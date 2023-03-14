‘We believe in the power of sport,’ says Saudia marketing chief after partnering with Aston Martin Formula One Team

You are here

Group Chief Marketing Officer at Saudia Khaled Tash, 2nd left, at the announcement of the airline’s partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 racing team. (Twitter/@saudia_aviation)
Updated 14 March 2023
  Ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, spoke to Arab News about the new partnership, Saudia's history in F1 and the future of motor sport in the Kingdom
With the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix only days away, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, Saudia, has been announced as Official Global Airline Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team for the 2023 season.

Formula One returns to Jeddah Corniche Circuit from March 17-19, with the showpiece race taking place on Sunday.

Aston Martin had a flying start to the new season, with Fernando Alonso taking a spectacular podium with a third place finish at the season opener in Bahrain on March 5, while Lance Stroll finished sixth.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, spoke to Arab News about Saudia’s history and future in Formula One.

On Saudia’s partnership with Aston Martin

“Saudia has a long history of forming sport and event partnerships, and we are extremely excited to expand our portfolio with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team for the 2023 season. It is a huge milestone for Saudia to be associated with such a renowned name in the automotive and motor sport industry.

“At Saudia, we have always believed in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world. Since our creation in 1945, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision to create a more interconnected world, whilst delivering exceptional experiences. We are proud to have partnered with Saudi Arabia’s National Football team, the Saudi Cup, the boxing event “Rage on the Red Sea” and now the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.”

On Saudia’s successful history in Formula One with Williams

“Saudi Arabia was the first Middle East country to be involved in Formula One and Saudia has enjoyed a successful and beautiful history with motor sport, particularly with Williams Racing. Our association with Williams Racing began in 1978 and ran for almost two decades, during which time we enjoyed many successes.

“Formula One fans will remember that the Williams Racing team dominated the competition and won nine Constructors’ Championships thanks to worldwide talent drivers like Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

“Saudia played a vital role in Williams Racing’s victories and our partnership was one of the most successful sponsor-team collaborations in F1 history, paving the way for future partnerships within the motor sport industry.

“Our Kingdom’s love story with F1 has even led us to hosting a race, the Jeddah Grand Prix, and who knows, we may one day have our own Saudi F1 team.

“We believe that our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team provides a further opportunity for us to expand the reach of the sport and bring unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere.”

On developing Saudi talent in motor sport

“Formula One and E are very important international events for us and we hope that such a significant partnership with one of the leading teams in the world, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One, will inspire Saudi youth to further engage with the sport, providing them with new career prospects.

“By attending the races, seeing their country and biggest companies develop partnerships, invest in motor sport and racing infrastructures like the Jeddah Corniche, we not only want to give them a sense of pride, but also want to tell them that they can be part of that world and become mechanics, engineers, track assistants, team managers, event planners or even drivers themselves.

“This is why it is important for us to continue to partner with leading, global names. This is our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences and opportunities, not only for our Kingdom, but for all.

“The country is undertaking a huge transformation and motor sport is definitely playing a crucial role in it.”

On Saudia being involved with other major sporting partnerships or events

“As the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ and being the national carrier, it is Saudia’s responsibility to demonstrate and showcase the Kingdom’s ambitions for the future, and this also comes through global partnerships like with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

“We have many projects in the pipeline and we’ll announce them as soon as we are ready.”

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals
John Duerden

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals
  • Ronaldo caused problems for the opposition but was unable to get on the score sheet as the Riyadh side enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory
  • Al-Nassr will face Abha again on Saturday as they return to action in the league, where they sit in second place just a point behind Al-Ittihad
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank but some of his clinical finishing seems to be rubbing off on teammates, as Al-Nassr defeated Abha 3-1 on Tuesday to stroll into the semi-finals of the King’s Cup.

So comfortable was the victory for the Riyadh side that toward the end coach Rudi Garcia had the luxury of being able to substitute the 38-year-old, five-time Ballon D’or winner, who had been booked just before the break.

