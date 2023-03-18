You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev and Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov), chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, visit the state museum-preserve “Tauric Chersonese” in Sevastopol, Crimea on Mar. 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended
  • Turkiye announced the extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain following Russia's offensive
  • Putin's surprise visit to Crimea was his first to the peninsula since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation, a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the Ukraine conflict.
Turkiye announced the extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain following Russia’s offensive, but Kyiv and Moscow disagreed over the length of the extension.
Putin’s surprise visit to Crimea was his first to the peninsula since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year, apart from when he drove across the bridge linking the territory to mainland Russia last December.
Russian state TV showed him visiting the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol, accompanied by the local Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.
Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram that Putin had been expected to take part in the opening of a children’s art school by video link.
“But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Behind the wheel. Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol,” he said.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 following a referendum that was not recognized by Kyiv and the international community.
Speaking at the Davos forum in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine aimed to take back Crimea, “our land.” Moscow has refused to include it in possible peace talks.
Putin’s visit came a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the “deportation” of Ukrainian children.
Kyiv says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the start of the conflict last year, many of them placed in institutions and foster homes.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told AFP Friday that Putin was now liable for arrest if he set foot in any of the court’s more than 120 member states.
The 70-year-old Russian leader has yet to publicly comment on the warrant.
But the Kremlin dismissed the legal validity of the warrant, arguing that since Russia did not the ICC’s jurisdiction, it was “void.”
The Hague-based court’s decision came ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week to sign accords ushering in a new era of ties. Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday.
China, a major Russian ally, has sought to position itself as a neutral party, urging Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict through negotiations.
But Western leaders have repeatedly criticized Beijing for failing to condemn Russia’s offensive, accusing it of providing Moscow with diplomatic cover for its campaign.
In Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two sides had agreed to extend the deal that has allowed Ukraine, a major grain exporter, to resume shipments.
But there was disagreement over the terms.
Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said the deal had been extended for 120 days, but a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry said Moscow had agreed to a 60-day extension.
Ukraine’s Black Sea ports were blocked by warships after Russia sent in troops last year.
The deal brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in July 2022 — and signed by Kyiv and Moscow — had allowed for the safe passage of exports. It was extended for 120 days in November.
Fighting on the ground is concentrated in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, particularly the city of Bakhmut.
The mayor of nearby Kramatorsk said Russian strikes on the city killed two people and wounded eight on Saturday, accusing Moscow of using cluster bombs.
AFP journalists in Kramatorsk heard around 10 explosions go off nearly simultaneously just before 4:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) and saw smoke above a park in the southern part of the city.
A woman died at the scene from her wounds, they saw.

Court cancels ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest warrants after supporters clash with police  

Court cancels ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest warrants after supporters clash with police  
Updated 18 March 2023

Court cancels ex-Pakistan PM's arrest warrants after supporters clash with police  

Court cancels ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest warrants after supporters clash with police  
  • Imran Khan faces charges of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign leaders while in office
  • Before Saturday’s hearing, he said he feared the police and government planned to take him into custody 
Updated 18 March 2023
AAMIR SAEED 

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad canceled on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his supporters clashed with police. 

About 4,000 security officials were deployed during the proceedings when Khan’s convoy arrived from his residence in Lahore to the Pakistani capital, where he was scheduled to address charges of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign leaders while in office from 2018 to 2022. 

Khan denies the charges against him. 

As Khan was about to reach the judicial complex for the hearing, clashes broke out between security personnel and supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. 

He marked his attendance from his car and the court acknowledged his appearance.

“The hearing and appearance (of Khan) cannot proceed in this situation,” Judge Zafar Iqbal said, as addressed the judicial staff after police fired tear gas to disperse Khan’s supporters and it became difficult to breathe in the courtroom. 

“Ask Imran Khan, there is no need of (tear gas) shelling, stone pelting or anything else, sign (the attendance roll) and leave…All those gathered outside the court should disperse after (Khan’s) signature.” 

The ex-PM’s hearing was adjourned until March 30.

The court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear in previous hearings. 

Before he reached Islamabad, Khan expressed fear the police and government planned to take him into custody. 

The Islamabad High Court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear in previous hearings. On the assurance that he would appear on Saturday, the court granted him protection against arrest. 

Earlier this week, Lahore police tried to arrest Khan, and officers clashed with his backers outside his home. 

On Twitter, Khan wrote that it was “clear” that the government intended to arrest him and that he was going to proceed to Islamabad and the court because he believes “in the rule of law.”  

He added: “It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign.” 

Khan has been leading nationwide protests since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April last year. 

He is pressing his successor Shehbaz Sharif’s government with demonstrations calling for elections due later this year to be held early. 

‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison

‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

'The Beatles' Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America's toughest supermax prison

‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison
  • El Shafee Elsheikh claimed he suffered from poor mental health to avoid being jailed in ADX Florence in Colorado
  • Unnamed US prison official quoted as saying ‘Elsheikh will rot in the closest thing America has to hell on Earth’
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A member of a Deash cell known as “The Beatles” faces dying alone in an American prison, described by an ex-warden as a “place not designed for humanity,” after his appeal for a sanity assessment was rejected.
Having been given in August eight life sentences for hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a terrorist organization, El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, had claimed that he suffered from poor mental health to avoid being jailed in ADX Florence in Colorado, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
Elsheikh dodged being jailed for some time at the toughest supermax jail in the US, also labeled the “Alcatraz of the Rockies,” after submitting his claim.
Following his mental assessment, the 34-year-old, who was one of four terrorists in a Daesh cell in Iraq and Syria called “The Beatles” by their captors due to their British accents, was moved to ADX Florence earlier in March, reported the Mirror.
He is now said to be serving his eight life sentences in solitary confinement in a 7-by-12-foot cell.
An unnamed US prison official was quoted as saying that “Elsheikh will rot in the closest thing America has to hell on Earth.”
“The Beatles” comprised Elsheikh, Aine Davis, Alexanda Kotey and Mohammed Emwazi. The latter was nicknamed Jihadi John and was killed in a drone strike in Syria in 2015.
Media reports cited US officials as saying that “The Beatles,” whose members were brought up in west London, had decapitated 27 hostages. Other hostages have alleged that the Daesh cell tortured people using electric shocks and mock executions.
Elsheikh was found guilty in April 2022 and later sentenced in August to eight life sentences with no option for parole while his crimes were branded “brutal” and “horrific.”
Sudan-born, Elsheikh was convicted of conspiring to kill four American hostages: journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
Two other Brits, shoe bomber Richard Reid, 49, and Abu Hamza, 64, are also serving life sentences in ADX Florence.
The 34-year-old was apprehended alongside Kotey in Syria in 2018 by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces during the duo’s bid to escape to Turkiye.
After pleading guilty in 2021, Kotey was jailed in the US in April 2022 for his part in the killings.
Meanwhile, Davis was imprisoned in Turkiye before being repatriated to the UK in September 2022.
Elsheikh’s judgment came on the eight-year anniversary of the day that Daesh uploaded a video to YouTube showing the gruesome beheading of Foley.
The attorney representing the victims’ families said Elsheikh remained “defiantly remorseless and unrepentant” during his sentencing.
The charges against Elsheikh, whose British citizenship was withdrawn in 2018, carried a potential death sentence, but US prosecutors had agreed not to seek his execution in a deal with British officials to carry forward the case.
Commander Richard Smith, head of counterterrorism at London’s Metropolitan Police Service, told the Daily Mail: “This is one of the most significant international terrorism cases ever brought to trial…These were some of the most barbaric terrorist acts ever seen, carried out with chilling callousness and brutality.”
Elsheikh is the most notorious and highest-ranking member of Daesh to ever be convicted in a US court, prosecutors said.
 

Tony Blair: Putin can’t use Iraq as justification for Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview in central London on Friday.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview in central London on Friday.
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Tony Blair: Putin can't use Iraq as justification for Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview in central London on Friday.
  • Monday marks 20 years since Blair joined US president George W. Bush in launching an invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Former UK prime minister Tony Blair is by turns pensive and defiant as he reflects on the upcoming anniversaries of two events that arguably defined the best and worst of his decade in power.
Monday marks 20 years since Blair joined US president George W. Bush in launching an invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, without a UN mandate and in defiance of some of the biggest demonstrations ever seen in Britain.
For its many critics, the war was exposed as a reckless misadventure when no weapons of mass destruction were found, and hampered the West’s ability to stand up to the rise of autocrats in Russia and China.
But Blair rejects the notion that Russian President Vladimir Putin profited by defying a weakened West with his own aggression against Ukraine, starting in 2014 and extending to last year’s full invasion.
“If he didn’t use that excuse (Iraq), he’d use another excuse,” Britain’s most successful Labour leader, who is now 69, said in an interview with AFP and fellow European news agencies ANSA, DPA and EFE.
Saddam, Blair noted, had initiated two regional wars, defied multiple UN resolutions and launched a chemical attack on his own people.
Ukraine in contrast has a democratic government and posed no threat to its neighbors when Putin invaded.
“At least you could say we were removing a despot and trying to introduce democracy,” Blair said, speaking at the offices of his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in central London.
“Now you can argue about all the consequences and so on.
“His (Putin’s) intervention in the Middle East (in Syria) was to prop up a despot and refuse a democracy. So we should treat all that propaganda with the lack of respect it deserves.”
Fallout from the Iraq war arguably hampered Blair’s own efforts as an international envoy to negotiate peace between Israel and the Palestinians, after he left office in 2007.
Through his institute, Blair maintains offices in the region and says he is “still very passionate” about promoting peace in the Middle East, even if it appears “pretty distant right now.”
But while there can be no settlement in Ukraine until Russia recognizes that “aggression is wrong,” he says the Palestinians could draw lessons from the undisputed high point of his tenure: peace in Northern Ireland.
Under the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, pro-Irish militants agreed to lay down their arms and pro-UK unionists agreed to share power, after three decades of sectarian strife had left some 3,500 people dead.
Blair, then Irish premier Bertie Ahern and an envoy of US president Bill Clinton spent three days and nights negotiating the final stretch before the agreement was signed on April 10, 1998.
The territory is mired in renewed political gridlock today.
But a recent deal between Britain and the European Union to regulate post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland has cleared the way for US President Joe Biden to visit for the agreement’s 25th anniversary.
Reflecting on the shift in strategy by the pro-Irish militants, from the bullet to the ballot box, Blair said “it’s something I often say to the Palestinians: you should learn from what they did.”
“They shifted strategy and look at the result,” he added, denying he was biased toward Israel but merely recognizing the reality of how to negotiate peace.
“There are lots of things contested and uncontested,” he added, dwelling on his tumultuous time in 10 Downing Street from 1997 to 2007.
“I suppose the one uncontested thing is probably the Good Friday Agreement.
“The thing had more or less collapsed when I came to Belfast and we had to rewrite it and agree it... it’s probably been the only really successful peace process of the last period of time, in the last 25 years.”

