Saudi ministry signs deal with Al-Tai FC over plan to make mosques in Hail region disabled-friendly

The agreement was signed between The regional office in Hail of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Al-Tai football club. (SPA)
  • The agreement relates to plans for the creation of paths that are specially designed for use by people with disabilities
RIYADH: The regional office in Hail of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has signed an agreement with Al-Tai football club relating to plans to refurbish mosques in the region to better accommodate people with disabilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the plans, paths will be created that are specially designed for use by people with disabilities, using engineering controls and standards approved by authorities.


 

Saudi Cabinet expresses hope that constructive dialogue with Iran continues

  • Cabinet said it hopes the dialogue would continue in a way that benefited the two countries and the region in general
  • Also expressed support for anything that would alleviate the suffering caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet expressed hope on Tuesday that constructive dialogue with Iran continues in accordance with pillars and foundations included in a recent agreement between the two countries to renew diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions.

During a meeting chaired by King Salman, the Cabinet said it hopes the dialogue would continue in a way that benefited the two countries and the region in general, thereby enhancing regional and international peace and security.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s position in support of all international endeavors to find a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and to facilitate dialogue between the two parties.

It also expressed support for anything that would alleviate the tension and suffering caused by the crisis.

The Cabinet also commended the Kingdom’s affirmation, at the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries that took place recently in Doha, that it would work with the international community to support the world’s least developed countries, help them overcome challenges, and push them towards progress and development.

It also discussed several reports on international conferences hosted by the Kingdom recently in order to keep pace with developments in the world, and develop and seize new opportunities through coordination, exchange of vision, and cooperation.

Riyadh forum focuses on women in data science

  • The two-day forum aims to foster women’s interest and professional participation in data science, engineering and computer science
  • President of PSU Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani: The goals of Vision 2030 and the initiatives taken in the digital field have enabled Saudi women to draw their own path in the data science field
RIYADH: Prince Sultan University, in cooperation with Stanford University, on Tuesday launched the 2023 Women in Data Science Conference in Riyadh.

The two-day forum aims to foster women’s interest and professional participation in data science, engineering and computer science.

On its opening day, scientific papers and dialogue sessions were presented by Saudi and international researchers, including Maysa Al–Qurashi, vice president of planning, development and quality at Saudi Electronic University; and Reem Alattas, director and value advisory for spend management at System Applications and Products in Data Processing, and a NASA datanaut.

The conference included workshops and a datathon competition to test students’ skills.

Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani, president of PSU, said: “The goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the initiatives taken in the digital field have enabled Saudi women to draw their own path in the data science field.”

Heba Khoshaim, vice president of PSU’s female campus, said the conference “is an opportunity to highlight women’s achievement in the digital field, and to discuss and review the most prominent research and practices.”

The annual forum also encourages mentorship and interdisciplinary collaboration in line with technological advances under Vision 2030.

The conference is held in almost 150 universities in more than 60 countries, highlighting the latest data science research and practices.

Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural Bangladesh

  • Five ships will use Bangladeshi river networks to provide medical aid to impoverished communities
  • First two vessels are ready and due to be launched by June, hospital operator says
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Five Saudi-funded floating hospitals will bring healthcare to tens of thousands of patients in remote areas of Bangladesh, with their operator expecting the first two vessels to be launched shortly after Ramadan.
Bangladesh occupies the world’s largest delta, and a third of the country is under water most of the time. Devastating storms often form over the Bay of Bengal and flood the country’s south, leaving many regions accessible only by river.
Few of these rural areas have medical facilities and the five hospital ships, all named after King Abdullah and funded by the Islamic Development Bank, will traverse the waterways of Bangladesh to provide healthcare to impoverished communities.
Under a 2017 agreement signed by the bank and the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services, the floating hospitals will be initially operated by Friendship, an NGO that has been running hospital ships in Bangladesh for over two decades. After that, the vessels will be handed over to health authorities.
“It’s a tripartite project,” Dr. Sheikh Daud Adnan, head of hospitals at the health directorate, told Arab News.
“The project is for five years, and during this time the ships will run under the supervision of Friendship. After five years, the ships will be handed over to the directorate.”
The cost of building the ships and the first five years of operation is about $20 million. Two of the vessels are already complete and ready to sail, pending registration with Bangladeshi authorities, which Friendship expects to be finalized soon after Ramadan.
“Our people are ready and we have already trained our staff. Everything is ready. I hope the first two ships will float by June or even before,” Runa Khan, the NGO’s executive director, said.
“All the ships will be named after King Abdullah. They will run as King Abdullah Friendship Hospital 1-5.”
The vessels have been built in the Narayanganj shipyard, about 20 km from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.
The biggest ship, King Abdullah Hospital 1, is 31 meters long, and has an operating theater for general surgical operations and a separate theater for eye surgery. The other four ships will be 25 meters long, and will provide primary healthcare and minor operative procedures.
The hospital ships lwill run on the Padma River, the Meghna River in the northeastern district of Sunamganj, and in the southeastern regions of Hatiya.
Each ship will have up to 30 crew — more than half of them medical professionals, and the rest responsible for running the vessels and administration. During the duty period, all will stay on board in their residential cabins.
Each ship will anchor in a particular location for two-and-a-half months. The hospital crew will have a database of patients prepared in advance by paramedics on the ground, Khan said.
“In order to maintain a smooth follow-up and registration, we have community medics or satellite clinics at every location where the ships will anchor..
“These are all mobile clinics. Every month, we conduct mobile clinic services where paramedics attend to the patients. The paramedics refer the patients to our ship hospitals if they can’t treat them. This is how we have the database of the patients to be treated before the ship reaches the particular area,” Khan said.
She estimated that each hospital ship, supported by the mobile clinics, will treat up to 350,000 people every month.
Services will be almost free of charge, as the ships will visit areas lacking medical facilities and where many cannot afford the journey to access proper healthcare.
“We do this almost free of cost. The charge is within 10 US cents,” Khan said.
“They can’t go to healthcare facilities. Healthcare has to reach them. With the river system, we can reach these people easily.”

