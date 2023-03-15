You are here

Canelo Alvarez to face Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’

Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez (L) and English boxer John Ryder face off during a press conference to present their fight on May 6, in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez (L) and English boxer John Ryder face off during a press conference to present their fight on May 6, in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, on Tuesday. (AFP)
AFP

  • Alvarez will be defending his undisputed crown for the second time after beating rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight last September
AFP

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO: Undisputed super-middleweight king Saul Canelo Alvarez will defend his title against Britain’s John Ryder in Guadalajara in May, the first time the Mexican superstar has fought in his homeland since 2011.

Promoters Matchroom Boxing said that Alvarez (58-2-2, 29 knockouts) will face Ryder on May 6 at the Estadio Akron, the home stadium of Liga-MX club C.D. Guadalajara.

It is the first time Alvarez has fought in Mexico since defeating Kermit Cintron in Mexico City in 2011.

The bout also ties in with Mexico’s Cinco de Mayo holiday.

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” Alvarez, 32, said.

“Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy.

“And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

Alvarez will be defending his undisputed crown for the second time after beating rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight last September.

WBO mandatory challenger Ryder last fought in November, defeating Zach Parker by technical knockout to land the WBO’s interim title.

The 34-year-old also had an impressive win early in 2022 over Daniel Jacobs.

“Canelo is one of the greats and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport but I fully believe this is my time to fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion,” Ryder said.

 

 

AFP

  • Gunners have won six and drawn one of their seven Premier League games immediately following their Europa League matches this season
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will not down tools in the Europa League to help their bid to win a first Premier League title for 19 years.

Arteta’s Premier League leaders sit five points clear of second placed Manchester City with 11 games left.

Bowing out of the Europa League could aid the Gunners’ hopes of holding onto the lead in the title race as it would allow more recovery and preparation time.

But Arteta does not share that view because the Arsenal boss is trying to restore a winning culture to a club mired in mediocrity for much of the past two decades.

Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday with the tie delicately balanced after a 2-2 draw in Portugal last week.

“Our priority is the two competitions,” Arteta said.

“The best way to prepare for any competition is to win the previous match and having the confidence and the proper emotion to approach the next game.”

Arteta’s philosophy has so far been proved right.

Arsenal have won six and drawn one of their seven Premier League games immediately following their Europa League matches this season.

Despite arriving back in London in the early hours of Friday morning, the visitors cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday with the game won by halftime.

It is master against the apprentice in the Premier League title fight as Arteta takes on his former boss in City manager Pep Guardiola.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant for three years between 2016 and 2019.

The influence of Guardiola is clear to see Arsenal’s style of play under Arteta, but also in the mentality the Spaniard is trying to instill.

City lifted the League Cup for four consecutive seasons under Guardiola between 2018 and 2021.

Rather than preferring a less congested fixture schedule, the City boss believes that winning trophies is an “addiction.”

The FA Cup is where Arsenal have been able to get their hit over the past 19 years, winning the competition five times, including in Arteta’s first season in charge.

But Arsenal have only won one European trophy in their history — the 1993/94 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Arteta is desperate to change that appalling record for a club of Arsenal’s size and is not willing to compromise despite the risk his young squad could run out of gas in the final months of the season.

If Arsenal are to make it to the final in Budapest on May 31, they will have to progress past a stellar cast of big names in Europe’s second tier competition.

Manchester United have one foot in the quarterfinals after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Juventus still have work to do when they travel to Freiburg defending a slender 1-0 first leg lead.

Six-time winners Sevilla may be fighting a relegation battle in La Liga but are always a threat in the knockout stages of the Europa League and take a 2-0 lead to Istanbul against Fenerbahce.

Jose Mourinho led Roma to their first European trophy in 61 years by lifting the Europa Conference League last season.

The Italian giants are also well-placed to reach the last eight after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 at home last week.

 

 

AP

  • Inter did enough to ensure they advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as defending champs in 2011
AP

PORTO, Portugal: Heroic defending and the woodwork helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade.

Inter managed a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday to progress 1-0 on aggregate and join city rival AC Milan in the final eight. Napoli could become the third Italian team in the quarterfinals when they play Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

All the drama was saved for the fifth minute of stoppage time as a goalline clearance, the post and the crossbar prevented Porto from snatching the goal that would have taken the match to extra time.

There were few other concrete chances at the Estadio Do Dragao as Inter did enough to ensure they advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as the defending champions in 2011.

