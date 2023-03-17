Israel arrests two teenagers for arson attack on mosque

You are here

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canister toward Palestinian demonstrators during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements, on Mar. 17, 2023, in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan. (AFP)
Updated 17 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Pair had planned to execute an Arab citizen, Shin Bet says
  • Security service says there has been an increase in nationalism
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Two teenagers from Tel Aviv have been arrested for firebombing the Sayedna Ali Mosque in Herzliya in January.
Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet said on Friday that Liad Ohana, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not named, had been indicted on multiple charges, including committing terrorist acts, arson and the use of weapons for terrorist purposes.
It said the pair had also initially planned to lynch an Arab citizen, “but they abandoned the idea and decided to attack a mosque.”
The statement said there had been an increase in nationalism in the wake of the terrorist attacks by settlers in Hawara in February, which “constitutes a threat to the state’s security.”
“During the investigation conducted by the Shin Bet, it became clear that the two suspects were involved in the crime attributed to them and the evidence collected revealed that the attempt to burn the mosque was motivated by nationalism,” Shin Bet said.
It added that after looking at mosques in the Tel Aviv area, the teenagers decided to target one in the abandoned village of Haram, near the city of Herzliya.
According to the arrest request submitted by the public prosecution to the court, the two suspects manufactured “incendiary Molotov cocktails to implement the plan to arson the mosque.”
“If the defendants’ plan had been fully implemented and the mosque caught fire, this would have led to an escalation of severe acts of violence in Israeli society,” Shin Bet said.
Jalal Banna, a political analyst, told Arab News that statements made by Israel’s Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had emboldened Jewish extremists to commit terrorist attacks against Arabs.
“This gives them legitimacy to take revenge on the Arabs and it becomes part of the policy of the Israeli government that the extremists are leading,” he said.
Banna referred to a petition submitted by hawkish deputies from the Knesset on Thursday to Defense Minister Yoav Galant demanding the release of Jewish extremists who burned Palestinian homes and vehicles in Hawara on Feb. 26.
Israeli Arabs were living in fear of retaliation during the upcoming month of Ramadan, he said.
Yousef Jabarin, a former Arab member of the Israeli parliament, told Arab News that the comments made by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich against Arabs had encouraged Jewish extremists to carry out terrorist acts with impunity.
“There are dozens of terrorist crimes committed by Jewish extremists against Arabs, including burning vehicles and trees, attacking holy places and physical assaults without the security services arresting them and bringing them to trial,” he said.

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea launched the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The US has launched a $20 million fund to help Lebanese businesses install solar energy systems as owners struggle to stay afloat amid the collapse of the country’s electricity sector.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea launched the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund on Friday, saying it will help local businesses reduce operating costs, sustain their operations and maintain employment levels.

“This fund will support the purchase and installation of solar power generation systems for at least 25 businesses,” she said.

Lebanon’s crumbling power sector has forced businesses and households to rely largely on private diesel generators.

Power now is available for only four hours a day, thanks to a $60 million advance approved by the Cabinet in favor of the Electricite du Liban to supply fuel to operate the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants.

However, few trust the state’s sudden generosity. Jamal, a lawyer, said: “Increasing feeding hours to four hours may be a temporary trap to impose the new price on taxpayers, after which we will fall back into darkness.”

Shea said: “Lebanese businesses are struggling in this current economic crisis. They have limited access to financing and their capital accounts, like those of all depositors, are trapped in Lebanese banks. For years, Lebanese enterprises relied on unsustainable and costly energy sources harmful to the environment.

“The US Agency for International Development contributed $4 million in seed capital to the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund, and we are working to secure an additional $16 million from private investors and other donors.”

She added: “The fund will lend capital to enterprises at commercial rates, anticipating that the loans will be repaid within two to three years. This will come from savings on reduced reliance on diesel generators.

“We expect that these businesses will cut their operating costs by at least 20 percent, reducing their expenditures on electricity, and thereby boosting productivity and protecting Lebanese jobs.”

Lebanon has failed for decades to reform the electricity sector, which has cost the state billions of dollars without reaching effective solutions.

The state treasury covers EDL’s losses, which amount to about $2.5 billion annually. The deficit created by the Lebanese electricity sector is about 45 percent of the country’s total.

Protesters staged sit-ins at the EDL headquarters in 2019 over the reduced power supply. Before the crisis, the Lebanese received 12 hours of state electricity per day. However, the feeding hours gradually dropped to eight, then four, before power plants were temporarily shut down.

Farid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, met Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s caretaker premier, earlier this week and expressed the bank’s dismay at the government’s failure to reform the electricity sector, a condition for implementing a plan to draw energy from Jordan via Syria, funded by the bank.

A decision by Lebanon’s energy ministry to raise subscription fees for access to electricity, based on the constantly changing exchange rate, has added to the burden facing many Lebanese.

