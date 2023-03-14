You are here

  • Home
  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 3, 2021. (AFP)
Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 3, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95q2r

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war
  • US officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs
  • Will also expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The US has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, US officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the US financial system.
Andrew Adams, who heads the US government’s KleptoCapture task force, designed to enforce the economic restrictions within the US imposed on Russia and its billionaires, told The Associated Press that the group is prioritizing its efforts to identify those who help Russians evade sanctions and violate export controls.
“These illicit procurement networks will continue to take up an ever-increasing amount of our bandwidth,” said Adams, who also serves as acting deputy assistant attorney general.
So far, more than $58 billion worth of sanctioned Russians’ assets have been blocked or frozen worldwide, according to a report last week from the Treasury Department. That includes two luxury yachts each worth $300 million in San Diego and Fiji, and six New York and Florida properties worth $75 million owned by sanctioned oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
The US has begun attempts to punish the associates and wealth managers of oligarchs — in Vekselberg’s case, a federal court in New York indicted Vladimir Voronchenko after he helped maintain Vekselberg’s properties. He was charged in February with conspiring to violate and evade US sanctions.
The case was coordinated through the KleptoCapture group.
“I think it can be quite effective to be sanctioning facilitators,” Adams said, calling them “professional sanctions evasion brokers.”
A February study led by Dartmouth University researchers showed that targeting a few key wealth managers would cause far greater damage to Russia than sanctioning oligarchs individually.
Other attempts to inflict pain on the Russian economy will come from the efforts to liquidate yachts and other property owned by Russian oligarchs and the Kremlin, turning them into cash to benefit Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long called for Russian assets to be transferred to Ukraine, and former Biden administration official Daleep Singh told the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 28 that forfeiting Russia’s billions in assets held by the US is “something we ought to pursue.”
Singh suggested the US should “use the reserves that we have immobilized at the New York Fed, transfer them to Ukraine and allow them to put them up as collateral to raise money.” He ran the White House’s Russia sanctions program when he was national security adviser for international economics.
Adams said the KleptoCapture task force is pursuing efforts to sell Russians’ yachts and other property, despite the legal difficulties of turning property whose owners’ access has been blocked into forfeited assets that the government can take and sell for the benefit of Ukraine.
He stressed that the US will operate under the rule of law. “Part of what that means is that we will not take assets that are not fully, totally forfeited through the judicial procedures and begin confiscating them without a legal basis,” Adams said.
He added that the task force has had “success in working with Congress and working with folks around the executive branch in obtaining authorization to transfer certain forfeited funds to the State Department.”
The Treasury Department said on Thursday that the government is “paving the way” for $5.4 million in seized funds to be sent as foreign assistance to Ukraine.
Additionally, strengthening laws that serve as loopholes for sanctions evaders will also be a priority across federal departments, officials say.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, under Treasury, is expected to roll out rules to address the use of the US real estate market to launder money, including a requirement on disclosing the true ownership of real estate.
Steven Tian, director of research at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, who tracks companies’ disengagement from Russia, said the new real estate rule is long overdue.
“I would point out that it’s not just unique to Russian oligarchs. As you know, the real estate market makes use of shell companies in the United States, period,” Tian said.
Erica Hanichak, the government affairs director at the FACT Coalition, a nonprofit that promotes corporate transparency, urged the administration to put the rule forward by late March, when the US co-hosts the second Summit for Democracy with the governments of Costa Rica, Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia.
“We’re viewing this as an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate leadership not only in addressing corrupt practices abroad, but looking to our own backyard and addressing the loopholes in our system that facilitate corruption internationally,” she said.

 

Topics: Russian oligarchs

Related

Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch: US
World
Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch: US
Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
World
US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht

Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban

Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban

Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron received far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Elysee Palace on Monday for a working dinner where he underscored the need for European “unity” on the Ukraine war, the president’s office said.
Unlike most European leaders, Orban has been openly critical of the bloc’s stance on the conflict, slamming what he has described as an “indirect war” being waged against Russia while calling for a cease-fire.
At Monday’s dinner, Macron “reaffirmed the need for the unity of European countries in their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, particularly via the strict application of sanctions,” according to the president’s team.
The pair also touched on the accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO.
Hungary and Turkiye are the only two members of the 30-nation alliance not to have ratified both countries’ bids.
Budapest is highly reliant on Russian energy imports, and Orban has vowed to maintain ties with the Kremlin while refusing to send weapons to Kyiv. He has also criticized sanctions against Moscow, though Hungary eventually sided with its EU partners on the matter.
Hungary is also engaged in a long-running row with the European Union over concerns in Brussels about corruption.
In December, Brussels froze billions of euros’ worth of funds pending anti-corruption reforms expected from Budapest.
Also on the agenda at Monday’s dinner, which came ahead of a European Council meeting later this month, were the issues of industrial competitiveness and migration, with Orban having come under fire in the past for his policies against non-European refugees.