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so the two Milan sides could be pitted against each other when the draw is made on Friday — just like they were in the semifinals in 2003, when eventual champion Milan emerged victorious.

Romelu Lukaku had scored the all-important goal at San Siro but he started on the bench Tuesday as Inter coach Simone Inzaghi opted for Edin Dzeko alongside Lautaro Martínez up front.

And Dzeko had the best of the few Inter chances in the 22nd minute but his effort was saved by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Porto could have already been in front by then as Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana got the slightest of touches to push Mateus Uribe’s swerving shot round the post in the third minute and also reacted well to smother a scuffed Stephen Eustaquio effort.

The Inter defense dealt well with the Porto pressure but almost got caught out on the counter midway through the second half but Matteo Darmian — who was suffering from a cramp and on a yellow card — rushed back to make a perfectly timed, last-ditch tackle.

Porto poured forward in the seven minutes of stoppage time and had three incredible chances in the space of a minute. Ivan Marcano’s shot was cleared off the line by Inter defender Denzel Dumfries, before Onana pushed Mehdi Taremi’s header onto his post and, moments later, a Marko Grujić header came off the crossbar.

Porto defender Pepe was sent off two minutes later following a second yellow card.

Topics: Inter Milan UEFA Champions League

AFP

  • City are yet to go all the way in the Champions League, but they have never had a striker of Haaland’s quality to make the difference in the latter stages before
  • At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition
AFP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland equalled a Champions League record with a five-goal haul to ease Manchester City into the quarterfinals at RB Leipzig’s expense as a 7-0 win for the English champions secured an 8-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Haaland also set a new club record for goals in a season of 39 in the process as Pep Guardiola’s men reached the last eight for the sixth consecutive season.

“My super strength is scoring goals,” said Haaland. “A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.”

City are yet to go all the way in the Champions League, but they have never had a striker of Haaland’s quality to make the difference in the latter stages before.

At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

“Firstly, I’m proud to play in this competition, I love it,” added Haaland. “Five goals! To win 7-0 is amazing.”

The weather was more akin to Haaland’s homeland on a snowy night in Manchester, but City did not freeze under the pressure and kept their Champions League dreams alive.

The tie was delicately balanced after a 1-1 draw in eastern Germany three weeks ago, but a Leipzig side depleted by injury never looked like a match for their star-studded opponents.

Guardiola had kept Kevin De Bruyne in reserve for Abu Dhabi-backed City’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend and on his return to the starting line-up, the Belgian was back to his best.

Ilkay Gundogan should have opened the scoring after just three minutes from De Bruyne’s inviting cross.

Haaland’s searing pace then created a chance out of nothing from Nathan Ake’s long ball, but Janis Blaswich raced out from his goal to block.

Leipzig did have cause for complaint over two controversial calls that had a massive impact on the game before half-time.

Firstly, VAR spotted a handball against Benjamin Henrichs that led to a penalty that neither the City players nor the crowd even noticed.

Haaland fired low to Blaswich’s left to maintain his perfect record from the spot for City with his sixth penalty of the season.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Haaland teed up De Bruyne, who smashed a shot against the bar, and then showed his speed and strength to power home a header from the rebound.

Leipzig could have been gifted a route back into the tie when Ederson sprinted from his goal to wipe out Konrad Laimer.

But rather than send the Brazilian goalkeeper off, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic did not even award a free-kick.

Any doubt over the outcome was ended with the final action of the first half.

Ruben Dias rose highest to head Jack Grealish’s corner onto the post and Amadou Haidara’s attempted clearance ricocheted off Haaland into the net.

Gundogan’s classy finish into the far corner four minutes into the second half rubbed more salt into Leipzig’s wounds before Haaland started rewriting the record books.

Firstly, he hammered home at the second attempt after Blaswich parried his initial header to match Tommy Johnson’s record of 38 goals for City in the 1928-29 season.

Haaland set a new mark with still three months of the campaign to go when he snaffled up another rebound after Blaswich saved from Manuel Akanji.

In the process, he moved level with Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano’s record of scoring five goals in a Champions League game.

But Guardiola denied his star striker the chance of another record as he replaced him with Julian Alvarez with 25 minutes remaining.

“I told him I would love to score a double hat-trick, but what can I do,” said Haaland.

Instead, it was left to De Bruyne to have the final say as he curled a superb strike into the top corner in stoppage time.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland UEFA Champions League

John Duerden

  • Ronaldo caused problems for the opposition but was unable to get on the score sheet as the Riyadh side enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory
  • Al-Nassr will face Abha again on Saturday as they return to action in the league, where they sit in second place just a point behind Al-Ittihad
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank but some of his clinical finishing seems to be rubbing off on teammates, as Al-Nassr defeated Abha 3-1 on Tuesday to stroll into the semi-finals of the King’s Cup.

