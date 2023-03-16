Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops

You are here

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Assad suggests Russian bases should be permanent
  • Syria supports Putin’s war in Ukraine — Assad
Reuters

MOSCOW: Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday that he would welcome any Russian proposals to set up new military bases and boost troop numbers in the Middle Eastern country, suggesting Russia’s military presence there should become permanent.
When Russia intervened in the Syrian Civil War in 2015, it helped tip the balance in Assad’s favor, ensuring the Syrian leader’s survival despite Western demands that he be toppled.
Assad, who met President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, has supported Russia’s war in Ukraine and told Russia’s state news agency RIA that Damascus recognizes the territories claimed by Russia in Ukraine.
Syria, Assad said, would welcome any Russian proposals to set up new military bases and boost Russian troop numbers — and said they need not be temporary.
“We think that expanding the Russian presence in Syria is a good thing,” Assad told RIA in an interview. “Russia’s military presence in any country should not be based on anything temporary.”
“We believe that if Russia has the desire to expand bases or increase their number, it is a technical or logistical issue.”
Assad’s years as president have been defined by the conflict that began in 2011 with peaceful protests before spiralling into a multi-sided conflict that has fractured the Middle Eastern country and drawn in foreign friends and enemies.
He has stitched much of his state back together with the help of Russia and Iran, aided by the fact that his allies were always more committed to his survival than his enemies were to his defeat.
Alongside the Hmeimim air base, from which Russia launches air strikes in support of Assad, Moscow also controls the Tartus naval facility in Syria, its only naval foothold in the Mediterranean, in use since the days of the Soviet Union.
Russia’s defense ministry said in January that Russia and Syria had restored the Al-Jarrah military air base in Syria’s north to be jointly used. The small base east of Aleppo was recaptured from Islamic State fighters in 2017.
In Moscow, Assad thanked Putin for the help Russia had given to Syria after a devastating earthquake and praised the Kremlin chief for his support of Syrian unity.
Syria stood beside Russia on the issue of Ukraine, Assad said.
“Because this is my first visit since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, I would like to repeat the Syrian position in support of this special operation,” Assad told Putin, according to a Kremlin transcript.
Syria recognizes the territories of Ukraine which Russia has seized as Russian, Assad said.
“I say that these are Russian territories, and even if the war had not happened, these are historically Russian territories,” Assad told RIA.
Russia has claimed around a fifth of Ukraine and says the lands are now part of Russia. Ukraine says it will fight until every last Russian soldier is ejected from Ukraine. The West says the annexation of Ukrainian territory is illegal.
Assad said Russia and Syria planned to sign an agreement on economic cooperation in the coming weeks.

Lebanon’s empty schools bode long-term damage from crisis

Lebanon’s empty schools bode long-term damage from crisis
AP

  • About 100 teachers joined demonstrations outside the ministry, blocking traffic and holding placards demanding pay raises
  • Lebanon’s schools are crumbling under the weight of the country’s economic collapse
AP

