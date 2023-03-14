You are here

  • Home
  • New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session

New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session

New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session
Police officers stand guard outside Tunisia's parliament as the new parliament, elected in December and January in a vote with ultra-low turnout, holds its first session, in Tunis, Tunisia March 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43dpy

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session

New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s new parliament on Monday elected its speaker in its first session, but the main opposition coalition said it would not recognize its legitimacy after an election with a turnout of just 11 percent.
President Kais Saied shut down the previous elected parliament in July 2021, ruling by decree in a move that opposition parties have called a coup.
Independent journalists were not allowed to attend the opening session of parliament for the first time since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution. Officials told reporters only state TV and radio and the state news agency were allowed to cover the event.
Ibrahim Bouderbala, the former president of the Bar Association was elected as speaker. Bouderbala is a staunch supporter of President Kais Saied.
The new parliament, elected in polls in December and January, operates under a constitution that Saied wrote last year. It will have very little power compared with the body it replaces.
Saied has said his actions were legal and needed to save Tunisia from years of crisis.
As most parties boycotted the election, and candidates were listed on ballot papers without party affiliation, most of the new parliament members are political independents.
The National Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition, in a statement on Monday it would not recognize the parliament.
Saleh Mbarki, who chaired the opening session, said: “Our duties as people’s representatives is to work in partnership with the executive authority for the unity of the state.”
The National Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition, in a statement on Monday it would not recognize the parliament.
Journalists protested their exclusion from the session, gathering at the entrance to parliament and chanting: “Lawmakers it is a shame. The press is under siege.”
“It is a scandal and a serious violation of press freedom. It harms the image of Tunisia and attacks the citizen’s right to a free and pluralistic media,” Amira Mohamed, vice president of the Journalists Syndicate, told Reuters.

Topics: Tunisia Election Parliament

Related

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament
Middle-East
Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament
President Kais Saied. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied to restore diplomatic ties with Syria

Benjamin Netanyahu’s critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit

Benjamin Netanyahu’s critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

Benjamin Netanyahu’s critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit

Benjamin Netanyahu’s critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit
  • Critics: Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system has put the country on a destructive course
  • They also say it is an attempt by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, to escape justice
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: Hundreds of Israeli writers, artists and intellectuals on Tuesday called on Germany and Britain to cancel upcoming visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system has put the country on a destructive course.
Netanyahu’s coalition, a collection of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, has barreled ahead with legislation that aims to weaken Israel’s Supreme Court and give them control over the appointment of the nation’s judges.
They say the plan is a long-overdue measure to curb what they see as outsize influence by unelected judges. But critics say the plan will destroy Israel’s fragile system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu and his parliamentary majority. They also say it is an attempt by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, to escape justice.
Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets over the past two months to protest the sweeping overhaul. Protests last week were so large that Netanyahu was forced to take a helicopter to the airport in order to catch a flight for an official visit to Italy.
High-tech leaders, Nobel-winning economists and prominent security officials have spoken out against it, military reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty and even some of Israel’s closest allies, including the US, have urged Netanyahu to slow down. Repeated efforts by Israel’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to broker a compromise have not yielded fruit.
In a letter addressed to the German and British ambassadors in Israel, some 1,000 Israeli figures said Tuesday that Israel is in the midst of the most extreme crisis in its history and that Netanyahu is trying to turn the country into a “theocratic dictatorship.”
“In the face of Mr. Netanyahu’s dangerous and destructive leadership, and in light of a vast democratic civilian resistance against the destruction of state institutions by undemocratic law-making, we are asking that Germany and Great Britain swiftly announce to the defendant Netanyahu that his planned state visits to your countries are canceled,” reads the letter. “If these visits go ahead as planned, a dark shadow will hang over them.”
The letter was signed by internationally acclaimed author David Grossman, novelist Dorit Rabinyan, Oscar-nominated director Uri Barbash and scores of academics, business figures and professionals.
Netanyahu is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday in Berlin, where Israeli expats say they are organizing a large protest against their visiting prime minister.
Netanyahu returned to power in December, following the country’s fifth election in under four years, at the head of the most right-wing government in Israel’s 75-year history.

