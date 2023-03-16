REVIEW: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ — Idris Elba’s antihero faces his toughest foe yet 

DUBAI: This feature-length crime thriller follows on from the acclaimed TV series starring Idris Elba as detective John Luther, a man who doesn’t just not go by the book, but tears the pages out and sets it on fire — probably after beating a suspect senseless with it. Like the show, this new film, directed by Jamie Payne, gets pretty silly at times, pushing even the most zealous fan’s ability to suspend incredulity, but the power and charisma of Elba’s performance is generally enough to keep it on track.
Luther is tracking a serial killer (played with convincing unhinged creepiness by Andy Serkis) who has spent years building up a backlog of hundreds of people’s dirty secrets through online digging. He then uses that information to blackmail them into doing his bidding. Concerned that Luther is getting too close to finding him after his latest abduction, the killer unearths some of the many illegal acts Luther has committed in the line of duty, resulting in his removal from the force and imprisonment. Luther, of course, escapes in order to pursue the villain, with some help from his old boss and while himself being hunted by the police, including his replacement, the straight-edged DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo).
His pursuit of the killer leads Luther through the dark, wet streets of London (given a definite Gotham City vibe here by Payne) to the frozen vistas of Estonia (where the killer plans to livestream his latest atrocities) via a whole lot of pain.
Payne paces the whole thing well, and puts the bigger budget to good effect, with some gripping set pieces — particularly a grim showdown in Piccadilly Circus when the killer’s voyeuristic nature allows the police, and Luther, to catch up with him. The climax is genuinely uncomfortable viewing, with the killer demanding Luther and Raine turn on each other for the entertainment of his audience.
Elba has long been touted as a potential James Bond, and this will likely boost those claims, as it contains many Bond-like elements (and similarities to the BBC’s “Sherlock”). It’s a gripping watch, marred only slightly by a too-calculated Hollywood ending that shamelessly sets up a sequel. If that matches the overall quality of this, though, no one will be complaining.
Recipes for success: Chef Shaw Lash talks childhood memories, loving lime, and great steaks
Updated 6 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: On Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Road, sandwiched between an old-school cafeteria and a mini mart, there’s a new kid on the block that is becoming the talk of the town. An homage to bona-fide Mexican flavors, Lila Taqueria was established last year by American chef Shaw Lash — who grew up in the border state of Texas, immersed in Mexican culture — and her Dutch-Syrian husband. They bill it as the region’s first wood-fired taqueria (a restaurant specializing in tacos).
The core of Shaw’s menu is heirloom corn imported directly from Mexican farms. Her multicultural team in the kitchen produce around 800 hand-made tortillas every day. “I thought there was an opportunity to tell the narrative of Mexico,” Lash tells Arab News. “We’re representing the origin story of Mexican food. This process dates back 5,000 years to the indigenous women of Mexico.”
Accommodating up to 35 guests, the place itself is warm and modern — far from the stereotypical decor of maracas and sombreros. Every detail has a meaning. The name Lila, inspired by the great Mexican singer Lila Downs, was Lash’s nickname during her twenties, which she spent in Mexico. The logo’s colors are inspired by earthy terracotta and the silver-grey skies of the city of Oaxaca. Small sculptures of mythical animals, known as alebrijes, sit beneath banners. One reads, in rhyming Spanish, “Without corn, there is no country.” The walls are decorated with a mural designed by a Mexican artist depicting traditional Mexican cooking tools. “We wanted it to be cozy and inviting,” says Lash.
You get the feeling that Lila Taqueria is a love letter to a country that shaped the passionate chef’s life, career, and palate.
Here, Lash discusses a memorable childhood trip to Mexico, her “last supper,” and shares a salsa recipe.
Q: What’s your earliest food memory?
A: It not be my earliest, but it’s one of my most vivid. My family was in and out of Mexico a lot when I was young. I think I was 10 or 11. We went to the beach and I remember my parents were in the water for the day and then we were looking for dinner. In a wooden beach shack, there was a whole mahi-mahi (dolphin fish), slathered in roasted garlic, chili and lime. They gave us a stack of corn tortillas and that whole fish. I remember vividly what that tasted like and what that experience was. I think when I make a whole fish with a stack of tortillas that’s me recreating that dish.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
Having too much ego — thinking you know everything.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
For Mexican food, it’s fresh lime. My favorite stuff outside of Mexican is fresh lemon and fresh basil. Just tear three or four leaves of basil on top of a dish and it will always taste instantly better.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
I’m like a momma in the kitchen. I feel like I’m responsible for my team. I think that culture of pot throwers is going away a little bit. It used to be that all the chefs were unhealthy. They were doing a lot of drugs and smoking a lot and now chefs are more healthy, fit. But no, I’m not a screamer.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Asking to change the dishes or modify something that’s integral to the dish. I go, “Are you the chef now?” (Laughs.)
