Arrest warrant suspended for ex-Pakistan PM Khan

Arrest warrant suspended for ex-Pakistan PM Khan
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather with sticks near the Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday March 17, 2023. A Pakistani court rejected a petition from Khan's lawyers to suspend a warrant for him to appear in court in a graft case linked to his term in office, a development that increases the likelihood of another police attempt to arrest the ousted premier. Khan has been holed up in his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Arrest warrant suspended for ex-Pakistan PM Khan

Arrest warrant suspended for ex-Pakistan PM Khan
  • The warrant relates to his non-appearance in an Islamabad court to answer a case brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan accusing him of not declaring gifts received during his time as premier
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Lahore: An arrest warrant for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was suspended Friday, his lawyers said, clearing the way for him to end a holdout at his residence that led to bloody clashes between supporters and police earlier this week.
Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote last year and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.
The warrant relates to his non-appearance in an Islamabad court to answer a case brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan accusing him of not declaring gifts received during his time as premier, or the profit made from selling them.
Attempts by police this week to arrest the 70-year-old former international cricket star in the eastern city of Lahore led to pitched battles with supporters outside his home.
After a day of legal wrangling in courts in both cities Friday, the arrest warrant was suspended.
“The Islamabad High Court has suspended non-bailable arrest warrant,” said Faisal Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan’s legal team.
“Now Imran will appear in the court tomorrow,” he told AFP.
After the warrant was lifted, Khan left his home for the first time in days to appear in court in Lahore in a case related to this week’s clashes.
Dozens of supporters mobbed his convoy as it slowly exited the compound, cheering and waving flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Overnight Tuesday police and paramilitary rangers clashed repeatedly with PTI supporters in the plush Zaman Park neighborhood, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.
Since then, PTI supporters have kept a vigil outside his home, wary of police returning to arrest him.
Khan says he fears for his life if detained, and that authorities want him jailed to prevent him from contesting an election that must be held by October this year.
“We have serious reservations about his security,” Shibli Faraz, Khan’s chief of staff, said Friday.
As the political drama unfolds, Pakistan is in the grip of a stark economic downturn, risking default if help cannot be secured from the International Monetary Fund.
The security situation is also deteriorating with a spate of deadly attacks on police, linked to the Pakistan Taliban.
Khan has been pressuring the coalition government that replaced him, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with popular rallies and daily addresses broadcast on social media.
Last year Khan was shot in the leg during a political rally, an assassination bid he blamed on Sharif.

Topics: Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan

UN aviation council to debate whether to hear MH17 case against Russia

UN aviation council to debate whether to hear MH17 case against Russia
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

UN aviation council to debate whether to hear MH17 case against Russia

UN aviation council to debate whether to hear MH17 case against Russia
  • International investigators and prosecutors say Russian-made surface-to-air missile downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

MONTREAL: The United Nations aviation agency is expected to debate on Friday whether to hear a case against Russia over the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, two sources familiar with the discussions said.
Australia and the Netherlands initiated the action last year at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) about MH17, which was hit over rebel-held eastern Ukraine by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 on board.
Australia has said Russia was responsible under international law and that taking the matter to ICAO would be a step forward in the fight for victims who included 38 Australians.
Russia has denied any involvement in the incident. Russia’s ICAO delegation was not immediately available for comment. While the outcome at ICAO is uncertain, experts said the move may be seen as a further way to force Russia into negotiations over the incident.
It was not clear whether an actual vote would occur on Friday, said one of the two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the talks are private.
The technical talks by ICAO’s 36-member governing council would come as Moscow is facing mounting rebukes over aviation-related actions following its invasion of Ukraine.
In October, Russia failed to win enough votes at ICAO’s triennial assembly to keep its council seat. The council also called out Russia for the dual registration of commercial aircraft, which the body argued is at odds with parts of a key agreement that sets out core principles for global aviation.
Montreal-based ICAO lacks regulatory power but holds moral suasion and sets global aviation standards overwhelmingly adopted by its 193-member states, even as it operates across political barriers.
ICAO said in a statement that council members prefer “the discussion be conducted as a closed diplomatic session.”