Mahsa Amini not forgotten in Iran six months after death

Mahsa Amini not forgotten in Iran six months after death
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago

Mahsa Amini not forgotten in Iran six months after death

Mahsa Amini not forgotten in Iran six months after death
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
TEHRAN: Six months ago this week, Mahsa Amini was arrested for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women. Within days she was dead, sparking the country’s biggest protests in years.
The 22-year ethnic Kurd became a household name inside Iran, a rallying point for demands for change. Around the world, she became a hero for women’s rights campaigners and a symbol for Western opponents of the Islamic republic.
Amini was visiting the capital Tehran with her brother and cousins when she was arrested as they were leaving a metro station in the city center last September.
Accused of wearing “inappropriate” attire, she was taken to a police station by officers of the morality police.
There she collapsed after a quarrel with a policewoman, according to a short surveillance video released by the authorities.
She spent three days in hospital in a coma before her death on September 16, which the authorities blamed on underlying health issues.
For many, the young woman from the western city of Saqez personified the fight against the obligation to wear the headscarf. Her name became the rallying point for a protest movement that gripped the country for months.
The epitaph engraved on her tomb reads: “You are not dead Mahsa, your name has become a symbol.”
Almost overnight, her portrait became ubiquitous in Iran’s cities, fly-postered on walls and held aloft by protesters. It even made the cover of some magazines published inside Iran, including the March edition of the monthly Andisheh Pouya.
“Unknown before her death, Mahsa has become a symbol of oppression and her innocent face reinforces this image,” said political scientist Ahmad Zeidabadi.


The protests over her death in custody, which began in the capital and in her native Kurdistan province, swiftly mushroomed into a nationwide movement for change.
Public anger over her death merged with “a series of problems, including the economic crisis, attitudes toward the morality police, or political issues such as the disqualification of candidates for election” by Iran’s conservative-dominated vetting body the Guardian Council, said sociologist Abbas Abdi.
Spearheaded by young people demanding gender equality and greater openness without a leader or political program, the street protests peaked late last year.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security force personnel. Thousands more were arrested for participating in what officials described as “riots” and blamed on hostile forces linked to the United States, Israel and their allies.
In February, after the protests abated and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei decreed a partial amnesty, the authorities began to release thousands of people arrested in connection with the protests.
Some 22,600 people “linked to the riots” have so far been released, the head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said this week.
But Abdi said protesters could return to the streets again as the underlying grievances remained unaddressed.
“The demonstrations are over, but I doubt the protest has ended,” he said, noting that “the main causes of the crisis remain.
“In the current situation, any incident can trigger new protests.”
He cited as an example the public anger sparked by a spate of mystery poisonings that have affected thousands of pupils at more than 200 girls’ schools over the past three months.


The mass demonstrations inside Iran, among the largest since the 1979 revolution, prompted some in the exiled opposition to talk of an imminent change of regime.
“Some people, especially in the diaspora, have mistakenly bet on the fall of the Islamic republic in the very near future,” political scientist Zeidabadi said.
Zeidabadi argued that the emigres had misunderstood the nature of the protest movement which he said was more “civic” than political.
He stressed that, viewed in that fashion, the movement had produced “results,” notably a quiet relaxation in enforcement of the dress code for women.
“A certain degree of freedom from the hijab is tolerated even if the law and the rules have not changed,” Zeidabadi said.
He predicted similarly discreet and cautious reforms in other areas, notably the economy, which has been blighted by inflation of around 50 percent and a record depreciation of the rial against the dollar.
“It seems that the Islamic republic has realized the need for a change of policy, although there is no consensus within it on a lasting response to meet the challenge.”

Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar: dealers

Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar: dealers
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar: dealers

Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar: dealers
  • The currency’s market value was at around 60,000 to the dollar in late January
  • Despite the gravity of the crisis, the country has no president and only a caretaker government amid persistent deadlock between rival alliances in parliament
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP
Beirut: The Lebanese pound sank to a historic low against the dollar on the parallel market Tuesday, foreign exchange dealers said, as banks in the crisis-hit country resumed an open-ended strike.
The Lebanese pound, officially pegged at 15,000 to the dollar, was trading at 100,000 against the greenback, dealers said — a dizzying plunge from 1,507 before the economic crisis hit in 2019.
The currency’s market value was at around 60,000 to the dollar in late January.
Tuesday’s low marked another somber milestone in an economic meltdown that has pushed most of the population into poverty.
Despite the gravity of the crisis, the country has no president and only a caretaker government amid persistent deadlock between rival alliances in parliament.
Lebanese banks that have long imposed draconian withdrawal restrictions — essentially locking depositors out of their life savings — were closed on Tuesday as they resumed an open-ended strike.
The strike began early last month to protest what the Association of Banks in Lebanon described as “arbitrary” judicial measures against lenders, after depositors filed lawsuits to retrieve savings.
Over the past three years, bank withdrawal limits have sparked public outrage that has seen some Lebanese resort to armed hold-ups in a bid to lay hands on their own money.
Following lawsuits, some judges sought to seize the funds of bank directors or board members, or to force lenders to pay out customers’ dollar deposits in pounds at the old 1,507 exchange rate.
Customers had a two-week reprieve from the strike after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati intervened late last month to impede the work of one of the judges investigating banks.
Lebanon has had no president since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October. Repeated sessions of parliament convened to elect a successor have all failed to reach agreement on a consensus candidate.