With monthly bills amounting to millions of Lebanese pounds, many are cancelling their subscription, saying they can no longer afford to pay state electricity and private generator fees, especially since the latter are priced in dollars.

As the value of the Lebanese pound continues to fall and the price of diesel to operate private generators rises, many have opted for solar energy.

Thousands of solar panels have been installed on residential buildings and on rural land in the countryside to power factories producing local commodities.

Lebanese citizen Ahmed Al-Rabih said: “I decided to cancel my electricity subscription because I cannot bear all these burdens. The consumption value is 10 cents for under 100 kilowatts, and 27 cents for over 100 kilowatts, which means that the bill will at least amount to 1,500,000 Lebanese pounds.”

An EDL employee told Arab News: “Many citizens who emigrated from Lebanon have asked their relatives to submit requests to cancel their electricity subscription because they would be pointlessly paying fees without benefiting from electricity. Others are canceling their subscription because they have private generators or solar energy for their buildings and there is no need for them to pay additional fees.”

The employee said noted that a third category of people are canceling their subscriptions without having other alternatives, but they can simply no longer afford it.

Activists launched an online campaign under the slogan “We will not pay” in objection to the new tariff for state electricity and to boycott the payment of EDL bills.

Lebanon central bank chief denies financial misconduct

Lebanon central bank chief denies financial misconduct
AFP

  • Salameh, 72, is part of the Lebanese political elite widely blamed for a crushing economic crisis that began in late 2019
  • Following a three-hour session Friday, Salameh released a statement saying he appeared as a witness and "not as a suspect or facing charges"
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh maintained his innocence Friday following a second day of questioning before European investigators in Beirut as part of a probe into his personal wealth.
Salameh, 72, is part of the Lebanese political elite widely blamed for a crushing economic crisis that began in late 2019 and which the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history.
He faces allegations of crimes including embezzlement in separate probes in Lebanon and abroad, with investigators examining the fortune he has amassed during three decades in the job.
Following a three-hour session Friday, Salameh released a statement saying he appeared as a witness and “not as a suspect or facing charges.”
“Funds from the Lebanese central bank were not transferred to my account,” he said in a statement, adding: “The transfers I made abroad, whatever the amount, were from my personal account.”
The European investigators are looking into allegations of financial misconduct, including possible money laundering and embezzlement.
In January, the European investigators interviewed banking officials in Beirut about the transfer of funds to countries where Salameh has significant assets.
They have also been examining the central bank’s ties to Forry Associates Ltd, a British Virgin Islands-registered company that listed Salameh’s brother as its beneficiary.
Forry is suspected of having brokered Lebanese treasury bonds and Eurobonds at a commission, which was then allegedly transferred to bank accounts abroad.
Salameh denied he profited from any commissions to the company.
He decried “ill intentions” against him and blamed an “ongoing media campaign” for his legal woes.
Thursday’s more than five-hour session at Beirut’s heavily guarded justice palace was the first time Salameh had appeared as part of the European investigation.
The hearing had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday but Salameh failed to show up, claiming it was in “conflict with national sovereignty,” an argument the judiciary rejected.
For procedural reasons, the European investigators submitted their questions to a Lebanese judge, who was then responsible for putting them to Salameh in their presence, a judicial source previously told AFP.
France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in March last year in a move linked to a French probe into Salameh’s personal wealth.
Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has rarely appeared before investigating judges, despite numerous complaints and summonses.
Last month, Lebanese authorities charged Salameh with embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion as part of their own investigation.
Lebanon opened its probe into Salameh following a request for assistance from Switzerland’s public prosecutor probing more than $300 million in fund movements by Riad Salameh and his brother.

Iran executes Kurdish ‘political prisoner’: rights groups

Iran executes Kurdish ‘political prisoner’: rights groups
AFP

  • Mohayyedin Ebrahimi, 43, was hanged at dawn at Urmia prison in northwestern Iran
  • Ebrahimi was arrested in 2017 during a clash where he was shot in the leg, and was sentenced to death the following year
AFP

