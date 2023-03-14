AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate

You are here

Speakers at the AlUla Camel Race press conference with the trophies. supplied
  • Two main trophies meticulously crafted at Thomas Lyte, the London-based, luxury silversmiths who design and manufacture elite sporting presentation prizes
  • The AlUla Camel Cup runs until Friday
ALULA: The winners of the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup will receive a specially designed trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver and a 24-carat gold plate, two priceless awards revealed at a press conference on Tuesday to officially launch the tournament.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, the elite competition runs at the new AlUla Camel Racing Venue until Friday.

The AlUla Camel Cup is organized by RCU as part of the AlUla Moments calendar in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation.

Two glorious pieces of silverware will be presented to the winners of Friday’s “Heil” and “Zmoul” races. Befitting a tournament with a unique fusion of modern and ancient, the main AlUla Camel Cup trophies have been meticulously created to incorporate camels, rock art, the desert and AlUla by the craftsmen at Thomas Lyte.

The London-based, Royal Warrant holders are luxury silversmiths and goldsmiths who design and manufacture elite sporting presentation prizes including the Emirates FA Cup, Guinness Six Nations Trophy, and the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup.

“The genius of the majestic, main trophies is that they have been created with traditional skills combined with modern methods. Some of the skills predate Roman times and have been incorporated with state-of-the-art techniques such as 3D printing, scanning, and engraving,” said Kevin Baker, founder and CEO at Thomas Lyte.

He added: “At Thomas Lyte, we feel this is particularly apt for AlUla and the AlUla Camel Cup, an event that very much reflects the merging of tradition and modernity. Trevor Brown, our lead designer, has worked exclusively with the team at RCU and AlUla Moments, and we have relished the fantastic challenge of embracing taking thousands of years and bringing them to life in these resplendent modern-era trophies.”

The exquisitely designed AlUla Camel Cup champion trophies took around four months for the skilled craftsmen at Thomas Lyte to complete. Created at one of the largest silver workshops in Europe, hundreds of man-hours and some 27 individuals were involved in the different aspects of bringing the beautiful silverware to life.

The trophy unveiling at the AlUla Camel Racing Venue press conference helped officially launch the AlUla Camel Cup, for which 16 pieces of silverware in total have been created by Thomas Lyte.




The specially designed trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver and a 24-carat gold plate. supplied

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president, destination management and marketing at RCU, said: “The splendid trophies are a fitting reward for triumphing at the AlUla Camel Cup, one of the flagship events of the AlUla Moments events calendar. Through this platform, AlUla offers a diverse range of festivals and occasions throughout the year to celebrate AlUla’s rich cultural heritage, including art, culture, music, nature, wellness and sports, such as the historically significant activity of camel racing.”

Each winner of the six “Marathon" races on the first day of action will be presented with a silver vase. Each winner of the eight races on days two and three — two 4km “Hagayeg” and two 5km “Lagaya” races on Wednesday and two 6km “Jiza” and two 8km “Thanaya” races on Thursday — win a beautiful dish.

On the final day of racing, camels aged 6 years and above compete in “Heil,” a one-round, 8km race, and “Zmoul,” also a one-round, 8km race. Each champion owner will be presented with a stunning AlUla Camel Cup.

Mohammed Hammad Al-Balawi, vice president of the Saudi Camel Racing Federation and secretary-general of the International Camel Federation, said: “Camel racing holds a significant place in traditional Saudi and Arabic culture as it is an ancient sport that has been passed down through generations.

“Camels carried the hopes and ambitions of our ancestors and are apt creatures to symbolize Saudi Arabia moving forward. Camel racing will always be an integral part of Saudi Arabia — in the past, present and future — and the AlUla Camel Cup is the next step on our distinguished journey.”

The press conference also heard how AlUla’s sports strategy focuses on four key objectives: community sports, talent development and elite performance, sports events and sports facilities.