Exhibition commemorating King Faisal’s journey to Europe opens at UNESCO Paris

Anne Ilcinkas

  • Following London in 2019, the exhibition ‘Faisal: Life at the Heart of the 20th Century’ is stopping at UNESCO headquarters in Paris until March 24
  • ‘This exhibition traces a journey that changed the life of Faisal, who became king of Saudi Arabia for more than a decade,’ says Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to UNESCO
PARIS: Visitors flocked to the Segur Hall at UNESCO headquarters in Paris to attend the opening of an exhibition on Monday dedicated to King Faisal, organized by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.

Following its stop in London in 2019, the exhibition “Faisal: Life in the Heart of the 20th Century” has now come to Paris, tracing the footsteps of King Faisal, who traveled to Great Britain, Ireland and France in 1919, when he was barely 13 years old.

“One hundred years ago, King Faisal was here in Paris,” said Prince Turki Al-Faisal, his son, in a speech that “came from his heart” delivered in the language of Molière. “He laid the foundation stone for building Saudi-French relations and emphasized that relations between nations must be based on mutual respect, concern for common interests, and building bridges of cooperation between the countries’ leaders so that security and safety are achieved, and the people of the world enjoy prosperity and peace,” he continued.

The exhibition invites viewers to step into the shoes of the 13-year-old prince, from his departure from Riyadh in August 1919 to represent his father — then wali of Najd and future founder of the present Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — to the negotiations that led to the Treaty of Versailles.

“Imagine yourself accompanied by a delegation of historians and advisors to Europe, only one year after the end of the First World War,” Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to UNESCO, told the audience in her opening speech.

The young prince visited Cambridge University, the South Wales coalfield and the factories of Birmingham. The scale of British industrial activity had a lasting impact on him, as did the horrors of war, which he discovered while visiting the battlefields of the Western Front in France and Belgium.

“This exhibition traces a journey that changed the life of Faisal, who became king of Saudi Arabia for more than a decade, beginning in 1964,” the ambassador said in her speech. Naturally, the historic trip allowed the young prince to witness the consequences of the conflict but also to discover the beautiful aspects of Europe’s history, values and culture. King Faisal’s encounters with the places he traveled through also shaped his understanding of the importance of education and industry.

Manuscripts, telegrams, letters, paintings, maps, photographs and press articles allow visitors to understand this “historic visit, which is part of the history of the Kingdom, but also of the French Republic,” said Prince Turki, now president of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, after having been head of Saudi intelligence from 1977 to 2001.

“Relations between France and Saudi Arabia are very strong thanks to the contacts that King Faisal initiated since 1919,” Prince Turki explained to Arab News in French, “a relationship that has been strengthened by frequent visits to France and the reception of French heads of state in Saudi Arabia.”

For her part, Princess Haifa told Arab News in French that she is “very happy to host the exhibition at UNESCO, the house of education, science and culture, where we have the chance to tell the story of King Faisal to 193 countries of the world who were present today and were very curious to know more about the life of the young prince, who…interacted with the world…and finally returned to Saudi Arabia to become king."

The exhibition “Faisal: Life in the Heart of the 20th Century” will run until March 24 at the Segur Hall of UNESCO, Paris.

Saudi plane carrying 85 tons of humanitarian aid lands in Turkish city of Gaziantep

Arab News

  • The Kingdom has so far sent 15 aircraft filled with relief supplies to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria in February
RIYADH: A Saudi humanitarian relief flight carrying more than 85 tons of shelter materials arrived on Monday at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye.

It is part of the ongoing aid effort organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit parts of northern Syria and southern Turkiye in February, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

To date, the Kingdom has sent 15 aircraft filled with aid to help the international aid effort. More than 55,000 people in the two countries were killed in the earthquakes, and many more were injured or left homeless.

 