Topics: European Union Emmanuel Macron Viktor Orban

After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’

After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’

After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
  • The AUKUS agreement to provide Australia with nuclear- powered submarines is aimed at countering China in the Indo-Pacific and Beijing has condemned it as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

SAN DIEGO: US President Joe Biden said on Monday after unveiling details of a major submarine deal with Britain and Australia aimed at countering China that he expected to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon, but would not say when.
Asked at a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego if he was worried that China would see the AUKUS submarine deal as aggression, Biden replied “no.”
Asked if he would speak to Xi soon, Biden said “yes,” but to another question as to whether he would tell journalists when they would talk, he replied “no.”
Biden said in mid-February he expected to speak to Xi about what the United States said was a Chinese spy balloon that flew through American airspace, worsening already tense relations, but no such call has been announced.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week the United States wanted to re-establish regular communications with China and Biden expected to speak with Xi by phone sometime after China’s government returns to work following its annual National People’s Congress that ended on Monday.
The AUKUS agreement to provide Australia with nuclear- powered submarines is aimed at countering China in the Indo-Pacific and Beijing has condemned it as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation.
“Competition requires dialogue and diplomacy,” Sullivan told a small group of reporters last week in reference to China while discussing AUKUS. “We encourage the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to have regularized patterns of communications at senior levels.”
Asked when a call with Xi might happen, Sullivan replied: “When the People’s Congress is over and the government, including the president, return to work in Beijing the (US) president anticipates the opportunity to engage in a phone call.”
“Over the course of 18 months we have communicated with (China) about AUKUS and sought more information from them about their intentions,” Sullivan added, referring to China’s military buildup, including nuclear powered submarines.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Xi plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That call was likely to take place after Xi’s visit to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said.
Sullivan told reporters en route to San Diego on Monday that Washington has been publicly and privately encouraging Xi to talk to Zelensky so that they hear “not just the Russian perspective” on the war.
Sullivan added that Ukraine had not confirmed a call between Xi and Zelensky.

 

Topics: US China Australia

Related

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
World
China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before Russia’s February 2022 invasion.
Middle-East
US targets China-based network supporting Iran’s drone procurement efforts

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
  • Bakhmut because it is inflicting huge losses on the Russian assault force which will make it easier to stage a counterattack later this year
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine: Ukraine’s future hinges on the outcome of fighting with Russia in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, with both sides describing relentless battles as Moscow intensifies a winter campaign to capture the small eastern city.
In what would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Russia’s invasion, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is expected to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, a source told Reuters.
Moscow would be certain to reject arrest warrants against its officials. But an international war crimes prosecution could deepen Moscow’s diplomatic isolation over a campaign that has killed thousands of civilians and drawn Europe’s fiercest fighting since World War Two.
Bakhmut has become the main focus of Russia’s assault, with months of bloody infantry battles inflicting heavy losses on both sides. Russian forces led by the Wagner private army have captured the city’s east but so far failed to encircle it.
Zelensky said in a video address late on Monday that Ukraine’s future depended on the outcome in Bakhmut and other war-torn areas in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.
“It is very tough in the east — very painful. We have to destroy the enemy’s military power. And we shall destroy it,” Zelensky said.
Russia says taking Bakhmut would open a path to capture all of Donetsk, a central war aim. The Ukrainian military says it has not pulled out of Bakhmut because it is inflicting huge losses on the Russian assault force which will make it easier to stage a counterattack later this year.
Near Kreminna, north of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers said on Monday they were repelling intensified attacks.
In a forest some 8 km (5 miles) from the front, cannons boomed, targeting enemy positions to the northeast. Explosions rumbled constantly in the distance, a sign of heavy fighting.
Reuters reporters saw a soldier being brought from the front with a badly wounded leg. He was stabilized in a van with a splint and painkillers before being taken to a medical center further from the front.
“Two or three weeks ago the fighting was at its peak but it has calmed down a bit,” said Mykhailo Anest, a 35-year-old medic. “There is a lot of artillery and mortar fire.”

WAR CRIMES PROBE
Ukraine and its allies in the West say Russia has committed “crimes against humanity” during its more than year-long invasion by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, accusations Moscow denies.
The ICC, which opened a probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine last year, is expected to seek its first warrants against Russian officials in relation to the conflict “in the short term,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.
It was unclear which Russian officials the prosecutor might seek warrants against or when they might come, but they could include the crime of genocide, the source said.
The ICC prosecutor’s office declined to comment. Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, said the ICC had no jurisdiction over the country since Moscow withdrew its backing in 2016.
“The ICC is an instrument of neo-colonialism in the hands of the West,” he said.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, saying its attacks are all intended to reduce Kyiv’s ability to fight. It has not concealed a program under which it has taken thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
Kyiv says thousands of deported Ukrainian children are being adopted into Russian families, housed in Russian camps and orphanages, given Russian passports and brought up to reject Ukrainian nationality.
The UN genocide convention defines “forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” as one of five acts that can be prosecuted as genocide.