Ziad Al-Suhaibani, head of the sports executive program at RCU, said: “AlUla is a growing destination for world-class sporting activities and has hosted sporting events this season, including the Saudi Tour, AlUla Trail Race, AlUla Endurance Cup, and today the beginning of the first-ever AlUla Camel Cup. These sporting events play a major part in the country’s transformation aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, in keeping with AlUla’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development.”

More than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the AlUla Camel Cup at the refurbished AlUla Camel Racing Venue.

Nizar Fakhoury, executive director of destination development, destination management and marketing at RCU, said: “While a track has existed here since the early 1990s — and was the fourth camel racing venue in Saudi Arabia — this new, revamped, state-of-the-art venue is a fitting host for the AlUla Camel Cup. In addition to the four-day competition, the venue…will further support the future development of camel racing in the region.

“All of our infrastructure projects at AlUla — of which this is the biggest — are focused on blending seamlessly into the landscape. Our tourism is as much about the environment and sites as it is diversifying the economy.”

As well as elite racing, the AlUla Camel Cup also comprises fashion, retail offerings, and dining outlets. There is still time to be among the fortunate attendees at the AlUla Camel Cup. Single-day tickets for the event, priced at SR 50 ($13), remain available at: https://tickets.experiencealula.com/en/experiences/alula-camel-cup-pass

‘We believe in the power of sport,’ says Saudia marketing chief after partnering with Aston Martin Formula One Team

‘We believe in the power of sport,’ says Saudia marketing chief after partnering with Aston Martin Formula One Team
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

‘We believe in the power of sport,’ says Saudia marketing chief after partnering with Aston Martin Formula One Team

‘We believe in the power of sport,’ says Saudia marketing chief after partnering with Aston Martin Formula One Team
  • Ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, spoke to Arab News about the new partnership, Saudia’s history in F1 and the future of motor sport in the Kingdom
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

With the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix only days away, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, Saudia, has been announced as Official Global Airline Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team for the 2023 season.

Formula One returns to Jeddah Corniche Circuit from March 17-19, with the showpiece race taking place on Sunday.

Aston Martin had a flying start to the new season, with Fernando Alonso taking a spectacular podium with a third place finish at the season opener in Bahrain on March 5, while Lance Stroll finished sixth.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, spoke to Arab News about Saudia’s history and future in Formula One.

On Saudia’s partnership with Aston Martin

“Saudia has a long history of forming sport and event partnerships, and we are extremely excited to expand our portfolio with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team for the 2023 season. It is a huge milestone for Saudia to be associated with such a renowned name in the automotive and motor sport industry.

“At Saudia, we have always believed in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world. Since our creation in 1945, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision to create a more interconnected world, whilst delivering exceptional experiences. We are proud to have partnered with Saudi Arabia’s National Football team, the Saudi Cup, the boxing event “Rage on the Red Sea” and now the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.”

On Saudia’s successful history in Formula One with Williams

“Saudi Arabia was the first Middle East country to be involved in Formula One and Saudia has enjoyed a successful and beautiful history with motor sport, particularly with Williams Racing. Our association with Williams Racing began in 1978 and ran for almost two decades, during which time we enjoyed many successes.

“Formula One fans will remember that the Williams Racing team dominated the competition and won nine Constructors’ Championships thanks to worldwide talent drivers like Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

“Saudia played a vital role in Williams Racing’s victories and our partnership was one of the most successful sponsor-team collaborations in F1 history, paving the way for future partnerships within the motor sport industry.

“Our Kingdom’s love story with F1 has even led us to hosting a race, the Jeddah Grand Prix, and who knows, we may one day have our own Saudi F1 team.

“We believe that our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team provides a further opportunity for us to expand the reach of the sport and bring unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere.”

On developing Saudi talent in motor sport

“Formula One and E are very important international events for us and we hope that such a significant partnership with one of the leading teams in the world, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One, will inspire Saudi youth to further engage with the sport, providing them with new career prospects.

