrants against or when they might come, but they could include the crime of genocide, the source said.
The ICC prosecutor’s office declined to comment. Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, said the ICC had no jurisdiction over the country since Moscow withdrew its backing in 2016.
“The ICC is an instrument of neo-colonialism in the hands of the West,” he said.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, saying its attacks are all intended to reduce Kyiv’s ability to fight. It has not concealed a program under which it has taken thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
Kyiv says thousands of deported Ukrainian children are being adopted into Russian families, housed in Russian camps and orphanages, given Russian passports and brought up to reject Ukrainian nationality.
The UN genocide convention defines “forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” as one of five acts that can be prosecuted as genocide.

CHINA’S XI TO RUSSIA
As the Bakhmut fighting grinds on, Moscow appeared on the cusp of one long-sought diplomatic breakthrough: several sources told Reuters that China’s President Xi Jinping could visit Russia as soon as next week.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The Kremlin said it had nothing to announce yet.
President Vladimir Putin has touted such a visit as a show of support, but it could be overshadowed by the possibility that Xi may separately speak by video link to Zelensky for the first time since the invasion.
Plans for talks between Zelensky and Xi were reported by the Wall Street Journal. Reuters could not immediately confirm them and Ukraine’s president’s office did not immediately respond.

 

 

North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’, Seoul says

North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’, Seoul says
  • The launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine in an apparent protest over the US-South Korea drills
SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang’s second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.
Washington and Seoul have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.
“North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
The launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine in an apparent protest over the US-South Korea drills.
Known as Freedom Shield, the drills started Monday and will run for 10 days as part of the allies’ drive to counter North Korea’s growing threats.
In a rare move, Seoul’s military this month revealed that the allies’ special forces units were staging military exercises dubbed “Teak Knife” — which involve simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea — ahead of Freedom Shield.
The Freedom Shield exercises focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s redoubled aggression, the allies said.
They will “involve wartime procedures to repel potential North Korean attacks and conduct a stabilization campaign in the North,” the South Korean military has said.
It emphasised that the exercise was a “defensive one based on a combined operational plan.”
But North Korea views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response.

Last year, North Korea declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and fired a record-breaking number of missiles.
Leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month ordered his military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war.”
Washington has repeatedly restated its “ironclad” commitment to defending South Korea, including using the “full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.”
South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on allies.
Analysts previously said North Korea would likely use the drills as an excuse to carry out more missile launches and perhaps even a nuclear test.
“More missile launches with variations in style and scope should be expected, with even a nuclear test. More acts of intimidation from North Korea should not come as a surprise,” said Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean army general.
It is also an opportunity for Pyongyang to try and show that its “reason for developing missiles is for self-defense purposes,” said Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

 

US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico border

US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico border
  • Immigrant advocates hope to secure a similar extension for an around 77,000 Afghans who arrived in the US in 2021 after military withdrawal from Afghanistan
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will allow Ukrainians who entered the United States last year at the Mexico border to renew their humanitarian status, giving them continued access to government benefits like health insurance and food stamps.
The extension is a victory for advocates who have urged the administration of US President Joe Biden to expand legal pathways for thousands of migrants from a select group of countries who have been allowed to enter the country in recent years on a temporary emergency basis.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday that about 25,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict in Ukraine and sought refuge in the United States via Mexico in early 2022 can now extend their stay beyond the one-year permit they were initially granted. Many showed up at the US-Mexico border because they had few other avenues to reach the United States.
In April of last year, under pressure to accept more refugees, Biden launched the “Uniting for Ukraine” program to allow the entry of Ukrainians with US sponsors via air and discourage border crossings. More than 118,000 Ukrainians have come to the United States through that program with two-year grants of “humanitarian parole” that will not expire until 2024 or later, according to DHS.
Immigrant advocates hope to secure a similar extension for an estimated 77,000 Afghans who arrived in the United States in 2021 as part of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Many Afghans could see their humanitarian parole expire later this year.
Meredith Owen, director of policy and advocacy at Church World Service, a refugee resettlement group, called for Afghans to receive a similar extension, calling it “long past due.”