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I really love cooking a big steak. Beside the grilling, I really love the cast-iron skillet, garlic, French herbs, butter, nice sea salt and a beautiful piece of meat. That would be my last supper.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
It’s very easy to see flaws, but I find myself to be far less critical if the entire experience has value. Everyone’s a critic, but I’d say I’m a little softer than most as far as, like, being more patient.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Eat as much as you can, travel, and be humble about what you know and what you don’t know.
Chef Shaw’s chipotle steak tacos
Ingredients (serves 2-4):
450g of top sirloin or flank steak, sliced thinly crosswise; 2 white onions, sliced; vegetable oil (to sauté); 2 or 3 canned chipotle chiles en adobo; 2 tbsps of adobo sauce from the can; 3 Roma tomatoes, chopped; 2 avocados, sliced; 1 small pack of crumbly fresh cheese (ideally Mexican queso fresco — alternatively, firm, dry Feta cheese); 12 corn tortillas; fresh lime wedges; chopped white onion and finely chopped coriander as garnish; sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste.
Instructions:
1) Heat a heavy-bottomed cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
2) Add a small amount of vegetable oil to the skillet and add the steak slices. Cook until almost ¾ finished, add salt and pepper to taste. Remove and place on a plate.
3) Add the sliced onion to the pan, and sauté in vegetable oil until deep golden brown. Add chipotle chiles, adobo sauce, and chopped tomatoes. Sauté until mixture is reduced by about a quarter.
4) Add the steak slices back into the pan. Sauté until warm and re-season, if necessary. Take the pan off the stove.
5) Take the tortillas and warm them by either quickly passing them over a gas flame on the stove, or wrapping in a damp kitchen towel and microwaving for 20 seconds.
6) Fill the warm tortillas with the meat filling.
7) Top the tacos with sliced avocado, crumbled cheese, and a squeeze of fresh lime. Serve hot with a garnish of chopped onions and fresh coriander.
Saudi animation series ‘Masameer County’ returns with a new tale to tell
The new six-episode season of ‘Masameer County’ follows the adventures of the county’s mischievous citizens while shedding light on the evolving social and cultural scene in the Kingdom in a light-hearted manner
Updated 16 March 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Netflix has released season two of the hit Saudi animation miniseries “Masameer County” following the success of its debut season in 2021.
The show is ranking No.3 in the Kingdom following its release early in March.
The six-episode season, created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer, follows the adventures of the mischievous citizens of Masameer County, while shedding light on the evolving social and cultural scene in the Kingdom in a light-hearted manner.
Almuzaini, founder and CEO of Saudi animation studio Myrkott, told Arab News that “we are no longer discussing any issues here; we are making stories.”
He said: “Netflix allowed us to broaden our content. The platform has given us more freedom. The script was bold and people loved it, and we made sure we reflect the same in the second season.”
The new season follows the escapades of Saad, Saltooh and Trad the dog, which include a daring 24-hour mission, an unexpected ride in an elevator, and a rocket launch.
Nejer directed the second season and also lent his voice to the characters in the show.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Nejer revealed that he has been developing his voice since childhood, and enjoys performing a range of characters.
The voice artist believes that necessity is the mother of invention. Initially, 140 episodes of the series were streamed on YouTube after 2011 to highlight the Kingdom’s culture.
“(When) the series was only displayed on YouTube, at first there was not enough budget to hire a voice actor and that led me to perform almost all the voices. Using my talent, it worked out. I loved it and I continued afterward, even after we became a Netflix series,” said Nejer, who has performed for many other TV shows and cartoon series.
“I continued doing that for the next 10 years because I loved it and felt that am good at it; and, most importantly, it helps us to save the budget.”
Speaking of his experience as a director, he said: “Masameer cannot be compared to any other Arabic or foreign content; it is different.”
The second season of the series is available on Netflix in 190 countries, with audio translation into Arabic, English, Portuguese and Spanish, and subtitles in over 30 languages.
In 2020, the platform streamed “Masameer: The Movie,” co-created by Faisal Al-Amer and Nejer, in more than 190 countries and 30 languages.
“We, as Saudis, tell a story, our story, and as filmmakers or creators don’t need to sugar-coat or create a flowery image of our society,” Al-Amer told Arab News in a previous interview.
“This is us; we don’t create movies for the approval of the West, we make them express ourselves.”
Season one of “Masameer County,” released in 2021, saw the Masameer team engaging in a long-standing tribal feud, media war and a health craze gone too far.
Almuzaini said that the opening season gained more views than the movie and was No.1 on Netflix’s top 10 content in the region for one month, beating international works including “Stranger Things” and “Lupin.”