“By attending the races, seeing their country and biggest companies develop partnerships, invest in motor sport and racing infrastructures like the Jeddah Corniche, we not only want to give them a sense of pride, but also want to tell them that they can be part of that world and become mechanics, engineers, track assistants, team managers, event planners or even drivers themselves.

“This is why it is important for us to continue to partner with leading, global names. This is our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences and opportunities, not only for our Kingdom, but for all.

“The country is undertaking a huge transformation and motor sport is definitely playing a crucial role in it.”

On Saudia being involved with other major sporting partnerships or events

“As the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ and being the national carrier, it is Saudia’s responsibility to demonstrate and showcase the Kingdom’s ambitions for the future, and this also comes through global partnerships like with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

“We have many projects in the pipeline and we’ll announce them as soon as we are ready.”

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64
Former footballer Salem Marwan. Credit: social media
Updated 14 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64
  • He was with the Riyadh club for almost 20 years, from 1972 until 1991, and played for his country 44 times
  • Marwan’s career ended in 1991 when he was involved in a traffic accident that left him quadriplegic
Updated 14 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Former footballer Salem Marwan, who played in goal for the Saudi national team and was with Al-Nassr for almost 20 years, died on Monday at the age of 64 after an illness.

Al-Nassr posted a tribute to their former goalkeeper on the club’s official Twitter account, and their president, Musalli Al-Muammar, also offered his condolences to Marwan’s family.

Marwan played for Al-Nassr from 1972 until 1991, during which time the Riyadh club won many honors, including the Saudi Premier League in 1979-80, 1980-81 and 1988-89, and the King’s Cup in 1981, 1986, 1987 and 1990.

He also played in goal 44 times for the Saudi national team, representing his country at a number of major competitions including the Gulf Cup four times, the qualifiers for the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, and the Asian Games in 1978 and 1986.

His career ended in 1991 when he was involved in a traffic accident that left him quadriplegic.

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
Serie A president Lorenzo Casini. Credit: @SerieA
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
  • Next year’s tournament will be contested in January 2024
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Milan: The Italian Super Cup will be played as a four-team tournament next season and held in Saudi Arabia for four of the next six years, Serie A said on Monday.
Italy’s top flight told AFP after a meeting of its clubs that it would decide whether to maintain the four-team format for the following five seasons at a later date.
The next two Super Cups will be held in Saudi Arabia, with two years elsewhere before returning to the Arab nation for the final two years.
Serie A didn’t say where the two editions not held in Saudi Arabia would be played. Next year’s tournament will be contested in January 2024.
The Super Cup has up to now featured the Serie A champions and the winners of the Italian Cup, with Inter Milan thumping AC Milan in this year’s edition in Riyadh in January.
From next season it will feature the top two in Serie A and the Italian Cup finalists from the this campaign, in a similar change to the one made to the Spanish Super Cup.

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
  • Team’s drivers Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll finished 3rd and 6th respectively in season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
  • Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named Official Global Airline Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team (AMF1) for the 2023 season.

The new season’s second race will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, March 19.

Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll signaled his ambition for AMF1 with the signing of two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso to drive alongside Lance Stroll in the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

After an impressive showing during preseason testing, the team made a remarkable start to the season, with Alonso taking a spectacular podium at the opener in Bahrain on March 5. With Stroll finishing sixth and Saudia on board, there is plenty of potential ahead for the team.

Saudia connects guests from more than 100 destinations around the world to the Kingdom via its hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key stations around Saudi Arabia.

Fans will be able to follow the 2023 Formula One season with Saudia flying to races in Bahrain, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Canada, the UK, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the US, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, said: “We are very excited to expand Saudia’s strategic sports partnership portfolio and announce our most recent collaboration with such a renowned name in the automotive and motorsport industry.

“At Saudia, we believe in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world,” he added.

“Therefore, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision. With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

“Together, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Formula One fans in the Kingdom and beyond throughout the 2023 season.”