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • 465,000 refugees in Jordan are currently receiving monthly cash-based assistance from WFP to help meet their basic food needs
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Government of Japan contributed 147 million yen (about US$1.1 million) to the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) in Jordan to provide nutrition-sensitive food assistance to more than 27,000 Syrian refugees living in camps and host communities for one month.

The Ambassador of Japan to Jordan, OKUYAMA Jiro, announced the contribution during a joint field visit to a Syrian beneficiary family receiving WFP’s monthly food assistance in Jordan’s capital Amman.

“WFP is grateful for the continued support of the people and Government of Japan. With overlapping crises and natural disasters around the world making communities more vulnerable, Japan’s new contribution ensures that some of the most vulnerable refugees living in Jordan do not fall deeper into food insecurity,” said WFP Representative and Country Director, Alberto Correia Mendes.

“Amid increasing global food price, the Government of Japan acknowledges the alarming levels of food insecurity and the heightened vulnerability of refugees in Jordan. We hope our assistance, in collaboration with WFP, will support the food security and nutrition of vulnerable populations, particularly female-headed households and families with persons of disabilities,” Ambassador Okuyama said.

465,000 refugees in Jordan are currently receiving monthly cash-based assistance from WFP to help meet their basic food needs. Refugees residing in communities receive 2,800 yen (about US$21) per person per month, while extremely vulnerable families living in camps and local communities, receive 4,300 yen (about US$32) per person per month.

Over the past ten years, Japan has contributed more than 5 billion yen (about US$36 million) to support WFP’s activities in Jordan. This includes supporting direct food assistance and livelihood activities and enhancing food security for Jordanians and refugees at risk.

- This article was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Syria Jordan

Related

UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria documents failure to protect country’s civilians
Middle-East
UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria documents failure to protect country’s civilians

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul
  • The coalition advanced a bill that would protect the long-serving leader from calls that he be removed from office over corruption charges he faces
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament on Tuesday advanced a bill that would let lawmakers pass laws that the Supreme Court cannot overturn — a key piece of legislation in Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies’ proposed judicial overhaul that has divided the country.
Netanyahu’s governing coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties has pressed ahead with its legislative blitz despite calls for compromise and demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets over the past two months.
In an overnight session that stretched into early morning, the Knesset gave initial approval to several pieces of legislation, including a bill protecting the prime minister from being declared unfit for office, or incapacitated, and another to allow settlements in the northern West Bank.
A third piece of legislation that was approved would let parliament pass laws impervious to judicial review, with a simple majority of 61 members in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset.
Each of the bills require additional votes before being enshrined into law.
The steps were the latest in a series of moves by Netanyahu’s coalition to overhaul Israel’s legal system. The prime minister and his allies say the effort is aimed at reining in an activist court. Critics say the drive would upend the country’s democratic checks and balances, defang the Supreme Court, and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his parliamentary majority.
Business leaders, legal experts and retired military leaders have joined the protests against the judicial overhaul, and Israeli reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty if the overhaul passes.
Netanyahu returned to power in December, following the country’s fifth election in under four years, at the head of Israel’s most ultranationalist and religious government to date. He is currently on trial for fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, charges he denies.

Topics: Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest
Middle-East
Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest
Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road
Middle-East
Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

Latest updates

Benjamin Netanyahu’s critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit
Benjamin Netanyahu’s critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit
New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session
New Tunisian parliament elects its speaker in its first session
Mahsa Amini not forgotten in Iran six months after death
Mahsa Amini not forgotten in Iran six months after death
Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners
NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.