UK interior minister attacks ‘naive do-gooders’ amid criticism of small boats strategy

UK interior minister attacks ‘naive do-gooders’ amid criticism of small boats strategy
  • PM Rishi Sunak has said that stopping asylum seekers arriving on the south coast of England in small vessels is one of his top priorities
LONDON: Britain’s interior minister Suella Braverman defended her policy to remove almost all migrants who arrive without permission, saying her political opponents were “naive do-gooders” and there has been “too much” immigration in recent years.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that stopping asylum seekers arriving on the south coast of England in small vessels — often unseaworthy inflatable boats and dinghies — is one of his top priorities.
The legislation introduced to parliament on Monday aims to reduce the number of people entering Britain in that way, which last year reached a record 45,000, up 500 percent in the last two years. Many came from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran and Iraq.
Under the government’s plans, asylum seekers will be detained without bail before they are deported to their home country or, if this is not deemed safe, another safe third country.
Braverman, whose parents migrated to Britain in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius, said she had been the subject of “grotesque slurs” and would not be patronized on what appropriate views someone of her background could hold.
“I will not be hectored by out-of-touch lefties,” she told parliament. “It’s perfectly respectable for a child of immigrants like me to say that I’m deeply grateful to live here, to say that immigration has been overwhelmingly good for the United Kingdom, but we’ve had too much of it in recent years.”
The Illegal Migration Bill is expected to be heavily contested in parliament and in the courts, setting up a clash over how to deal with the arrivals of small boats ahead of the next election expected next year.
As members of parliament debated the new law in the House of Parliament on Monday, hundreds of people gathered outside to protest against the legislation.
Only in limited circumstances, such as people who were considered too ill to fly or those at a “real risk of serious and irreversible harm,” would people be allowed to claim asylum under the proposals.
Some lawmakers said in the debate they were concerned that the legislation that could allow the deportation of families, pregnant women, and torture victims.
Asked if she was satisfied if there was enough provision to protect vulnerable children, Braverman said she was comfortable with the levels of safeguarding.
“Let’s be honest, the vast majority of arrivals — 74 percent in 2021 — were adult males under the age of 40,” she said.
“The vast majority were not pregnant women, the vast majority were not young women. All traveled through safe countries like France, in which they could and should have first claimed asylum.”

Tens of thousands of doctors in UK kick off 3-day strike

Tens of thousands of doctors in UK kick off 3-day strike
LONDON: Tens of thousands of junior doctors went on strike across England on Monday to demand better pay, kicking off three days of widespread disruption at the UK’s state-funded hospitals and health clinics.

Junior doctors — who are qualified but in the earlier years of their career — make up 45 percent of all doctors in the National Health Service. 

Their walkout means that operations and appointments will be canceled for thousands of patients, and senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover for emergency services, critical care and maternity services.

The British Medical Association, the doctors’ trade union, says pay for junior doctors has fallen 26 percent in real terms since 2008, while workload and patient waiting lists are at record highs. The union says burnout and the UK’s cost-of-living crisis are driving scores of doctors away from the public health service.

The union said newly qualified medics earn just 14.09 pounds ($17) an hour.

“All that junior doctors are asking is to be paid a wage that matches our skill set,” said Rebecca Lissman, 29, a trainee in obstetrics and gynecology.

“We love the NHS, and I don’t want to work in private practice, but I think we are seeing the erosion of public services.”

“I want to be in work, looking after people, getting trained. I don’t want to be out here striking, but I feel that I have to,” she added.

Other health workers, including nurses and paramedics, have also staged strikes in recent months to demand better pay and conditions. NHS figures show that more than 100,000 appointments have already been postponed this winter as a result of the nurses’ walkouts.

Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said the 72-hour strike this week is expected to have the most serious impact and will cause “extensive disruption.”

He said some cancer care will likely be affected, alongside routine appointments and some operations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters on Sunday it was “disappointing that the junior doctors’ union are not engaging with the government.” 

The doctors’ union said officials have refused to engage with their demands for months, and that a recent invitation to talks came with “unacceptable” preconditions.

The doctors’ strike this week will coincide with mass walkouts by tens of thousands of teachers and civil servants on Wednesday, the day the government unveils its latest budget statement.

A wave of strikes has disrupted Britons’ lives for months, as workers demand pay raises to keep pace with soaring inflation, which stood at 10.1 percent in January. 

That was down from a November peak of 11.1 percent, but is still the highest in 40 years.

Scores of others in the public sector, including train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving examiners, bus drivers and postal workers have all walked off their jobs to demand higher pay.

Unions say wages, especially in the public sector, have fallen in real terms over the past decade, and a cost-of-living crisis fueled by sharply rising food and energy prices has left many struggling to pay their bills.