Meanhile Jefferson Slack, AMF1 managing director, commercial and marketing said: “We are delighted to welcome Saudia on board, and it’s a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the Kingdom’s round of the World Championship in Jeddah this weekend.

“Clearly, there’s a strategic alliance between the worlds of air travel and Formula One — we will explore that together, as well as look to efficiently manage our global travel footprint,” he said.

“The arrival of Saudia not only underlines the opportunities that Formula One presents to companies on an unprecedented global scale, it also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name to like-minded brands looking for unique, collaborative partnerships.

“We look forward to the season ahead and to creating exciting new projects and experiences with Saudia and its customers.”

Saudia have also launched a global competition tied to the partnership which gives fans the chance to win an AMF1 experience at one of the many Grand Prix destinations to which airline flies.

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh
  • Kingdom received 171 ‘yes’ votes from association’s general assembly
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Monday held a signing ceremony in Riyadh to announce that the city had won the right to host the 2028 TAFISA World Games.

It will be the first time The Association For International Sport for All global event has been staged in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), the TAFISA tournament is the largest global community sporting event.

TAFISA was established in 1991 as the Trim and Fitness International Sport for All Association, but in 2009 changed to its current name.

Saudi Arabia was elected to host the games, dubbed the Olympics of community sports, after receiving 171 “yes” votes from TAFISA general assembly members.

With Riyadh now set to stage the 2028 games, the Kingdom will bring men, women, and diverse groups and cultures together to experience the many benefits of physical activity by exploring and taking part in a wide range of entertainment, events, and activities that will be held in public parks, shopping centers, schools, and a variety of locations over the course of the week-long tournament.

Several government and private-sector entities will support and participate in the event.

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “I would like to thank King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their commitment to supporting the sports sector and their blessing to host the TAFISA games.

“We welcome people, communities, and sports fans from across the world to our beautiful city of Riyadh.

“We are confident that this will be a one-of-a-kind experience that immerses participants in the joy of sport: A unique global community event that will help transform the Kingdom into one of the most welcoming sports destinations in the world.”

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City played a pivotal role in supporting the TAFISA 2028 Riyadh bid, which was presented by the SFA. The gathering will put the spotlight on Riyadh’s growing reputation as a global sports hub and showcase the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting physical activity and wellness for all.

SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, said: “We are pleased to be working closely with the Ministry of Sport, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and the international sports for all organization (TAFISA) to bring this incredible event to life.

“This transformational tournament is set to attract more than 70,000 participants from 100 countries and represents a leap forward for the Kingdom, distinguishing us on the global stage as a burgeoning international community sports hub.

“In addition to enriching the lives of citizens and residents in Saudi, the 2028 TAFISA World Games will support our work to realize the goals of Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.

“The event will add to our ongoing efforts to offer even greater access to outstanding sporting experiences, facilities, and engagements. We aim to empower communities across the Kingdom to be as active and healthy as possible,” Prince Khaled added.

He noted the importance of the ministry’s support to hosting the games and pointed out the integral role that the Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030, alongside the SFA’s extensive network of governmental partners, had all played in the Kingdom’s success in activating community sports.

Riyadh is already well-equipped to host major global events and is currently investing in a huge sports and wellbeing infrastructure to further bolster its position.

This includes projects such as Sports Boulevard, Qiddiya, King Salman Park, and Green Riyadh, which will create a sustainable sports sector economy and elevate Riyadh to one of the world’s top cities, offering visitors and residents a rich blend of wellness, culture, and entertainment.

The announcement of Riyadh as host for the 2028 TAFISA World Games followed the SFA’s participation in the 27th TAFISA World Congress in Slovenia in June last year.

As part of the SFA’s ongoing commitment to expanding its regional and international partnerships and building bridges of cooperation, the federation has continued to collaborate with TAFISA and other organizations to promote community sports and foster a global culture of wellness.