Topics: UN Russia Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Malaysia Airlines

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
  • MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian jets
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has presented awards to the pilots of two Su-27 fighter planes that intercepted a US drone near the airspace around Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, his ministry said on Friday.
The drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian jets, in the first known direct military encounter between Russia and the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.
Announcing the awards, the ministry repeated Russia’s version of events — disputed by Washington — that the Russian planes did not make physical contact with the drone.
“As a result of sharp maneuvering around 9:30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle went into uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface,” it said.
It said the drone had been flying with its transponders turned off and violating airspace restrictions that Russia had made public in connection with what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
The US military had said the Russian fighter planes approached its MQ-9 Reaper drone during a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea in international airspace. It said the fighters harassed the drone and sprayed fuel on it in an encounter lasting 30-40 minutes before one clipped the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the sea.
The Pentagon on Thursday released a 40-second edited video showing a Russian fighter jet coming close to a US military drone in the air, dumping fuel near it, and a damaged propeller in the aftermath. The top US general said the incident demonstrated Moscow’s increasingly aggressive behavior.

Topics: Russia US

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die
  • The government sent a rapid response team to the northwestern region of Kagera which borders Uganda
  • Symptoms includes fever, vomiting, bleeding in various body parts and kidney failure
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP

Dar es Salaam: Tanzania has dispatched a team of health experts to investigate a mysterious disease that has claimed the lives of five people, the government said.
The illness was detected in “a total of seven people (with) symptoms including fever, vomiting, bleeding in various body parts and kidney failure,” the health ministry said in a statement released late Thursday.
The government has sent a rapid response team to the northwestern region of Kagera which borders Uganda to investigate the “communicable disease,” Tanzania’s chief medical officer Tumaini Nagu said in the statement.
“Samples have been taken from the patients and the dead in an effort to identify the source and type of illness,” she said, urging the public to remain calm but take precautions to avoid contagion.
The probe follows an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, that lasted nearly four months and claimed the lives of 55 people before the government in January declared an end to it.
Last year, Tanzania identified an outbreak of leptospirosis or “rat fever” which killed three people in the southeastern region of Lindi.
The bacterial infection is commonly spread through consuming water or food contaminated by infected animal urine.
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the time that the disease may have been caused by “growing interaction” between humans and wild animals as a result of environmental degradation.

Topics: Tanzania

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin
  • China and Russia struck a ‘no limits’ partnership in February 2022
  • China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit after he was invited by President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russia.

“During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said.

“A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,” it added.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has soared since the invasion, and China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow.

Topics: Russia China Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery
  • Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

At least 22 people, including three Buddhist monks, were shot dead at close range in central Myanmar last week, in what opponents of military rule say was a massacre of civilians conducted by the army.
A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta, which staged a coup two years ago to depose the elected government, said its troops had been involved in clashes with rebel fighters in the Pinlaung region of southern Shan state but had not harmed any civilians.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and another rebel group entered the village of Nan Neint after government forces arrived to provide security with a local people’s militia.
“When the terrorist groups violently opened fire… some villagers were killed and injured,” he said.
A spokesman for the KNDF said its soldiers entered Nan Neint on Sunday and found dead bodies scattered at a Buddhist monastery.
Video and photographs provided by the KNDF and another group, the Karenni Revolution Union (KRU), showed bullet wounds to the torso and heads of the dead bodies and bullet holes in the walls of the monastery. 
A post-mortem report by Dr. Ye Zaw, who is part of the National Unity Government, an exiled civil administration formed since the coup, said automatic weapons were likely used at close range to kill 22 people, including three saffron-robed monks.
“Since there were no military uniforms, equipment and ammunition found on the rest of the bodies, it is evident that they were civilians,” said the report.
“Since all the dead bodies were found within the compound of Nan Nein monastery, it is evident that this was a massacre.”
Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint, according to local media reports, resistance forces and satellite images verified by Myanmar Witness, an organization that documents human rights violations.
The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a decade of tentative steps toward democracy by unseating the administration led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Resistance movements, some armed, have emerged nationwide, which the military has countered with lethal force and labelled “terrorists.” Some ethnic military forces have also sided against the junta.
Aung Myo Min, the human rights minister in the National Unity Government, said the junta had ramped up combat operations and attacked groups of unarmed civilians in at least four instances in the last two weeks.
“It is clearly evident that the strategy of the junta is to target civilians, which is a crime against humanity,” he said.
The junta has denied it targets civilians, saying its troops only respond to attacks by “terrorists.”
At least 3,137 people have been killed in the military crackdown since the coup, according to the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The United Nations has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Topics: Myanmar