BEIRUT: On a recent school day, the Rene Mouawad High School in Beirut was empty, its classrooms dark, just like all of Lebanon’s public schools have been for most of the past three months. Its striking teachers were protesting in front of the Education Ministry, not far away.
About 100 teachers joined the demonstration outside the ministry, blocking traffic and holding placards demanding pay raises. “We are done with charity,” said Nisreen Chahine, the head of the union for contractor teachers. “We are not negotiating anymore. They should either rightfully pay or us or go home.”
The teachers gave speeches demanding officials come out and talk to them. But as usual in these regular protests, no one from the ministry emerged. After several hours, the teachers packed up and went home.
Lebanon’s schools are crumbling under the weight of the country’s economic collapse as the political leadership — which caused the crisis through decades of corruption and mismanagement — balks at taking any measures to resolve it. Since the meltdown began in late 2019, over three-quarters of Lebanon’s 6 million people have been plunged into poverty, their assets evaporating as the currency’s value shrivels and inflation rises at one of the world’s highest rates.
Most of the country’s children have not been in school for months — many since even before teachers, who say they can no longer live on their salaries, went on strike in December. Lebanon was once known for producing a highly skilled, educated work force. But now an entire generation is missing out on schooling, wreaking long-term damage on prospects for the country’s economy and future,
Teachers called their strike because their salaries, in Lebanese pounds, have became too low to cover rent and other basic expenses. The pound has gone from 1,500 to the dollar before the crisis to 100,000 to the dollar currently. Most teachers are now paid the equivalent of about $1 an hour, even after several raises since 2019. Grocery stores and other businesses now usually price their goods in dollars.
Teachers are demanding adjusted salaries, a transportation stipend, and health benefits. The government only offered to partially cover transportation, saying it didn’t have the budget for more. Though schools partially reopened last week after some teachers returned to work, most chose to continue striking.
Even before the crisis, Lebanon’s investment in public schools was limited. In 2020, the government’s spending on education was equivalent only to 1.7 percent of Lebanon’s GDP, one of the lowest rates in the world, according to the World Bank. The 2022 budget allocated 3.6 trillion Lebanese lira for education — the equivalent of around $90 million at the time the budget was passed in October, less than half the $182 million budget on education from a donor-funded humanitarian program.
Instead, the government has relied for years on private and charity schools to educate children. Humanitarian agencies paid to cover salaries and keep decrepit infrastructure functioning. Two-thirds of Lebanese children once went to private schools, but hundreds of thousands dropped out in recent years because private schools have had to increase tuition to cover soaring costs. Public and private schools struggle to keep lights on as fuel costs mount.
Even before the strike, more than 700,000 children in Lebanon, many of them Syrian refugees, were not in school because of the economic crisis. With the strike, an additional 500,000 joined their ranks, according to UNICEF.
“It means we now see children ages 10, 12, 14 and they are not able to even write their own names or write basic sentences,” Ettie Higgins, UNICEF deputy representative for Lebanon, told the The Associated Press. UNICEF said that last week it gave almost $14 million to help more than 1,000 public schools pay staff.
Rana Ghalib, a mother of four, said it makes her anxious to see her children at home when they should be in school. Her 14-year-old son had to repeat the 6th grade because he has fallen behind during previous disruptions.
“The classrooms are basically empty because teachers are demanding their rights and they’re dark because there is no fuel,” Ghalib told the AP.
The international community has been pushing Lebanon’s leaders to carry out wide-ranging reforms in the economy, financial system and governance in order to receive a $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund and unlock development aid. The political elite, which has run the country since 1990, has stalled — because, critics say, reforms would undermine its grip on power and wealth. Amid political deadlock, there hasn’t been a president for months, and the government only functions in a limited caretaker capacity.
Education, meanwhile, is joining banks, medicine and electricity in the ranks of Lebanon’s failing institutions. That could cause long-term damage: Lebanon has traditionally relied on its educated and skilled diaspora population abroad to send remittances back home to support families, invest and feed dollars into the banking system. The exodus of skilled people skyrocketed during the economic crisis, leaving remittances as Lebanon’s last economic lifeline.
Hussein Cheaito, an economist and nonresident fellow at The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, a Washington-based think tank, says the crippled education system will further “deteriorate the social fabric” of Lebanon and deepen poverty.
“This will have a effect on the longer-term growth of the economy,” he told the AP. “This means there will be less access to jobs in the future … (and) weaken the labor market in general.”
Ghalib, meanwhile, checks on her children, who are watching TV and playing with their cellphones at a time when they would usually be studying. Even her 9-year-old daughter is aware that her future is in jeopardy, she said.
“My youngest daughter tells me, ‘I want to be a doctor, but how can I do that if I’m sitting at home?’” Ghalib said. “I don’t know what to tell her.”

Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise

Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise
AP

  • Country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, presents compromise in a televised address
  • Prime minister and his allies set to barrel forward with their original plan
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli protesters pressed ahead on Thursday with demonstrations against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, pushing back against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he rejected a compromise proposal that was meant to defuse the crisis.