The fact that Garcia was able to replace the Portuguese star with the league’s top scorer, Anderson Talisca, recently recovered from injury, was evidence that Al-Nassr seem more than capable of continuing to challenge on two fronts.

In addition to their cup run, they sit in second spot in the league just a point behind Al-Ittihad, and will return to that campaign on Saturday when they again face Abha.

The southwesterners, meanwhile, who have lost four of their last five in the league, will know not to make the same mistakes they did on Tuesday, when they found themselves behind inside 10 seconds and were always playing catch-up.

Just as Bournemouth scored straight from the kick-off in their match against Arsenal this month, so did Al-Nassr as Sultan Al-Ghannam found Sami Al-Najei in the area, who put his side ahead. Suddenly, Abha had a mountain to climb.

The game seemed almost done and dusted just 20 minutes later when Abdullah Al-Khaibari fired home after a cross from Ghislain Konan, volleying a low, left-footed shot from just inside the area.

Ronaldo also caused problems for the visitors as he continued to drive his team forward, though he was unable to get a clear sight of goal himself. He was shown a yellow card after the referee blew for half time for picking up the ball and drop-kicking it high into the air in frustration, as he had been about to break forward in another attack.

Just four minutes after the restart, it was 3-0 and Al-Nassr could safely start looking forward to their last-four cup clash. Mohammed Maran fired home at the far post after Devis Epassy failed to deal with a cross.

To Abha’s credit, they never gave up and were rewarded with a consolation goal midway through the second half. Substitute Abdulfattah Adam pounced from close range after goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi could only parry a shot from Saad Al-Salouli.

Ronaldo had a half-chance with a header with 10 minutes remaining but nodded a crossed ball over the bar. It was not to be the 38-year-old’s day in front of goal but he still caused plenty of problems for Abha as Al-Nassr enjoyed a comfortable early evening workout in Riyadh.

There will be tougher tests to come in this competition but Al-Nassr are now within sight not only of the King’s Cup trophy but a place in Asian Champions League. They would love to get there, of course, by winning the league, and another result like this one against the same opposition on Saturday would be another good step toward that. Ronaldo, for one, certainly looks like he will be ready for it.

Morocco says joining Spain-Portugal FIFA 2030 World Cup bid

Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
AFP

Morocco says joining Spain-Portugal FIFA 2030 World Cup bid

Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
  • Spain and Portugal declared their joint candidacy in 2021, before adding Ukraine to their bid last October
  • Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once
AFP

RABAT: King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced on Tuesday that his country had joined the bid by Spain and Portugal to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.
The announcement means that war-torn Ukraine is likely to be dropped from the bid.
King Mohammed made the announcement in a message delivered as he was named the winner of the African Football Confederation 2022 Award of Excellence in Kigali, where world governing body FIFA is holding its annual congress.
The Spanish and Portuguese federations did not respond to requests from AFP for confirmation of Morocco’s inclusion.
Spain and Portugal declared their joint candidacy in 2021, before adding Ukraine to their bid last October.
In contrast to the distance between Ukraine, and Spain and Portugal, Morocco is separated from Spain only by the Strait of Gibraltar.
A South American bid including Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile is set to challenge the Iberian bid, and Saudi Arabia hopes to lead a joint ticket with Egypt and Greece.
The World Cup has had joint hosts before.
In 2002 Japan and South Korea shared the competition. In 2026, the finals will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, when 11 of the 16 planned venues will are in the US.
The 2026 World Cup will expand from 32 teams to 48 and, under the format FIFA announced on Tuesday, will stretch over 104 matches, up from 64 in Qatar last year.
Morocco was the other candidate for 2026 but finished a distant second in the voting.
That was the fifth time Morocco had bid to host the finals after trying for 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
“This candidature will be a gathering of the best on both sides, and the demonstration of an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and means,” said King Mohammed in his message, read by the Moroccan Minister of Sports Chakib Benmoussa.
At the last World Cup, in December in Qatar, Morocco became the first nation from ether Africa or the Arab world to reach the semifinals.
The first World Cup, in 1930, was hosted and won by Uruguay, which is making a joint bid with Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate

AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate
Speakers at the AlUla Camel Race press conference with the trophies. supplied
Arab News

AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate

AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate
  • Two main trophies meticulously crafted at Thomas Lyte, the London-based, luxury silversmiths who design and manufacture elite sporting presentation prizes
  • The AlUla Camel Cup runs until Friday
Arab News

ALULA: The winners of the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup will receive a specially designed trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver and a 24-carat gold plate, two priceless awards revealed at a press conference on Tuesday to officially launch the tournament.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, the elite competition runs at the new AlUla Camel Racing Venue until Friday.

The AlUla Camel Cup is organized by RCU as part of the AlUla Moments calendar in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation.

Two glorious pieces of silverware will be presented to the winners of Friday’s “Heil” and “Zmoul” races. Befitting a tournament with a unique fusion of modern and ancient, the main AlUla Camel Cup trophies have been meticulously created to incorporate camels, rock art, the desert and AlUla by the craftsmen at Thomas Lyte.

The London-based, Royal Warrant holders are luxury silversmiths and goldsmiths who design and manufacture elite sporting presentation prizes including the Emirates FA Cup, Guinness Six Nations Trophy, and the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup.

“The genius of the majestic, main trophies is that they have been created with traditional skills combined with modern methods. Some of the skills predate Roman times and have been incorporated with state-of-the-art techniques such as 3D printing, scanning, and engraving,” said Kevin Baker, founder and CEO at Thomas Lyte.

He added: “At Thomas Lyte, we feel this is particularly apt for AlUla and the AlUla Camel Cup, an event that very much reflects the merging of tradition and modernity. Trevor Brown, our lead designer, has worked exclusively with the team at RCU and AlUla Moments, and we have relished the fantastic challenge of embracing taking thousands of years and bringing them to life in these resplendent modern-era trophies.”

The exquisitely designed AlUla Camel Cup champion trophies took around four months for the skilled craftsmen at Thomas Lyte to complete. Created at one of the largest silver workshops in Europe, hundreds of man-hours and some 27 individuals were involved in the different aspects of bringing the beautiful silverware to life.

The trophy unveiling at the AlUla Camel Racing Venue press conference helped officially launch the AlUla Camel Cup, for which 16 pieces of silverware in total have been created by Thomas Lyte.

The specially designed trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver and a 24-carat gold plate. supplied

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president, destination management and marketing at RCU, said: “The splendid trophies are a fitting reward for triumphing at the AlUla Camel Cup, one of the flagship events of the AlUla Moments events calendar. Through this platform, AlUla offers a diverse range of festivals and occasions throughout the year to celebrate AlUla’s rich cultural heritage, including art, culture, music, nature, wellness and sports, such as the historically significant activity of camel racing.”

Each winner of the six “Marathon" races on the first day of action will be presented with a silver vase. Each winner of the eight races on days two and three — two 4km “Hagayeg” and two 5km “Lagaya” races on Wednesday and two 6km “Jiza” and two 8km “Thanaya” races on Thursday — win a beautiful dish.

On the final day of racing, camels aged 6 years and above compete in “Heil,” a one-round, 8km race, and “Zmoul,” also a one-round, 8km race. Each champion owner will be presented with a stunning AlUla Camel Cup.

Mohammed Hammad Al-Balawi, vice president of the Saudi Camel Racing Federation and secretary-general of the International Camel Federation, said: “Camel racing holds a significant place in traditional Saudi and Arabic culture as it is an ancient sport that has been passed down through generations.

“Camels carried the hopes and ambitions of our ancestors and are apt creatures to symbolize Saudi Arabia moving forward. Camel racing will always be an integral part of Saudi Arabia — in the past, present and future — and the AlUla Camel Cup is the next step on our distinguished journey.”