The series is part of Netflix’s five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi animation studio Myrkott, signed in 2020, to bring viewers Saudi-focused shows and films.
Lebanese designer Dima Ayad gets colorful at Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: After teaming up with US celebrity model Ashley Graham to showcase her Summer 2023 collection, Lebanese designer Dima Ayad showed off looks from her Fall/Winter 2023 line at Dubai Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Metallics shone through in the new collection from the designer who is known for championing size inclusivity. A textured gold dress stood out on the runway, while metallic collars on thobe-like dresses and electrifying pops of blue in varying shades caught the eye of many a fashion industry insider on the front row of the show at Dubai Design District.
Titled “Freedom in Color,” rouching, patternwork, fringing and marbled textiles were all on show as Ayad offered up a textured collection that mixed and matched with abandon — plisse fabric in magenta was paired with a sequined underskirt in the same color in one example of the designer’s marriage of materials.
The designer highlighted regional talent by sending Tunisian plus-size model Ameni Esseibi down the runway in a glittering gold coordinating set.
Ayad is fresh off a campaign featuring US plus-size model Graham — a celebrity catch for the Dubai-based brand.
“Your words have power so make sure you are speaking well over yourself,” Graham said in the short campaign clip. “Don’t talk bad to yourself. It’s not nice. Don’t follow people that are going to make you feel bad about yourself. I’m talking, like, push the unfollow button on Instagram. It is kind of empowering.
“You are never going to be ready enough for the thing you are constantly preparing for, so stop constantly preparing and just do it,” Graham added in the video.
US record producer Swizz Beatz talks camel racing ahead of AlUla Camel Cup
Updated 15 March 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: As the first AlUla Camel Cup launches on March 14, a familiar face will be seen among the spectators — Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz and his American-owned camel racing team, Saudi Bronx.
Camel racing has a long history in Saudi Arabia and, in recent times, has become a prestigious pastime, drawing in a who’s who of international and local fans.
Arab News spoke with Kasseem Dean, better known as “Swizz Beatz,” exclusively for the occasion.
Q: The name Saudi Bronx — tell us what it feels like being from the Bronx and owning a camel racing team?
A: The feeling is incredible. Fusing both cultures through this brand makes it even more personal to me. Being from the Bronx, the first American to own a camel racing team and competing in my second home, Saudi is making history — I’m all about making history and stepping outside my comfort zone. Saudi Bronx is an energy I want people to feel regardless of where they’re from. You can see people all over the world in Saudi Bronx merch, representing the brand, showing love to Saudi, the Bronx and the sport of camel racing. It’s a testament to the power of crossing cultures, from the Bronx to Saudi and all over the world.
A: It was very natural to me. My close friends are very passionate about the sport. On many of my visits we would watch the camels train and race early in the morning; the energy, tradition and history behind the sport and the camel itself are what drew me in. I knew I had to be part of it and let the world know about it. This will be my fourth year as owner of a camel racing team, and I’m looking forward to many more where we can hopefully take this sport global.
Q: Why Is this race so special? What shall we expect from Saudi Bronx there?
A: The AlUla Camel Cup is very special. AlUla is one of my and my family’s favorite places in Saudi, and now I’m having my camel family, all of whom are named after my loved ones, race in the biggest Camel Cup in history. We’re going to race, but we’re also going to showcase the Saudi Bronx brand for the first time ever. Inviting visitors, the local community of AlUla and fellow camel racing members into the world of Saudi Bronx is what makes this particular race different.
Q: We hear you have a special bond with your camel racing trainer, Hamed. Can you tell us more about that?
A: One thing that makes this sport different is the familial aspect to it. Most of the people behind the wins and awards are families who understand camels and the sport more than anyone. These families breed, train, caretake and live by the camels during races, it’s almost a part of their DNA. It’s so rare to see that closeness to tradition and nature in the world we live in today; that’s something I deeply admire about my trainer. I’ve been super blessed with my camel racing trainer, Hamed and his beautiful family that I share the same love and respect for as I do my own. Hamed is the key driver behind many of our wins and the growth of Saudi Bronx over the past few years. We’ve met each other’s families, had dinner at our homes, and are always connected on and off camel racing season.
Q: What does the future hold for Saudi Bronx?
A: The Saudi Bronx universe. We’re creating experiential touchpoints through music, fashion, art, film and activations that people from all the world can dive into. Saudi Bronx is a representation of fusing cultures, something everyone can relate to; we intend to grow that in future.
Lindsay Lohan expecting first child with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas
Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported
Updated 15 March 2023
AP
LOS ANGELES: Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.
The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”
Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.
A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.
The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.
She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”
The Dubai-based actress and Shammas, who is a financier, were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020. They got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.
Arab stars, including her long-time friend Dubai-based Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen, took to social media to congratulate the mom-to-be.