Despite the effort by the country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to seek a way out of the stalemate, the sides appeared to be further digging in. Netanyahu and his allies were set to barrel forward with their original plan despite weeks of mass protests and widespread opposition from across Israeli society and beyond as well as warnings by Herzog that Israel was headed toward an “abyss.”

Protesters were kicking off a third day of disruption since the crisis began, with roads set to close to make way for demonstrators. Protesters in Jerusalem drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s Supreme Court and a small flotilla of boats was blocking the shipping lane off the coast of the northern city of Haifa.

Last week, Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an overseas state visit after protesters blocked the road leading there, holding signs that read “don’t come back!” Tens of thousands have been attending weekly protests across the country each Saturday night.

The overhaul, advanced by a prime minister who is on trial for corruption and Israel’s most right-wing government ever, has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. It has sparked an uproar from top legal officials, business leaders who warn against the economic effects of the plan, and from within the country’s military, it’s most trusted institution, where reservists have pledged not to serve under what they see as impending regime change.

The government says the plan will correct an imbalance between the judicial and executive branches that they say has given the courts too much sway in how Israel is governed. Critics say the overhaul upends the country’s system of checks and balances and gives the prime minister and the government too much power and strips it of judicial oversight. They also say Netanyahu, who is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, could find an escape route from his legal woes through the overhaul.

Herzog had been meeting for weeks with actors on both sides of the divide to try to reach an acceptable middle ground and his proposal appeared to offer incentives to both sides.

But Netanyahu swiftly rejected the plan as he boarded a plane to Germany, saying it didn’t rectify the issue of balance between the branches. Protests were also expected in Berlin during Netanyahu’s official visit there.

The embattled Netanyahu, once a stalwart supporter of the independence of the courts, returned to power late last year after more than a year as opposition leader, amid a political crisis over his fitness to rule while on trial that sent Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years.

He cobbled together a coalition with ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies who have long sought to curb the powers of the judiciary. Parties who support West Bank settlements see the court as an obstacle to their expansionist ambitions, while religious factions are driven to limit the court’s ability to rule on matters they fear could disrupt their way of life.

But critics say there are also personal grievances involved in the effort. Beyond Netanyahu’s charges, which he says are unrelated to the overhaul, a key Netanyahu ally was disqualified by the Supreme Court from serving as a Cabinet minister because of past convictions over tax violations. Under the overhaul, they each have laws that could protect their positions from any intervention from the courts.

No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush

No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush
Reuters

Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi journalist Muntazer Al-Zaidi gained fame for hurling his shoes at President George W. Bush in a news conference to show his anger at the corruption and chaos that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. He is still furious.

“The same people who entered 20 years ago with the occupier are still ruling despite failures and corruption. The United States knows very well that it brought in pseudo politicians,” he said, recounting his actions back in 2008 during the Baghdad media briefing.

Bush, who was standing next to then Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Al-Maliki, ducked to avoid the footwear that spun at him from across the room. Throwing shoes at someone is a deep insult in the Arab world.

“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog!” Zaidi shouted before security officials bundled him outside.

Bush had been criticized across the Middle East for his decision to oust Saddam Hussein, an action launched based on faulty US intelligence that the Iraqi leader had amassed weapons of mass destruction.

The US president brushed off the shoe-throwing incident at the time, saying: “It’s like going to a political rally and have people yell at you. It’s a way for people to draw attention.”

Al-Zaidi, who served six months in prison for assaulting a visiting head of state, left for Lebanon after his release but returned to run for an Iraqi parliament seat in 2018 seeking to fight corruption, although his election bid failed.

“You feel bitterness as you see people’s pain 24 hours a day,” he said.

He added that he continued to campaign against graft and he has never regretted hurling his shoes.

“This scene stands as proof that one day a simple person was capable of saying no to that arrogant person with all his power, tyranny, arms, media, money and authority, and to say that you (Bush) were wrong.”