So comfortable was the victory for the Riyadh side that toward the end coach Rudi Garcia had the luxury of being able to substitute the 38-year-old, five-time Ballon D’or winner, who had been booked just before the break.

The fact that Garcia was able to replace the Portuguese star with the league’s top scorer, Anderson Talisca, recently recovered from injury, was evidence that Al-Nassr seem more than capable of continuing to challenge on two fronts.

In addition to their cup run, they sit in second spot in the league just a point behind Al-Ittihad, and will return to that campaign on Saturday when they again face Abha.

The southwesterners, meanwhile, who have lost four of their last five in the league, will know not to make the same mistakes they did on Tuesday, when they found themselves behind inside 10 seconds and were always playing catch-up.

Just as Bournemouth scored straight from the kick-off in their match against Arsenal this month, so did Al-Nassr as Sultan Al-Ghannam found Sami Al-Najei in the area, who put his side ahead. Suddenly, Abha had a mountain to climb.

The game seemed almost done and dusted just 20 minutes later when Abdullah Al-Khaibari fired home after a cross from Ghislain Konan, volleying a low, left-footed shot from just inside the area.

Ronaldo also caused problems for the visitors as he continued to drive his team forward, though he was unable to get a clear sight of goal himself. He was shown a yellow card after the referee blew for half time for picking up the ball and drop-kicking it high into the air in frustration, as he had been about to break forward in another attack.

Just four minutes after the restart, it was 3-0 and Al-Nassr could safely start looking forward to their last-four cup clash. Mohammed Maran fired home at the far post after Devis Epassy failed to deal with a cross.

To Abha’s credit, they never gave up and were rewarded with a consolation goal midway through the second half. Substitute Abdulfattah Adam pounced from close range after goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi could only parry a shot from Saad Al-Salouli.

Ronaldo had a half-chance with a header with 10 minutes remaining but nodded a crossed ball over the bar. It was not to be the 38-year-old’s day in front of goal but he still caused plenty of problems for Abha as Al-Nassr enjoyed a comfortable early evening workout in Riyadh.

There will be tougher tests to come in this competition but Al-Nassr are now within sight not only of the King’s Cup trophy but a place in Asian Champions League. They would love to get there, of course, by winning the league, and another result like this one against the same opposition on Saturday would be another good step toward that. Ronaldo, for one, certainly looks like he will be ready for it.

Topics: football soccer Al-Nassr Abha King's Cup Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
AFP

  • Spain and Portugal declared their joint candidacy in 2021, before adding Ukraine to their bid last October
  • Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once
AFP

RABAT: King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced on Tuesday that his country had joined the bid by Spain and Portugal to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.
The announcement means that war-torn Ukraine is likely to be dropped from the bid.
King Mohammed made the announcement in a message delivered as he was named the winner of the African Football Confederation 2022 Award of Excellence in Kigali, where world governing body FIFA is holding its annual congress.
The Spanish and Portuguese federations did not respond to requests from AFP for confirmation of Morocco’s inclusion.
Spain and Portugal declared their joint candidacy in 2021, before adding Ukraine to their bid last October.
In contrast to the distance between Ukraine, and Spain and Portugal, Morocco is separated from Spain only by the Strait of Gibraltar.
A South American bid including Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile is set to challenge the Iberian bid, and Saudi Arabia hopes to lead a joint ticket with Egypt and Greece.
The World Cup has had joint hosts before.
In 2002 Japan and South Korea shared the competition. In 2026, the finals will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, when 11 of the 16 planned venues will are in the US.
The 2026 World Cup will expand from 32 teams to 48 and, under the format FIFA announced on Tuesday, will stretch over 104 matches, up from 64 in Qatar last year.
Morocco was the other candidate for 2026 but finished a distant second in the voting.
That was the fifth time Morocco had bid to host the finals after trying for 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
“This candidature will be a gathering of the best on both sides, and the demonstration of an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and means,” said King Mohammed in his message, read by the Moroccan Minister of Sports Chakib Benmoussa.
At the last World Cup, in December in Qatar, Morocco became the first nation from ether Africa or the Arab world to reach the semifinals.
The first World Cup, in 1930, was hosted and won by Uruguay, which is making a joint bid with Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

Topics: football soccer Morocco Spain Portugal FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2030