PARIS: Iran on Friday hanged a Kurdish man viewed as a political prisoner by activists, rights groups said, amplifying alarm over the soaring number of executions in the country this year.
Mohayyedin Ebrahimi, 43, was hanged at dawn at Urmia prison in northwestern Iran, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Hengaw rights groups said in separate statements.
Five other men were also executed on drug-related charges at Urmia on Friday morning, the groups added.
Ebrahimi was arrested in 2017 during a clash where he was shot in the leg, and was sentenced to death the following year.
He was accused of involvement in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, a banned group which has waged an armed struggle for self-determination of Iran’s Kurdish-populated region, and indicted on the capital charge of armed rebellion.
Ebrahimi denied the allegations, with rights groups saying he had only been working as a porter carrying goods from Iraq.
Both IHR and Hengaw described him as a “political prisoner” who had been subjected to forced confessions while in jail.
Amnesty International said it condemned the execution which came “after a grossly unfair trial that relied on torture-tainted ‘confessions’.”
The London-based rights group added that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “must stop using the death penalty as a tool of political repression and put a moratorium on executions.”
There had been fears Ebrahimi’s execution was imminent after he was granted a meeting with his family and moved to solitary confinement.
IHR said a protest took place outside the doors of Urmia prison late on Thursday after it became apparent his execution could be imminent, and his son was arrested.
Hengaw said Ebrahimi’s family was initially told he was moving to another prison after the sentence was suspended, only to be called to collect the body.
Before his execution he had written a letter to IHR pleading for help in saving his life and describing the charges as “false and fabricated.”
Meanwhile, another convict was hanged on Thursday in the prison of Khorramabad in western Iran for the murder of a policeman, the official IRNA news agency said.
The hangings come as alarm intensifies over the high number of executions in Iran, which has also faced strong international condemnation over its crackdown on a protest movement that erupted in September.
Iran has executed four people over the protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rule for women.
Rights groups have warned that executions on all kinds of charges are on the rise, arguing this seeks to intimidate society into not protesting.
According to IHR, at least 144 people have been executed this year.
IHR director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam described those executed “as victims of the government’s execution machine, whose purpose is only to intimidate people and prevent protests.”
Amnesty has accused Iran of a “chilling escalation in the use of the death penalty” with the Kurdish and Baluch ethnic minorities particularly targeted.

Turkish FM to visit Egypt as countries end decade-long split

Turkish FM to visit Egypt as countries end decade-long split
AP

  • Mevlut Cavusoglu’s trip follows his Egyptian counterpart’s visit to Turkiye’s earthquake-hit region last month
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Egypt, his ministry announced Friday, the first such high-level trip in more than a decade as the countries repair relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.

A statement from the Turkish foreign ministry said Cavusoglu will go to Egypt on Saturday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. The ministers will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Cavusoglu’s trip follows Shoukry’s visit to Turkiye’s earthquake-hit region last month.

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Cairo have been frosty for almost a decade. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a close ally of Egypt’s previous Islamist president, Muhammad Mursi, who was ousted by the military amid widespread protests in 2013.

Turkiye in recent years abandoned its critical approach to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government, as it tried to repair the frayed ties. In November, Erdogan and El-Sisi were photographed shaking hands during the World Cup in Qatar.

Netanyahu on the rack over ‘judicial power grab’

Netanyahu on the rack over ‘judicial power grab’
AP

  • The controversial legal overhaul has sparked weeks of mass protests by hundreds of thousands of people across Israel
AP

JEDDAH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a barrage of criticism from all sides on Friday amid growing unrest over proposed reforms to the Supreme Court that opponents say is a judicial power grab.

Hundreds of elite Israeli military reserve officers will refuse to report for duty on Sunday in protest at the reforms, the US called on the Israeli government to seek a compromise on the plans, and a former Israeli prime minister urged world leaders to shun Netanyahu.

The controversial legal overhaul has sparked weeks of mass protests by hundreds of thousands of people across Israel amid a deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank and rising tensions with Palestinians.

The reforms would give Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition control over the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and power to overturn its rulings. Critics say the overhaul will upend the country’s system of checks and balances and give the prime minister too much power. They also say Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, could escape justice once the court system is revamped.

In an unprecedented protest by the security services, about 750 elite reserve officers from the air force, special forces and Mossad signed two open letters saying they would not report for duty on Sunday.

In one letter, 100 air force officers including two former chiefs said Netanyahu’s government was subverting Israel’s security and democracy. “We fear that following military orders would be a violation of our oath, our conscience and our mission,” they said.

FASTFACT

The controversial legal overhaul has sparked weeks of mass protests across Israel amid a deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank and rising tensions with Palestinians.

In the other letter, about 650 officers from the reserves’ special forces and cyber units said: “We will not serve a dictatorship. The contract was broken. We are ready to give our life and soul, and the government should give responsibility and sanity. You want a dictatorship — you will pay the full price.”

Israel’s military chief of staff Herzi Halevi met protesting officers and warned Netanyahu about rising discontent in the ranks.

Ehud Olmert, who was prime minister from 2006-2009, said world leaders should refuse to meet Netanyahu. He appealed specifically to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to host Netanyahu in the next few weeks.

“I urge the leaders of friendly countries … to refrain from meeting the Israeli prime minister,” Olmert said. “I think that the present government of Israel is simply anti-Israeli.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would not take sides in the dispute, but called for compromise. “Consensus is the best way forward,” he said.