Iran’s top security official to visit the UAE

Iran’s top security official to visit the UAE
Reuters

Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported.

His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016.

News of the visit came as Saudi Arabia’s finance minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said that Saudi investment in Iran could happen “very quickly” following last week’s agreement.

Shamkhani’s trip to the UAE highlights growing ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi since the latter sent an ambassador back to Iran in September, more than six years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic.

The UAE has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, with the Dubai emirate long being one of Iran’s main links to the outside world. 

“Shamkhani will travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday in response to an official invitation by his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues,” Nour News said on Wednesday.

“Top economic, banking and security officials will accompany the Supreme National Security Council secretary to the UAE,” it added.

Al-Jadaan, speaking at the first private sector forum of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said Iran presented investment opportunities.

“There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don’t see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected,” Al-Jadaan said.

Meanwhile China, which hosted the latest round of Saudi-Iranian discussions, on Wednesday announced the beginning of joint maritime drills in the Gulf of Oman with the Russian and Iranian navies.

The exercises, which will go on until Sunday, are the fourth of their type since the three countries started such operations in 2019.

Houthis slammed after abducting Yemeni oil tycoon on Sanaa street

Houthis slammed after abducting Yemeni oil tycoon on Sanaa street
Saeed Al-Batati

  • He was taken while driving his car in the western Yemen city earlier this month
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthis were on Wednesday slammed for abducting a Yemeni oil magnate from a Sanaa street and placing him in detention.

Yemeni government officials, journalists, and family members condemned the kidnapping of Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hutheily, the owner of a major oil transportation, logistics, and oil-related services company.

He was taken while driving his car in the western Yemen city earlier this month and is the latest person to be targeted as part of the militia’s crackdown on Yemeni businesspeople who do not comply with their repressive economic rules.

Al-Hutheily was held for allegedly transporting oil from the southern province of Shabwa to the city of Aden, both of which are under the control of the Yemeni government.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, accused the Houthis of increasingly persecuting entrepreneurs in areas under their control to coerce them out of the country so that the group’s followers could steal their businesses.

In a tweet, he said: “It confirms that the militia is executing its strategy to demolish the private sector and suffocate businesses in order to force them out of the country in favor of its commercial companies and investors.”

The minister added that the Houthis had also surrounded and shut down Sanaa’s Shamlan Mineral Water Factory after bosses refused to cooperate with the militia.

Al-Masdar Online, a Yemeni news outlet, reported that the Houthis abducted Al-Hutheily after his company, which operates oil fields in Shabwa province, moved crude oil from Shabwa to an electricity plant in Aden, in violation of previous Houthi warnings to local and international firms not to do business with the Yemeni government.

They abducted the man and also threatened to attack oil tankers transporting crude oil to Aden, prompting Austria’s OMV oil company, which manages the oil fields, to halt operations and send staff home.

The Sanaa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with a group of oil-station owners, initially condemned Al-Hutheily’s arrest and demanded his release.

However, the two bodies later withdrew their comments and in a Houthi broadcast apologized for criticizing the Houthi authorities, maintaining that the arrest was lawful, and expressing their support for the Houthi judicial authorities that ordered the businessman to be held.

Outraged friends and family of Al-Hutheily took to social media calling for him to be freed.

Since October, the Houthis have launched drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in the government-controlled provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout in a bid to force the Yemeni government into paying public workers in regions under their control and sharing oil profits with them.

The strikes have halted oil exports, the country’s main source of revenue, prompting the government to declare it may be unable to pay public workers if the Houthi attacks do not cease.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that after successfully preventing the country’s oil exports from accessing the international market, the Houthis switched their attention to internal fuel ship transportation.

He said: “Their goal is to suffocate the government with a derivatives and liquidity crisis.”

Al-Fakih noted that Al-Hutheily’s kidnapping was part of a series of Houthi tactics against businesses and individuals who were not loyal or refused to finance the movement.

“This is in the framework of Houthi control over the movement of the private sector,” he added.