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
  • The deaths were likely caused by low oxygen levels as floods recede
  • Nature photographer Geoff Looney found huge clusters of dead fish near the main weir in Menindee
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in what authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather.
The Department of Primary Industries in New South Wales state said the fish deaths coincided with a heat wave that put stress on a system that has experienced extreme conditions from wide-scale flooding.
The deaths were likely caused by low oxygen levels as floods recede, a situation made worse by fish needing more oxygen because of the warmer weather, the department said.
Residents of the Outback town of Menindee complained of a terrible smell from the dead fish.
“We’ve just sort of started to clean up, and then this has happened, and that’s sort of you’re walking around in a dried-up mess and then you’re smelling this putrid smell. It’s a terrible smell and horrible to see all those dead fish,” said Jan Dening, a local.
Nature photographer Geoff Looney found huge clusters of dead fish near the main weir in Menindee on Thursday evening.
“The stink was terrible. I nearly had to put a mask on,” Looney said. “I was worried about my own health. That water right in the top comes down to our pumping station for the town. People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere.”
Mass kills have been reported on the Darling-Baaka River in recent weeks. Tens of thousands of fish were found at the same spot in late February, while there have been several reports of dead fish downstream toward Pooncarie, near the borders of South Australia and Victoria states.
Enormous fish kills occurred on the river at Menindee during severe drought conditions in late 2018 and early 2019, with locals estimating millions of deaths.

UK minister Braverman in Rwanda to reinforce migrant deportation plan

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman walks at Downing Street in London earlier this week.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman walks at Downing Street in London earlier this week.
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

UK minister Braverman in Rwanda to reinforce migrant deportation plan

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman walks at Downing Street in London earlier this week.
  • Under the plans, some migrants who arrive in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda
  • Earlier this week, a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria were granted permission to launch appeals
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Home Secretary arrived in Rwanda on Saturday for a visit aimed at reinforcing the UK government’s commitment to a controversial plan to deport some asylum-seekers to the African country.
Ahead of her visit, Suella Braverman said the migration policy “will act as a powerful deterrent against dangerous and illegal journeys.”
Britain’s Conservative government wants to stop migrants from reaching the UK on risky journeys across the English Channel, and a deportation agreement signed with Rwanda last year was part of measures intended to deter the arrivals. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, compared with 8,500 in 2020.
Under the plans, some migrants who arrive in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than return to Britain.
But the £140 million ($170 million) plan has been mired in legal challenges, and no one has yet been sent to Rwanda. The UK was forced to cancel the first deportation flight at the last minute in June after the European Court of Human Rights ruled the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm.”
Human rights groups cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, and argue it is inhumane to send people more than 6,400 kilometers to a country they don’t want to live in.
Earlier this week, a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria were granted permission to launch court appeals against the British government’s decision to relocate them.
Defending the plan, Braverman said it will “support people to rebuild their lives in a new country” as well as boost Rwanda’s economy through investments in jobs and skills.
She is expected to meet President Paul Kagame and her counterpart, Vincent Biruta, to discuss details of the deportation agreement.
Sonya Sceats, chief executive at the nonprofit Freedom from Torture, described the policy as a “cash-for-humans” plan.
“Rather than pushing through this inhumane and unworkable policy, ministers should focus on establishing safe routes to the UK and tackling the unacceptable backlog of asylum claims, so people fleeing war and persecution can rebuild their lives with dignity,” she said.