The press conference also heard how AlUla’s sports strategy focuses on four key objectives: community sports, talent development and elite performance, sports events and sports facilities.

Ziad Al-Suhaibani, head of the sports executive program at RCU, said: “AlUla is a growing destination for world-class sporting activities and has hosted sporting events this season, including the Saudi Tour, AlUla Trail Race, AlUla Endurance Cup, and today the beginning of the first-ever AlUla Camel Cup. These sporting events play a major part in the country’s transformation aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, in keeping with AlUla’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development.”

More than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the AlUla Camel Cup at the refurbished AlUla Camel Racing Venue.

Nizar Fakhoury, executive director of destination development, destination management and marketing at RCU, said: “While a track has existed here since the early 1990s — and was the fourth camel racing venue in Saudi Arabia — this new, revamped, state-of-the-art venue is a fitting host for the AlUla Camel Cup. In addition to the four-day competition, the venue…will further support the future development of camel racing in the region.

“All of our infrastructure projects at AlUla — of which this is the biggest — are focused on blending seamlessly into the landscape. Our tourism is as much about the environment and sites as it is diversifying the economy.”

As well as elite racing, the AlUla Camel Cup also comprises fashion, retail offerings, and dining outlets. There is still time to be among the fortunate attendees at the AlUla Camel Cup. Single-day tickets for the event, priced at SR 50 ($13), remain available at: https://tickets.experiencealula.com/en/experiences/alula-camel-cup-pass

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams
AFP

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams
  • "The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches," FIFA said
  • It means that there will be 104 matches played, a huge increase on the 64 games at last year's tournament
AFP

KIGALI: The expanded 2026 men’s World Cup in North America will start with 12 groups of four teams, a change from the original planned format of 16 groups of three, football’s world governing body FIFA announced on Tuesday.
“The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams,” FIFA said of the format for the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, up from 32 sides at the recent tournament in Qatar.
It means that there will be 104 matches played, a huge increase on the 64 games at last year’s tournament.
FIFA’s original plan for 2026, when the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, was for 16 groups of three teams, from which the top two would advance to a last 32.
The new decided format means the top two in each group will go through to the knockout round along with the eight best third-placed sides.
As a result, the finalists, and the teams finishing third and fourth, will play a total of eight games instead of the current seven.
The decision comes after a dramatic group stage at the tournament in Qatar convinced FIFA that a rethink was needed.
“The groups of four have been absolutely incredible until the last minute of the last match,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in December.
Tuesday’s decision was announced following a FIFA Council meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, at which it confirmed the next men’s World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 19, 2026.
Infantino is expected to be waved in for a new four-year term as president as he stands unopposed for re-election at Thursday’s FIFA Congress.

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64
Former footballer Salem Marwan. Credit: social media
Khaled Alarafah

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64
  • He was with the Riyadh club for almost 20 years, from 1972 until 1991, and played for his country 44 times
  • Marwan’s career ended in 1991 when he was involved in a traffic accident that left him quadriplegic
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Former footballer Salem Marwan, who played in goal for the Saudi national team and was with Al-Nassr for almost 20 years, died on Monday at the age of 64 after an illness.

Al-Nassr posted a tribute to their former goalkeeper on the club’s official Twitter account, and their president, Musalli Al-Muammar, also offered his condolences to Marwan’s family.

Marwan played for Al-Nassr from 1972 until 1991, during which time the Riyadh club won many honors, including the Saudi Premier League in 1979-80, 1980-81 and 1988-89, and the King’s Cup in 1981, 1986, 1987 and 1990.

He also played in goal 44 times for the Saudi national team, representing his country at a number of major competitions including the Gulf Cup four times, the qualifiers for the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, and the Asian Games in 1978 and 1986.

His career ended in 1991 when he was involved in a traffic accident that left him quadriplegic.