CHINA’S XI TO RUSSIA
As the Bakhmut fighting grinds on, Moscow appeared on the cusp of one long-sought diplomatic breakthrough: several sources told Reuters that China’s President Xi Jinping could visit Russia as soon as next week.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The Kremlin said it had nothing to announce yet.
President Vladimir Putin has touted such a visit as a show of support, but it could be overshadowed by the possibility that Xi may separately speak by video link to Zelensky for the first time since the invasion.
Plans for talks between Zelensky and Xi were reported by the Wall Street Journal. Reuters could not immediately confirm them and Ukraine’s president’s office did not immediately respond.

 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China

Related

Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
Middle-East
Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
World
China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
  • The launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine in an apparent protest over the US-South Korea drills
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday in another show of force after the US and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal, its neighbors said.
The missiles were launched from the southwestern coastal town of Jangyon and flew across North Korea before landing in the sea off that country’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It also said the South Korean military had boosted its surveillance posture and maintained readiness in close coordination with the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that officials were still gathering details of the North Korean launches and there has been no immediate reports of damage in Japanese waters.
Pyongyang could further escalate its weapons tests over the coming days in a tit-for-tat response to the allies’ military drills, which are planned to run until March 23. Last week North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel what he called the “frantic war preparations moves” by his country’s rivals.
Worries about North Korea’s nuclear program have grown sharply after the North last year tested a barrage of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable missiles, and openly threatened to use them in potential conflicts with the United States and South Korea.
North Korea appears to be using long-stalled talks with the United States and the expanding US-South Korean drills as a chance to enlarge its weapons arsenals to increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States.
The North Korean threats, along with China’s increasing assertiveness, have pushed the United States to seek to reinforce its alliances with South Korea and Japan. But some experts say a solidified Washington-Seoul-Tokyo cooperation could prompt Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow to strengthen their own trilateral ties. China and Russia, embroiled in separate confrontations with the US, have repeatedly blocked US and its allies’ bids to toughen UN sanctions on North Korea.
On Monday, North Korea said it had test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine. It implied the cruise missiles were being developed to carry nuclear warheads and claimed that the latest test verified the posture of the country’s “nuclear war deterrence.”
North Korea acquiring submarine-launched missile systems would be an alarming development because launches would be harder to detect and would provide the North retaliatory second attack capability. However, experts say it would take years, extensive resources and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build a fleet of submarines that could travel quietly and reliably execute strikes.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that North Korea has been refining its submarine-launch capabilities since its first test in 2016 and that the United States were studying Sunday’s launches to assess what they mean in terms of the North’s capabilities.
“But of course, we’re not going to let any steps North Korea takes deter us or constrain us from the actions that we feel are necessary to safeguard stability on the Korean Peninsula,” Sullivan said.
The US-South Korean joint exercises that started Monday include computer simulations involving North Korean aggression and other security scenarios and field exercises. The field exercises would return to the scale of the allies’ biggest springtime exercises that were last held in 2018, according to South Korean defense officials.
The two countries have been expanding their drills since last year as North Korea test-fired more than 70 missiles in 2022. Those included intercontinental ballistic missiles with the potential range to reach the US mainland and short-range, nuclear-capable missiles that could target South Korea.
In their telephone talks Monday, the chief South Korean and US nuclear envoys stressed that North Korea would face unspecified consequences for its provocations. They also urged North Korea to give up its nuclear program and instead care for its people’s livelihoods, saying its decades-long preoccupation with nuclear weapons has invited its current economic hardships and food shortage, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.
Later this week, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is to visit Tokyo for a summit with Kishida where the North Korean threat is expected to be a major topic. Their planned summit underscores how a shared urgency over security is pushing Seoul and Tokyo closer together following years of disputes stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula before the end of World War II.

 

Topics: North Korea US South Korea

Related

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
World
US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms
World
North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms

US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico border

US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico border
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico border

US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico border
  • Immigrant advocates hope to secure a similar extension for an around 77,000 Afghans who arrived in the US in 2021 after military withdrawal from Afghanistan
Updated 14 March 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will allow Ukrainians who entered the United States last year at the Mexico border to renew their humanitarian status, giving them continued access to government benefits like health insurance and food stamps.
The extension is a victory for advocates who have urged the administration of US President Joe Biden to expand legal pathways for thousands of migrants from a select group of countries who have been allowed to enter the country in recent years on a temporary emergency basis.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday that about 25,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict in Ukraine and sought refuge in the United States via Mexico in early 2022 can now extend their stay beyond the one-year permit they were initially granted. Many showed up at the US-Mexico border because they had few other avenues to reach the United States.
In April of last year, under pressure to accept more refugees, Biden launched the “Uniting for Ukraine” program to allow the entry of Ukrainians with US sponsors via air and discourage border crossings. More than 118,000 Ukrainians have come to the United States through that program with two-year grants of “humanitarian parole” that will not expire until 2024 or later, according to DHS.
Immigrant advocates hope to secure a similar extension for an estimated 77,000 Afghans who arrived in the United States in 2021 as part of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Many Afghans could see their humanitarian parole expire later this year.
Meredith Owen, director of policy and advocacy at Church World Service, a refugee resettlement group, called for Afghans to receive a similar extension, calling it “long past due.”

Topics: Ukraine Mexico border

Related

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
World
Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine photos
World
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum
US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war
US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.